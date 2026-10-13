About Unifrog

Unifrog is a London careers and progression platform that schools buy for students aged 4 to 18. Students take careers quizzes, compare university courses and apprenticeships, record activities and draft CVs and personal statements. Teachers track careers interactions, write references and report on the Gatsby Benchmarks. Students sign in at unifrog.org/sign-in, or create an account at unifrog.org/code with a Sign up Code from their school. Alex Kelly and Coralie Colmez founded the company in 2012, and a holding company of the two founders has owned it since 2021.

Unifrog sells a careers and destinations platform to secondary schools, colleges and, since 2025, primary schools. Students explore careers and subjects, take interests and personality quizzes and compare UK university courses, apprenticeships and college courses. International students compare English-taught degrees worldwide. Students also store activities and skills, and draft CVs, personal statements and Common App essays. Teachers track every student’s progress, draft references and record careers interactions. Parents get their own accounts when the school adds their email address.

Alex Kelly taught English at Highbury Grove School in London and founded the charity The Access Project. He and Coralie Colmez, a Cambridge mathematics graduate, came up with Unifrog on their honeymoon. They registered Unifrog Education Limited on 27 September 2012, and the software company SAV built the first version. The first partner school, All Hallows Catholic College, joined in March 2013. The founders describe Unifrog as bootstrapped, and they hired Daniel Keller as CEO. He joined in 2015.

Unifrog says it works with more than 4,000 schools, including more than 60% of UK secondary schools, and over 3,000 UK schools and colleges. It also partners with more than 170 universities and with employers, which pay for events, taster courses and virtual work experience. In the year to 31 August 2025 turnover rose to £9.34 million from £7.95 million, and £1.67 million came from outside the UK. Unifrog Group Ltd has controlled the company since 1 March 2021. Unifrog has been a certified B Corp since March 2023.