Angular video player component for Kinescope
Add the Kinescope player to an Angular app as a component. Pass a config with the video ID and control playback from your component code.
Quick start
Install @kinescope/angular-kinescope-player and play your first video. Commands and code are from the package README.
-
Install the package
npm or yarn.terminal
npm install @kinescope/angular-kinescope-player
-
Import the component
Add
KinescopePlayerComponentto your module or standalone component imports.ts
import { KinescopePlayerComponent } from '@kinescope/angular-kinescope-player'; @NgModule({ imports: [KinescopePlayerComponent], }) export class AppModule {}
-
Render and control the player
Pass a config with the video ID and call player methods through
ViewChild.ts
@Component({ template: '<kinescope-player #kinescope [config]="config"></kinescope-player>', }) export class LessonComponent implements AfterViewInit { config: KinescopePlayerConfig = { videoId: 'yourVideoId' }; @ViewChild('kinescope') private kinescope: KinescopePlayerComponent; ngAfterViewInit() { this.kinescope.play(); } }
Try the player API
The Angular component controls the Kinescope web player. Call its methods on a live player below.
- currentTime
- 0
- paused
- true
- playbackRate
- 1
- quality
- —
- volume
- 1
- muted
- false
import { load } from '@kinescope/player-iframe-api-loader'; const factory = await load(); const player = await factory.create('player', { url: 'https://kinescope.io/56Jg27MqvvttAwHcrCzEA4', size: { width: '100%', height: '100%' }, }); player.on(player.Events.TimeUpdate, ({ data }) => { console.log(data.currentTime, data.percent); });
// Click a button on the left to run a call
- Events appear here once the player loads.
Every method and event is in the IFrame Player API docs.
What the Angular component gives you
Config object
videoId and other player settings in one typed
KinescopePlayerConfig.
Methods through ViewChild
play from your code.
Player events
onReady,
onPlay,
onTimeUpdate,
onEnded,
onQualityChanged,
onCallAction and other player events.
Playback and content options
autoPlay,
muted,
loop,
poster,
chapters,
bookmarks,
vtt text tracks and actions in the player.
Protection and analytics
watermark,
drmAuthToken for your authorization backend and
externalId to tie views to your users.
Open source
The platform behind the SDK
Upload and transcoding
Own CDN
DRM on the Super plan
Live streams
Analytics
Pay as you go
Documentation
Every guide for this SDK in its repository, on GitHub.
FAQ
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