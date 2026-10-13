About Language Angels

Language Angels is a British scheme of work for teaching French, Spanish and Italian in primary schools, from EYFS to Year 6. Teachers get 55+ planned units with native-speaker audio, songs, games, worksheets and assessment, and need no language background to use them. Teachers and pupils log in at languageangels.com/login, and pupils also use a free companion app with logins from their teacher. A school pays from £129 a year for EYFS and KS1 in one language, without VAT, after a 6-week free trial. Francesca and Paolo Pini run it through Nubridge Publishing Ltd in London.

Language Angels sells a ready-to-teach foreign languages scheme of work to primary schools. A school subscription covers every teacher and pupil in the school for 12 months. Each lesson comes as an interactive whiteboard presentation with native-speaker audio on every slide, teacher notes and desk-based activities. Pupils practise at home in a companion app with karaoke songs, games and a talking dictionary.

Francesca Pini built the first lessons while preparing a cluster of primary schools in Barnet, North London, to teach a language without specialist teachers. She had taught languages for more than 27 years and worked as an Advanced Skills Teacher for Languages. She and her husband Paolo Pini founded Language Angels in 2012. Their company, Nubridge Publishing Ltd, was registered in 2009.

The scheme follows the 12 attainment targets of the DfE Languages Programme of Study for KS2. Separate versions follow the Scottish Curriculum for Excellence and the Curriculum for Wales. Language Angels says more than 6,000 UK primary schools and 1.5 million pupils a year use it. Nubridge also makes Glurbs, a language app for children at home, and the Languages CPD Hub for teacher training.