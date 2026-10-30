Study tools 🇬🇧 Brighton, United Kingdom Since 2001 4.6 · 430 ratings

The Student Room

The UK’s largest online student community, with forums on GCSEs, A-levels, Ucas and uni life.

Visit thestudentroom.co.uk All companies
visitors a month, according to TSR
5M+
year the site launched
2001
Volunteer Team members
60+
average staff, year to February 2025
52

About The Student Room

The Student Room (TSR) is a free online community for school, college and university students in the UK, run from Brighton. Its forums cover GCSEs and A-levels, Ucas applications, student finance, careers and life, and the site says it has more than 5 million visitors a month. Reading is open to everyone; to post, students sign up for free and log in at thestudentroom.co.uk/login with an email or username, Google or Apple. TSR earns money from advertising and student marketing for universities, employers and brands, which it prices on request. The Student Room Group Ltd also runs The Uni Guide, and Companies House lists Chris Newson and Alexandra Newson as the people with significant control.

The Student Room is a set of discussion forums for young people in the UK. The busiest sections are Study Help for homework and revision, Applications for Ucas and personal statements, Universities, where students and staff of UK universities answer questions, and Careers. There are also forums on student finance, relationships, gaming and sport, and long-running threads such as all-day revision rooms and offer threads for each course.

The site launched in 2001. The company behind it was incorporated in February 2003 as Student Media Services Limited, was renamed Acumen Professional Intelligence Limited in 2005 and took the name The Student Room Group Limited in September 2012. Its registered office is at Tower Point in Brighton. In 2020 the group bought Which? University from the consumer body Which? and relaunched it as The Uni Guide, a site with university profiles, reviews and course listings.

Posts are moderated by staff, helped by automated systems and AI, and by more than 60 volunteers; members can report any post, and moderators aim to act within 24 hours. Student Finance England writes the finance articles, and its staff answer questions on the forums five days a week. Students use TSR for free. The company sells advertising, Clearing campaigns and partner packages to universities, colleges, employers and brands through its client site tsrmatters.com.

History

  1. 2001 The Student Room website launches.
  2. 2003 The company is incorporated on 13 February as Student Media Services Limited.
  3. 2005 The company is renamed Acumen Professional Intelligence Limited on 11 February.
  4. 2012 The company takes the name The Student Room Group Limited in September.
  5. 2020 Buys Which? University and relaunches it as The Uni Guide.
  6. 2020 Former Ucas chief executive Mary Curnock Cook joins the board; Marcus Palmer is named CEO, FE News reports.
  7. 2023 The Student Room app is released on the App Store on 11 October.

Leadership

  • Chris Newson Director since 2006, chairman according to FE News in 2020
  • Mary Curnock Cook Director since 2020, former chief executive of Ucas
  • Amii Lanham Director since 2022

TSR says more than 40 staff build and run the site, with a team of volunteers, personal statement reviewers, Clearing advisers and official university representatives.

Products

  • Discussion forums Forums on GCSEs, A-levels, university, careers, student finance and life. Anyone can read; members post questions, reply and watch threads. Browse forums
  • Study Help Homework, revision and exam threads by subject, with articles on revision and exam advice from the exam board AQA. GCSE and A-level
  • Applications and Ucas Applicant threads by subject and university, personal statement examples and reviews by volunteers, and Clearing advisers trained by Ucas. Uni applications
  • The Student Room app The forums on iPhone and Android, plus Diggory, an AI uni guide built on TSR discussions that gives course and university suggestions. Download the app
  • The Uni Guide A free university advice site with university profiles, student reviews, course listings and application advice, based on the former Which? University. theuniguide.co.uk
  • Student marketing Advertising, Clearing packages, a University Partner Pack and insight reports for universities, colleges, employers, brands and government. tsrmatters.com

How much is The Student Room?

  • Student account Free read, post and use the app
  • Advertising and university packages Quote for universities, colleges, employers and brands

Is The Student Room free?

The Student Room is free for students. Signing up is free and gives access to posting, personalised content and notifications.

Checked on thestudentroom.co.uk and tsrmatters.com on 30 October 2026. The Student Room does not publish prices for its advertising and partner packages.

The Student Room for universities and brands

Get in touch
  • 01Campaigns for universities and colleges, including Clearing, international and postgraduate recruitment packages.
  • 02Packages for student life brands, employers, apprenticeships and government messaging.
  • 03A University Partner Pack and ClickGuarantee campaigns.
  • 04Student snapshots, insight reports and webinars from TSR’s audience data.

Prices on request, checked on 30 October 2026.

App ratings

App details

Developer on the App Store
Acumen Professional Intelligence Ltd
Released on the App Store
11 October 2023
Google Play downloads
10K+
AI guide
Diggory, only in the app

Latest news

  1. The Student Room Group welcomes Mary Curnock Cook to the board and announces Marcus Palmer as CEO, FE News

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
The Student Room Group Limited, Floor 6, Tower Point, 44 North Road, Brighton, BN1 1YR, England
Company number
04666380
Incorporated
13 February 2003
Status
Active
Business
SIC 62012 and 62090, software and IT services
Previous names
Student Media Services Limited; Acumen Professional Intelligence Limited
Directors
3
Control
Two persons with significant control, Companies House
Average staff
52 in the year to February 2025, 51 a year earlier
VAT number
806 8067 22

Alternatives to The Student Room

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 30 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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The Student Room FAQ

The Student Room (TSR) is a free online community for school, college and university students in the UK. Its forums cover GCSEs, A-levels, Ucas applications, student finance, careers and life, and the site says it has more than 5 million visitors a month. It launched in 2001 and is run by The Student Room Group Ltd in Brighton.

Go to https://www.thestudentroom.co.uk/login and continue with Google, with Apple, or with your email or username and password. If you forgot your password, use the Forgot Password link on the same page. For other login problems, email support@thestudentroom.com. You can also sign in in The Student Room app for iPhone or Android.

Yes. Reading and posting on The Student Room is free, and so is the account. The company makes money from advertising and marketing packages for universities, employers and brands.

The Student Room Group Limited, company 04666380, registered in Brighton. Companies House lists Chris Newson and Alexandra Newson as persons with significant control. Chris Newson has been a director since 2006, and FE News described him as chairman in 2020. The company also runs The Uni Guide.

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