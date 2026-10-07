Speakly
A language app that teaches the 4,000 most frequent words in whole sentences.
🇺🇸🇬🇧🇪🇸🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇹🇷🇺🇧🇷🇪🇪🇫🇮🇸🇪🇳🇴
- languages in one plan
- 11
- most frequent words per course
- 4,000
- one-time Lifetime plan
- €69.99
- downloads on Google Play
- 1M+
About Speakly
Speakly is a language app from Tallinn, founded in 2018 by Ott Ojamets and Ingel Keskpaik. It teaches the 4,000 most frequent words of a language in order of their statistical relevance, in whole sentences that the learner writes and says. Spaced repetition brings words back, and listening exercises and real-life situations open as vocabulary grows. One plan covers 11 languages, from English and Spanish to Estonian and Finnish. On speakly.me the plans cost €15.99 a month, €47.99 a year or €69.99 once for Lifetime, and Trustpilot shows 2.8 from 16 reviews.
Speakly teaches vocabulary in sentences. The app ranks words and sentences by how often people need them in real life and teaches the 4,000 most relevant ones first. The learner writes and says whole sentences from the first day. Spaced repetition decides when each word comes back. When the learner knows enough words, Speakly opens listening exercises and real-life situations, which are simulated conversations. A placement test sets the start, and a grammar section explains forms on demand.
Ott Ojamets published the LIVE methodology in 2012, after five years of teaching, learning and translating languages. In 2016 Ingel Keskpaik joined him to test the method with learners. The iPhone app came out in August 2017, and Speakly OÜ was entered into the Estonian register on 27 February 2018. Estonian World counted 28,000 users in January 2018, with no outside investors. In April 2020 Superhero Capital led a €900,000 seed round with Trind Ventures, Contriber Ventures and TrueSight Ventures.
Speakly OÜ reported revenue of €1.27 million for 2025, down from €1.42 million in 2024, and a loss of €44,476. Ott Ojamets and Riina-Ingel Keskpaik sit on the management board, and Ojamets is the only beneficial owner named in the register. Besides the app, Speakly sells LIVE© courses with a tutor and Speakly Business accounts for teams. The app also has an adult-only Community for finding study partners.
History
- 2012 Ott Ojamets publishes the LIVE language-learning methodology.
- 2016 Ingel Keskpaik joins Ojamets to build a team and test the method.
- 2017 Releases the iPhone app on 6 August and launches Speakly in October.
- 2018 Counts 28,000 users in January. Speakly OÜ is registered in Tallinn on 27 February.
- 2018 Reaches 50,000 users and 7 languages in May, with 11 languages planned.
- 2020 Raises a €900,000 seed round led by Superhero Capital in April.
- 2022 Revenue passes €835,000, up from €584,000 in 2021.
- 2024 Revenue reaches €1.42 million with a profit of €25,670.
- 2026 Files 2025 accounts on 25 June: revenue €1.27 million and a loss of €44,476.
- 2026 Updates its terms of use on 14 July. They cover Community features, AI-assisted features and Family Lifetime plans.
- 2026 Releases iOS version 1.28.5 on 17 September.
Speakly funding and investors
- April 2020 Seed €900,000
Lead: Superhero Capital Trind VenturesContriber VenturesTrueSight Venturesprivate angelsSource: Tech.eu
The only disclosed round. Estonian World wrote in January 2018 that a predecessor tutoring company funded Speakly. Superhero Venture Fund 2020, Trind Ventures Fund I, Contriber Ventures and Truesight Ventures Fund I are registered shareholders.
Leadership
- OO Ott Ojamets Co-founder, management board member
- RK Riina-Ingel Keskpaik Co-founder, management board member
Both founders have been management board members of Speakly OÜ since 27 February 2018. Tech.eu named Ott Ojamets CEO in 2020. The about page says more than 30 people from eight countries work on Speakly, and the register shows 8 employees in the second quarter of 2026.
How Speakly teaches
- most frequent words per course, in order of relevance
- 4,000
- to at least 2,500 words, according to Speakly
- 100 hours
- in 35 minutes a day, the rhythm Speakly suggests
- 15 words
- Words ordered by statistical relevance
- Placement test, can be retaken
- Writing and speaking whole sentences
- Speech recognition
- Spaced repetition
- Grammar box under each sentence
- Separate grammar section
- Listening exercises with text and translation
- Real-life situations
- Song recommendations by level
- Vocabulary tracker
- Community for study partners, 18+
Speakly languages: 11 to learn
- English (US)
- English (UK)
- Spanish
- French
- German
- Italian
- Russian
- Portuguese (Brazil)
- Estonian
- Finnish
- Swedish
- Norwegian
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Speakly app The 4,000 most relevant words of a language in sentences the learner writes and says, with spaced repetition, a grammar section and speech recognition, on iPhone, Android and the web. Open speakly.me
- Real-life situations Simulated conversations and listening exercises open once the learner knows enough words. How it works
- Speakly Community Study-partner matching and messages for learners aged 18 and over. Access needs a registered account and phone verification. Community terms
- LIVE© language course Eight 45-minute sessions a month with a tutor plus the full app, from €199 + VAT. Courses usually last 3 to 6 months. About LIVE© courses
- Speakly Business Premium accounts for teams on 6- or 12-month plans, with monthly progress reports and certificates, from €4.58 per learner a month. Speakly for Business
How much is Speakly?
- Monthly €15.99/mo €15.99, billed every month Base monthly price
- Most popular Annual €4.00/mo €47.99, billed every year Save 75% vs Monthly
- Lifetime €69.99 one-time payment, no renewals Pay once, no renewals
- Best value Family Lifetime €139.99 one-time payment, about €34.75 per person Pay once, no renewals
Is Speakly free?
A 7-day free trial. The terms say a trial can turn into a paid plan if it is not cancelled in time.
Prices on speakly.me/en/pricing and speakly.me/en/lifetime for a visitor in the Netherlands, in euros, on 7 October 2026. The US App Store lists in-app items of $15.99 Monthly, $47.99 Annual and $84.99 and $89.99 Lifetime, plus discounted items from $9.99 for 1 month to $49.99 for 12 months. Website payments go through Stripe and PayPal, and Speakly sends an invoice on request.
How to cancel SpeaklySpeakly terms of use
- speakly.me ↗
- Write to support in the chat or to hello@speakly.me
- Ask to cancel the subscription
- Keep access until the end of the paid period
- App Store ↗
- Open Settings on the iPhone or iPad and tap your name
- Tap Subscriptions
- Select Speakly and confirm the cancellation
- Google Play ↗
- Open Google Play and tap the profile icon
- Choose Payments and subscriptions, then Subscriptions
- Select Speakly and tap Cancel subscription
- Monthly and annual plans renew automatically.
- A cancellation takes effect at the end of the current billing period.
- Deleting the app or the Speakly account does not cancel an App Store or Google Play subscription.
- Lifetime means up to 100 years or until Speakly closes the service on all platforms, whichever comes first.
- Lifetime plans do not include LIVE© courses, tutoring or business services.
Refund rules
- Website, EU, EEA and UK
- A 14-day withdrawal right for consumers, unless it is waived or lost under the law. Send a statement to hello@speakly.me within 14 days of purchase.
- Lifetime plans
- The Lifetime page promises a full refund on request to hello@speakly.me within 14 days of purchase.
- After the refund period
- No refund, except where the law requires one.
- App Store and Google Play
- Apple and Google handle cancellations and refunds of in-app purchases.
From the Speakly terms of use of 14 July 2026, the FAQ and the Lifetime page, checked on 7 October 2026.
Speakly for BusinessSpeakly Business
- 01Pre-created Premium accounts for the team
- 026- or 12-month plans
- 03A level test inside the app for each learner
- 04Monthly progress reports per learner
- 05Certificates from A1 to C1
- 06Group LIVE© courses from €39 + VAT per learner a month
From €4.58 per learner per month.
Apps and ratings
- iPhone and iPad4.4 on the App Store, US, iOS 15.0 or later
- Android4.5 on Google Play, 1M+ downloads
- WebCourses, plans and checkout at speakly.me
App details, App Store US
- Current version
- 1.28.5 on iOS, released 17 September 2026
- Android update
- 31 August 2026
- First release
- 6 August 2017 on the App Store
- Size
- 115 MB on iOS
- Age rating
- 16+ on the App Store, Everyone 10+ on Google Play
- App Store category
- Education
- Downloads
- 1M+ on Google Play
- App interface languages
- Czech, English, Estonian, Finnish, French, German, Latvian, Lithuanian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Slovenian, Spanish
- Seller
- Speakly OÜ
- Price
- Free to download, with in-app purchases
Is Speakly worth it?
What learners like
- Sentences that a learner can use in real conversations, with grammar notes under each one.S., Trustpilot, December 2025
- Input-based practice that took one learner close to the end of the German course in about 3 years.Daniel, Trustpilot, March 2024
- A one-time Lifetime plan, under €35 per person in the family version.Speakly Lifetime page
- 4.5 from 14,683 ratings on Google Play.Google Play, October 2026
What learners criticise
- The trial needs card details, and a website subscription is cancelled only through support.Andrei Lukin, Trustpilot, August 2026
- No Japanese, Korean or Chinese courses.Laura Woodward, Trustpilot, June 2026
- Voice recording stopped working and support could not fix it.EanSeverne, Trustpilot, July 2026
- The method feels like memorising sentences.Jrian Bonson, Trustpilot, June 2025
What users write in reviews, not our rating. App stores give Speakly 4.4 to 4.8. On Trustpilot 6 of 16 reviews came in the last 12 months, and 38% of all reviews give 1 or 2 stars, mostly about bugs and cancellation.
Speakly reviews
-
“I really like that the sentences are actually useful in real life conversations and I like the way they are taught.”S. · 14 December 2025 · App Store Nice
-
“Its core is the 4000 words where you learn the most important words in the language.”Rose · 9 March 2023 · App Store Speakly deserves its stellar reviews
-
“To cancel, you have to contact customer support, and their support has very limited working hours.”Andrei Lukin · 8 August 2026 · App Store They require you to enter your card…
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“You don’t actually learn a language - you just memorize sentences.”Jrian Bonson · 25 June 2025 · App Store The app is glitchy
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- Speakly OÜ, Roseni tn 7, 10111 Tallinn, Estonia
- Registry code
- 14437781, Estonian e-Business Register
- Registered
- 27 February 2018
- Legal form
- Private limited company (OÜ), share capital €4,059
- VAT number
- EE102099728
- Activity (EMTAK)
- 62101 Computer programming activities
- Shareholders
- Ott Ojamets 46.19%, Riina-Ingel Keskpaik 15.40%, Superhero Venture Fund 2020 10.67%, Trind Ventures Fund I 13.87%, Contriber Ventures 10.05%, Truesight Ventures Fund I 3.05%, Laenupartner Grupp 0.76%
- Revenue 2025
- €1,274,352, down 10% from €1,422,769 in 2024
- Result 2025
- Loss €44,476, after a profit of €25,670 in 2024
- Taxable turnover, Q2 2026
- €223,024, with 8 employees
Programs and documentsFamily Lifetime, up to 4 accountsGift plans by invoiceLIVE© courses with a tutor
Alternatives to Speakly
- Lingvist🇪🇪 Estonia Also from Tallinn, also words by frequency, 15 languages, €9.99 a month or €79.99 a year. →
- Babbel🇩🇪 Germany Full courses with grammar and dialogues in 14 languages, plus Babbel Live classes, from Berlin. →
- Busuu🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free access to all 14 courses with paid Premium and CEFR levels, from London. →
- DuolingoUnited States Most features free with ads, courses in 42 languages, including Japanese, Korean and Chinese. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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