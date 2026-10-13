- schools use ReachMoreParents, according to Weduc
- 700+
- messages delivered to parents, according to Weduc
- 332M+
- languages for translated school messages
- 101
- Weduc UK Limited incorporated
- 2015
About Weduc
Weduc is a school–parent communication platform from Loughborough, sold to UK schools and academy trusts under the name ReachMoreParents. Schools send messages, newsfeed posts, forms, homework and parents’ evening bookings through it, and parents read them in one app. Parents log in at app.weduc.co.uk or in the Reach More Parents by Weduc app with their email address and password. The first login needs an enrolment code from the school. Weduc UK Limited belongs to Weduc Holdings Limited, in which Foresight VCT plc holds more than 25% of the shares.
Weduc builds ReachMoreParents, a platform for communication between schools and parents. Staff send in-app messages, push notifications, email, SMS and letters, publish a newsfeed and notices, set homework and run forms. Parents use one app to read messages, report absences, sign consent forms, book parents’ evening slots, order school meals and pay for trips. Parents choose a language in the app, and Google Translate turns messages, notices and newsfeed posts into one of 101 languages.
Weduc UK Limited was incorporated in England on 1 May 2015. From April 2016 Accrosoft Limited, a Loughborough software company, held 75% or more of the shares. Weduc launched in 2017, and the iPhone app came out on 23 April 2017. In 2018 Foresight Group put £2.5 million of growth capital into Accrosoft, which then sold Weduc and the recruitment software Vacancy Filler. In September 2021 Weduc Holdings Limited took over the shares from Accrosoft. Companies House lists Foresight VCT plc as a shareholder of Weduc Holdings with more than 25% and up to 50%.
In 2026 Weduc describes ReachMoreParents as a Parent Relationship Management system for pupil recruitment. Next to the parent app, it sells school websites, social media publishing, enquiry tracking for prospective families, automated follow-up campaigns and trust-wide dashboards. ReachMoreParents reads pupil and parent data from SIMS directly and from nine other MIS through Wonde. Weduc hosts the platform on Amazon Web Services in the UK and runs a support line for parents as well as for school staff.
History
- 2015 Weduc UK Limited is incorporated in England on 1 May.
- 2016 Accrosoft Limited is recorded as the owner of 75% or more of the shares from 6 April.
- 2017 Weduc launches. The iPhone app appears on the App Store on 23 April.
- 2018 Foresight Group invests £2.5 million in Accrosoft on behalf of VCT funds it manages. Accrosoft sells Weduc and Vacancy Filler at the time.
- 2021 Weduc Holdings Limited is incorporated on 28 July and takes over 75% or more of Weduc UK Limited from Accrosoft on 29 September.
- 2022 Weduc moves its registered office to 175 Meadow Lane, Loughborough, on 25 August.
- 2023 Rob Pointen becomes CEO after a year as CFO. Paul Hughes, founder of ParentMail, becomes non-executive chairman.
- 2025 Weduc gets a six-figure loan from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II through Maven in June. Maven reports more than 800 schools on the platform.
- 2026 Weduc presents ReachMoreParents as a Parent Relationship Management system for pupil recruitment. Version 8.178.0 of the iPhone app comes out on 18 August.
Weduc funding and investors
- October 2018 Growth capital £2.5 million
Lead: Foresight Group VCT funds managed by Foresight GroupSource: Private Equity Wire
- June 2025 Loan six figures
Midlands Engine Investment Fund IIMaven Capital PartnersSource: Maven
The 2018 investment went to Accrosoft Limited, which then owned Weduc and Vacancy Filler. The 2025 loan from MEIF II was a six-figure sum without a published amount.
Leadership
- RP Robert Pointen CEO, director of Weduc UK Limited since 2018
- PH Paul Hughes Non-executive chairman, director of Weduc Holdings since 2022
Roles from Maven (June 2025) and The PIE News (January 2023), directorships from Companies House. Paul Hughes founded ParentMail.
How parents get into ReachMoreParents
- an enrolment code stays valid
- 1 week
- for a new email or child to sync from the MIS
- 24 hours
- languages in the parent app
- 101
- The school sends each parent an enrolment code by email, SMS or letter.
- The code looks like xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-x and works once.
- After the code, Weduc sends an email or SMS to verify the parent’s details.
- The username is the email address the parent gave to the school.
- A parent with children at two ReachMoreParents schools joins both accounts with a second enrolment code.
- Weduc’s support team answers parents directly by phone and email.
Integrations
MIS, direct1
- SIMS
MIS through Wonde9
- Arbor
- Bromcom
- Compass
- Furlong
- HUB MIS
- iSAMS
- Veracross
- Engage
- Pupil Asset
Payments1
- ParentPay
Homework1
- Google Classroom
Translation1
- Google Translate, 101 languages
Parents’ evenings1
- Tes SchoolCloud
MIS list from the ReachMoreParents home page, other integrations from the homework, translation and meal pages and the Weduc Knowledge Base, checked on 13 October 2026.
Video, blogs and resources
- Get help logging inCommon login problems for parents and where to get help↗
- Get help with your enrolment codeHow the first login with a school code works↗
- Reset your password in the parent appSix steps from Forgot Password to a new login↗
- What is my usernameWhy the username is the email address held by the school↗
Products
- ReachMoreParents parent app Parents read messages and notices, follow the school newsfeed, report absences, fill in forms, see homework and the calendar, order meals and pay for trips. Parents with several children switch between them in one account. App Store
- Messages and newsfeed Staff send in-app messages and push notifications, with email, SMS or paper letters for families who do not use the app. The newsfeed shows photo and video posts. Parents translate messages, notices and posts into one of 101 languages. Parent app
- Parent Event Management System Schools set up parents’ evenings and workshops from MIS data, with SEND codes and separate slots for split families. The system books meetings close together inside each parent’s chosen time window and sends reminders to parents who have not booked. Schools add it to their package. Parents’ evenings
- Attendance and forms Parents report absences from the app homepage and upload a photo of an appointment letter. Staff see each day’s absences with codes and send automatic alerts for unauthorised absence by app, email or text. Attendance
- Home Learning Teachers set homework with text, images, videos and links, schedule it in advance and share it with colleagues. Students submit work online. Homework set in Google Classroom syncs into Home Learning, so parents see it in the app. Homework app
- Custom-branded school and trust apps Weduc publishes an app with the school’s or trust’s name, logo and colours on the App Store and Google Play. Trusts choose one app for all schools or one app per school. Cognita Connect and the Matrix Academy Trust app are examples. Branded apps
- Pupil recruitment tools Schools update their website and social media from one place, promote open days, capture enquiries from prospective families and send automated follow-up messages until admission. Platform
- ReachMoreParents Insights Trust teams compare parent reach, reading, staff activity and termly parent satisfaction surveys across schools, filter by school and export the data to Excel. Insights
App ratings, UK stores
- WebParent and staff login at app.weduc.co.uk, with an authentication code field for 2FA
- iPhone and iPadiOS 17.0 or later
- AndroidGoogle Play
- HostingAmazon Web Services data centre in the UK, AES-256 and TLS 1.3 encryption
- Knowledge BaseHelp articles for parents and schools
Reach More Parents by Weduc, App Store UK
- Current version
- 8.178.0, released 18 August 2026
- First release on iOS
- 23 April 2017
- Requires
- iOS 17.0 or later
- Price
- Free, for parents at ReachMoreParents schools
- Google Play
- 100K+ downloads, updated 17 August 2026
Is Weduc worth it?
What parents and schools like
- Weduc’s support team answers parents directly by phone and email, so password and enrolment questions do not go to the school office.ReachMoreParents, parent app
- Parents translate messages, notices and newsfeed posts into one of 101 languages in the app.ReachMoreParents, Google Translate
- School staff on Trustpilot give 5 stars for onboarding and name the support staff who helped them.Trustpilot, 7 January 2026
What parents and schools criticise
- The iPhone app scores 2.0 from 411 ratings in the UK App Store. Google Play shows 2.3 from 482 reviews.App Store, Google Play, 13 October 2026
- A parent on Trustpilot writes that the app is full of information irrelevant to him and hard to navigate.Trustpilot, 11 September 2026
- An enrolment code works once and stays valid for one week. Parents who miss it ask the school for a new code.ReachMoreParents, parent support
What users write in reviews, not our rating. On Trustpilot the 1-star reviews we opened come from parents, and the 5-star reviews we opened come from school staff. Weduc claimed the profile in April 2023. Parents also rate the apps in the stores, and many schools use their own branded app from Weduc UK Ltd with separate ratings.
Weduc reviews
-
“Awful. Full of information that is irrelevant to me and often impossible to navigate to the parts I need to get to.”Tim France · 11 September 2026 · App Store Awful
-
“Useless. I hate having to leave bad reviews but this is ridiculous.”Barry Payne · 27 June 2026 · App Store Poor App
-
“Josh has been absolutely fantastic during our onboarding process.”EB · 7 January 2026 · App Store Fantatic onboarding of new app
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Generalinfo@weduc.com
- Support for parents and schoolssupport@weduc.com
- Phone01509 221349 (option 2 for support)
- Parent helpKnowledge Base
- Legal entity
- Weduc UK Limited, 175 Meadow Lane, Loughborough, England, LE11 1NF
- Company number
- 09571812, incorporated 1 May 2015, active
- Parent
- Weduc Holdings Limited, 13536347, 75% or more since 29 September 2021
- Previous parent
- Accrosoft Limited, 08767455, 6 April 2016 to 29 September 2021
- Nature of business
- SIC 85600, educational support services
- VAT number
- GB398482435
- Data location
- UK, on Amazon Web Services; listed on G-Cloud
Alternatives to Weduc
- Edulink One🇬🇧 United Kingdom A school app from Northampton that shows MIS data to parents and writes registers back to SIMS, Arbor, Bromcom and iSAMS. Overnet Data lists £2.50 per pupil a year. →
- ParentPay🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online payments from London for school meals, trips and clubs. ReachMoreParents sends parents to ParentPay to top up the meal purse. →
- Arbor🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS from London with its own parent app. ReachMoreParents reads Arbor data through Wonde. →
- Satchel One🇬🇧 United Kingdom School software from London for homework, behaviour and messages to parents. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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