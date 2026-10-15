- schools use it, according to Kapow
- 8,390
- paid subjects in the Complete membership
- 11
- per subject a year for a small school
- £300
- days of free trial for a school
- 14
About Kapow Primary
Kapow Primary is a London company that sells online schemes of work for the foundation subjects in English primary schools. Its lesson plans, teacher videos and slides cover art and design, computing, design and technology, French, Spanish, geography, history, music, religion and worldviews, RSE and PSHE, science, wellbeing and some PE units, from Reception to Year 6. Schools pay by school size: one subject costs £300 to £500 a year, and the Complete membership with 11 subjects costs £1,100 to £1,800 a year, without VAT. Teachers log in at kapowprimary.com/login with a username and password from their school account. A school trial lasts 14 days and a teacher trial 7 days, with no card and no auto-renewal.
Kapow Primary writes lesson plans and resources for the foundation subjects, the subjects outside English and maths in the national curriculum for England. Each lesson page has a plan, a teacher video, pupil videos, slides and printable resources. Teacher videos give subject knowledge to staff who are not specialists. Schools get long-term plans in standard, condensed 20-week and mixed-age versions, and assessment quizzes for every unit.
Vicky Cottrill-Gray, a former primary teacher who worked in educational publishing, started Kapow Primary. The company says it launched in 2019 with computing, the subject teachers asked for most in its research. Science and religion and worldviews arrived in 2023, and Spanish followed.
Kapow Primary Limited was registered in 2015 under another name and took its current name in October 2018. Root Capital LLP controlled it from 2018 and ScaleUp Capital from 2021. In December 2023 ScaleUp sold the company to a UK family office that invested together with the management team. Since then Pagoda Education Limited has owned 75% or more of the shares. Kapow says it is used in 8,390 schools, and it had 55 staff on average in 2025.
History
- 2015 The company is registered on 16 June as Root Education II Limited. It becomes Sherston Software Limited in September.
- 2018 Root Capital takes control in September. The company is renamed Kapow Primary Limited on 2 October.
- 2019 Kapow Primary launches with a computing scheme of work. It claims its Trustpilot page in July.
- 2020 The team has four people in March, at the start of the pandemic, and starts to hire remote staff.
- 2021 Elizabeth Woodman becomes a director in January. ScaleUp Capital takes control in June.
- 2023 Launches Science and Religion and worldviews in the summer, with Spanish planned for September. Kapow counts over 5,500 subscribing schools and nearly 50 staff in August.
- 2023 ScaleUp Capital sells Kapow to a UK family office that co-invests with management. Pagoda Education Limited becomes the owner on 20 December. PwC advised the sellers.
- 2024 Ian Armitage and Michael McGarvey join the board. The terms for schools are updated in November.
- 2025 The company has 55 staff on average, up from 49 in 2024.
- 2026 Membership options change on 1 July. A new RSE and PSHE scheme replaces the old one for the statutory guidance taught from September.
Leadership
- VC Vicky Cottrill-Gray Founder and editor-in-chief
- EW Elizabeth Woodman Director since January 2021
- IA Ian Armitage Director since December 2023
- MM Michael McGarvey Director since February 2024
- CH Caroline Hall Head of curriculum design and architecture
- DH Daisy Heath-Abbott Head of marketing
- JB Jessie Bronze Head of video
Roles from the Kapow Primary about page and directors from Companies House, checked on 15 October 2026. Kapow says most of its staff have been teachers.
How Kapow Primary works in a school
- schools, according to Kapow
- 8,390
- subjects listed on the site
- 13
- weeks in the condensed long-term plan
- 20
- Lesson plans from EYFS to Year 6
- Teacher CPD videos in every lesson
- Pupil demonstration videos
- Standard, condensed and mixed-age plans
- Progression of skills and knowledge
- Unit quizzes and knowledge catchers
- Printable Word and PDF lesson plans
- Unlimited staff logins
- Live and recorded webinars
- Adaptive teaching suggestions
Subjects Kapow Primary covers
In Essentials5
- Art and design
- Computing
- Design and technology
- Music
- RSE & PSHE
Also in Complete6
- French
- Spanish
- Geography
- History
- Religion and worldviews
- Science
Included with every membership1
- Wellbeing, five lessons a year from Reception to Year 6
With Essentials and Complete1
- Physical education: three units of dance and football for KS1 and KS2
From the pricing block on kapowprimary.com and the subject pages, checked on 15 October 2026. Single-subject memberships cover up to 4 subjects of the school’s choice. Lessons run from EYFS to Year 6.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Schemes of work Lesson plans, slides, teacher and pupil videos and printable resources for each unit, from Reception to Year 6. The computing scheme alone has more than 100 lesson plans and uses free software. Computing scheme
- Teacher CPD Short subject videos inside each lesson plan, plus live and recorded webinars, such as a Scratch code-along for KS2 and a session on the new Ofsted framework. Webinars
- Curriculum planning Long-term plans in standard, condensed and mixed-age versions, progression of skills and knowledge, vocabulary progression and national curriculum coverage maps for subject leaders. Subject planning
- Wellbeing Five lessons a year for each year group from Reception to Year 6, built on the strands Discover, Take notice, Connect, Give and Move. It comes with every membership. Wellbeing scheme
- Memberships for MATs and Music Hubs Schools in a multi-academy trust get 12% off when at least two schools in the trust subscribe. Partner schools of a Music Hub get 12% off a membership that includes Music. MAT pricing
How much is Kapow Primary?
- Single subject £300/year £300 to £500 per subject, a year, by school size
- Essentials £820/year £820 to £1,450, a year, by school size
- Most subjects Complete £1,100/year £1,100 to £1,800, a year, by school size
- MAT schools 12% off coupon from Kapow
Is Kapow Primary free?
A school trial lasts 14 days, gives logins for all staff and 3 downloads per user. A teacher trial lasts 7 days with 5 downloads. No card is needed, and the trial does not turn into a paid plan.
Prices in pounds on kapowprimary.com on 15 October 2026, for a 12-month school membership, without VAT. The price depends on school size: small up to 150 pupils, medium 151 to 300, large over 300. The lowest figure is for a small school, the range runs to a large school. Schools with fewer than 80 pupils can ask for a tailored price at enquiries@kapowprimary.com. Kapow changed its memberships on 1 July 2026.
Renewal and refundsTerms
- kapowprimary.com ↗
- Memberships end after 12 months
- Kapow sends renewal reminders by email and on the dashboard
- The school administrator renews from the dashboard or by email to enquiries@kapowprimary.com
- Memberships do not renew automatically, so there is nothing to cancel at the end of the year.
- A school cannot cancel or swap a subject part-way through the year.
- A school can add subjects or upgrade to Essentials or Complete at any time, at a pro-rated price.
- Free trials end on their own and need no cancelling.
Refund rules
- Refunds
- If Kapow commits a material breach, the school gets back 50% of the fee for the remaining term.
- Breach by the school
- Fees paid in advance are not refunded.
- Trials
- Files downloaded during a trial must be destroyed when it ends.
- Disputes
- Law of England and Wales, senior executives first, then arbitration through the London Court of International Arbitration.
From the Kapow Primary FAQs and the terms for subscribers and trialists of 28 November 2024, checked on 15 October 2026.
Kapow Primary for trusts and hubsMAT pricing
- 01Schools in a multi-academy trust get 12% off new memberships, upgrades and renewals when at least two schools in the trust subscribe.
- 02Each school signs up on its own, and the trust can get one central invoice.
- 03Music Hub partner schools get 12% off a membership that includes Music. This discount does not combine with the MAT discount.
- 04Schools pay by card or by invoice with 30-day terms, and UK schools can reclaim the VAT.
Discount codes come from enquiries@kapowprimary.com or the regional Music Hub, checked on 15 October 2026.
Ratings
- WebWorks in the browser at school and at home
- DevicesComputing lessons run on desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks
- VideoTeacher and pupil videos stream from Wistia and cannot be downloaded
- DownloadsWord and PDF lesson plans and resources; slides stay online
Is Kapow Primary worth it?
What teachers like
- Teacher videos fill gaps in subject knowledge for non-specialists.Laura C, Trustpilot, June 2021
- Lighter workload for a subject lead in art and DT.Sarah Tattersfield, Trustpilot, March 2021
- DT projects come with planning, quizzes and progression documents.Anna Bensoussan, Trustpilot, September 2021
- 96% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 28 reviews
What teachers criticise
- Geography lessons can be too advanced for Year 1 and need adapting.Anna, Trustpilot, October 2020
- Schools could not share Kapow videos with pupils learning at home.Nicola Louise, Trustpilot, January 2021
- Some topics could be more interesting, a pupil writes.Jacob, Trustpilot, December 2025
- Subjects cannot be swapped during the membership year.Kapow Primary FAQs
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most Trustpilot reviews date from 2020 and 2021, and Trustpilot says the company has not invited reviews recently. Teachers rate Kapow 4.4 out of 5 from 307 reviews on EdTech Impact.
Kapow Primary reviews
-
“Kapow has bridged the gap in subject knowledge for those teachers who are not specialists in these areas.”Laura C · 26 June 2021 · App Store Excellent
-
“My workload as subject lead is lighter.”Sarah Tattersfield · 3 March 2021 · App Store Art and DT
-
“I’m finding geography can be a bit too much and a little advanced for my year 1s so are having to heavily adapt it.”Anna · 14 October 2020 · App Store Geography for Year 1
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Generalenquiries@kapowprimary.com
- Financefinance@kapowprimary.com
- Phone0204 634 9025
- PostPO Box 79904, London SE1 3JW
- Contact formkapowprimary.com/contact
- Legal entity
- Kapow Primary Limited, Staverton Court, Staverton, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL51 0UX, United Kingdom (registered office)
- Company number
- 09640574, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 16 June 2015, as Root Education II Limited
- Previous names
- Root Education II Limited, Sherston Software Limited
- Owner
- Pagoda Education Limited, 15324111, 75% or more of shares since 20 December 2023
- Nature of business
- SIC 85590, other education
- Staff
- 55 on average in 2025, 49 in 2024
- Accounts
- Total exemption full accounts, year to 31 December 2025
- VAT
- GB 337 0474 07
Alternatives to Kapow Primary
- Purple Mash🇬🇧 United Kingdom An online platform for primary schools from London, with a computing scheme of work, coding tools and self-marking activities. Schools buy it on a quote. →
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Teaching resources for all school subjects from Sheffield, with family and school memberships. →
- Oak National Academy🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free curriculum resources and lessons for teachers in England, from Manchester. →
- T Teach Computing CurriculumUnited States A free computing curriculum for key stages 1 to 4 from the National Centre for Computing Education. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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