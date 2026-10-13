About MyMaths

MyMaths is an online maths service of Oxford University Press for UK schools. Teachers use its interactive lessons in class and set matching homework that marks itself. The primary subscription covers KS1 to KS3, the secondary one KS2 to A Level, so pupils use it from about age 5 to 18. Pupils first sign in at login.mymaths.co.uk with the school username and password, then open My Portal with their personal login. A school pays £449 plus VAT a year for primary or £699 plus VAT a year for secondary, and parents cannot buy it.

MyMaths gives schools a library of interactive maths lessons, each paired with an online homework task. The homework generates new questions each time a pupil opens it and marks the answers. Results go to the Teacher Dashboard, where a traffic light system shows which pupils are on track. Schools also get booster packs for revision and tests, worksheets and maths games.

MyMaths Limited was incorporated on 3 August 2009, with a registered office in Lichfield. Oxford University Press acquired the website in 2011. In December 2011 OUP managers joined the company board, and in January 2012 the registered office moved to OUP in Oxford. Customer services and the support line run from OUP in Kettering.

MyMaths was first built in Flash. OUP rewrote the teaching content in HTML, and 28 Flash games were retired at the end of 2020. Since 2025 OUP has added individual teacher logins, new KS3 lessons and worksheets aligned to the White Rose Maths schemes of learning. A sister site, MyiMaths, sells the same model to schools that follow international curricula.