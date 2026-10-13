About MathsWatch

MathsWatch is an Oswestry company that sells an online maths platform to schools and colleges. Students watch video lessons and answer interactive questions set as classwork, homework or tests. The marking awards marks for each step of a student’s working. Students log in at vle.mathswatch.co.uk with an account their school creates. MathsWatch Limited belongs to Kemid Holdings Limited, which traded as MathsWatch Limited from 2008 to 2023.

MathsWatch gives schools a maths platform for students to use at school and at home. It has video lessons on maths topics and banks of interactive questions. Teachers set the questions as classwork, homework, assessments or independent learning. Students type in each step of their working, and the marking gives marks for those steps.

Teachers see results on live dashboards and get automatic RAG reports for the school. MathsWatch also runs modelled exam series before GCSE exams, and students see their grade progress over the series. MathsWatch says on LinkedIn that it costs about a third of what other platforms cost.

The first company, MathsWatch Limited, was registered on 29 February 2008 in England and Wales. A new company was registered in December 2022 as Kemid Holdings Limited. On 17 April 2023 the two companies swapped names. Since then MathsWatch Limited (14521157) runs the software business, and Kemid Holdings Limited (06518938) owns 75% or more of its shares. In March 2026 BusinessCloud ranked MathsWatch first in its EdTech 50.