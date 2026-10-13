About ActiveLearn

ActiveLearn is Pearson’s online platform for UK schools. ActiveLearn Primary holds Bug Club, Bug Club Phonics, Power Maths, Abacus, Rapid, Wordsmith, Science Bug and other Pearson primary programmes behind one login. ActiveLearn for Secondary covers ages 11 to 19 with ActiveBooks, homework tasks and markbooks. Pupils sign in at activelearnprimary.co.uk with a username, password and the school code from their teacher. Schools buy yearly subscriptions from Pearson, for example £394 plus VAT a year for Power Maths KS1 on 13 October 2026.

ActiveLearn Primary is the online home of Pearson’s UK primary programmes. Teachers find plans, lesson resources, assessment and reports there. Pupils open Pupil World at school or at home. There they read the eBooks and play the games their teacher allocates, read books for fun and spend rewards in a virtual rewards area.

Each school subscribes to the programmes it uses. Literacy covers Bug Club, Bug Club Phonics, Grammar and Spelling Bug, Power English: Writing, Wordsmith and the Rapid catch-up series. Maths covers Power Maths, Abacus, Heinemann Active Maths for Scotland, The Maths Factor and School Jam. Science Bug and Pearson Primary History and Geography cover the wider curriculum.

ActiveLearn for Secondary runs on a separate site, pearsonactivelearn.com. It serves secondary and FE courses from business studies to science, with ActiveBooks, online homework, Assessment Builder and online markbooks. Pearson Education Limited, registered in England and Wales under number 00872828, runs both services.