About Speakly

Speakly is a language app from Tallinn, founded in 2018 by Ott Ojamets and Ingel Keskpaik. It teaches the 4,000 most frequent words of a language in order of their statistical relevance, in whole sentences that the learner writes and says. Spaced repetition brings words back, and listening exercises and real-life situations open as vocabulary grows. One plan covers 11 languages, from English and Spanish to Estonian and Finnish. On speakly.me the plans cost €15.99 a month, €47.99 a year or €69.99 once for Lifetime, and Trustpilot shows 2.8 from 16 reviews.

Speakly teaches vocabulary in sentences. The app ranks words and sentences by how often people need them in real life and teaches the 4,000 most relevant ones first. The learner writes and says whole sentences from the first day. Spaced repetition decides when each word comes back. When the learner knows enough words, Speakly opens listening exercises and real-life situations, which are simulated conversations. A placement test sets the start, and a grammar section explains forms on demand.

Ott Ojamets published the LIVE methodology in 2012, after five years of teaching, learning and translating languages. In 2016 Ingel Keskpaik joined him to test the method with learners. The iPhone app came out in August 2017, and Speakly OÜ was entered into the Estonian register on 27 February 2018. Estonian World counted 28,000 users in January 2018, with no outside investors. In April 2020 Superhero Capital led a €900,000 seed round with Trind Ventures, Contriber Ventures and TrueSight Ventures.

Speakly OÜ reported revenue of €1.27 million for 2025, down from €1.42 million in 2024, and a loss of €44,476. Ott Ojamets and Riina-Ingel Keskpaik sit on the management board, and Ojamets is the only beneficial owner named in the register. Besides the app, Speakly sells LIVE© courses with a tutor and Speakly Business accounts for teams. The app also has an adult-only Community for finding study partners.