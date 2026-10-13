- schools and colleges, according to Unifrog
- 4,000+
- active students on the platform
- 2 million+
- turnover, year to August 2025
- £9.34m
- employees on average, 2024/25 accounts
- 108
About Unifrog
Unifrog is a London careers and progression platform that schools buy for students aged 4 to 18. Students take careers quizzes, compare university courses and apprenticeships, record activities and draft CVs and personal statements. Teachers track careers interactions, write references and report on the Gatsby Benchmarks. Students sign in at unifrog.org/sign-in, or create an account at unifrog.org/code with a Sign up Code from their school. Alex Kelly and Coralie Colmez founded the company in 2012, and a holding company of the two founders has owned it since 2021.
Unifrog sells a careers and destinations platform to secondary schools, colleges and, since 2025, primary schools. Students explore careers and subjects, take interests and personality quizzes and compare UK university courses, apprenticeships and college courses. International students compare English-taught degrees worldwide. Students also store activities and skills, and draft CVs, personal statements and Common App essays. Teachers track every student’s progress, draft references and record careers interactions. Parents get their own accounts when the school adds their email address.
Alex Kelly taught English at Highbury Grove School in London and founded the charity The Access Project. He and Coralie Colmez, a Cambridge mathematics graduate, came up with Unifrog on their honeymoon. They registered Unifrog Education Limited on 27 September 2012, and the software company SAV built the first version. The first partner school, All Hallows Catholic College, joined in March 2013. The founders describe Unifrog as bootstrapped, and they hired Daniel Keller as CEO. He joined in 2015.
Unifrog says it works with more than 4,000 schools, including more than 60% of UK secondary schools, and over 3,000 UK schools and colleges. It also partners with more than 170 universities and with employers, which pay for events, taster courses and virtual work experience. In the year to 31 August 2025 turnover rose to £9.34 million from £7.95 million, and £1.67 million came from outside the UK. Unifrog Group Ltd has controlled the company since 1 March 2021. Unifrog has been a certified B Corp since March 2023.
History
- 2012 Alex Kelly and Coralie Colmez register Unifrog Education Limited in England on 27 September. SAV builds the first working version of the platform.
- 2013 All Hallows Catholic College becomes the first partner school in March.
- 2015 Daniel Keller joins. The Harris Federation becomes the first multi-academy trust to roll out Unifrog in all its schools.
- 2016 Adds tools for skills, activities, CVs, personal statements and teacher references. Holds its first teacher conference at Walworth Academy in London.
- 2018 Reaches 1,000 UK schools and colleges in January.
- 2021 Unifrog Group Ltd becomes the parent company on 1 March.
- 2022 Reaches 2,000 UK schools and colleges and starts partnering with employers.
- 2023 Becomes a certified B Corp in March. Reports over 1 million student users.
- 2025 Passes 3,000 UK schools and colleges in June. Launches Unifrog for primary schools.
- 2025 Holds its first international conferences in Dubai and Milan. Turnover reaches £9.34 million in the year to August.
- 2025 Moves its registered office to Brickfields, Cremer Street, London E2, in October.
- 2026 Launches a Teacher CPD courses tool for international schools in June and for UK schools in August, with courses accredited by the Career Development Institute.
Leadership
- DK Daniel Keller CEO
- AK Alex Kelly Co-founder and director
- CC Coralie Colmez Co-founder and director
- SV Stuart Valentine Technical development lead, managing director of SAV
- NW Nicolas Weir International and HE partnerships director
The founders hired Daniel Keller as CEO and stayed on as directors. SAV, Stuart Valentine’s software company, has built the platform since 2012. The contact page lists more than 100 team members.
How Unifrog works
- career profiles with videos
- 1,000+
- university subject profiles
- 200+
- careers quizzes for students
- 4
- Sign in with Google or Microsoft
- Class sign up codes
- MIS sync through Wonde
- Parent accounts
- Work experience admin
- Teacher references
- Compass+ upload
- Common App and Parchment
- Data stored in UK and Ireland data centres
- Teacher CPD courses
What students find on Unifrog
Exploring5
- Careers library, 1,000+ career profiles
- Subjects library, 200+ university subject profiles
- Interests, personality, work environments and skills quizzes
- MOOCs and Unifrog taster courses
- Scholarships and special opportunities
Searching5
- Every UK undergraduate course
- Oxford and Cambridge colleges
- UK apprenticeships
- College and sixth form courses
- English-taught degrees worldwide
Recording and applying5
- Locker, activities and skills
- CV and personal statement tools
- Notes for reference writers
- Plan A and Plan B intentions
- Applications list
For teachers5
- Tracking and to-do dashboards
- References and alternative letters
- Careers interactions and destinations
- Compass+ and Gatsby Benchmarks evidence
- Careers year plan and PSHE pack
Tools from the Unifrog UK schools page on 13 October 2026. International schools get the same tools with a focus on universities abroad.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Unifrog for secondaries and colleges Students aged 11 to 18 explore careers, compare universities, apprenticeships and college courses, and draft applications. Teachers track progress and write references. UK schools
- Unifrog for international schools Counselors manage university applications abroad, with search across English-taught degrees and integrations with the Common App and Parchment. International schools
- Unifrog for primary schools A careers lesson pack with 42 lessons, a PSHE pack with 100 lessons, an interactions tool and a careers library for children aged 4 to 11. Primary FAQs
- Events for students, teachers and parents Free online webinars and taster sessions run with universities and employers, plus teacher conferences in London and Birmingham. Events
- Unifrog for universities Universities run webinars and online fairs, message matched students and track their popularity in an Insights Portal. Universities
- Unifrog for employers Employers take part in careers fairs, skills workshops, short courses and virtual work experience for students in the Unifrog network. Employers
Unifrog for universities and employersUniversity partnerships
- 01More than 170 universities from over 20 countries partner with Unifrog.
- 02Universities run webinars and online fairs for students from schools in more than 100 countries.
- 03Students click Put me in touch to connect with a university or employer.
- 04Employers co-create workshops, short courses and virtual work experience with Unifrog.
Prices on request. Unifrog reports a 95% renewal rate among partner universities.
Apps and ratings
- WebSign in at unifrog.org/sign-in in any browser
- Google and Microsoft sign-inFree SSO once the school asks Unifrog to switch it on
- MIS syncAccounts from Arbor, Bromcom, SIMS, iSAMS and other systems through Wonde, for a small annual fee
- AppsNo Unifrog app in the UK App Store on 13 October 2026
Is Unifrog worth it?
What students, teachers and employers like
- A school reviewer says the work placements tool does everything it needs and the process is clear.S.T, Trustpilot, September 2022
- A student says Unifrog helps students explore careers and future jobs.Trustpilot, January 2025
- Unifrog reports that 98.5% of its schools would recommend it and 97.5% call it very intuitive.Unifrog school survey, homepage
What students, teachers and employers criticise
- Several students report that they cannot log in or spend a long time trying.Robin O’Hara, Trustpilot, September 2025
- A reviewer says long placement forms put employers off and block work experience.Becky, Trustpilot, May 2026
- A student says the jobs it suggests do not suit someone aiming for a high-paying career.Trustpilot, January 2025
- 84% of Trustpilot reviews give 1 star.Trustpilot, 13 reviews
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot has only 13 reviews, most of them short posts by students who use Unifrog at school. One 5-star review comes from a school that buys the platform.
Unifrog reviews
-
“We’ve moved to Unifrog after a bad experience with another service and it’s absolutely fantastic.”S.T · 1 September 2022 · App Store Amazing Platform and Service!
-
“this website is not very practical if you are aiming to get a high paying job”BAD REVIEW ON SMOOTHWALL · 27 January 2025 · App Store It’s alr but like im broke by this
-
“Having trouble trying to get a placement in a pharmacy because they have put to many questions in for them to fill out.”Becky · 20 May 2026 · App Store Zero stars for them
-
“Unifrogs website is awful I spent to 35 minutes trying to login to this s##t.”Robin O’Hara · 8 September 2025 · App Store Unifrogs website is awful
Latest news
- What matters to international students when choosing a university, a survey of 5,500 students
- Unifrog for UK primary schools: FAQs
- 3,000 UK schools and colleges use Unifrog
- 10 years of Unifrog
- Unifrog rises in the Escape 100 ranking
- Unifrog becomes a B Corp
- Interview with co-founders Coralie Colmez and Alex Kelly
Contacts and company data
- Emailinfo@unifrog.org
- Phone+44 20 3372 5991
- PostBrickfields, Unit 215, 37 Cremer Street, London E2 8HD
- DemoRequest a demo for your school
- Legal entity
- Unifrog Education Limited, Brickfields Unit 215, 37 Cremer Street, London, E2 8HD, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 08231699, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 27 September 2012
- Status
- Active
- Parent company
- Unifrog Group Ltd (13215886), 75% or more since 1 March 2021
- Nature of business
- SIC 85600, educational support services
- VAT number
- 160 4858 06
- ICO registration
- Z357522X
Alternatives to Unifrog
- M MorrisbyUnited States A careers and destinations platform for UK and international schools, with the Morrisby Profile assessment and a work experience module. ↗
- X XelloUnited States A K–12 college and career readiness platform with a UK version for schools, academy trusts and local authorities. ↗
- Unibuddy🇬🇧 United Kingdom A student-to-student recruitment platform that universities use to reach applicants, from London. →
- Studyportals🇳🇱 Netherlands A search engine for study programmes worldwide that students use directly, from Eindhoven. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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