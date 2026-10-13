About Times Tables Rock Stars

Times Tables Rock Stars (TT Rockstars, TTRS) is a times tables practice programme with rock-themed games, made by Maths Circle Ltd in Ampthill, Bedfordshire. Its second product, NumBots, teaches addition, subtraction and number bonds to children aged about 5 to 7. Pupils log in at play.ttrockstars.com or play.numbots.com, or in the free apps, with details from their teacher. A school pays for the whole school, and the TTRS purchase page lists £116.80 a year excluding VAT, with a 4-week free trial. Family plans cover 3 children for 12 months, are paid once and do not renew automatically.

Times Tables Rock Stars trains quick recall of multiplication and division facts. Pupils pick a rock name and an avatar, answer questions in timed games and earn coins for avatar items. An algorithm picks the six facts each pupil needs most before every Garage and Arena game. Teachers get heatmaps and other stats, paper worksheets, class battles and the Soundcheck mode, which mirrors the Multiplication Tables Check that Year 4 pupils in England take. The company says pupils aged 6 and over can use it.

Bruno Reddy, a secondary maths teacher at a London school, started it in 2010 as a paper routine with rock music, a wig and an inflatable guitar. The SHINE charity funded the move to an online platform in 2014. Maths Circle Ltd, incorporated on 9 November 2015, publishes the games, and the first iPhone app came out in December 2015. Teachers asked for the same approach to addition and subtraction, so Maths Circle released NumBots in 2019 after two years of work.

NumBots starts with subitising, then moves to number bonds and two-digit addition and subtraction over more than 1,300 levels. Its objectives match Years 1 to 3 of the National Curriculum in England. Maths Circle has not been sold to another company. Since May 2022 Maths Circle Holdings Limited, a Bedford holding company with Bruno and Nicola Reddy as directors, holds 75% or more of the shares. Maths Circle also runs Numeracy Skills, a free times tables screener, and has an Australian subsidiary for schools in Australia and New Zealand.