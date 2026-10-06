About Lingvano

Lingvano is a Vienna company that sells a sign language app. It teaches American (ASL), British (BSL) and Austrian Sign Language (ÖGS) in video lessons recorded by Deaf teachers, on iPhone, Android and the web. A few lessons are free; Premium opens the full course, the dictionary and the trainers. In the US App Store the ASL plan costs $17.99 a month, $47.99 for 3 months or $119.99 a year. Lingvano counts more than 4 million learners and says it is funded by subscriptions, with no outside investors.

Lingvano teaches sign languages in short video lessons. Deaf native signers record every lesson. Learners match signs to pictures and videos, put sentences in order, type what they see and watch dialogues between Deaf people. A turtle button slows any video down. Premium adds a dictionary, flashcards and trainers for vocabulary, fingerspelling and numbers. A fingerspelling trainer reads the hand shape through the camera with Google’s MediaPipe and is marked as beta.

Lingvano started on the web in 2018 with Austrian Sign Language, because the team is based in Vienna. American Sign Language followed in 2020 and British Sign Language in spring 2022. The iPhone app came out in March 2021. According to Apple, 85% of Lingvano users were in the US and Canada in June 2025. Lingvano also runs live Signing Practice sessions with Deaf tutors and sells plans to organisations from 10 learners.

The business ran as a partnership, Fischer Matthias u Mitges – Lingvano GesbR, until Lingvano GmbH was entered into the Austrian commercial register on 28 March 2023. Matthias Fischer and Nicolas Molcik were its first managing directors. Gabriel Kwakyi, named CEO by Apple and eSchool News, was a managing director from July 2024 to April 2026. Lingvano says it is self-funded through subscriptions and shows no ads.