Language Angels
French, Spanish and Italian lessons for UK primary schools, from EYFS to Year 6.
🇫🇷🇪🇸🇮🇹
- schools, according to Language Angels
- 6,290
- languages: French, Spanish, Italian
- 3
- teaching units from EYFS to KS2
- 55+
- a year for KS2 in one language, a school, without VAT
- £259
About Language Angels
Language Angels is a British scheme of work for teaching French, Spanish and Italian in primary schools, from EYFS to Year 6. Teachers get 55+ planned units with native-speaker audio, songs, games, worksheets and assessment, and need no language background to use them. Teachers and pupils log in at languageangels.com/login, and pupils also use a free companion app with logins from their teacher. A school pays from £129 a year for EYFS and KS1 in one language, without VAT, after a 6-week free trial. Francesca and Paolo Pini run it through Nubridge Publishing Ltd in London.
Language Angels sells a ready-to-teach foreign languages scheme of work to primary schools. A school subscription covers every teacher and pupil in the school for 12 months. Each lesson comes as an interactive whiteboard presentation with native-speaker audio on every slide, teacher notes and desk-based activities. Pupils practise at home in a companion app with karaoke songs, games and a talking dictionary.
Francesca Pini built the first lessons while preparing a cluster of primary schools in Barnet, North London, to teach a language without specialist teachers. She had taught languages for more than 27 years and worked as an Advanced Skills Teacher for Languages. She and her husband Paolo Pini founded Language Angels in 2012. Their company, Nubridge Publishing Ltd, was registered in 2009.
The scheme follows the 12 attainment targets of the DfE Languages Programme of Study for KS2. Separate versions follow the Scottish Curriculum for Excellence and the Curriculum for Wales. Language Angels says more than 6,000 UK primary schools and 1.5 million pupils a year use it. Nubridge also makes Glurbs, a language app for children at home, and the Languages CPD Hub for teacher training.
History
- 2009 Francesca Pini registers Nubridge Publishing Ltd in England on 21 September.
- 2011 Paolo Pini joins the board of Nubridge Publishing on 19 July.
- 2012 Francesca and Paolo Pini found Language Angels.
- 2013 Martin Foley joins the board on 5 July.
- 2020 Virginie Gerrard joins as French teaching consultant after 15+ years teaching in England and Abu Dhabi.
- 2022 Releases the Language Angels pupil app on the App Store on 24 December.
- 2024 Releases Glurbs, a French, Spanish and Italian app for children at home, on the App Store on 3 December.
- 2025 Martin Foley leaves the board on 31 March.
- 2025 Nubridge reports 17 staff on average for the year to 30 September, down from 18.
- 2026 Publishes version 1-2026 of its terms of service, privacy notice and data processing agreement.
- 2026 Opens a free webinar series for teachers for the 2026–2027 school year.
Leadership
- FP Francesca Pini CEO and co-founder
- PP Paolo Pini CEO and co-founder
- FG Felicity Gillingham Director of Product
- SA Sonal Amin CTO, Nubridge Publishing
- MC Mary Corrieri Creative Director
- VG Virginie Gerrard French Teaching Consultant, Teaching and Learning Support Manager
- MAS Marta Aparici Sanson Spanish Teaching Consultant and CPD Coordinator
- GZ Gabriella Zene Italian Teaching Consultant
Roles from the Language Angels About page on 13 October 2026. The team page also lists sales, account management and resource editors.
How Language Angels teaches
- units from EYFS to Year 6
- 55+
- lessons in each language
- 300+
- weeks of free trial for the whole school
- 6
- Native-speaker audio on every slide
- Short, medium and long-term planning
- Four sequential phonics lessons each KS2 year
- Karaoke songs and interactive games
- Differentiated worksheets, including SEND
- Mixed-age class planning
- End-of-unit skills assessment in KS2
- Tracking and Progression Tool
- English, Scottish and Welsh curriculum versions
- Bespoke unit planning for subscribers
Language Angels languages: 3 to learn
Teaching types at Language Angels
EYFS and KS12
- Starting Off: immersive, pictorial lessons with music and rhythm for EYFS
- Moving On: core language and a wider vocabulary for KS1
KS23
- Early Language: nouns with articles and short sentences from memory
- Intermediate: phrase level, more grammar, longer tasks
- Progressive: written paragraphs and longer speaking from memory
Topics3
- Core vocabulary
- Cross-curricular themes such as Vikings, Planets and WW2
- Traditions and Celebrations
Language Angels groups units by teaching type, so a school can match units to a class’s level and to mixed-age classes. Scottish schools use the same units for P1 to P7. From the Language Angels FAQ and French page on 13 October 2026.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Language Angels scheme of work Planned lessons for EYFS, KS1 and KS2 with whiteboard presentations, native-speaker audio, teacher notes, worksheets for four skills and end-of-unit assessment. What’s included
- Language Angels app A free iPhone and Android app for subscribing schools. Pupils sign in with logins from their teacher and use 150+ karaoke songs, 400+ games per language and the Pronunciation Pal dictionary. Pupil app
- Tracking and Progression Tool Shows which units each class has finished and which Programme of Study targets pupils have met. In KS2 teachers enter assessment scores in speaking, listening, reading and writing. FAQ
- Language Angels Bespoke CPD Live online training led by language specialists for one teacher or the whole staff, linked to Language Angels resources, with a completion certificate. CPD
- Languages CPD Hub Self-paced training videos on primary languages for any school, with libraries on linguistic upskilling and curriculum guidance. CPD Hub
- Glurbs A separate app for children at home from the same team. Children pick French, Spanish or Italian and travel through themed planets. Beginner lessons are free and a subscription opens the rest. Glurbs
How much is Language Angels?
- EYFS and KS1, one language £129/year £129 a year, Nursery to Year 2, 16 units
- KS2, one language £259/year £259 a year, Years 3 to 6, 35+ units
- Most popular Whole primary, one language £269/year £269 a year, Nursery to Year 6, 50+ units
- EYFS and KS1, three languages £149/year £149 a year, French, Spanish and Italian
- KS2, three languages £289/year £289 a year, French, Spanish and Italian
- Whole primary, three languages £299/year £299 a year, French, Spanish and Italian
Is Language Angels free?
A 6-week free trial gives the whole school full access with no payment details. Language Angels does not renew subscriptions automatically.
School prices on languageangels.com/pricing on 13 October 2026, in pounds, for 12 months, without VAT. Every plan covers all teachers and pupils in one school. Each school needs its own subscription, also inside a trust. Some other pages on the site still show older figures: from £99 for EYFS and KS1 and £239 or £244 for KS2.
How to cancel Language AngelsTerms of service
- School subscription ↗
- Email support@languageangels.com within 30 days of the payment date
- Give your name, username, subscription email and the reason
- Language Angels refunds by the same payment method
- Free trial ↗
- Do nothing
- The trial needs no payment details and ends after 6 weeks
- Subscriptions do not renew automatically. The school renews before the expiry date.
- Language Angels refuses refunds after 30 days from the payment date.
- An invoice more than 50 days overdue can lead to a suspended account.
Refund rules
- Schools
- 30-day refund guarantee from the payment date, according to the terms of service v1-2026.
- Licence
- Use in the UK only, inside the subscribing school or by a home educator.
From the Language Angels terms of service v1-2026 and the free trial page, checked on 13 October 2026.
Language Angels for schools and trustsPricing for schools
- 01One subscription covers every teacher and pupil in one school for 12 months.
- 02Schools in the same trust each need their own subscription.
- 03Schools pay by BACS, cheque or card within 30 days of the invoice.
- 04Subscribers get bespoke unit planning, live CPD and phone and email support from teachers.
From £129 a year without VAT on 13 October 2026. All three languages cost £20 to £30 more than one.
Glurbs app rating
- WebTeacher and pupil login in any browser, no installation
- Interactive whiteboardLesson presentations with audio for the classroom
- iPhone and iPadLanguage Angels pupil app
- AndroidLanguage Angels pupil app
App details, App Store US
- Pupil app
- Language Angels, free with a school subscription or trial
- Google Play downloads
- 5,000+
- Requires
- iOS 15 or later
- Publisher
- Nubridge Publishing Limited
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@languageangels.com
- Phone020 8446 5171
- PostDaws House, 33–35 Daws Lane, London NW7 4SD
- Nubridge Publishinghello@nubridgepublishing.com
- Legal entity
- Nubridge Publishing Limited, Daws House, 33–35 Daws Lane, London NW7 4SD, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 07024732, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 21 September 2009
- Status
- Active
- Directors
- Francesca Paola Pini (since 2009), Pierpaolo Zelindo Pini (since 2011)
- Nature of business
- SIC 85200, primary education
Alternatives to Language Angels
- LanguageNut🇬🇧 United Kingdom Language games and exam practice for primary and secondary schools in Brighton, with 24 languages for primary and prices on request. →
- Linguascope🇬🇧 United Kingdom Interactive activities in 16 languages for primary and secondary schools, from London, at £420 a year with VAT for a UK school. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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