Times Tables Rock Stars
Times tables games, plus NumBots for addition and subtraction, from Maths Circle.
- schools, according to the company
- 17,000+
- households, according to the company
- 100,000+
- levels in NumBots
- 1,300+
- TTRS on the UK App Store, 138,875 ratings
- 4.6
About Times Tables Rock Stars
Times Tables Rock Stars (TT Rockstars, TTRS) is a times tables practice programme with rock-themed games, made by Maths Circle Ltd in Ampthill, Bedfordshire. Its second product, NumBots, teaches addition, subtraction and number bonds to children aged about 5 to 7. Pupils log in at play.ttrockstars.com or play.numbots.com, or in the free apps, with details from their teacher. A school pays for the whole school, and the TTRS purchase page lists £116.80 a year excluding VAT, with a 4-week free trial. Family plans cover 3 children for 12 months, are paid once and do not renew automatically.
Times Tables Rock Stars trains quick recall of multiplication and division facts. Pupils pick a rock name and an avatar, answer questions in timed games and earn coins for avatar items. An algorithm picks the six facts each pupil needs most before every Garage and Arena game. Teachers get heatmaps and other stats, paper worksheets, class battles and the Soundcheck mode, which mirrors the Multiplication Tables Check that Year 4 pupils in England take. The company says pupils aged 6 and over can use it.
Bruno Reddy, a secondary maths teacher at a London school, started it in 2010 as a paper routine with rock music, a wig and an inflatable guitar. The SHINE charity funded the move to an online platform in 2014. Maths Circle Ltd, incorporated on 9 November 2015, publishes the games, and the first iPhone app came out in December 2015. Teachers asked for the same approach to addition and subtraction, so Maths Circle released NumBots in 2019 after two years of work.
NumBots starts with subitising, then moves to number bonds and two-digit addition and subtraction over more than 1,300 levels. Its objectives match Years 1 to 3 of the National Curriculum in England. Maths Circle has not been sold to another company. Since May 2022 Maths Circle Holdings Limited, a Bedford holding company with Bruno and Nicola Reddy as directors, holds 75% or more of the shares. Maths Circle also runs Numeracy Skills, a free times tables screener, and has an Australian subsidiary for schools in Australia and New Zealand.
History
- 2010 Bruno Reddy starts Times Tables Rock Stars in his maths lessons at a London secondary school, on paper and with rock music.
- 2014 Gets funding from the Let Teachers SHINE competition to build an online platform.
- 2015 Maths Circle Ltd is incorporated on 9 November. The Times Tables Rock Stars iPhone app comes out on 8 December.
- 2016 Family subscriptions begin. The company says more than 75,000 families have subscribed since then.
- 2019 Tes reports more than 12,000 schools using TTRS in January. NumBots arrives on the App Store on 2 October.
- 2020 A Guinness World Records title for the highest score in one minute goes to a 10-year-old with 196 correct answers in June.
- 2022 Maths Circle Holdings Limited becomes the parent company on 10 May. A National Numeracy Day live stream with TTRS sets a Guinness World Records title on 18 May.
- 2025 More than 15,700 schools in England subscribe in April, according to SHINE. The Glow Up redesign goes live for families and tutors on 12 August.
- 2026 Soundcheck gets an MTC Mode on 23 February. TTRS adds Māori, Irish and Welsh to its game languages and a daily play limit for schools.
Times Tables Rock Stars funding and investors
- 2014 Grant Amount not disclosed
SHINE (Let Teachers SHINE)Source: SHINE case study
We found no announced equity rounds. SHINE says it funded Bruno Reddy through Let Teachers SHINE in 2014 and kept supporting him in later years. It gives no amounts.
Leadership
- BR Bruno Reddy Founder and CEO, director since 9 November 2015
- NR Nicola Reddy Chief of Operations, director since 20 March 2020
- HN Helen Newies Director of Product and Services
- AF Alex Ford Finance Director
- SR Saj Raza Dev-Ops Lead
- SD Shelby Derbyshire Senior Product Manager
Roles from the Maths Circle team page and Companies House, checked on 13 October 2026. The team page lists 29 people. Bruno Reddy also appears at events as his rock star alter ego Baz Wynter.
How TTRS and NumBots practice works
- priority facts per pupil in each Garage game
- 6
- NumBots levels across 18 stages
- 1,300+
- game languages in TTRS
- 15
- Adaptive Garage and Arena games
- Timer-free Jamming mode
- Monthly Gig baseline of 100 questions
- Soundcheck with MTC Mode
- Heatmaps of every fact
- Paper worksheets for schools
- Class battles and Rocks competitions
- Hide-the-timer and read-aloud options
- Daily play limit and curfews for schools
- No chat, no ads, no in-game purchases
What TTRS and NumBots teach
Times Tables Rock Stars, ages 6 and up5
- Multiplication facts up to 12 × 12
- Matching division facts
- Tables chosen by the teacher or the algorithm
- Multiplication Tables Check practice in Soundcheck
- Paper recall worksheets
NumBots, ages 5 to 7 to start6
- Subitising numbers up to 5
- Number bonds
- Adding and subtracting within 10
- Bridging 10
- Adding and subtracting two-digit numbers
- Mental strategies such as partitioning and compensation
Game languages in TTRS14
- English and English US
- Arabic
- Dutch
- French
- German
- Irish (Gaeilge)
- Māori
- Polish
- Portuguese
- Romanian
- Spanish
- Swedish
- Ukrainian
- Welsh
NumBots objectives follow Years 1, 2 and 3 of the National Curriculum in England. Every child starts NumBots at the first level, and an adult can let a child skip early levels. The TTRS language list is from the help centre, checked on 13 October 2026.
Video, blogs and resources
- Family login, TTRSParent email and password, then each child taps their tile↗
- Family login, NumBotsChildren sign in with a 4-animal picture PIN↗
- Locked accountsStudent accounts unlock after about 8 hours or by the teacher↗
- Adaptive questionsHow the Garage and Arena algorithm picks facts↗
- What age is NumBots forWhy most children start between 5 and 7↗
Products
- Times Tables Rock Stars games Games of one minute by default, on the web and in the app. Garage and Arena adapt the questions for each pupil, Jamming has no timer, and a monthly 5-minute Gig of 100 questions sets a baseline. Correct answers earn coins for the avatar. Play TTRS
- Soundcheck and MTC Mode Soundcheck copies the Multiplication Tables Check that Year 4 pupils in England take. Since 23 February 2026 MTC Mode shows the same black-and-white screen and keypad, and teachers can switch on access arrangements. About MTC Mode
- Stats and Sessions bolt-ons Two paid extras for schools. Stats adds speed and accuracy data, printable leaderboards and auto-filled certificates. Sessions lets teachers set tasks, often as homework, and see who completed them. School pricing
- Battles and Rocks competitions Classes play Battle of the Bands against each other. Online Rocks events set schools of one country or region against each other, for example in New Zealand, Australia, Ireland and the UK. Events
- NumBots Story Mode Eighteen stages with levels in a set order. A pupil needs two stars to unlock the next level. The questions use 10-frames, bead strings, number lines, bar models and hundred squares. NumBots for schools
- NumBots Challenge Mode Thirty one-minute challenges on recall of number bonds, doubles and mental sums. Challenge Mode opens after Iron (Stage 2) Level 26 in Story Mode. Maths Circle suggests at least 3 minutes a day, 4 or 5 days a week. Play NumBots
- Numeracy Skills A free multiplication screener from Maths Circle. Students take a quick quiz without registering, and teachers get class results. Try the screener
How much is Times Tables Rock Stars?
- TTRS for schools £116.80/year £116.80 a year excl. VAT, unlimited pupils and teachers, worksheets included
- Stats and Sessions bolt-ons +£40.15 and +£36.50 a year each, excl. VAT
- NumBots for schools £102.20/year £102.20 a year excl. VAT, +£94.90 when added to TTRS, which then gets £10.95 off
- No auto-renewal TTRS family plan £9/year £9 a year incl. VAT, up to 3 children and 2 adults, one payment
- NumBots family plan £7.20/year £7.20 a year incl. VAT, up to 3 children, extra child £2.40 a year
- TTRS for tutors £3/year £3 per tutee a year, minimum 3 tutees
Is Times Tables Rock Stars free?
Schools get one free 4-week trial of each programme, with all features and bolt-ons and no payment details. Families and tutors get no trial. They can ask for a full refund within 30 days of buying. A child whose school subscribes logs in with the school account for free.
UK prices in pounds as printed on ttrockstars.com/purchase (updated 1 May 2026), ttrockstars.com/schools and numbots.com, checked on 13 October 2026. School prices exclude VAT and family prices include VAT. All plans last 12 months and are paid once. The live calculator on these pages loads prices for the visitor’s country: from the Netherlands it showed €225 a year per school for TTRS or NumBots, €206 each when a school takes both, €81 for Stats, €73 for Sessions and €18.15 incl. VAT for a family plan.
How to cancel TTRS or NumBotsTerms and conditions
- Family plan, first 30 days ↗
- Email support@mathscircle.com within 30 days of buying
- Ask to end access and get a full refund
- No reason is needed
- Family plan, after 30 days ↗
- Do nothing: access ends after 12 months
- To keep playing, open Billing > Extend Access in the parent account
- To delete the data early, email support@mathscircle.com
- Family, tutor and school plans do not renew automatically.
- Maths Circle deletes children’s data 90 days after a plan expires unless it is renewed.
- Extra child accounts bought mid-year are pro-rated to the plan’s end date.
Refund rules
- Families
- A no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee. After that, refunds only if the service is faulty or the law requires one.
- Schools
- No refunds after a subscription or purchase, except for faults or where consumer law requires it.
- Prices
- Maths Circle may change subscription prices at renewal.
From the Maths Circle terms and conditions (last updated November 2024) and the help centre, checked on 13 October 2026.
TTRS and NumBots for schoolsPricing for schools
- 01One subscription covers the whole school, with no limit on pupils or staff.
- 02Schools with 100 or fewer pupils get 20% off, and schools with 50 or fewer get 40% off.
- 03Trusts and school groups get 10% off on a single invoice with aligned renewal dates, plus a multi-school dashboard.
- 04Each school can trial each programme free for 4 weeks. After a purchase, the terms give no refund unless the service is faulty.
£116.80 a year excl. VAT for TTRS on the UK purchase page, plus optional Stats (£40.15) and Sessions (£36.50) bolt-ons.
App ratings
- TTRS on the webplay.ttrockstars.com: School (Student, Teacher, MyLogin), Family, Tutor
- NumBots on the webplay.numbots.com for pupils, families and tutors
- iPhone and iPadTwo apps on the App Store, iOS 13 or later
- AndroidGoogle Play, TTRS 4.6 and NumBots 4.7
- Kindle FireAmazon Appstore
TTRS and NumBots apps
- Released
- TTRS 8 December 2015, NumBots 2 October 2019, App Store
- Version
- TTRS 4.26.09031443 (8 September 2026), NumBots 2.1.167 (14 September 2026)
- Devices
- iPhone and iPad on iOS 13 or later, Android, Amazon Appstore. NumBots also lists Windows on Google Play
- Age rating
- 4+ on the App Store
- Price
- Free download, needs a school, family or tutor subscription. No ads and no in-app purchases
- Downloads
- TTRS 1M+, NumBots 500K+ on Google Play
Latest news
- 2022Guinness World Records title with National Numeracy, most viewers of a rolling numbers live stream
- Daily play limit for schools, Maths Circle help centre
- Soundcheck upgrade and MTC Mode, Maths Circle help centre
- 15,000 students compete in Times Tables Rock Stars competition, RNZ
- Guinness World Records title for rocking and rolling numbers on National Numeracy Day, National Numeracy
- 10-year-old becomes record breaking Times Tables Rock Star, Bedford Independent
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@mathscircle.com
- Phone, UK+44 1234 674123
- Phone, Australia+61 2 8000 0365
- Help centreintercom.help/times-tables-rock-stars
- Legal entity
- Maths Circle Ltd, Ossory Offices, Hazelwood Lane, Ampthill, Bedford MK45 2HF, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 09861676, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 9 November 2015, private limited company, active
- Activity
- SIC 85590 other education not elsewhere classified
- Parent company
- Maths Circle Holdings Limited, 14097257, 75% or more of shares since 10 May 2022
- Employees
- 22 on average in the year to 30 November 2025, 19 a year earlier
- VAT number
- GB 246401820
- Australian entity
- Maths Circle Australia Pty Ltd, ABN 33 668 067 329
Alternatives to Times Tables Rock Stars
- Sumdog🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive maths and spelling games for ages 5 to 14 from Edinburgh, with a monthly family plan. Sumdog covers the whole maths curriculum. TTRS and NumBots focus on number facts. →
- White Rose Maths🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free maths schemes of learning from Halifax, with paid resources for schools and parents. NumBots draws on White Rose Maths among other sources. →
- EdShed (Spelling Shed)🇬🇧 United Kingdom Spelling, maths and phonics schemes and games for primary schools from Bewdley, with family plans. →
- Sparx Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Homework and practice platforms for school maths, reading and science, from Exeter, sold to schools. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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