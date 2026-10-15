About Centre of Excellence

Centre of Excellence is an online course provider from Cheadle, near Manchester, run by Centre of Excellence Online Limited. Sara Lou-Ann Jones started it in 2012 with a course in neuro-linguistic programming. The shop lists more than 1,000 self-paced courses in holistic therapy, psychology, counselling, wellbeing, animal care, crafts, history and business. On 15 October 2026 a diploma course costs £127, and the Grow Access All membership costs £16 a month, billed £192 a year. Most courses carry CPD points and CMA or Quality Licence Scheme endorsement, and these are not Ofqual regulated qualifications.

Centre of Excellence sells online courses that learners study at their own pace. Courses are split into modules with written lessons, some videos and a listen-along audio mode. Learners answer short, long and multiple-choice assessments, and a marker grades them. A finished course gives a downloadable Centre of Excellence diploma and a CPD certificate. Course materials stay in the learner’s Learning Centre with no time limit.

Sara Lou-Ann Jones taught classroom courses in neuro-linguistic programming and hypnotherapy before she started the business in 2012. She began in her living room as a single parent, and the first product was an online NLP course. Centre of Excellence Online Limited was incorporated in England on 27 February 2013. Since 2021 it has belonged to Centre Of Excellence Group Limited, and its registered office has been at Cheadle Place in Cheadle since February 2024.

The company says it has sold 1.5 million courses and earned more than £40 million in revenue since it started. In 2023 Jones told LDC that more than 2 million students in 150 countries had taken a course and that the company had added courses in Spanish. In 2026 it sells the Grow Access All membership, a library of all online and audio courses for a yearly fee. It also sells a City & Guilds Level 2 Award, a regulated qualification taught live on Zoom or Teams.