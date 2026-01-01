Angular video player component for Kinescope

Add the Kinescope player to an Angular app as a component. Pass a config with the video ID and control playback from your component code.

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View on GitHub

Quick start

Install @kinescope/angular-kinescope-player and play your first video. Commands and code are from the package README.

  1. Install the package

    npm or yarn.

    terminal
    npm install @kinescope/angular-kinescope-player

  2. Import the component

    Add KinescopePlayerComponent to your module or standalone component imports.

    ts
    import { KinescopePlayerComponent } from '@kinescope/angular-kinescope-player';

@NgModule({
  imports: [KinescopePlayerComponent],
})
export class AppModule {}

  3. Render and control the player

    Pass a config with the video ID and call player methods through ViewChild.

    ts
    @Component({
  template: '<kinescope-player #kinescope [config]="config"></kinescope-player>',
})
export class LessonComponent implements AfterViewInit {
  config: KinescopePlayerConfig = { videoId: 'yourVideoId' };

  @ViewChild('kinescope') private kinescope: KinescopePlayerComponent;

  ngAfterViewInit() {
    this.kinescope.play();
  }
}

Try the player API

The Angular component controls the Kinescope web player. Call its methods on a live player below.

currentTime
0
paused
true
playbackRate
1
quality
volume
1
muted
false
Playback
Speed
Quality
Sound
Subtitles
player.js 
import { load } from '@kinescope/player-iframe-api-loader';

const factory = await load();
const player = await factory.create('player', {
  url: 'https://kinescope.io/56Jg27MqvvttAwHcrCzEA4',
  size: { width: '100%', height: '100%' },
});

player.on(player.Events.TimeUpdate, ({ data }) => {
  console.log(data.currentTime, data.percent);
});
// Click a button on the left to run a call
Events Loads as you scroll here
  1. Events appear here once the player loads.

Every method and event is in the IFrame Player API docs.

What the Angular component gives you

Config object

Pass videoId and other player settings in one typed KinescopePlayerConfig.

Methods through ViewChild

Reference the component and call methods such as play from your code.

Player events

onReady, onPlay, onTimeUpdate, onEnded, onQualityChanged, onCallAction and other player events.

Playback and content options

autoPlay, muted, loop, poster, chapters, bookmarks, vtt text tracks and actions in the player.

Protection and analytics

watermark, drmAuthToken for your authorization backend and externalId to tie views to your users.

Open source

Apache 2.0 license, with the source on GitHub.

The platform behind the SDK

Upload and transcoding

Upload through the dashboard, the API or resumable TUS upload. Every video is encoded into adaptive renditions up to 4K. Video hosting

Own CDN

Kinescope delivers the streams your app plays from its own CDN, with points of presence in Latin America, the United States, Europe and the CIS. Video CDN

DRM on the Super plan

Widevine and FairPlay licenses are included on the Super plan. Your backend can approve each play. DRM video hosting

Live streams

Send RTMP or sRTMP from OBS, vMix or a hardware encoder and keep an automatic recording. The SDK players show the stream live. Live streaming

Analytics

Views, watch depth and drop-off points for every video. Pass your user ID from the app to see data per viewer. Video analytics

Pay as you go

Start on the free plan with 100 minutes of video and 200 GB of traffic a month. Paid usage: storage and delivery from €0.03/GB, processing €0.01/min. Pricing

Documentation

Every guide for this SDK in its repository, on GitHub.

Reference

Guides

FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our All developer tools.

Yes. Paste an iframe on any page; the embed code generator builds it with autoplay, start time, quality and other player settings.

Reference the player with ViewChild and call play() after the view initializes.

At minimum the videoId from your Kinescope dashboard; other player settings are optional.

Apache 2.0. The component is free; you pay only for Kinescope hosting and delivery.
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