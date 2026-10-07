Lingvano teaches American, British and Austrian Sign Language in video lessons. Deaf native signers record every lesson, and a slow-motion button replays any sign. Live Signing Practice sessions run with Deaf tutors.

Lingvist ranks words by how often they appear in real texts and teaches the most common ones first. Each card shows a sentence with one word missing. Custom Decks turns any text you upload into a course.

Mondly teaches 41 languages, close to Duolingo’s 42, and pairs them in 1,320 combinations. A chatbot with speech recognition runs practice conversations. The company comes from Brașov, Romania, and Pearson has owned it since 2022.

Memrise teaches words and phrases through more than 72,000 videos of native speakers. Spaced review brings each word back after 4 hours, then up to 6 months later. MemBot, an AI partner, runs written and spoken conversations.

Lingoda is an online school from Berlin. Teachers run 60-minute classes on Zoom around the clock, in groups of 3 to 5 or one to one. It suits learners who want a teacher and fixed class times.

Tandem pairs you with a native speaker who wants to learn your language. You chat, send voice notes and correct each other’s messages. Duolingo has no exchange with real people.

Free plan Partly: the first lesson of every course, up to 80 lessons per language

Babbel sells a structured course in 14 languages, with lessons of about 15 minutes that explain grammar and check pronunciation. Babbel Live adds online classes with human tutors. Duolingo has no human teachers.

Busuu teaches 14 languages in lessons of 3 to 5 minutes on the CEFR scale. Learners send written and spoken exercises to the community, and native speakers correct them. Like Duolingo, it opens complete courses for free with ads.

What Duolingo costs in 2026

Every Duolingo course is free, with ads and limited energy for lessons. Super Duolingo removes ads, gives unlimited energy and a monthly streak repair, and starts with a 14-day free trial. The US App Store lists Super items at $9.99, $12.99, $83.99, $95.99 and $119.99 and does not label the billing periods. In the German store a year of Super costs €89.99 to €110.99.

Duolingo Max adds Roleplay and Video Call with Lily, an AI character, for English, French, Spanish, Italian, German and Portuguese. Max works only in the iOS and Android apps, and Duolingo does not publish its price on the web. Duolingo for Business costs $75.09 per seat a year at 500 seats.

Duolingo stays ahead on two points. It teaches 42 languages, more than any app on this list except Tandem’s exchange. Its free plan opens whole courses, which only Busuu matches here.

Which app is better than Duolingo, by goal

For grammar and a clear course, Babbel and Busuu explain rules and follow CEFR levels up to C1. Busuu is free, Babbel charges after the first lesson.

For speaking, Tandem connects you with native speakers, and Lingoda puts you in a class with a teacher. Duolingo Max offers AI calls in six courses only.

For vocabulary, Memrise plays every word in a native-speaker video, and Lingvist sorts words by frequency. For sign language, Lingvano teaches ASL, BSL and ÖGS with Deaf teachers.

How we picked

Every app on the list comes from a company founded in Europe and teaches languages to individual learners. Some now have owners outside the EU: Chegg (US) owns Busuu, Pearson (UK) owns Mondly, and US parent companies hold Memrise and Lingvist. Prices and plans come from the companies’ pages and the App Store, checked in October 2026, and from the profiles in this catalog.