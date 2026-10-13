K-12 learning 🇬🇧 Oxford, United Kingdom Since 2009

MyMaths

Oxford University Press online maths lessons and self-marking homework for UK schools.

Visit mymaths.co.uk Try MyMaths free All companies
a year plus VAT for a primary school
£449
a year plus VAT for a secondary school
£699
curriculum range across both subscriptions
KS1–A Level
free trial for school teachers
30 days

About MyMaths

MyMaths is an online maths service of Oxford University Press for UK schools. Teachers use its interactive lessons in class and set matching homework that marks itself. The primary subscription covers KS1 to KS3, the secondary one KS2 to A Level, so pupils use it from about age 5 to 18. Pupils first sign in at login.mymaths.co.uk with the school username and password, then open My Portal with their personal login. A school pays £449 plus VAT a year for primary or £699 plus VAT a year for secondary, and parents cannot buy it.

MyMaths gives schools a library of interactive maths lessons, each paired with an online homework task. The homework generates new questions each time a pupil opens it and marks the answers. Results go to the Teacher Dashboard, where a traffic light system shows which pupils are on track. Schools also get booster packs for revision and tests, worksheets and maths games.

MyMaths Limited was incorporated on 3 August 2009, with a registered office in Lichfield. Oxford University Press acquired the website in 2011. In December 2011 OUP managers joined the company board, and in January 2012 the registered office moved to OUP in Oxford. Customer services and the support line run from OUP in Kettering.

MyMaths was first built in Flash. OUP rewrote the teaching content in HTML, and 28 Flash games were retired at the end of 2020. Since 2025 OUP has added individual teacher logins, new KS3 lessons and worksheets aligned to the White Rose Maths schemes of learning. A sister site, MyiMaths, sells the same model to schools that follow international curricula.

History

  1. 2009 MyMaths Limited is incorporated on 3 August, with a registered office in Lichfield.
  2. 2011 Oxford University Press acquires the MyMaths website. OUP managers join the company board in December.
  3. 2012 In January the registered office of MyMaths Limited moves to Oxford University Press in Oxford.
  4. 2012 The MyMaths offices move to OUP in Kettering during the year.
  5. 2012 In the autumn term more than 1,000 primary schools sign up for a free trial.
  6. 2012 In September hosting firm Pulsant says MyMaths serves over 4 million pupils.
  7. 2020 In May a new Tools area replaces the Flash-based Toolkit.
  8. 2020 In December OUP confirms that 28 Flash games will retire when Flash support ends.
  9. 2025 In July MyMaths starts individual teacher accounts with email login to the Teacher Dashboard.
  10. 2025 In August OUP adds 8 lesson and homework pairs on linear graphs for KS3.
  11. 2026 In April the last White Rose Measurement worksheets for KS1 and KS2 go live, 40 in total.
  12. 2026 In October OUP announces KS3 booster packs aligned to White Rose v3.

How MyMaths works

logins for pupils: school, then personal
2
teachers interviewed in the OUP impact study
22
notice before renewal to cancel
7 days
  • Interactive lessons
  • Self-marking homework
  • Randomly generated questions
  • Help videos in some tasks
  • Online worksheets
  • Booster packs
  • Games
  • Teacher Dashboard
  • Traffic light tracking
  • Individual teacher accounts
  • Read aloud
In an OUP impact study of 22 primary and secondary teachers in England, teachers reported saving 15 minutes to 5 hours a week, about 2 hours on average.
https://www.mymaths.co.uk/evidence.html

What MyMaths covers

Primary subscription6

  • KS1
  • KS2
  • KS3
  • Times tables booster pack
  • KS2 SATs practice
  • Year 6 booster pack

Secondary subscription5

  • KS2
  • KS3
  • GCSE
  • A Level
  • Revision booster packs

Resources6

  • Interactive lessons
  • Online homework
  • Online worksheets
  • Booster packs
  • Games
  • Tools

Curricula3

  • UK National Curricula
  • White Rose Maths schemes of learning
  • International curricula on MyiMaths

From the MyMaths primary, secondary and subscribe pages, checked on 13 October 2026.

Products

  • Lessons Interactive lessons for the whiteboard and for study at home, from KS1 number work to A Level probability. Try a lesson
  • Online homework Each lesson has a homework task. Questions are generated anew on each attempt and marked at once. Some tasks link to a help video. Try a homework
  • My Portal The personal area of a pupil. It lists set homework and due dates, results and teacher feedback. Pupil support
  • Teacher Dashboard Teachers allocate work, see all homework and test results, leave comments and spot pupils who need help through a traffic light system. For schools
  • Booster packs Sets of lessons, homework and worksheets for revision and summative tests, including KS2 SATs practice and the times tables check. Primary MyMaths
  • Games Maths games in My Portal for mental maths and fluency practice. Games

How much is MyMaths?

  • Primary schools £449/yr £449 + VAT, per school, a year, KS1 to KS3
  • Secondary schools and post 16 £699/yr £699 + VAT, per school, a year, KS2 to A Level

Is MyMaths free?

School teachers can start a 30-day free trial with all lessons and homework, the Teacher Dashboard, pupil areas and free training. Parents and pupils cannot subscribe.

UK prices on mymaths.co.uk/subscribe.html, in pounds plus VAT, per school for one year, checked on 13 October 2026. The subscription renews after one year unless the school calls OUP to cancel. MyMaths accepts payment by BACS bank transfer against an invoice and does not take credit cards. Multi-academy trusts agree a plan with their local educational consultant.

How a school cancels MyMaths

Terms
  • School subscription ↗
    1. Check the end date of the current licence period
    2. Tell OUP no later than 7 days before that date
    3. Call +44 (0)1536 452970 or email mail@mymaths.co.uk
    4. Access ends when the licence period expires
  • Without notice, the licence extends for another 12 months.
  • The subscribe page says the subscription renews after one year unless the school calls to cancel.
  • Support lines are open Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm UK time.

Refund rules

Renewals
Automatic 12-month extension unless either side gives notice no later than 7 days before the end of the period.
Changes to terms
OUP gives at least one month’s written notice. A school that rejects the change can cancel and get back part of the fees.
Disputes
Law of England. OUP may agree to ADR through the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution.

From the MyMaths Terms and Conditions, effective from 25 April 2018 and updated on 7 June 2024, and the subscribe page, checked on 13 October 2026.

MyMaths for schools

Subscribe
  • 01OUP sells MyMaths only to schools. Home and individual purchase is not available.
  • 02Teachers request a primary or secondary free trial from the subscribe page.
  • 03The school receives an invoice and pays by BACS bank transfer.
  • 04The school gets a school username and password for pupils, and teachers can have their own email logins.
  • 05Multi-academy trusts arrange a plan through their local educational consultant.

£449 plus VAT a year for primary schools and £699 plus VAT a year for secondary schools, checked on 13 October 2026.

Apps and ratings

1.6Trustpilot · Bad 104 reviews · profile not claimed by the company

Is MyMaths worth it?

What pupils and parents like

What pupils and parents criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. OUP has not claimed the profile.

MyMaths reviews

  • MyMaths can’t do basic sums.
    “MyMaths just told my son 6+4 does NOT equal 10.”
    shok izm · 5 October 2026 · App Store
  • Boring.
    “My teacher for maths makes us do this, and honestly the interface is clunky.”
    Alexander Jones · 21 May 2026 · App Store
  • After going to sparx maths this is…
    “After going to sparx maths this is heaven I hate sparx bring this back I was actually doing well because of it”
    Paul · 26 May 2026 · App Store
  • the submit button does not work
    “the submit button does not work, making it impossible to complete an hours homework”
    karen · 5 October 2025 · App Store

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Oxford University Press, a department of the University of Oxford, Great Clarendon Street, Oxford, OX2 6DP, United Kingdom
Operator
Oxford University Press, a department of the University of Oxford
Company
MyMaths Limited, company number 06978472, England and Wales
Incorporated
3 August 2009
Registered office
Oxford University Press, Great Clarendon Street, Oxford, OX2 6DP
SIC code
58190, other publishing activities
Terms
Effective from 25 April 2018, updated 7 June 2024, law of England

Alternatives to MyMaths

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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MyMaths FAQ

MyMaths is an online maths service from Oxford University Press for UK schools. It has interactive lessons, self-marking homework, worksheets, booster packs for revision and games. Teachers set work and track results in the Teacher Dashboard.

Go to https://login.mymaths.co.uk/login and enter your school username and password. Then click My Portal at the top right and enter your personal username and password. Your teacher gives you both logins. Teachers with an email account can sign in directly at https://login.mymaths.co.uk/login/teacher.

Ask your teacher first. If your teacher is unavailable, email mail@mymaths.co.uk or call +44 (0)1536 452970, Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm UK time. Teachers with an email login can reset their own password.

The primary subscription covers KS1 to KS3 and the secondary one covers KS2 to A Level. That spans school years 1 to 13, about ages 5 to 18 in England.

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