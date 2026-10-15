K-12 learning 🇬🇧 Kineton, United Kingdom Since 2009

Mathsframe

Maths games, questions and worksheets for Years 1 to 6, with home and class licences.

Visit mathsframe.co.uk Try Mathsframe free All companies
interactive maths games
200+
worksheets and assessments
300
a year for a home licence
£10
plus VAT per class a year for schools
£30

About Mathsframe

Mathsframe is a UK website of maths games, interactive questions and printable worksheets for primary pupils in Years 1 to 6. Mathsframe Ltd runs it from Kineton in Warwickshire and also runs the spelling site Spellingframe. The site lists more than 200 games and about 300 worksheets and assessments linked to the National Curriculum, and the remade ITPs stay free. A home licence costs £10 a year, and a school class licence costs £30 plus VAT per class a year. Pupils and teachers log in with a two-part username, and the same login works on Spellingframe.

Mathsframe publishes maths games and worksheets for Key Stages 1 and 2. Each game page lists the National Curriculum objectives it covers for each year group. The games run in HTML5 in any modern browser, on computers and tablets.

Mathsframe Ltd was incorporated in England on 1 April 2009. Ted Burch has been its only director since that day. The company had 2 staff on average, including the director, in the year to 30 April 2025.

In 2018 Mathsframe began to remake its ITPs, interactive teaching programs, so they work without Flash. By 2026 the site added thousands of interactive questions for Years 1 to 6 that pupils answer through more than 30 of its games. Class licences give every pupil a login, and teachers set tasks and track scores. The same accounts work on Spellingframe.

History

  1. 2009 Mathsframe Ltd is incorporated on 1 April. Ted Burch becomes director.
  2. 2018 In May Mathsframe starts to remake the old ITPs as tablet-friendly versions, beginning with Moving Digits and Beadsticks.
  3. 2018 UFO Maths launches in June with over 100 levels linked to objectives from Year 1 to Year 6.
  4. 2018 A Multiplication Tables Check practice game that mirrors the Year 4 test goes live in November, followed by Y6 Arithmetic Practice.
  5. 2019 Number Bonds Check is added in June in the same format as the Multiplication Tables Check.
  6. 2019 Maths Penalty Shoot Out arrives in October with hundreds of skills, from multiplication to Roman numerals.
  7. 2020 Birds v Robots is released in September.
  8. 2024 Boxy Bird is added in February and Princess Penguin’s Jewel Jaunt in August.
  9. 2025 New games include Rubbish Game, Planet Jump, Maths Lumberjack and Otto’s Log Dodge.
  10. 2026 Mathsframe Ltd publishes new terms and a privacy notice for Spellingframe in June.
  11. 2026 By October Mathsframe offers thousands of interactive questions for Years 1 to 6, with pupil logins shared with Spellingframe.

Leadership

  • Ted Burch Director of Mathsframe Ltd since 2009

How Mathsframe works

games that use the new questions
30+
year groups, Year 1 to Year 6
6
login for Mathsframe and Spellingframe
1
  • Year group and objective picker
  • Animated explanations
  • Scores saved per objective
  • Differentiated tasks
  • Class progress tracking
  • HTML5 games for tablets
  • QR codes for homework sheets
  • Free ITPs

Maths topics

Number7

  • Addition and subtraction
  • Multiplication and division
  • Ordering, comparing and reading numbers
  • Partitioning, place value and rounding
  • Fractions, decimals and percentages
  • Word problems
  • Using a calculator

Measurement and geometry3

  • Measuring and time
  • Money
  • Geometry

Data2

  • Statistics
  • Sorting and classifying

Topic menu of mathsframe.co.uk on 15 October 2026. Each game also lists its National Curriculum objectives for Years 1 to 6.

Products

  • Interactive questions Thousands of questions for Years 1 to 6 built around the National Curriculum, with animated explanations. Pupils pick a year group, an objective and then one of more than 30 games, and scores are saved for each objective. Try for free
  • Maths games More than 200 HTML5 games, such as Birds v Robots, Maths Penalty Shoot Out and Telling the Time. Each game page lists its curriculum objectives and has a QR code to open it on a phone or tablet. Most popular games
  • Test practice Practice versions of the Year 4 Multiplication Tables Check, a Number Bonds Check and Y6 Arithmetic Practice with questions adapted from past Year 6 tests. Latest games
  • ITPs Remade interactive teaching programs, such as Number Grid, Line Graph and Fractions, that run without Flash. Mathsframe says they will stay free. All ITPs
  • Worksheets Printable worksheets and assessments for KS1 and KS2, sorted by year group and topic. They come with school licences or as a £10 add-on for home users. Worksheets
  • Class licences Each pupil gets a personal login. Teachers set differentiated tasks, see scores for every assigned task and spot who needs more support. Register
  • Spellingframe A sister site from Mathsframe Ltd with spelling practice and tests. Words are read aloud in a sentence, and the same login works for both sites. spellingframe.co.uk

How much is Mathsframe?

  • Maths, individual £10/year £10 a year, includes VAT
  • Maths worksheets, individual £10/year £10 a year, add-on, includes VAT
  • All three Maths, spelling and worksheets £25/year £25 a year, individual, includes VAT
  • Maths, school £30/year £30 + VAT per class, includes worksheets
  • Maths and spelling, school £50/year £50 + VAT per class, one login for both sites

Is Mathsframe free?

The games labelled free, the remade ITPs and a trial of the new questions on the home page need no account.

Prices on spellingframe.co.uk/register and mathsframe.co.uk/en/site/about on 15 October 2026, in pounds, for 12 months. Individual prices include VAT. School prices are per class plus VAT. Licences do not renew automatically.

Mathsframe for schools

Register a school
  • 01A class licence costs £30 plus VAT per class for 12 months.
  • 02With Spellingframe, maths costs £20 plus VAT per class, or £50 for both.
  • 03Every pupil gets a login, and teachers set tasks and monitor scores.
  • 04Schools can pay by invoice from the dashboard and start at once.
  • 05Mathsframe Ltd stores the data on UK servers and acts as data processor for the school.

Prices on 15 October 2026, per class for 12 months, plus VAT.

Contacts and company data

Company number
06865694, Companies House
Incorporated
1 April 2009
Business
SIC 62012, business and domestic software development
Staff
2 on average, including the director, year to 30 April 2025
Hosting
Servers in the United Kingdom
Payments
Opayo, card details not stored

Alternatives to Mathsframe

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Mathsframe FAQ

A UK website of maths games, interactive questions and printable worksheets for Years 1 to 6. It lists more than 200 games and about 300 worksheets and assessments linked to the National Curriculum. Mathsframe Ltd in Kineton, Warwickshire, runs it.

Go to mathsframe.co.uk and click Login at the top. For the new maths features choose the second option, which opens the login at spellingframe.co.uk/?login=1. Enter the two-part username and the password from your teacher. Accounts made before the change log in with the first option and their old username.

Partly. The games labelled free and the remade ITPs need no account, and anyone can try the new questions from the home page. Personal logins, saved scores, worksheets and class tracking need a paid licence.

On 15 October 2026 a home licence costs £10 a year, worksheets are £10 extra, and maths, spelling and worksheets together cost £25, VAT included. A school class licence costs £30 plus VAT per class a year, or £50 plus VAT with Spellingframe.

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