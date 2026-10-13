ActiveLearn
Pearson platform for UK schools with Bug Club, Power Maths and other programmes.
- programme tiles on the ActiveLearn Primary sign-in page
- 23
- free trial for UK schools
- 30 days
- a year plus VAT for Power Maths KS1 online
- £394
- subscription period in the Pearson terms
- 12 months
About ActiveLearn
ActiveLearn is Pearson’s online platform for UK schools. ActiveLearn Primary holds Bug Club, Bug Club Phonics, Power Maths, Abacus, Rapid, Wordsmith, Science Bug and other Pearson primary programmes behind one login. ActiveLearn for Secondary covers ages 11 to 19 with ActiveBooks, homework tasks and markbooks. Pupils sign in at activelearnprimary.co.uk with a username, password and the school code from their teacher. Schools buy yearly subscriptions from Pearson, for example £394 plus VAT a year for Power Maths KS1 on 13 October 2026.
ActiveLearn Primary is the online home of Pearson’s UK primary programmes. Teachers find plans, lesson resources, assessment and reports there. Pupils open Pupil World at school or at home. There they read the eBooks and play the games their teacher allocates, read books for fun and spend rewards in a virtual rewards area.
Each school subscribes to the programmes it uses. Literacy covers Bug Club, Bug Club Phonics, Grammar and Spelling Bug, Power English: Writing, Wordsmith and the Rapid catch-up series. Maths covers Power Maths, Abacus, Heinemann Active Maths for Scotland, The Maths Factor and School Jam. Science Bug and Pearson Primary History and Geography cover the wider curriculum.
ActiveLearn for Secondary runs on a separate site, pearsonactivelearn.com. It serves secondary and FE courses from business studies to science, with ActiveBooks, online homework, Assessment Builder and online markbooks. Pearson Education Limited, registered in England and Wales under number 00872828, runs both services.
History
- 1844 Samuel Pearson starts the business in Huddersfield that becomes Pearson plc.
- 1966 The company now named Pearson Education Limited is registered on 3 March as Longman Group Limited.
- 1998 Pearson Education forms from Addison Wesley Longman and the Simon & Schuster education business.
- 2017 Pearson lists the Power Maths KS1 Online Subscription with an August 2017 production date.
- 2020 On 23 March Pearson dates the current ActiveLearn Primary subscription terms.
- 2020 During COVID-19 school closures Pearson offers all ActiveLearn Primary services on a 90-day free trial.
- 2021 Bug Club Phonics is on the DfE’s list of approved phonics teaching programmes for 2021.
- 2023 Bug Club wins the Teacher Tapp Gold Award in the 2023 Brand Tracker.
- 2023 Pearson starts selling the Pearson Reading Premium subscription (September 2023 edition).
- 2026 The DfE list of validated phonics programmes, updated on 16 February, still includes Bug Club Phonics.
How ActiveLearn Primary works
- login for all Pearson primary programmes
- 1
- free trial per programme for UK schools
- 30 days
- notice before renewal to stop a rolling subscription
- 30 days
- Allocatable eBooks
- Phonics games
- Comprehension activities
- Maths practice games
- Teacher planning
- Assessment and reports
- Pupil rewards
- Reading for pleasure library
- Tablet support
- Teacher-run password resets
Programmes on ActiveLearn Primary
Reading and phonics6
- Bug Club (KS1 and KS2 eBook Library)
- Bug Club Reading Corner
- Bug Club Phonics (Reception to Year 2)
- Rapid Phonics
- Rapid Reading
- Progress and Assess Reading
English3
- Grammar and Spelling Bug (Years 1 to 6)
- Power English: Writing (Years 3 to 6)
- Wordsmith (Years 1 to 6)
Maths5
- Power Maths (EYFS to Year 6)
- Abacus (Reception to Year 6)
- Heinemann Active Maths (Scotland, P2 to P7)
- The Maths Factor (Years 1 to 6)
- School Jam (Reception and KS1)
Wider curriculum3
- Science Bug (Years 1 to 6)
- Pearson Primary History and Geography
- Primary Interactive Library
Secondary (pearsonactivelearn.com)10
- Business and Economics
- Computer Science and ICT
- English and Media
- Geography
- History
- Mathematics
- Modern Languages
- Science
- PE and Sport
- FE and vocational courses
Programmes and year groups from the ActiveLearn Primary trial page, the sign-in page and the Pearson ActiveLearn Primary FAQ for schools, checked on 13 October 2026. Secondary subjects from the ActiveLearn for Secondary page.
Video, blogs and resources
- Getting started with ActiveLearn PrimaryGuides, pupil import spreadsheet and help videos↗
- ActiveLearn Primary FAQs for schoolsProgrammes, logins and support (PDF, 2020)↗
- Getting Started with ActiveLearn (secondary)Institution codes, access codes and registration↗
- System requirementsSupported browsers, tablets and Family Link settings↗
- Subscription termsLicence, renewal and cancellation rules↗
Products
- Pupil World Pupils open the eBooks, games and activities their teacher allocates, read books for fun and earn rewards. It runs in a browser at school and at home. Pupil sign-in
- Bug Club Reading programme with allocatable eBooks and comprehension activities from Reception to Year 6. Bug Club Phonics adds over 180 decodable readers and phonics games for Reception to Year 2. Bug Club family
- Power Maths Whole-class mastery programme for EYFS to Year 6, made with White Rose Maths. The online subscription holds digital textbooks, teaching tools, Power Up activities and subject knowledge videos. Power Maths
- Abacus and other maths Abacus has allocatable maths activities and practice games from Reception to Year 6. Heinemann Active Maths follows the Scottish Curriculum for Excellence. School Jam sends maths activities home for Reception and KS1. Maths trials
- ActiveLearn for Secondary Planning tools, ActiveBooks, homework tasks and markbooks for ages 11 to 19. Pearson says tens of thousands of UK teachers and their learners log in every day. ActiveLearn Secondary
- School subscriptions A UK school picks programmes, starts a 30-day trial and then buys a yearly subscription. Pearson emails the main user the activation details. Start a free trial
How much is ActiveLearn?
- Bug Club Phonics eBooks Library, 149 or fewer pupils £185/yr £185, per school, 12 months
- Bug Club Phonics eBooks Library, 150+ pupils £260/yr £260, per school, 12 months
- Bug Club KS1 & KS2 eBooks Library, 149 or fewer pupils £800/yr £800, per school, 12 months
- Bug Club KS1 & KS2 eBooks Library, 150+ pupils £1,155/yr £1,155, per school, 12 months
- Pearson Reading Premium, 150+ pupils £2,084/yr £2,084, per school, 12 months
- Power Maths Reception £197/yr £197 + VAT, per school, 12 months
- Power Maths KS1, Lower KS2 or Upper KS2 £394/yr £394 + VAT, per school per key stage, 12 months
Is ActiveLearn free?
UK schools can start a 30-day free trial of each ActiveLearn Primary programme. Pearson has no free plan and no parent subscription.
UK prices for schools on pearsonschoolsandfecolleges.co.uk, in pounds per school per year, checked on 13 October 2026. Power Maths prices show VAT on top. The literacy package builder shows prices without a VAT note. Literacy prices depend on school size: 149 or fewer pupils, or 150 or more. Pearson may raise fees from year to year under its subscription terms.
How a school cancels ActiveLearnTerms
- Rolling annual subscription ↗
- Check the end date of the current 12-month period
- Send Pearson written notice at least 30 calendar days before that date
- Access ends at the end of the period
- Secondary subscription ↗
- Wait for Pearson’s notice before auto-renewal
- Tell Pearson that the school wants to cancel
- Check live products on the My Products page in Admin
- A subscription that is not rolling ends on its own after the subscription period.
- Pearson can suspend access if the school pays late.
- If Pearson discontinues a service, it gives 30 days’ notice and may offer a pro rata refund or a replacement.
- After termination users must delete downloaded content.
Refund rules
- Renewals
- Rolling annual subscriptions renew for 12 months unless either side gives 30 calendar days’ written notice.
- Consumers
- A consumer can cancel within 14 days of the order for a full refund if the service has not been used.
- Disputes
- Law of England and Wales, English courts.
From the ActiveLearn Primary Subscription Terms and Conditions, version dated 23 March 2020, and the ActiveLearn Secondary Subscription FAQs, checked on 13 October 2026.
ActiveLearn for schoolsFree trials
- 01Pearson sells ActiveLearn subscriptions to schools, multi-academy trusts, tuition centres and local authorities.
- 02A school starts a 30-day trial on the ActiveLearn Primary trials page and then orders online with a card or a purchase order.
- 03Pearson emails the school’s main user the activation details and the main login.
- 04The school buys for a set number of users or a size band. Changes in user numbers go to digital.orders@pearson.com.
- 05To add programmes, the ActiveLearn lead contacts Pearson Customer Success.
From £185 a year for the Bug Club Phonics eBooks Library in a school with 149 or fewer pupils, checked on 13 October 2026.
Is ActiveLearn worth it?
What schools like
- One login covers every Pearson primary programme a school buys, for teachers and pupils.Pearson ActiveLearn Primary trials page
- Bug Club Phonics is on the DfE list of validated phonics programmes.GOV.UK
- Over 90% of surveyed teachers who use Bug Club would recommend it, according to the 2023 Teacher Tapp Brand Tracker cited by Pearson.Pearson Bug Club page
What schools criticise
- Pearson supports phones only for Reading Corner. Other programmes need a computer or tablet.ActiveLearn system requirements
- Pupils cannot reset a forgotten password themselves. A teacher resets it.ActiveLearn contact page
What Pearson, the DfE and the ActiveLearn help pages say, not our rating.
Contacts and company data
- Digital supportsupport.pearson.com
- Support phone+44 (0) 3301 289 126
- Customer Successukschools.customersuccess@pearson.com
- Digital ordersdigital.orders@pearson.com
- Legal entity
- Pearson Education Limited, 80 Strand, London, WC2R 0RL, United Kingdom
- Company
- Pearson Education Limited
- Company number
- 00872828 (England and Wales)
- Incorporated
- 3 March 1966, as Longman Group Limited
- Status
- Active
- VAT
- GB278 5371 21
Alternatives to ActiveLearn
- Purple Mash🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online platform for primary schools with computing lessons and creative tools. →
- White Rose Maths🇬🇧 United Kingdom Maths schemes of learning used in many English primary schools. Power Maths is built with White Rose Maths. →
- DoodleMaths🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive maths and English apps for ages 4 to 14, sold to families and schools, from Bath. →
- Times Tables Rock Stars🇬🇧 United Kingdom Times tables games and NumBots for primary pupils, from Maths Circle. →
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Teaching resources for schools and parents, plus phonics and reading apps, from Sheffield. →
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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