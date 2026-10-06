- sign languages: ASL, BSL, ÖGS
- 3
- interactive lessons, according to Lingvano
- 600+
- learners, according to Lingvano
- 4M+
- on the US App Store, 118,588 ratings
- 4.9
About Lingvano
Lingvano is a Vienna company that sells a sign language app. It teaches American (ASL), British (BSL) and Austrian Sign Language (ÖGS) in video lessons recorded by Deaf teachers, on iPhone, Android and the web. A few lessons are free; Premium opens the full course, the dictionary and the trainers. In the US App Store the ASL plan costs $17.99 a month, $47.99 for 3 months or $119.99 a year. Lingvano counts more than 4 million learners and says it is funded by subscriptions, with no outside investors.
Lingvano teaches sign languages in short video lessons. Deaf native signers record every lesson. Learners match signs to pictures and videos, put sentences in order, type what they see and watch dialogues between Deaf people. A turtle button slows any video down. Premium adds a dictionary, flashcards and trainers for vocabulary, fingerspelling and numbers. A fingerspelling trainer reads the hand shape through the camera with Google’s MediaPipe and is marked as beta.
Lingvano started on the web in 2018 with Austrian Sign Language, because the team is based in Vienna. American Sign Language followed in 2020 and British Sign Language in spring 2022. The iPhone app came out in March 2021. According to Apple, 85% of Lingvano users were in the US and Canada in June 2025. Lingvano also runs live Signing Practice sessions with Deaf tutors and sells plans to organisations from 10 learners.
The business ran as a partnership, Fischer Matthias u Mitges – Lingvano GesbR, until Lingvano GmbH was entered into the Austrian commercial register on 28 March 2023. Matthias Fischer and Nicolas Molcik were its first managing directors. Gabriel Kwakyi, named CEO by Apple and eSchool News, was a managing director from July 2024 to April 2026. Lingvano says it is self-funded through subscriptions and shows no ads.
History
- 2018 Lingvano launches on the web with a course in Austrian Sign Language (ÖGS).
- 2020 Adds American Sign Language. The ASL course reaches 53,000 users that year.
- 2021 Moves to mobile. The iPhone app comes out on 18 March.
- 2022 Moves the app to Expo in early 2022 and adds British Sign Language in spring. Lingvano counts 500,000 learners that year.
- 2023 Lingvano GmbH is registered in Vienna on 28 March and takes over the business of the Lingvano partnership in June.
- 2023 Starts a programme for organisations in health, education, customer service and tourism. The ASL course passes 1.06 million users in October.
- 2024 Lingvano lists a Zero Project innovation award for 2024. Hosts its first App Store In-App Event, for Pride.
- 2024 Gabriel Kwakyi becomes a managing director in July. In October Lingvano reports 2.5 million registered learners.
- 2025 Apple publishes a developer story on Lingvano in June: more than 3 million users, 2 million of them added since summer 2023.
- 2025 Wins the Community’s Choice award at the Expo App Awards.
- 2026 Gabriel Kwakyi leaves the management board in April. Version 6.0.0 of the iPhone app comes out on 28 September.
How Lingvano teaches
- interactive lessons in the ASL course, according to Lingvano
- 600+
- a day suggested by Lingvano
- 10 min
- of teachers are native Deaf signers, according to Lingvano
- 100%
- Video lessons by Deaf teachers
- Several teachers with different signing styles
- Match signs to pictures and videos
- Sentence ordering and typing exercises
- Dialogues between Deaf people
- Slow-motion video
- Chapter quizzes and milestone lessons
- Sign dictionary
- Flashcards
- Vocabulary, fingerspelling and number trainers
- Fingerspelling recognition, beta
- Mirror feature to watch yourself sign
- Streaks and streak freezes
- PDF certificate of completed modules
- No ads
Lingvano languages: 3 to learn
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Lingvano app Video lessons by Deaf teachers, picture and video matching, sentence ordering, dialogues, chapter quizzes and streaks, on iPhone, iPad, Android and the web. Open lingvano.com
- Signing Practice Group and private video sessions led by a Deaf Lingvano tutor, booked through a scheduling page. Check availability
- Dictionary and trainers A sign dictionary, flashcards and trainers for vocabulary, fingerspelling and numbers. The fingerspelling trainer checks hand shapes through the camera and is in beta. What Premium includes
- Lingvano for Businesses Plans for schools, hospitals, offices, shops, government agencies and nonprofits, from 10 learners, with a workplace unit and an admin dashboard. Get a quote
How much is Lingvano?
- Monthly $17.99/mo $17.99, charged every month Base monthly price
- Quarterly $16.00/mo $47.99, charged every 3 months Save 11% vs Monthly
- Lowest per month Yearly $10.00/mo $119.99, charged every 12 months Save 44% vs Monthly
Is Lingvano free?
Free account with a few lessons. Premium starts with a 7-day free trial in the app.
In-app prices on the US App Store on 6 October 2026, for the ASL course, in US dollars. In the same store BSL costs $19.99 a month, $53.99 for 3 months and $134.99 a year, and ÖGS $14.99, $39.99 and $99.99. The UK App Store lists BSL items of £13.99 to £17.99 a month, £37.99 to £47.99 for 3 months and £93.99 to £119.99 a year. The Austrian App Store lists ÖGS at €17.99 a month, €47.99 for 3 months and €119.99 a year, and other Premium items from €14.99 a month and €89.99 a year. Google Play shows in-app items from $17.99 to $134.99. On the web Lingvano shows prices only after you log in, and they depend on the course, the country and taxes. There is no lifetime plan.
How to cancel LingvanoLingvano terms and conditions
- lingvano.com ↗
- Log in at app.lingvano.com
- Open the cancellation link in the help centre article
- Or submit a ticket through the support portal
- App Store ↗
- Open Settings on the iPhone or iPad and tap your name
- Tap Subscriptions
- Select Lingvano and confirm the cancellation
- Google Play ↗
- Open Google Play and tap the profile icon
- Choose Payments and subscriptions, then Subscriptions
- Select Lingvano and tap Cancel subscription
- Plans renew for the same term: 1, 3 or 12 months.
- The terms ask you to cancel at least 48 hours before the term ends. The App Store listing says 24 hours.
- After cancelling, Premium stays active until the end of the paid period.
- Lingvano bills the full term in advance. The yearly plan cannot be paid month by month.
- Web purchases go through Paddle, which acts as the seller.
- An account with an active subscription can be deleted only after the subscription is cancelled.
Refund rules
- Website purchases
- Refund on request through a support ticket, within 14 days after the last renewal date.
- App Store and Google Play
- Lingvano cannot refund in-app purchases. Apple or Google decide on the refund.
- After a 7-day trial
- Lingvano says users who took the free trial in the app are not eligible for a refund.
- EU consumers
- The statutory right of withdrawal for web purchases runs through Paddle’s terms. Austrian law applies.
From the Lingvano terms and conditions, the help centre articles on cancelling and refunds, and the App Store listing, checked on 6 October 2026.
Lingvano for BusinessLingvano for Businesses
- 01Plans from 10 learners, larger volumes cost less per learner
- 02Teams from 10 to 50,000 people
- 03A unit on workplace signs and professional topics
- 04Admin dashboard with progress, analytics and reports
- 05ASL, BSL or ÖGS
- 06Payment by card, PayPal or wire transfer (ACH, SEPA, BACS)
Price on request.
Apps and ratings
- iPhone and iPad4.9 on the App Store, US, iOS 16.4 or later
- Android4.8 on Google Play, 1M+ downloads
- WebThe same account and progress at app.lingvano.com
App details, App Store US
- Current version
- 6.0.0 on iOS, released 28 September 2026
- Android update
- 25 September 2026
- First release
- 18 March 2021 on the App Store
- Size
- 118.7 MB on iOS
- Requires
- iOS 16.4 or later
- Age rating
- 9+ on the App Store
- App Store categories
- Education, Reference
- Downloads
- 1M+ on Google Play
- Seller
- Lingvano GmbH
- Price
- Free to download, with in-app purchases and no ads
Is Lingvano worth it?
What learners like
- Lessons show real Deaf people signing, and beginners find the course easy to follow.Fewna, App Store US, September 2026
- Short daily lessons build a habit, and signs stick better than with other methods.Taskticc, App Store UK, June 2026
- 4.9 from 118,588 ratings on the US App Store and 4.8 from 79,481 on Google Play.App Store and Google Play, October 2026
- Several teachers show different ways to sign the same thing.jamZ.8876, App Store US, October 2026
What learners criticise
- Only the first lessons are free, then the course stops until you subscribe.DunoYet, App Store US, September 2026
- Yearly subscribers finished all content in two to three months.TheshEducationDen and renners009, App Store UK, 2026
- The trial reminder did not arrive and the card was charged.mialc02, App Store UK, August 2026
- In-app purchases are refunded by Apple or Google, and Lingvano refuses refunds after the 7-day trial.Lingvano help centre
What users write in reviews, not our rating. App store ratings sit at 4.8 to 4.9 in the US and UK. Most low ratings are about the paywall after the free lessons, the price and the amount of content. Lingvano has no Trustpilot page.
Latest news
- 2025Expo App Awards, Community’s Choice
- 2025Apple Developer story
- 2024Zero Project innovation recognition, according to Lingvano
- Gabriel Kwakyi leaves the management board of Lingvano GmbH
- How Lingvano scales sign language education to 4 million learners with Expo
- Apple: How Lingvano reaches the ASL community and its advocates
- Lingvano reaches 2.5 million learners
- The Limping Chicken interviews Lingvano’s head of content management about BSL
- Zero Project: a start-up app that reaches more than 1.3 million sign language learners
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@lingvano.com
- Help centrehelp-asl.lingvano.com
- Business quotesContact form
- Jobsjobs@lingvano.com
- Legal entity
- Lingvano GmbH, Rennweg 9/6.1, 1030 Vienna, Austria
- Commercial register
- FN 601573t, Austrian Firmenbuch
- EUID
- ATBRA.601573-000
- Registered
- 28 March 2023, seat in Vienna
- Legal form
- GmbH, share capital €35,000
- VAT number
- ATU79318267
- Corporate purpose
- E-learning platform for sign languages
- Predecessor
- Fischer Matthias u Mitges – Lingvano GesbR, assets taken over in June 2023
- Shareholders
- 3
- Latest accounts
- Balance sheet for 2025, filed 30 September 2026
- Supervisory authority
- Magistratsamt Wien
- D-U-N-S
- 300636984
Programs and documentsLingvano Creator CommunityLive Signing Practice with Deaf tutorsLingvano for Businesses
Alternatives to Lingvano
- A ASL BloomUnited States Another ASL app with a subscription, from SignLab AS. 4.9 from 35,877 ratings on the US App Store. ↗
- T The ASL AppUnited States ASL lessons from DeafDigits Inc. 3.6 from 849 ratings on the US App Store. ↗
- S SignSchoolUnited States ASL lessons and a sign dictionary from SignSchool Technologies. 4.5 from 147 ratings on the US App Store. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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