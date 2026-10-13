About Weduc

Weduc is a school–parent communication platform from Loughborough, sold to UK schools and academy trusts under the name ReachMoreParents. Schools send messages, newsfeed posts, forms, homework and parents’ evening bookings through it, and parents read them in one app. Parents log in at app.weduc.co.uk or in the Reach More Parents by Weduc app with their email address and password. The first login needs an enrolment code from the school. Weduc UK Limited belongs to Weduc Holdings Limited, in which Foresight VCT plc holds more than 25% of the shares.

Weduc builds ReachMoreParents, a platform for communication between schools and parents. Staff send in-app messages, push notifications, email, SMS and letters, publish a newsfeed and notices, set homework and run forms. Parents use one app to read messages, report absences, sign consent forms, book parents’ evening slots, order school meals and pay for trips. Parents choose a language in the app, and Google Translate turns messages, notices and newsfeed posts into one of 101 languages.

Weduc UK Limited was incorporated in England on 1 May 2015. From April 2016 Accrosoft Limited, a Loughborough software company, held 75% or more of the shares. Weduc launched in 2017, and the iPhone app came out on 23 April 2017. In 2018 Foresight Group put £2.5 million of growth capital into Accrosoft, which then sold Weduc and the recruitment software Vacancy Filler. In September 2021 Weduc Holdings Limited took over the shares from Accrosoft. Companies House lists Foresight VCT plc as a shareholder of Weduc Holdings with more than 25% and up to 50%.

In 2026 Weduc describes ReachMoreParents as a Parent Relationship Management system for pupil recruitment. Next to the parent app, it sells school websites, social media publishing, enquiry tracking for prospective families, automated follow-up campaigns and trust-wide dashboards. ReachMoreParents reads pupil and parent data from SIMS directly and from nine other MIS through Wonde. Weduc hosts the platform on Amazon Web Services in the UK and runs a support line for parents as well as for school staff.