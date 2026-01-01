Android video player SDK with offline DRM and Shorts
One Kotlin dependency gives your Android app a Kinescope player, a vertical Shorts feed and offline downloads with Widevine DRM. The player plays HLS, DASH and live streams and supports picture-in-picture, Chromecast and Android TV.
Quick start
Install io.kinescope:kotlin-kinescope-player and play your first video. Commands and code are from the package README.
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Add the dependency
The SDK is published on Maven Central. New projects should not use JitPack.build.gradle
implementation 'io.kinescope:kotlin-kinescope-player:0.1.20'
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Add the player view
Place
KinescopePlayerViewin your layout.layout.xml
<io.kinescope.sdk.view.KinescopePlayerView android:id="@+id/player_view" android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="250dp" />
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Create the player and load a video
Create
KinescopeVideoPlayer, attach it to the view and load a video by ID. With
autoplayon, playback starts after loading.kotlin
val options = KinescopePlayerOptions().apply { accentColor = "#6161FC" syncLegacyChromeFlags() } val kinescopePlayer = KinescopeVideoPlayer(context, options) playerView.setPlayer(kinescopePlayer) playerView.applyTemplateOptions() kinescopePlayer.loadVideo(videoId, onSuccess = { video -> if (!kinescopePlayer.kinescopePlayerOptions.autoplay) { kinescopePlayer.play() } }, onFailed = { it?.printStackTrace() })
What is in the Android SDK
Player
Widevine DRM
drmAuthToken when your authorization backend approves each play.
Offline downloads
DownloadVideoOffline and
VideoDownloadService save HLS and DASH videos with Widevine DRM for playback without a connection.
Shorts feed
KinescopeVideoProvider.
Chromecast and Android TV
Dashboard API helper
KinescopeApiHelper reads the video catalog and manages player templates through
api.kinescope.io.
ExoPlayer on its own vs the Kinescope SDK
The SDK runs on ExoPlayer. Here is what you would otherwise build around it yourself.
The platform behind the SDK
Upload and transcoding
Own CDN
DRM on the Super plan
Live streams
Analytics
Pay as you go
Documentation
Every guide for this SDK in its repository, on GitHub.
Playback modes
Casting
Shorts feed
Analytics and API
FAQ
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