About Mathsframe

Mathsframe is a UK website of maths games, interactive questions and printable worksheets for primary pupils in Years 1 to 6. Mathsframe Ltd runs it from Kineton in Warwickshire and also runs the spelling site Spellingframe. The site lists more than 200 games and about 300 worksheets and assessments linked to the National Curriculum, and the remade ITPs stay free. A home licence costs £10 a year, and a school class licence costs £30 plus VAT per class a year. Pupils and teachers log in with a two-part username, and the same login works on Spellingframe.

Mathsframe publishes maths games and worksheets for Key Stages 1 and 2. Each game page lists the National Curriculum objectives it covers for each year group. The games run in HTML5 in any modern browser, on computers and tablets.

Mathsframe Ltd was incorporated in England on 1 April 2009. Ted Burch has been its only director since that day. The company had 2 staff on average, including the director, in the year to 30 April 2025.

In 2018 Mathsframe began to remake its ITPs, interactive teaching programs, so they work without Flash. By 2026 the site added thousands of interactive questions for Years 1 to 6 that pupils answer through more than 30 of its games. Class licences give every pupil a login, and teachers set tasks and track scores. The same accounts work on Spellingframe.