About PortSwigger

PortSwigger is a British company from Knutsford, near Manchester, that makes Burp Suite, a toolkit for testing the security of web applications. Its Web Security Academy is a free online course with 273 interactive labs in 31 topics, from SQL injection to web LLM attacks. The Burp Suite Certified Practitioner exam costs $99, lasts four hours and needs a Burp Suite Professional licence. Burp Suite Community Edition is free, Professional costs $499 per user a year, and Burp Suite DAST is priced on a quote. Dafydd Stuttard registered the company in 2008, and in 2024 Brighton Park Capital invested $112 million for a minority stake.

PortSwigger makes Burp Suite, a set of tools that sits between a browser and a website and lets a tester read, change and replay the traffic. Community Edition has the manual tools for free. Professional adds the scanner, the full Intruder, project files and Burp Collaborator. Burp Suite DAST runs automated scans for companies across many applications.

Dafydd Stuttard wrote the first Burp tools as a side project to automate his own penetration testing. He released them in 2003 under the hacking handle PortSwigger and registered PortSwigger Ltd on 9 October 2008. He is the author of The Web Application Hacker’s Handbook. The first employee joined in 2012, and the first office opened in Knutsford in 2013.

In April 2019 PortSwigger launched the Web Security Academy, free training with labs, and in July 2021 added the Burp Suite Certified Practitioner exam. The company says it ran without outside money for 16 years. In June 2024 Brighton Park Capital invested $112 million for a minority stake. In 2025 PortSwigger opened offices in London and Atlanta, and in July 2026 it released Burp AT, AI agents inside Burp Suite Professional, as a public beta.