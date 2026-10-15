About Kapow Primary

Kapow Primary is a London company that sells online schemes of work for the foundation subjects in English primary schools. Its lesson plans, teacher videos and slides cover art and design, computing, design and technology, French, Spanish, geography, history, music, religion and worldviews, RSE and PSHE, science, wellbeing and some PE units, from Reception to Year 6. Schools pay by school size: one subject costs £300 to £500 a year, and the Complete membership with 11 subjects costs £1,100 to £1,800 a year, without VAT. Teachers log in at kapowprimary.com/login with a username and password from their school account. A school trial lasts 14 days and a teacher trial 7 days, with no card and no auto-renewal.

Kapow Primary writes lesson plans and resources for the foundation subjects, the subjects outside English and maths in the national curriculum for England. Each lesson page has a plan, a teacher video, pupil videos, slides and printable resources. Teacher videos give subject knowledge to staff who are not specialists. Schools get long-term plans in standard, condensed 20-week and mixed-age versions, and assessment quizzes for every unit.

Vicky Cottrill-Gray, a former primary teacher who worked in educational publishing, started Kapow Primary. The company says it launched in 2019 with computing, the subject teachers asked for most in its research. Science and religion and worldviews arrived in 2023, and Spanish followed.

Kapow Primary Limited was registered in 2015 under another name and took its current name in October 2018. Root Capital LLP controlled it from 2018 and ScaleUp Capital from 2021. In December 2023 ScaleUp sold the company to a UK family office that invested together with the management team. Since then Pagoda Education Limited has owned 75% or more of the shares. Kapow says it is used in 8,390 schools, and it had 55 staff on average in 2025.