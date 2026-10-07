Duolingo alternatives 8 European language apps

For a free alternative, pick Busuu: complete courses are free with an ad before each lesson, and native speakers correct your exercises. Pick Babbel for grammar explained step by step, Lingoda for live classes with a teacher, and Tandem to talk with native speakers for free. Memrise and Lingvist train vocabulary, and Lingvano teaches sign language.

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Short answer

  1. BusuuFree courses with native-speaker corrections
  2. BabbelGrammar explained before the exercises
  3. TandemTalking with native speakers for free
  4. LingodaLive classes with a teacher
  5. MemriseWords from native-speaker videos
  6. MondlyMany languages with chatbot practice
+2 more in the table

8 alternatives to Duolingo at a glance

NameBest forPriceFree planRating
Busuu Free courses with native-speaker corrections Free; Premium €57.99/yr, Premium Plus €69.90/yr Yes: complete courses and community corrections, a short ad before each lesson 4.7 on the App Store (101.1K)
Babbel Grammar explained before the exercises From €8.99/mo on the 12-month plan; Lifetime €299.99 Partly: the first lesson of every course, up to 80 lessons per language 4.7 on the App Store (755.2K)
Tandem Talking with native speakers for free Free; Pro $69.99/yr (US App Store) Yes: partner search, chats, voice notes and corrections, with ads 4.6 on the App Store (38.3K)
Lingoda Live classes with a teacher From €54.99 per 4 weeks for 5 group classes (English) No, 7-day trial with 3 group classes or 1 private class 4.8 on the App Store (177)
Memrise Words from native-speaker videos Free; Pro €69.99/yr, US $61.99/yr Partly: limited lessons and videos, one speaking session a day, with ads 4.8 on the App Store (217.2K)
Mondly Many languages with chatbot practice $15.90/mo or $74.90/yr (US App Store) Partly: Daily Lessons, the Hello category and one chatbot lesson; 7-day trial 4.7 on the App Store (33.2K)
Lingvist Most frequent words first €9.99/mo or €79.99/yr; US App Store $9.99 and $79.99 No, 14-day trial on the yearly plan 4.6 on the App Store (3.7K)
Lingvano Sign language from Deaf teachers ASL $17.99/mo or $119.99/yr (US App Store) Partly: a few lessons; 7-day trial for Premium 4.9 on the App Store (118.6K)

  1. Busuu

    🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom · founded 2008
    Free courses with native-speaker corrections

    Busuu teaches 14 languages in lessons of 3 to 5 minutes on the CEFR scale. Learners send written and spoken exercises to the community, and native speakers correct them. Like Duolingo, it opens complete courses for free with ads.

    Pros

    • English, French, German and Spanish go up to C1
    • Native speakers correct your answers on the free plan
    • Premium costs €57.99 a year in the EU

    Cons

    • 14 languages against Duolingo’s 42
    • Live lessons with tutors only on business accounts
    Price
    Free; Premium €57.99/yr, Premium Plus €69.90/yr
    Free plan
    Yes: complete courses and community corrections, a short ad before each lesson
    Rating
    4.7 on the App Store (101.1K)
    Busuu profile: prices, reviews, history Busuu vs DuolingoBabbel vs Busuu busuu.com

  2. Babbel

    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2007
    Grammar explained before the exercises

    Babbel sells a structured course in 14 languages, with lessons of about 15 minutes that explain grammar and check pronunciation. Babbel Live adds online classes with human tutors. Duolingo has no human teachers.

    Pros

    • Grammar explanations in every course
    • Live classes with tutors for every learner
    • European Spanish goes up to C1

    Cons

    • Full courses need a paid plan
    • Russian stops at A1, Polish and Turkish at A2
    Price
    From €8.99/mo on the 12-month plan; Lifetime €299.99
    Free plan
    Partly: the first lesson of every course, up to 80 lessons per language
    Rating
    4.7 on the App Store (755.2K)
    Babbel profile: prices, reviews, history Babbel vs DuolingoBabbel vs BusuuBabbel vs Rosetta StoneBabbel vs Pimsleur babbel.com

  3. Tandem

    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2015
    Talking with native speakers for free

    Tandem pairs you with a native speaker who wants to learn your language. You chat, send voice notes and correct each other’s messages. Duolingo has no exchange with real people.

    Pros

    • 300 languages to exchange, including 20 sign languages
    • Corrections and translation inside the chat

    Cons

    • New members need Pro for audio and video calls
    • Negative reviews mention scammers and flirting
    Price
    Free; Pro $69.99/yr (US App Store)
    Free plan
    Yes: partner search, chats, voice notes and corrections, with ads
    Rating
    4.6 on the App Store (38.3K)
    Tandem profile: prices, reviews, history Tandem vs HelloTalk tandem.net

  4. Lingoda

    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2012
    Live classes with a teacher

    Lingoda is an online school from Berlin. Teachers run 60-minute classes on Zoom around the clock, in groups of 3 to 5 or one to one. It suits learners who want a teacher and fixed class times.

    Pros

    • English and German go from A1 to C1
    • Sprint returns 50% or 100% of the fee if you attend every class

    Cons

    • Six courses: English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Business English
    • Languages other than English cost more: 12 German group classes cost €159.99
    Price
    From €54.99 per 4 weeks for 5 group classes (English)
    Free plan
    No, 7-day trial with 3 group classes or 1 private class
    Rating
    4.8 on the App Store (177)
    Lingoda profile: prices, reviews, history lingoda.com

  5. Memrise

    🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom · founded 2010
    Words from native-speaker videos

    Memrise teaches words and phrases through more than 72,000 videos of native speakers. Spaced review brings each word back after 4 hours, then up to 6 months later. MemBot, an AI partner, runs written and spoken conversations.

    Pros

    • Native speakers say every word on video
    • Practice tests for IELTS, GCSE, A-Level and IB
    • Lifetime costs €254.99 once in the EU

    Cons

    • Free plan has daily limits
    • Focus on vocabulary and phrases, less on grammar
    Price
    Free; Pro €69.99/yr, US $61.99/yr
    Free plan
    Partly: limited lessons and videos, one speaking session a day, with ads
    Rating
    4.8 on the App Store (217.2K)
    Memrise profile: prices, reviews, history Memrise vs Duolingo memrise.com

  6. Mondly

    🇷🇴 Brașov, Romania · founded 2013
    Many languages with chatbot practice

    Mondly teaches 41 languages, close to Duolingo’s 42, and pairs them in 1,320 combinations. A chatbot with speech recognition runs practice conversations. The company comes from Brașov, Romania, and Pearson has owned it since 2022.

    Pros

    • App interface in 32 languages
    • Mondly VR for Meta Quest and Steam

    Cons

    • Courses stop at B2
    • The trial bills automatically, and many complaints are about these charges
    Price
    $15.90/mo or $74.90/yr (US App Store)
    Free plan
    Partly: Daily Lessons, the Hello category and one chatbot lesson; 7-day trial
    Rating
    4.7 on the App Store (33.2K)
    Mondly profile: prices, reviews, history Mondly vs Duolingo mondly.com

  7. Lingvist

    🇪🇪 Tallinn, Estonia · founded 2013
    Most frequent words first

    Lingvist ranks words by how often they appear in real texts and teaches the most common ones first. Each card shows a sentence with one word missing. Custom Decks turns any text you upload into a course.

    Pros

    • One subscription opens 16 courses in 15 languages
    • No ads
    • Students get 50% off on request

    Cons

    • No free plan
    • Grammar comes only as notes on cards
    Price
    €9.99/mo or €79.99/yr; US App Store $9.99 and $79.99
    Free plan
    No, 14-day trial on the yearly plan
    Rating
    4.6 on the App Store (3.7K)
    Lingvist profile: prices, reviews, history lingvist.com

  8. Lingvano

    🇦🇹 Vienna, Austria · founded 2018
    Sign language from Deaf teachers

    Lingvano teaches American, British and Austrian Sign Language in video lessons. Deaf native signers record every lesson, and a slow-motion button replays any sign. Live Signing Practice sessions run with Deaf tutors.

    Pros

    • 600+ interactive lessons in the ASL course
    • No ads

    Cons

    • Three sign languages and no spoken ones
    • No lifetime or family plan
    Price
    ASL $17.99/mo or $119.99/yr (US App Store)
    Free plan
    Partly: a few lessons; 7-day trial for Premium
    Rating
    4.9 on the App Store (118.6K)
    Lingvano profile: prices, reviews, history lingvano.com

What Duolingo costs in 2026

Every Duolingo course is free, with ads and limited energy for lessons. Super Duolingo removes ads, gives unlimited energy and a monthly streak repair, and starts with a 14-day free trial. The US App Store lists Super items at $9.99, $12.99, $83.99, $95.99 and $119.99 and does not label the billing periods. In the German store a year of Super costs €89.99 to €110.99.

Duolingo Max adds Roleplay and Video Call with Lily, an AI character, for English, French, Spanish, Italian, German and Portuguese. Max works only in the iOS and Android apps, and Duolingo does not publish its price on the web. Duolingo for Business costs $75.09 per seat a year at 500 seats.

Duolingo stays ahead on two points. It teaches 42 languages, more than any app on this list except Tandem’s exchange. Its free plan opens whole courses, which only Busuu matches here.

Which app is better than Duolingo, by goal

For grammar and a clear course, Babbel and Busuu explain rules and follow CEFR levels up to C1. Busuu is free, Babbel charges after the first lesson.

For speaking, Tandem connects you with native speakers, and Lingoda puts you in a class with a teacher. Duolingo Max offers AI calls in six courses only.

For vocabulary, Memrise plays every word in a native-speaker video, and Lingvist sorts words by frequency. For sign language, Lingvano teaches ASL, BSL and ÖGS with Deaf teachers.

How we picked

Every app on the list comes from a company founded in Europe and teaches languages to individual learners. Some now have owners outside the EU: Chegg (US) owns Busuu, Pearson (UK) owns Mondly, and US parent companies hold Memrise and Lingvist. Prices and plans come from the companies’ pages and the App Store, checked in October 2026, and from the profiles in this catalog.

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Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

Duolingo alternatives: FAQ

Yes. Busuu opens complete courses for free with an ad before each lesson. Tandem is free for chats with native speakers. Memrise has a free plan with daily limits.

It depends on the goal. Babbel and Busuu explain grammar and reach C1 in some languages. Lingoda gives live classes with teachers. Tandem connects you with native speakers. Duolingo has more languages and a free plan with whole courses.

Lingoda runs every class live with a teacher, in groups of 3 to 5 or one to one. Babbel sells Babbel Live classes with tutors. Lingvano runs Signing Practice with Deaf tutors. Busuu offers live lessons only to companies, and Duolingo has no human teachers.

Busuu and Tandem cost nothing on the free plan. On a paid yearly plan Busuu Premium costs €57.99, Memrise Pro $61.99 in the US and Tandem Pro $69.99 in the US App Store. Duolingo’s US App Store lists Super items from $83.99 to $119.99 without labelled periods.

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