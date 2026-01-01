Video player API for JavaScript

Control the Kinescope player embedded on your page: play, seek, change speed and quality, switch subtitles and playlists, and react to what the viewer does.

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View on GitHub

Quick start

Install @kinescope/player-iframe-api-loader and control your first video. Code from the package README and the API types.

  1. Install the loader

    The loader fetches the IFrame API and ships TypeScript types for every method and event.

    terminal
    npm install @kinescope/player-iframe-api-loader

  2. Create the player

    Pass an element or its ID and the video link. size and behavior are optional.

    player.ts
    import * as iframeApiLoader from '@kinescope/player-iframe-api-loader';

const factory = await iframeApiLoader.load();
const player = await factory.create('player', {
  url: 'https://kinescope.io/VIDEO_ID',
  size: { width: '100%', height: 400 },
});

  3. Call methods and listen to events

    Every method returns a Promise. Subscribe with on, once and off.

    player.ts
    player.on(player.Events.Ended, () => {
  console.log('Lesson finished');
});

await player.seekTo(90);
await player.setPlaybackRate(1.5);
await player.play();

Control the player from your code

A real Kinescope player. Each button calls an IFrame Player API method, the panel shows the code that ran, and the log shows the events the player sends back.

currentTime
0
paused
true
playbackRate
1
quality
volume
1
muted
false
Playback
Speed
Quality
Sound
Subtitles
player.js 
import { load } from '@kinescope/player-iframe-api-loader';

const factory = await load();
const player = await factory.create('player', {
  url: 'https://kinescope.io/56Jg27MqvvttAwHcrCzEA4',
  size: { width: '100%', height: '100%' },
});

player.on(player.Events.TimeUpdate, ({ data }) => {
  console.log(data.currentTime, data.percent);
});
// Click a button on the left to run a call
Events Loads as you scroll here
  1. Events appear here once the player loads.

Every method and event is in the IFrame Player API docs.

Methods you’ll use most

Method
What it does
Returns
play() · pause()
Start or pause playback.
Promise
seekTo(time)
Jump to a second, for example to resume a lesson.
Promise
getCurrentTime()
Where the viewer is now, in seconds.
Promise<number>
getDuration()
Length of the video, in seconds.
Promise<number>
setPlaybackRate(value)
Change speed, for example 1.5.
Promise
setVideoQuality(q)
Fix a quality, such as 720p.
Promise
enableTextTrack(lang)
Turn on subtitles in a language.
Promise
setFullscreen(on)
Enter or leave fullscreen.
Promise
switchTo(id) · next()
Change the video in a playlist.
Promise
setOptions(options)
Change player options on the fly, such as the watermark.
Promise
All 33 methods
API docs

Events

Event
When it fires
Use it to
Loaded
The player and video are ready.
Call methods safely after it.
Play · Pause
The viewer starts or pauses.
Sync your own buttons.
TimeUpdate
Playback position changes.
Save lesson progress.
Ended
The video reaches the end.
Mark a lesson as watched, open the next one.
QualityChanged
The quality switches.
Log what viewers actually get.
CallAction
A viewer clicks a call to action.
Count clicks or open a form.
Error
Playback fails.
Show your own message or report it.
Subscribe
player.on(Events.Ended, fn)
Also once and off.

Documentation and code

Documentation

Code

Tools

FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Player docs.

A JavaScript API for a video player embedded in an iframe: your page calls methods such as play, seek or change quality, and the player sends back events such as playing, paused or ended. It is how you build custom controls, lesson progress tracking or interactive video on top of an embedded player.

Install @kinescope/player-iframe-api-loader, call load() to get the player factory, create the player with factory.create(element, { url }), then call its methods and subscribe to events with player.on(player.Events.Ended, handler). The quick start on this page has the code.

Yes. Listen to Ended for the end of the video and to TimeUpdate for the current position, then save progress on your backend. getCurrentTime() and getDuration() return the values on demand.

No. The loader replaces the onKinescopeIframeAPIReady callback and adds TypeScript types. If the IFrame API script is already on the page, use window.Kinescope.IframePlayer directly; the types are available on their own from @kinescope/player-iframe-api-loader/types.
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