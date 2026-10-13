Physics & Maths Tutor
Free past papers, notes and topic questions for GCSE and A Level, all exam boards.
- page views a month, according to PMT
- 9.6m
- UK exam boards plus CAIE, from GCSE to A Level
- 6
- for all revision resources, no account needed
- £0
- an hour, the lowest tutor rate on PMT Education
- £20
About Physics & Maths Tutor
Physics & Maths Tutor is a free British revision website for GCSE, IGCSE, A Level and International A Level students. It hosts past papers, mark schemes, revision notes, flashcards and past exam questions sorted by topic for AQA, CAIE, Edexcel, OCR, Eduqas and WJEC. Students use it without an account, and adverts pay for the site. Görkem Çavlı, an Oxford physics graduate and tutor, started it in 2013. His non-profit company PMT Education in London sells online revision courses from £95 and runs a tutoring platform with tutors from £20 an hour.
Physics & Maths Tutor, or PMT, publishes revision materials for UK secondary exams. Students pick a subject, a level and an exam board, and get notes, flashcards, worksheets and past exam questions grouped by topic, called QBTs. The past paper library holds papers and mark schemes for GCSE, IGCSE, A Level and IAL. PMT adds new papers once the exam boards make them public, so the June 2025 papers went live in August and September 2026. The site covers maths, physics, chemistry, biology, English, economics, geography, psychology and computer science, plus university admissions tests.
Görkem Çavlı studied physics at Magdalen College, Oxford, graduated in 2011 and earned Qualified Teacher Status at King’s College London. In 2013, while working as a full-time physics and maths tutor, he put his notes and past paper solutions online for his students. He later hired other tutors and resource creators, many of them A Level and university students who write resources over the summer. PMT started revision courses in 2016.
In September 2019 he registered PMT Education Limited in London, a company limited by guarantee that calls itself a non-profit. PMT Education runs paid online revision courses, free mock and predicted papers, a one-to-one tutoring platform, a Teachers’ Area for sharing resources and a blog. Every live course keeps two free bursary places for students from low-income backgrounds. PMT Education won the People’s Choice award for Tuition Business at the National Tutoring Awards in 2025 and 2026.
History
- 2011 Görkem Çavlı graduates in physics from Magdalen College, Oxford.
- 2013 Görkem Çavlı launches the Physics & Maths Tutor website for his tutoring students.
- 2016 PMT starts running revision courses.
- 2019 PMT Education Limited is registered in London on 16 September as a company limited by guarantee.
- 2023 PMT Education publishes version 2.0 of its terms for courses and tuition in March.
- 2025 Releases GCSE and A Level predicted papers in April.
- 2025 Wins the People’s Choice award for Tuition Business at the National Tutoring Awards in July.
- 2025 Publishes a guide to the site and separates PMT Education from Physics & Maths Tutor in its FAQ, in October.
- 2026 Releases new GCSE and A Level mock and predicted papers in May.
- 2026 Wins the People’s Choice award for Tuition Business again and is Highly Commended as a School Partnership Provider in July.
- 2026 Uploads the June 2025 exam papers from AQA, CAIE and OCR in August and from Edexcel, WJEC and Eduqas in September.
Leadership
- GÇ Görkem Çavlı Founder and director
- MW Michelle Wright Head of Operations
- LM Laura Mariannou Head of Product
- MW Molly Wood Head of Automation and Courses
- FI Farhana Intan Head of Resources
- HB Hannah Boylan Head of Support
From the PMT Education about page on 13 October 2026. A wider network of freelance resource creators and tutors writes the materials and teaches the courses.
How Physics & Maths Tutor works
- accounts needed for resources
- 0
- school subjects plus admissions tests
- 9
- free bursary places on every live course
- 2
- Past papers and mark schemes
- Questions by topic (QBTs)
- Revision notes and factsheets
- Flashcards and mind maps
- Maths worksheets and cheatsheets
- Solution Banks for Edexcel maths textbooks
- Model answers and video solutions for some boards
- Admissions test pages
- Printed resources through Doxzoo
- What’s New update log
Subjects and exam boards on Physics & Maths Tutor
Sciences3
- Physics: GCSE, IGCSE, A Level and IAL, AQA, CAIE, Edexcel, OCR A and B, Eduqas, WJEC
- Chemistry: the same boards, with videos
- Biology: the same boards, plus Edexcel A and B at A Level
Maths4
- GCSE and IGCSE: AQA, Edexcel, OCR
- A Level: AQA, Edexcel, OCR, OCR-MEI
- Further Maths and IAL modules
- Solution Banks for Edexcel A Level and IAL textbooks
Humanities and other subjects5
- English Language and Literature: AQA, Edexcel, OCR, Eduqas
- Economics: A Level and IAL
- Geography: GCSE, A Level, IAL and Pre-U
- Psychology: A Level and IAL
- Computer Science: GCSE and A Level, AQA, OCR, CAIE
University admissions4
- UCAS
- UCAT and BMAT
- PAT, MAT, STEP and TMUA
- ENGAA, NSAA, TSA, ELAT and ECAA
Subjects and exam boards from the subject pages on physicsandmathstutor.com on 13 October 2026. Past papers also cover History and Combined Science at GCSE and History at A Level. Some legacy specifications are kept.
Video, blogs and resources
- What’s NewMonthly log of new papers and resources↗
- Solution BanksWorked solutions to Edexcel A Level and IAL maths textbooks↗
- University admissionsUCAS, UCAT, PAT, STEP, MAT and other tests↗
- Bursary schemeFree course places and eligibility rules↗
- PMT Education blogAdvice for students, parents, teachers and tutors↗
Products
- Past papers Papers and mark schemes from AQA, CAIE, Edexcel, OCR, Eduqas and WJEC, with examiner reports and model answers for some subjects. PMT hosts only papers the exam boards have released. Past papers
- Revision notes and questions by topic Notes, factsheets, flashcards, mind maps and past exam questions grouped by topic for each exam board. Higher Tier content is in bold, and triple-science content is labelled. Physics revision
- Mock and predicted papers Free exam-style GCSE and A Level papers with mark schemes from PMT Education. Predicted papers come by email after a short form and cover Higher Tier only. Predicted papers
- Revision courses Online one- to four-day courses for GCSE and A Level, mostly by exam board, in school holidays. Lessons run on Google Meet, recordings and handouts stay in Google Classroom. All courses
- PMT Tuition One-to-one online lessons for GCSE, A Level, IB and admissions tests. Tutors set their own rates from £20 an hour, have an enhanced DBS check and teach on a recorded online whiteboard. Find a tutor
- Teachers’ Area Verified teachers share and download free teaching resources. PMT checks a school email and teacher ID before full access. Teachers’ Area
- Courses for schools Schools book places on existing courses or order a bespoke online course for a group or a whole year. Schools and teachers
How much is Physics & Maths Tutor?
- Revision resources £0/course Free, GCSE to A Level, no account
- A Level On-Demand Maths Skills £49/course £49, biology, chemistry or physics
- A Level one-day maths course £95/course £95, Christmas mock preparation
- Most courses GCSE or A Level two-day course £165/course £165, by exam board
- A Level four-day Easter crash course £345/course £345, Year 13
- PMT Tuition From £20 an hour rate set by each tutor
Is Physics & Maths Tutor free?
All revision resources on physicsandmathstutor.com are free without an account. Mock and predicted papers are free too. Each live course keeps two free bursary places for students from low-income or disadvantaged backgrounds.
Prices on pmt.education on 13 October 2026, in pounds, per student. Live courses run online from 9:30am to 4:30pm UK time. Courses are paid at booking, and tuition is paid per lesson by card through Stripe. Schools ask for a quote.
How to cancel a PMT course or lessonTerms
- Revision course ↗
- Reply to the booking confirmation email or use the contact form
- Cancel at least two weeks before the course for a refund
- Tutoring lesson ↗
- Cancel the lesson on the tuition platform
- Cancel more than 48 hours before the start to pay nothing
- PMT deducts printed handouts already sent, about £25 to £40, from a course refund.
- PMT may charge about £10 to £25 if online course materials were already opened.
- PMT takes payment for a lesson only once it starts, after a card check 72 hours before.
Refund rules
- UK consumers
- 14 days to cancel from the start of the contract, lost once the service is fully delivered.
- Late lesson cancellation
- Within 48 hours, the tutor may charge 100% or 50% of the fee or waive it.
- Exams cancelled
- No right to cancel a course only because exams are cancelled.
- Tutors
- No direct contracts with a tutor met through PMT for 12 months after the contract ends.
From the PMT Education terms version 2.0 of 2 March 2023 and the support centre, checked on 13 October 2026.
PMT Education for schoolsSchools and teachers
- 01Schools book places for single students, small groups or whole cohorts.
- 02PMT Education builds bespoke online courses for a school on request.
- 03Courses cover GCSE and A Level subjects by exam board.
- 04Verified teachers share resources for free in the Teachers’ Area.
School prices on request on 13 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- Webphysicsandmathstutor.com in any browser, no sign-in
- Tuition platformBookings, lessons and payments for families and tutors
- Online classroomLessonspace whiteboard with recorded lessons
- Google Classroom and MeetLive revision courses, recordings and handouts
Is Physics & Maths Tutor worth it?
What students like
- A student names past papers and questions by topic as the main reason to use the site.Raindrop, Trustpilot, April 2026
- A student praises notes, topical questions and past papers for every subject.Raashna, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A student likes that the free questions are split by topic.Steffan Another, Trustpilot, February 2022
What students criticise
- A student finds the design dated and misses OCR B Geography.Vihaan Mohan, Trustpilot, October 2026
- A student complains about video adverts during revision.Mandy, Trustpilot, June 2024
- A student wants worked solutions next to the mark schemes.Sean B, Trustpilot, January 2025
- Students report the site crashing during the May 2023 exam season.AD and Brad Dantu, Trustpilot, May 2023
What users write in reviews, not our rating. The Trustpilot page has 20 reviews and is not claimed by the company. PMT Education collects course reviews on reviews.io.
Physics & Maths Tutor reviews
-
“only complaints are a slightly outdated UI and no OCR B Geography”Vihaan Mohan · 11 October 2026 · App Store Its very good for GCSE Revision for…
-
“Past papers and questions by topic are the goat.”Raindrop · 13 April 2026 · App Store Questions by topic
-
“Gave me a triple science predicted question on a combined science higher paper”Jess M · 13 June 2025 · App Store Gave me a triple science predicted…
-
“I dont mind a few ads but theyre always videos, super distracting when im trying to revise.”Mandy · 5 June 2024 · App Store Better sites out there
Latest news
- 2026National Tutoring Awards, People’s Choice: Tuition Business, winner
- 2026National Tutoring Awards, School Partnership Provider, Highly Commended
- 2025National Tutoring Awards, People’s Choice: Tuition Business, winner
- June 2025 papers for Edexcel, WJEC and Eduqas go live
- National Tutoring Awards 2026: PMT Education wins People’s Choice for Tuition Business
- New GCSE and A Level mock and predicted papers
- Physics and Maths Tutor: a complete guide to using the site
- National Tutoring Awards 2025: PMT Education wins People’s Choice for Tuition Business
Contacts and company data
- ResourcesContact form on physicsandmathstutor.com
- Courses and tuitionContact form on pmt.education
- Support centreFAQs for tuition, courses and resources
- Post125 Kingsway, Holborn, London WC2B 6NH
- Legal entity
- PMT Education Limited, 125 Kingsway, Holborn, London, WC2B 6NH, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 12207743, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 16 September 2019
- Status
- Active
- Company type
- Private company limited by guarantee without share capital
- Nature of business
- SIC 85600, educational support services
- Website owner
- Gosici Services Ltd, Gazimağusa, Northern Cyprus, according to the site’s legal notices of 21 November 2018
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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