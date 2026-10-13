- a year plus VAT for a primary school
- £449
- a year plus VAT for a secondary school
- £699
- curriculum range across both subscriptions
- KS1–A Level
- free trial for school teachers
- 30 days
About MyMaths
MyMaths is an online maths service of Oxford University Press for UK schools. Teachers use its interactive lessons in class and set matching homework that marks itself. The primary subscription covers KS1 to KS3, the secondary one KS2 to A Level, so pupils use it from about age 5 to 18. Pupils first sign in at login.mymaths.co.uk with the school username and password, then open My Portal with their personal login. A school pays £449 plus VAT a year for primary or £699 plus VAT a year for secondary, and parents cannot buy it.
MyMaths gives schools a library of interactive maths lessons, each paired with an online homework task. The homework generates new questions each time a pupil opens it and marks the answers. Results go to the Teacher Dashboard, where a traffic light system shows which pupils are on track. Schools also get booster packs for revision and tests, worksheets and maths games.
MyMaths Limited was incorporated on 3 August 2009, with a registered office in Lichfield. Oxford University Press acquired the website in 2011. In December 2011 OUP managers joined the company board, and in January 2012 the registered office moved to OUP in Oxford. Customer services and the support line run from OUP in Kettering.
MyMaths was first built in Flash. OUP rewrote the teaching content in HTML, and 28 Flash games were retired at the end of 2020. Since 2025 OUP has added individual teacher logins, new KS3 lessons and worksheets aligned to the White Rose Maths schemes of learning. A sister site, MyiMaths, sells the same model to schools that follow international curricula.
History
- 2009 MyMaths Limited is incorporated on 3 August, with a registered office in Lichfield.
- 2011 Oxford University Press acquires the MyMaths website. OUP managers join the company board in December.
- 2012 In January the registered office of MyMaths Limited moves to Oxford University Press in Oxford.
- 2012 The MyMaths offices move to OUP in Kettering during the year.
- 2012 In the autumn term more than 1,000 primary schools sign up for a free trial.
- 2012 In September hosting firm Pulsant says MyMaths serves over 4 million pupils.
- 2020 In May a new Tools area replaces the Flash-based Toolkit.
- 2020 In December OUP confirms that 28 Flash games will retire when Flash support ends.
- 2025 In July MyMaths starts individual teacher accounts with email login to the Teacher Dashboard.
- 2025 In August OUP adds 8 lesson and homework pairs on linear graphs for KS3.
- 2026 In April the last White Rose Measurement worksheets for KS1 and KS2 go live, 40 in total.
- 2026 In October OUP announces KS3 booster packs aligned to White Rose v3.
How MyMaths works
- logins for pupils: school, then personal
- 2
- teachers interviewed in the OUP impact study
- 22
- notice before renewal to cancel
- 7 days
- Interactive lessons
- Self-marking homework
- Randomly generated questions
- Help videos in some tasks
- Online worksheets
- Booster packs
- Games
- Teacher Dashboard
- Traffic light tracking
- Individual teacher accounts
- Read aloud
What MyMaths covers
Primary subscription6
- KS1
- KS2
- KS3
- Times tables booster pack
- KS2 SATs practice
- Year 6 booster pack
Secondary subscription5
- KS2
- KS3
- GCSE
- A Level
- Revision booster packs
Resources6
- Interactive lessons
- Online homework
- Online worksheets
- Booster packs
- Games
- Tools
Curricula3
- UK National Curricula
- White Rose Maths schemes of learning
- International curricula on MyiMaths
From the MyMaths primary, secondary and subscribe pages, checked on 13 October 2026.
Video, blogs and resources
- Pupil support, primaryLogging in, homework, scores and games↗
- Student support, secondaryLogging in, My Portal, results and revision↗
- Parent and carer supportAccess at home and checking progress↗
- Teacher accountsEmail login to the Teacher Dashboard↗
- Impact study summaryOUP study on teacher time, PDF↗
- MyiMathsThe OUP sister site for international curricula↗
Products
- Lessons Interactive lessons for the whiteboard and for study at home, from KS1 number work to A Level probability. Try a lesson
- Online homework Each lesson has a homework task. Questions are generated anew on each attempt and marked at once. Some tasks link to a help video. Try a homework
- My Portal The personal area of a pupil. It lists set homework and due dates, results and teacher feedback. Pupil support
- Teacher Dashboard Teachers allocate work, see all homework and test results, leave comments and spot pupils who need help through a traffic light system. For schools
- Booster packs Sets of lessons, homework and worksheets for revision and summative tests, including KS2 SATs practice and the times tables check. Primary MyMaths
- Games Maths games in My Portal for mental maths and fluency practice. Games
How much is MyMaths?
- Primary schools £449/yr £449 + VAT, per school, a year, KS1 to KS3
- Secondary schools and post 16 £699/yr £699 + VAT, per school, a year, KS2 to A Level
Is MyMaths free?
School teachers can start a 30-day free trial with all lessons and homework, the Teacher Dashboard, pupil areas and free training. Parents and pupils cannot subscribe.
UK prices on mymaths.co.uk/subscribe.html, in pounds plus VAT, per school for one year, checked on 13 October 2026. The subscription renews after one year unless the school calls OUP to cancel. MyMaths accepts payment by BACS bank transfer against an invoice and does not take credit cards. Multi-academy trusts agree a plan with their local educational consultant.
How a school cancels MyMathsTerms
- School subscription ↗
- Check the end date of the current licence period
- Tell OUP no later than 7 days before that date
- Call +44 (0)1536 452970 or email mail@mymaths.co.uk
- Access ends when the licence period expires
- Without notice, the licence extends for another 12 months.
- The subscribe page says the subscription renews after one year unless the school calls to cancel.
- Support lines are open Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm UK time.
Refund rules
- Renewals
- Automatic 12-month extension unless either side gives notice no later than 7 days before the end of the period.
- Changes to terms
- OUP gives at least one month’s written notice. A school that rejects the change can cancel and get back part of the fees.
- Disputes
- Law of England. OUP may agree to ADR through the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution.
From the MyMaths Terms and Conditions, effective from 25 April 2018 and updated on 7 June 2024, and the subscribe page, checked on 13 October 2026.
MyMaths for schoolsSubscribe
- 01OUP sells MyMaths only to schools. Home and individual purchase is not available.
- 02Teachers request a primary or secondary free trial from the subscribe page.
- 03The school receives an invoice and pays by BACS bank transfer.
- 04The school gets a school username and password for pupils, and teachers can have their own email logins.
- 05Multi-academy trusts arrange a plan through their local educational consultant.
£449 plus VAT a year for primary schools and £699 plus VAT a year for secondary schools, checked on 13 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- School loginSchool username and password at login.mymaths.co.uk
- My PortalPersonal pupil username and password after the school login
- Teacher DashboardTeachers with an email account sign in directly
- BrowsersEdge, Firefox and Chrome on Windows, Safari, Firefox and Chrome on Mac. No offline mode
- Tablets and phonesWorks in the browser. OUP recommends laptops, desktops or tablets in landscape mode
Is MyMaths worth it?
What pupils and parents like
- One reviewer moved to Sparx and wrote that MyMaths helped them do well.Trustpilot review
- Homework marks itself and gives pupils feedback at once.MyMaths primary page
What pupils and parents criticise
- A parent writes that MyMaths marked a correct sum as wrong.Trustpilot review
- A pupil calls the interface clunky.Trustpilot review
- A reviewer writes that the submit button failed on an hour of homework.Trustpilot review
What users write in reviews, not our rating. OUP has not claimed the profile.
MyMaths reviews
-
“MyMaths just told my son 6+4 does NOT equal 10.”shok izm · 5 October 2026 · App Store MyMaths can’t do basic sums.
-
“My teacher for maths makes us do this, and honestly the interface is clunky.”Alexander Jones · 21 May 2026 · App Store Boring.
-
“After going to sparx maths this is heaven I hate sparx bring this back I was actually doing well because of it”Paul · 26 May 2026 · App Store After going to sparx maths this is…
-
“the submit button does not work, making it impossible to complete an hours homework”karen · 5 October 2025 · App Store the submit button does not work
Contacts and company data
- MyMaths supportmail@mymaths.co.uk
- Phone+44 (0)1536 452970
- Help and support sitesupport.mymaths.co.uk
- Free trialPrimary or secondary trial request
- Legal entity
- Oxford University Press, a department of the University of Oxford, Great Clarendon Street, Oxford, OX2 6DP, United Kingdom
- Operator
- Oxford University Press, a department of the University of Oxford
- Company
- MyMaths Limited, company number 06978472, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 3 August 2009
- Registered office
- Oxford University Press, Great Clarendon Street, Oxford, OX2 6DP
- SIC code
- 58190, other publishing activities
- Terms
- Effective from 25 April 2018, updated 7 June 2024, law of England
Alternatives to MyMaths
- Kerboodle🇬🇧 United Kingdom Sister OUP service with digital textbooks, lessons and auto-marked tests for secondary courses, including maths. →
- Sparx Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Homework and practice platforms for school maths, reading and science, from Exeter. →
- MathsWatch🇬🇧 United Kingdom Video tutorials and online maths homework for secondary schools. →
- Dr Frost Maths🇬🇧 United Kingdom Maths practice, teaching resources and past papers for KS2 to A Level. →
- DoodleMaths🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive daily maths practice app for primary pupils, sold to schools and families. →
- Times Tables Rock Stars🇬🇧 United Kingdom Times tables practice game for primary schools from Maths Circle. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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