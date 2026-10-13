About Kerboodle

Kerboodle is the digital teaching, learning and assessment service of Oxford University Press for secondary schools. Each Kerboodle course matches an Oxford textbook series and an exam specification, from KS3 to GCSE and A Level. Students and teachers sign in at kerboodle.com with a username or email, a password and the school’s institution code, or with a school Google or Microsoft account. Schools buy a 12-month subscription per course on a school account, at £150 to £1,250 plus VAT a year for the UK courses we checked. OUP says more than 4,000 schools subscribe.

Kerboodle puts a school’s Oxford textbooks online and adds lessons, worksheets, videos, auto-marked tests and progress reports. Teachers get schemes of work, teacher notes and lesson presentations. Students open their digital books and set tasks at home or in class.

Nelson Thornes, a Cheltenham publisher, created Kerboodle. Oxford University Press bought Nelson Thornes in January 2013. In September 2013 OUP announced that Kerboodle would carry all of its secondary digital publishing, and the Cheltenham office closed in March 2015.

Newer courses run on Kerboodle Adaptive. Students take checkpoint tests and spaced retrieval quizzes, and Kerboodle assigns next steps from the results. Plan Assist uses AI from Teachermatic to draft lesson plans, worksheets and multiple choice questions from Oxford content, in AQA GCSE French (2024), Oxford Smart AQA GCSE Sciences and some international courses.