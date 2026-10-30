The Student Room
The UK’s largest online student community, with forums on GCSEs, A-levels, Ucas and uni life.
- visitors a month, according to TSR
- 5M+
- year the site launched
- 2001
- Volunteer Team members
- 60+
- average staff, year to February 2025
- 52
About The Student Room
The Student Room (TSR) is a free online community for school, college and university students in the UK, run from Brighton. Its forums cover GCSEs and A-levels, Ucas applications, student finance, careers and life, and the site says it has more than 5 million visitors a month. Reading is open to everyone; to post, students sign up for free and log in at thestudentroom.co.uk/login with an email or username, Google or Apple. TSR earns money from advertising and student marketing for universities, employers and brands, which it prices on request. The Student Room Group Ltd also runs The Uni Guide, and Companies House lists Chris Newson and Alexandra Newson as the people with significant control.
The Student Room is a set of discussion forums for young people in the UK. The busiest sections are Study Help for homework and revision, Applications for Ucas and personal statements, Universities, where students and staff of UK universities answer questions, and Careers. There are also forums on student finance, relationships, gaming and sport, and long-running threads such as all-day revision rooms and offer threads for each course.
The site launched in 2001. The company behind it was incorporated in February 2003 as Student Media Services Limited, was renamed Acumen Professional Intelligence Limited in 2005 and took the name The Student Room Group Limited in September 2012. Its registered office is at Tower Point in Brighton. In 2020 the group bought Which? University from the consumer body Which? and relaunched it as The Uni Guide, a site with university profiles, reviews and course listings.
Posts are moderated by staff, helped by automated systems and AI, and by more than 60 volunteers; members can report any post, and moderators aim to act within 24 hours. Student Finance England writes the finance articles, and its staff answer questions on the forums five days a week. Students use TSR for free. The company sells advertising, Clearing campaigns and partner packages to universities, colleges, employers and brands through its client site tsrmatters.com.
History
- 2001 The Student Room website launches.
- 2003 The company is incorporated on 13 February as Student Media Services Limited.
- 2005 The company is renamed Acumen Professional Intelligence Limited on 11 February.
- 2012 The company takes the name The Student Room Group Limited in September.
- 2020 Buys Which? University and relaunches it as The Uni Guide.
- 2020 Former Ucas chief executive Mary Curnock Cook joins the board; Marcus Palmer is named CEO, FE News reports.
- 2023 The Student Room app is released on the App Store on 11 October.
Leadership
- CN Chris Newson Director since 2006, chairman according to FE News in 2020
- MCC Mary Curnock Cook Director since 2020, former chief executive of Ucas
- AL Amii Lanham Director since 2022
TSR says more than 40 staff build and run the site, with a team of volunteers, personal statement reviewers, Clearing advisers and official university representatives.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Discussion forums Forums on GCSEs, A-levels, university, careers, student finance and life. Anyone can read; members post questions, reply and watch threads. Browse forums
- Study Help Homework, revision and exam threads by subject, with articles on revision and exam advice from the exam board AQA. GCSE and A-level
- Applications and Ucas Applicant threads by subject and university, personal statement examples and reviews by volunteers, and Clearing advisers trained by Ucas. Uni applications
- The Student Room app The forums on iPhone and Android, plus Diggory, an AI uni guide built on TSR discussions that gives course and university suggestions. Download the app
- The Uni Guide A free university advice site with university profiles, student reviews, course listings and application advice, based on the former Which? University. theuniguide.co.uk
- Student marketing Advertising, Clearing packages, a University Partner Pack and insight reports for universities, colleges, employers, brands and government. tsrmatters.com
How much is The Student Room?
- Student account Free read, post and use the app
- Advertising and university packages Quote for universities, colleges, employers and brands
Is The Student Room free?
The Student Room is free for students. Signing up is free and gives access to posting, personalised content and notifications.
Checked on thestudentroom.co.uk and tsrmatters.com on 30 October 2026. The Student Room does not publish prices for its advertising and partner packages.
The Student Room for universities and brandsGet in touch
- 01Campaigns for universities and colleges, including Clearing, international and postgraduate recruitment packages.
- 02Packages for student life brands, employers, apprenticeships and government messaging.
- 03A University Partner Pack and ClickGuarantee campaigns.
- 04Student snapshots, insight reports and webinars from TSR’s audience data.
Prices on request, checked on 30 October 2026.
App ratings
- WebSign in at thestudentroom.co.uk/login
- iPhone and iPadThe Student Room on the App Store
- AndroidThe Student Room on Google Play
- Sign-in optionsEmail or username, Google or Apple
App details
- Developer on the App Store
- Acumen Professional Intelligence Ltd
- Released on the App Store
- 11 October 2023
- Google Play downloads
- 10K+
- AI guide
- Diggory, only in the app
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Support and login problemssupport@thestudentroom.com
- Advertisinghello@thestudentroom.com
- Phone, advertising0800 999 3222
- Contact pageWho to speak to
- Legal entity
- The Student Room Group Limited, Floor 6, Tower Point, 44 North Road, Brighton, BN1 1YR, England
- Company number
- 04666380
- Incorporated
- 13 February 2003
- Status
- Active
- Business
- SIC 62012 and 62090, software and IT services
- Previous names
- Student Media Services Limited; Acumen Professional Intelligence Limited
- Directors
- 3
- Control
- Two persons with significant control, Companies House
- Average staff
- 52 in the year to February 2025, 51 a year earlier
- VAT number
- 806 8067 22
Alternatives to The Student Room
- StuDocu🇳🇱 Netherlands Students share lecture notes, summaries and past exams, mostly for university, from Amsterdam. →
- Knowunity🇩🇪 Germany Students share notes and study materials and ask an AI tutor, from Berlin. →
- Save My Exams🇬🇧 United Kingdom Exam-board revision notes, exam questions and past papers for GCSE and A Level, from London. →
- Unibuddy🇬🇧 United Kingdom A student-to-student recruitment platform that universities use to reach applicants, from London. →
- Unifrog🇬🇧 United Kingdom A careers, university and apprenticeship platform that schools buy for their students, from London. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 30 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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