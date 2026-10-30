About The Student Room

The Student Room (TSR) is a free online community for school, college and university students in the UK, run from Brighton. Its forums cover GCSEs and A-levels, Ucas applications, student finance, careers and life, and the site says it has more than 5 million visitors a month. Reading is open to everyone; to post, students sign up for free and log in at thestudentroom.co.uk/login with an email or username, Google or Apple. TSR earns money from advertising and student marketing for universities, employers and brands, which it prices on request. The Student Room Group Ltd also runs The Uni Guide, and Companies House lists Chris Newson and Alexandra Newson as the people with significant control.

The Student Room is a set of discussion forums for young people in the UK. The busiest sections are Study Help for homework and revision, Applications for Ucas and personal statements, Universities, where students and staff of UK universities answer questions, and Careers. There are also forums on student finance, relationships, gaming and sport, and long-running threads such as all-day revision rooms and offer threads for each course.

The site launched in 2001. The company behind it was incorporated in February 2003 as Student Media Services Limited, was renamed Acumen Professional Intelligence Limited in 2005 and took the name The Student Room Group Limited in September 2012. Its registered office is at Tower Point in Brighton. In 2020 the group bought Which? University from the consumer body Which? and relaunched it as The Uni Guide, a site with university profiles, reviews and course listings.

Posts are moderated by staff, helped by automated systems and AI, and by more than 60 volunteers; members can report any post, and moderators aim to act within 24 hours. Student Finance England writes the finance articles, and its staff answer questions on the forums five days a week. Students use TSR for free. The company sells advertising, Clearing campaigns and partner packages to universities, colleges, employers and brands through its client site tsrmatters.com.