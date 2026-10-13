Kerboodle
Digital textbooks, lessons and auto-marked tests for UK secondary school courses.
- schools subscribe, according to OUP
- 4,000+
- subjects on the UK Kerboodle site
- 11
- a year plus VAT per UK course we checked
- £150–£1,250
- licence that renews unless the school gives notice
- 12 months
About Kerboodle
Kerboodle is the digital teaching, learning and assessment service of Oxford University Press for secondary schools. Each Kerboodle course matches an Oxford textbook series and an exam specification, from KS3 to GCSE and A Level. Students and teachers sign in at kerboodle.com with a username or email, a password and the school’s institution code, or with a school Google or Microsoft account. Schools buy a 12-month subscription per course on a school account, at £150 to £1,250 plus VAT a year for the UK courses we checked. OUP says more than 4,000 schools subscribe.
Kerboodle puts a school’s Oxford textbooks online and adds lessons, worksheets, videos, auto-marked tests and progress reports. Teachers get schemes of work, teacher notes and lesson presentations. Students open their digital books and set tasks at home or in class.
Nelson Thornes, a Cheltenham publisher, created Kerboodle. Oxford University Press bought Nelson Thornes in January 2013. In September 2013 OUP announced that Kerboodle would carry all of its secondary digital publishing, and the Cheltenham office closed in March 2015.
Newer courses run on Kerboodle Adaptive. Students take checkpoint tests and spaced retrieval quizzes, and Kerboodle assigns next steps from the results. Plan Assist uses AI from Teachermatic to draft lesson plans, worksheets and multiple choice questions from Oxford content, in AQA GCSE French (2024), Oxford Smart AQA GCSE Sciences and some international courses.
History
- 1968 Stanley Thornes starts publishing English textbooks. The firm later becomes Nelson Thornes.
- 2001 Stanley Thornes buys Thomas Nelson & Sons through Wolters Kluwer, and Nelson Thornes forms.
- 2006 Nelson Thornes creates Kerboodle as a web-based classroom resource.
- 2013 Oxford University Press buys Nelson Thornes from Infinitas Learning in January.
- 2013 The UK competition authority clears the deal at phase 1 in May.
- 2013 In September OUP announces that Kerboodle will carry all its secondary digital publishing.
- 2015 The Nelson Thornes head office in Cheltenham closes in March. Its products move to OUP.
- 2016 The current Kerboodle platform terms take effect on 17 October.
- 2022 OUP publishes Oxford Smart Activate Kerboodle for KS3 science in September.
- 2023 OUP publishes Oxford Smart Quest Kerboodle for KS3 English in September.
- 2026 OUP publishes Oxford Revise: Exam Ready for AQA GCSE Science on Kerboodle in January.
How Kerboodle works
- subjects in the UK
- 11
- notice before renewal to cancel
- 7 days
- sign-in options: Kerboodle account, Google, Microsoft
- 3
- Digital textbooks
- Schemes of work
- Lesson presentations
- Worksheets and videos
- Auto-marked tests
- Practice papers
- Markbook and reports
- Adaptive next steps
- Plan Assist AI tools
- Google and Microsoft sign-in
Subjects and courses on Kerboodle
Sciences and maths5
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- Combined Science
- Maths
English and languages5
- English Language
- English Literature
- French
- German
- Spanish
Humanities and other subjects5
- History
- Geography
- Religious Education
- Psychology
- Physical Education
Levels7
- KS3
- GCSE
- AS and A Level
- BTEC
- IB
- Cambridge
- Oxford International Resources
Exam boards5
- AQA
- Edexcel
- OCR
- Eduqas
- WJEC
Example courses8
- Oxford Smart Activate (KS3 Science)
- Oxford Smart Mosaic (KS3 Maths)
- Oxford Smart Quest (KS3 English)
- Oxford Smart AQA GCSE Sciences
- AQA GCSE French, German and Spanish
- Oxford AQA GCSE History
- GCSE 9-1 Geography AQA
- AQA A Level Maths
Subjects and courses from the UK Kerboodle pages on global.oup.com, checked on 13 October 2026. Psychology covers GCSE and A Level, and the Physical Education, IB and Cambridge courses have their own pages.
Video, blogs and resources
- Kerboodle supportGuides for teachers, administrators and students↗
- Need help signing in?Passwords, institution codes and single sign-on↗
- Kerboodle AdaptiveCourses with checkpoints and personalised next steps↗
- Plan AssistAI tools for lesson plans and worksheets↗
- Platform termsLicence, renewal and termination rules↗
Products
- Kerboodle Digital Books Online versions of Oxford textbooks for students and teachers, at home and in school, with page tools and notes. About Kerboodle
- Lessons, Resources and Assessment Schemes of work, lesson presentations, worksheets, videos, auto-marked tests, practice papers and exam-style questions matched to the course. Science Kerboodle
- Kerboodle Adaptive Checkpoint tests and spaced retrieval quizzes. Kerboodle sets each student next steps from the results and shows class reports to the teacher. How Adaptive works
- Plan Assist AI generators from Teachermatic draft lesson plans, worksheets and multiple choice questions from the Oxford content of a course. Teachers check and edit the output. About Plan Assist
- Oxford Revise: Exam Ready GCSE revision lessons, diagnostic tests and home revision tasks delivered through Kerboodle, for AQA GCSE Science and French. AQA GCSE Science
- School subscriptions Schools buy each course for 12 months on a school account. A local OUP Educational Consultant arranges free trials and training. Request a free trial
How much is Kerboodle?
- Oxford Revise: Exam Ready AQA GCSE French £150/yr £150 + VAT, per school, 12 months
- Catapult Kerboodle Book 1 (KS3 English) £200/yr £200 + VAT, per school, 12 months
- OCR GCSE English Literature Kerboodle Book £236/yr £236 + VAT, per school, 12 months
- Oxford Revise: Exam Ready AQA GCSE Science £300/yr £300 + VAT, per school, 12 months
- AQA A Level Maths Online Resources £390/yr £390 + VAT, per school, 12 months
- AQA GCSE Maths Online Book and Assessment £550/yr £550 + VAT, per school, 12 months
- Oxford Smart Quest (KS3 English) £611/yr £611 + VAT, per school, 12 months
- Oxford Smart Mosaic (KS3 Maths) £1,087/yr £1,087 + VAT, per school, 12 months
- Oxford Smart AQA GCSE Sciences £1,150/yr £1,150 + VAT, per school, 12 months
- Oxford Smart Activate (KS3 Science) £1,250/yr £1,250 + VAT, per school, 12 months
Is Kerboodle free?
Schools can request a free trial through an OUP Educational Consultant. There is no free plan.
UK prices on global.oup.com product pages, in pounds plus VAT, per school per course for a 12-month subscription, checked on 13 October 2026. The licence renews for 12 months unless the school gives notice. Each course has its own price, so a department pays for each course it uses. Discounts are agreed with the local Educational Consultant.
How a school cancels KerboodleTerms
- School subscription ↗
- Check the end date of the 12-month licence, counted from the activation email
- Give OUP written notice no later than 7 days before that date
- Access ends when the licence period of the last live course expires
- Without notice, each school licence extends for another 12 months.
- Book access codes bought by individuals do not renew.
- A redeemed book access code cannot be refunded, transferred or extended.
- Kerboodle support answers at support@kerboodle.com, Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm UK time.
Refund rules
- Renewals
- Automatic 12-month extension unless either side gives notice 7 days before the end of the period.
- Changes to terms
- OUP gives one month’s notice. A buyer who rejects the change can cancel and get back part of the fees.
- Disputes
- Law of England, courts of England. UK and EU consumers contact onlinequeries.uk@oup.com first.
From the Kerboodle Platform Terms and Conditions, updated 25 July 2023, and the Kerboodle support site, checked on 13 October 2026.
Kerboodle for schoolsHow to order
- 01OUP sells Kerboodle subscriptions only on a school account. Individuals cannot buy them by card.
- 02Schools order online from the product page, by phone on +44 (0)1536 452620 or by email to schools.orders.uk@oup.com.
- 03OUP sends the invoice to the school address. The basket can be emailed to a bursar or head of department for approval.
- 04Each school appoints a Kerboodle administrator who manages teacher and student accounts.
- 05Local Educational Consultants arrange free trials and free training for departments.
From £150 to £1,250 plus VAT a year per course for the UK courses we checked on 13 October 2026.
Is Kerboodle worth it?
What students like
- Courses follow the Oxford textbook and the exam specification the school teaches.OUP Kerboodle page
- OUP gives departments free training through local Educational Consultants.OUP Kerboodle page
What students criticise
- Interactives work best on a laptop or desktop.Kerboodle support
What OUP and the Kerboodle support site say, not our rating.
Contacts and company data
- Kerboodle supportsupport@kerboodle.com
- School ordersschools.orders.uk@oup.com
- Secondary orders by phone+44 (0)1536 452620
- School enquiriesschools.enquiries.uk@oup.com
- Free trialTalk to an Educational Consultant
- Legal entity
- Oxford University Press, a department of the University of Oxford, Great Clarendon Street, Oxford, OX2 6DP, United Kingdom
- Operator
- Oxford University Press, a department of the University of Oxford
- Terms
- Effective from 17 October 2016, updated 25 July 2023
- Governing law
- England
- Platform
- Built with Avallain, according to Avallain
Alternatives to Kerboodle
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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