About Physics & Maths Tutor

Physics & Maths Tutor is a free British revision website for GCSE, IGCSE, A Level and International A Level students. It hosts past papers, mark schemes, revision notes, flashcards and past exam questions sorted by topic for AQA, CAIE, Edexcel, OCR, Eduqas and WJEC. Students use it without an account, and adverts pay for the site. Görkem Çavlı, an Oxford physics graduate and tutor, started it in 2013. His non-profit company PMT Education in London sells online revision courses from £95 and runs a tutoring platform with tutors from £20 an hour.

Physics & Maths Tutor, or PMT, publishes revision materials for UK secondary exams. Students pick a subject, a level and an exam board, and get notes, flashcards, worksheets and past exam questions grouped by topic, called QBTs. The past paper library holds papers and mark schemes for GCSE, IGCSE, A Level and IAL. PMT adds new papers once the exam boards make them public, so the June 2025 papers went live in August and September 2026. The site covers maths, physics, chemistry, biology, English, economics, geography, psychology and computer science, plus university admissions tests.

Görkem Çavlı studied physics at Magdalen College, Oxford, graduated in 2011 and earned Qualified Teacher Status at King’s College London. In 2013, while working as a full-time physics and maths tutor, he put his notes and past paper solutions online for his students. He later hired other tutors and resource creators, many of them A Level and university students who write resources over the summer. PMT started revision courses in 2016.

In September 2019 he registered PMT Education Limited in London, a company limited by guarantee that calls itself a non-profit. PMT Education runs paid online revision courses, free mock and predicted papers, a one-to-one tutoring platform, a Teachers’ Area for sharing resources and a blog. Every live course keeps two free bursary places for students from low-income backgrounds. PMT Education won the People’s Choice award for Tuition Business at the National Tutoring Awards in 2025 and 2026.