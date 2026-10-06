Language learning 🇦🇹 Vienna, Austria Since 2018 4.9 · 119K ratings

Lingvano

Sign language app for ASL, BSL and ÖGS with video lessons by Deaf teachers.

🇺🇸🇬🇧🇦🇹

Visit lingvano.com Try Lingvano free All companies
sign languages: ASL, BSL, ÖGS
3
interactive lessons, according to Lingvano
600+
learners, according to Lingvano
4M+
on the US App Store, 118,588 ratings
4.9

About Lingvano

Lingvano is a Vienna company that sells a sign language app. It teaches American (ASL), British (BSL) and Austrian Sign Language (ÖGS) in video lessons recorded by Deaf teachers, on iPhone, Android and the web. A few lessons are free; Premium opens the full course, the dictionary and the trainers. In the US App Store the ASL plan costs $17.99 a month, $47.99 for 3 months or $119.99 a year. Lingvano counts more than 4 million learners and says it is funded by subscriptions, with no outside investors.

Lingvano teaches sign languages in short video lessons. Deaf native signers record every lesson. Learners match signs to pictures and videos, put sentences in order, type what they see and watch dialogues between Deaf people. A turtle button slows any video down. Premium adds a dictionary, flashcards and trainers for vocabulary, fingerspelling and numbers. A fingerspelling trainer reads the hand shape through the camera with Google’s MediaPipe and is marked as beta.

Lingvano started on the web in 2018 with Austrian Sign Language, because the team is based in Vienna. American Sign Language followed in 2020 and British Sign Language in spring 2022. The iPhone app came out in March 2021. According to Apple, 85% of Lingvano users were in the US and Canada in June 2025. Lingvano also runs live Signing Practice sessions with Deaf tutors and sells plans to organisations from 10 learners.

The business ran as a partnership, Fischer Matthias u Mitges – Lingvano GesbR, until Lingvano GmbH was entered into the Austrian commercial register on 28 March 2023. Matthias Fischer and Nicolas Molcik were its first managing directors. Gabriel Kwakyi, named CEO by Apple and eSchool News, was a managing director from July 2024 to April 2026. Lingvano says it is self-funded through subscriptions and shows no ads.

History

  1. 2018 Lingvano launches on the web with a course in Austrian Sign Language (ÖGS).
  2. 2020 Adds American Sign Language. The ASL course reaches 53,000 users that year.
  3. 2021 Moves to mobile. The iPhone app comes out on 18 March.
  4. 2022 Moves the app to Expo in early 2022 and adds British Sign Language in spring. Lingvano counts 500,000 learners that year.
  5. 2023 Lingvano GmbH is registered in Vienna on 28 March and takes over the business of the Lingvano partnership in June.
  6. 2023 Starts a programme for organisations in health, education, customer service and tourism. The ASL course passes 1.06 million users in October.
  7. 2024 Lingvano lists a Zero Project innovation award for 2024. Hosts its first App Store In-App Event, for Pride.
  8. 2024 Gabriel Kwakyi becomes a managing director in July. In October Lingvano reports 2.5 million registered learners.
  9. 2025 Apple publishes a developer story on Lingvano in June: more than 3 million users, 2 million of them added since summer 2023.
  10. 2025 Wins the Community’s Choice award at the Expo App Awards.
  11. 2026 Gabriel Kwakyi leaves the management board in April. Version 6.0.0 of the iPhone app comes out on 28 September.

How Lingvano teaches

interactive lessons in the ASL course, according to Lingvano
600+
a day suggested by Lingvano
10 min
of teachers are native Deaf signers, according to Lingvano
100%
  • Video lessons by Deaf teachers
  • Several teachers with different signing styles
  • Match signs to pictures and videos
  • Sentence ordering and typing exercises
  • Dialogues between Deaf people
  • Slow-motion video
  • Chapter quizzes and milestone lessons
  • Sign dictionary
  • Flashcards
  • Vocabulary, fingerspelling and number trainers
  • Fingerspelling recognition, beta
  • Mirror feature to watch yourself sign
  • Streaks and streak freezes
  • PDF certificate of completed modules
  • No ads
Lingvano says you can get conversational with 10 minutes a day. Its help centre describes the level after the full course as basic everyday communication. We found no independent study of the method.
lingvano.com and the Lingvano help centre

Lingvano languages: 3 to learn

Products

  • Lingvano app Video lessons by Deaf teachers, picture and video matching, sentence ordering, dialogues, chapter quizzes and streaks, on iPhone, iPad, Android and the web. Open lingvano.com
  • Signing Practice Group and private video sessions led by a Deaf Lingvano tutor, booked through a scheduling page. Check availability
  • Dictionary and trainers A sign dictionary, flashcards and trainers for vocabulary, fingerspelling and numbers. The fingerspelling trainer checks hand shapes through the camera and is in beta. What Premium includes
  • Lingvano for Businesses Plans for schools, hospitals, offices, shops, government agencies and nonprofits, from 10 learners, with a workplace unit and an admin dashboard. Get a quote

How much is Lingvano?

  • Monthly $17.99/mo $17.99, charged every month Base monthly price
  • Quarterly $16.00/mo $47.99, charged every 3 months Save 11% vs Monthly
  • Lowest per month Yearly $10.00/mo $119.99, charged every 12 months Save 44% vs Monthly

Is Lingvano free?

Free account with a few lessons. Premium starts with a 7-day free trial in the app.

In-app prices on the US App Store on 6 October 2026, for the ASL course, in US dollars. In the same store BSL costs $19.99 a month, $53.99 for 3 months and $134.99 a year, and ÖGS $14.99, $39.99 and $99.99. The UK App Store lists BSL items of £13.99 to £17.99 a month, £37.99 to £47.99 for 3 months and £93.99 to £119.99 a year. The Austrian App Store lists ÖGS at €17.99 a month, €47.99 for 3 months and €119.99 a year, and other Premium items from €14.99 a month and €89.99 a year. Google Play shows in-app items from $17.99 to $134.99. On the web Lingvano shows prices only after you log in, and they depend on the course, the country and taxes. There is no lifetime plan.

How to cancel Lingvano

Lingvano terms and conditions
  • lingvano.com ↗
    1. Log in at app.lingvano.com
    2. Open the cancellation link in the help centre article
    3. Or submit a ticket through the support portal
  • App Store ↗
    1. Open Settings on the iPhone or iPad and tap your name
    2. Tap Subscriptions
    3. Select Lingvano and confirm the cancellation
  • Google Play ↗
    1. Open Google Play and tap the profile icon
    2. Choose Payments and subscriptions, then Subscriptions
    3. Select Lingvano and tap Cancel subscription
  • Plans renew for the same term: 1, 3 or 12 months.
  • The terms ask you to cancel at least 48 hours before the term ends. The App Store listing says 24 hours.
  • After cancelling, Premium stays active until the end of the paid period.
  • Lingvano bills the full term in advance. The yearly plan cannot be paid month by month.
  • Web purchases go through Paddle, which acts as the seller.
  • An account with an active subscription can be deleted only after the subscription is cancelled.

Refund rules

Website purchases
Refund on request through a support ticket, within 14 days after the last renewal date.
App Store and Google Play
Lingvano cannot refund in-app purchases. Apple or Google decide on the refund.
After a 7-day trial
Lingvano says users who took the free trial in the app are not eligible for a refund.
EU consumers
The statutory right of withdrawal for web purchases runs through Paddle’s terms. Austrian law applies.

From the Lingvano terms and conditions, the help centre articles on cancelling and refunds, and the App Store listing, checked on 6 October 2026.

Lingvano for Business

Lingvano for Businesses
  • 01Plans from 10 learners, larger volumes cost less per learner
  • 02Teams from 10 to 50,000 people
  • 03A unit on workplace signs and professional topics
  • 04Admin dashboard with progress, analytics and reports
  • 05ASL, BSL or ÖGS
  • 06Payment by card, PayPal or wire transfer (ACH, SEPA, BACS)

Price on request.

Apps and ratings

App details, App Store US

Current version
6.0.0 on iOS, released 28 September 2026
Android update
25 September 2026
First release
18 March 2021 on the App Store
Size
118.7 MB on iOS
Requires
iOS 16.4 or later
Age rating
9+ on the App Store
App Store categories
Education, Reference
Downloads
1M+ on Google Play
Seller
Lingvano GmbH
Price
Free to download, with in-app purchases and no ads

Is Lingvano worth it?

What learners like

What learners criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. App store ratings sit at 4.8 to 4.9 in the US and UK. Most low ratings are about the paywall after the free lessons, the price and the amount of content. Lingvano has no Trustpilot page.

Latest news

  1. Gabriel Kwakyi leaves the management board of Lingvano GmbH
  2. How Lingvano scales sign language education to 4 million learners with Expo
  3. Apple: How Lingvano reaches the ASL community and its advocates
  4. Lingvano reaches 2.5 million learners
  5. The Limping Chicken interviews Lingvano’s head of content management about BSL
  6. Zero Project: a start-up app that reaches more than 1.3 million sign language learners

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Lingvano GmbH, Rennweg 9/6.1, 1030 Vienna, Austria
Commercial register
FN 601573t, Austrian Firmenbuch
EUID
ATBRA.601573-000
Registered
28 March 2023, seat in Vienna
Legal form
GmbH, share capital €35,000
VAT number
ATU79318267
Corporate purpose
E-learning platform for sign languages
Predecessor
Fischer Matthias u Mitges – Lingvano GesbR, assets taken over in June 2023
Shareholders
3
Latest accounts
Balance sheet for 2025, filed 30 September 2026
Supervisory authority
Magistratsamt Wien
D-U-N-S
300636984

Programs and documentsLingvano Creator CommunityLive Signing Practice with Deaf tutorsLingvano for Businesses

Alternatives to Lingvano

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

Other language learning companies

All 14 language learning companies

Lists

More EdTech from Austria

Is this your company?

Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the Lingvano profile on the EdTech map.

Update this profile Add another company
Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map
Show the badge on your website <a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/lingvano"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>

Lingvano FAQ

On the US App Store ASL Premium costs $17.99 a month, $47.99 for 3 months or $119.99 a year, about $10 a month. BSL costs $19.99, $53.99 and $134.99 in the same store. In the UK the BSL plan is £13.99 to £17.99 a month or £93.99 to £119.99 a year. Prices checked on 6 October 2026.

Partly. A free account opens a few lessons without payment details. The full course, the dictionary and the trainers need Premium. The app offers a 7-day free trial, then the plan renews automatically.

No. Lingvano Premium is a subscription of 1, 3 or 12 months. There is no one-time payment, family plan or gift subscription.

The app has 4.9 from 118,588 ratings on the US App Store, 4.8 from 9,973 in the UK and 4.8 from 79,481 on Google Play. Users praise the Deaf teachers and short lessons. Low ratings are about the paywall after a few free lessons, the price and a course that some yearly subscribers finished in two to three months. Lingvano has no Trustpilot page.

Host your courses on Kinescope.

DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.

Start for free
Video hosting for EdTech
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.