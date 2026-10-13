- first MathsWatch company registered
- 2008
- employees on average, 2025/26 accounts
- 13
- BusinessCloud EdTech 50, 2026
- #1
- on Trustpilot, 113 reviews
- 1.8
About MathsWatch
MathsWatch is an Oswestry company that sells an online maths platform to schools and colleges. Students watch video lessons and answer interactive questions set as classwork, homework or tests. The marking awards marks for each step of a student’s working. Students log in at vle.mathswatch.co.uk with an account their school creates. MathsWatch Limited belongs to Kemid Holdings Limited, which traded as MathsWatch Limited from 2008 to 2023.
MathsWatch gives schools a maths platform for students to use at school and at home. It has video lessons on maths topics and banks of interactive questions. Teachers set the questions as classwork, homework, assessments or independent learning. Students type in each step of their working, and the marking gives marks for those steps.
Teachers see results on live dashboards and get automatic RAG reports for the school. MathsWatch also runs modelled exam series before GCSE exams, and students see their grade progress over the series. MathsWatch says on LinkedIn that it costs about a third of what other platforms cost.
The first company, MathsWatch Limited, was registered on 29 February 2008 in England and Wales. A new company was registered in December 2022 as Kemid Holdings Limited. On 17 April 2023 the two companies swapped names. Since then MathsWatch Limited (14521157) runs the software business, and Kemid Holdings Limited (06518938) owns 75% or more of its shares. In March 2026 BusinessCloud ranked MathsWatch first in its EdTech 50.
History
- 2008 The MathsWatch YouTube channel opens on 21 February. MathsWatch Limited is registered in England and Wales on 29 February.
- 2008 Hamid Rami and Emma Hayward become directors of the company on the day it is registered.
- 2022 A new company is registered on 2 December as Kemid Holdings Limited, with the same two directors.
- 2023 The two companies swap names on 17 April. The new MathsWatch Limited runs the software business under SIC code 58290, software publishing.
- 2024 MathsWatch Limited moves its year end from 31 December to 31 March.
- 2025 MathsWatch receives EdTech Impact awards, according to the company.
- 2026 BusinessCloud ranks MathsWatch first in the EdTech 50 on 9 March, from a shortlist of 104 firms.
- 2026 The MathsWatch team exhibits at the Association for Mathematics Education member day in April.
- 2026 MathsWatch receives 4 EdTech Impact awards in June, for the second year in a row.
- 2026 Accounts filed in July show 13 employees on average in the year to 31 March 2026, up from 10.
Leadership
- HR Hamid Rami Director, MathsWatch Limited
- EH Emma Hayward Director, MathsWatch Limited
Both directors have served the first MathsWatch company, now Kemid Holdings Limited, since February 2008, and MathsWatch Limited since December 2022. Companies House lists Carol Ann Smith as a director and the secretary of Kemid Holdings Limited.
How MathsWatch works
- access from school or home, according to MathsWatch
- 24/7
- student ages covered
- 8 to 18
- EdTech Impact awards in 2026
- 4
- Video lessons
- Interactive question banks
- Marks for each step of working
- Instant feedback
- Classwork, homework and assessments
- Modelled GCSE exam series
- Live dashboards for teachers
- Automatic RAG reports
- Wonde integration for school data
Levels at MathsWatch
Primary2
- Ages 8 to 10
- Primary package
Key Stage 31
- Ages 11 to 13
GCSE3
- Ages 14 to 16
- GCSE and IGCSE
- Modelled GCSE exam series
Post-162
- Ages 17 to 18
- Further education colleges
Age ranges and levels from the EdTech Impact listing and the BESA supplier directory, checked on 13 October 2026. The official site mathswatch.co.uk showed a security check on that day, so we could not check the level list there.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Video lessons Videos on maths topics that students watch at school or at home, 24/7 according to MathsWatch. MathsWatch VLE
- Interactive questions Question banks that teachers set as classwork, homework, assessments or independent learning. Students type each step of their working, and the marking gives marks for the steps. MathsWatch VLE
- Modelled exam series Practice exam series before the GCSE exams. Students see their grade progress across the series and the topics they need to work on. MathsWatch VLE
- For schools Schools and colleges buy a subscription and create student accounts. Teachers get live dashboards and automatic RAG reports for the school. mathswatch.co.uk
MathsWatch for schoolsmathswatch.co.uk
- 01MathsWatch sells subscriptions to schools and colleges. The school creates the student accounts.
- 02Teachers set video lessons and questions as classwork, homework or tests.
- 03Teachers see progress on live dashboards and get automatic RAG reports.
- 04Schools can connect MathsWatch to their management information system through Wonde.
Prices on mathswatch.co.uk could not be checked on 13 October 2026. MathsWatch says on LinkedIn that it costs about a third of what other platforms cost.
Ratings
- WebStudents and teachers log in at vle.mathswatch.co.uk in a web browser
- WondeSchools can sync MathsWatch with their school data through Wonde
- YouTubeThe MathsWatch channel has 15 public videos and 7.95K subscribers
Is MathsWatch worth it?
What students and parents like
- A student says MathsWatch is good for revision.Doyoon Ku, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A student prefers MathsWatch to Sparx because it has no bookwork checks or flashcards.Bogdan Toma, Trustpilot, May 2026
- A student writes that the website removed the need to press a button for powers and fractions.Trustpilot, October 2023
- BusinessCloud judges and readers ranked MathsWatch first in the EdTech 50 for 2026.BusinessCloud, March 2026
What students and parents criticise
- 76% of reviews on the vle.mathswatch.co.uk Trustpilot page give 1 star.Trustpilot, 113 reviews
- The marking of working is too rigid for some students.Doyoon Ku, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Correct answers are sometimes marked wrong, and the mobile version is hard to use.TheSensiblePerson, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A parent writes that the software often does not recognise correct answers.Gareth, Trustpilot, October 2023
- A student says the site teaches few methods for each topic.Trustpilot, September 2026
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most Trustpilot reviewers are students whose school sets MathsWatch homework. MathsWatch has two Trustpilot pages: vle.mathswatch.co.uk with 113 reviews, none newer than November 2023, and www.mathswatch.co.uk with 16 reviews and a score of 2.4. Neither page is claimed by the company.
MathsWatch reviews
-
“The website is good for revision but the mark schemes for questions that you need to show your working for are too rigid”Doyoon Ku · 27 September 2026 · App Store The website is good for revision but…
-
“Very stubborn and doesn’t mark some of the answers correct and also is difficult to handle on the mobile version.”TheSensiblePerson · 23 September 2026 · App Store Rubbish
Latest news
- 2026BusinessCloud EdTech 50, ranked first
- 2026EdTech Impact: Top Student Attainment Tool, Top School Data Management Tool, Top Teacher Workload-reducing Tool, Top Student Attainment Gap Reduction Tool
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- MathsWatch Limited, 7 Lower Brook Street, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY11 2HG, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 14521157, England and Wales
- Registered
- 2 December 2022, as Kemid Holdings Limited
- Renamed
- MathsWatch Limited since 17 April 2023
- Parent company
- Kemid Holdings Limited (06518938), 75% or more of shares and votes
- First MathsWatch company
- 06518938, registered 29 February 2008, renamed Kemid Holdings Limited in April 2023
- Business
- SIC 58290, other software publishing
- Employees
- 13 on average in the year to 31 March 2026, 10 a year earlier
- Trading office
- The Fort Offices, Artillery Business Park, Park Hall, Oswestry, SY11 4AD
Alternatives to MathsWatch
- Sparx Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Personalised weekly maths homework with a support video for every question, from Exeter. →
- Tassomai🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive quiz homework and revision for GCSE and KS3 subjects, from London. →
- CENTURY Tech🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive English, maths and science lessons for schools, from London. →
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free revision courses and teacher-set homework from KS2 to A Level, from London. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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