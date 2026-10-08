About Jedha

Jedha is a Paris school that runs bootcamps in AI, data, cybersecurity and product building for adults who change careers. Each track has levels: Essentials (75 hours, €1,500), Fullstack (450 hours, €7,500) and Lead (150 hours, €4,000). Classes run full-time or part-time, on campus in Paris, online or in a mix, and the price is the same in every format. Teaching is in French, and most course materials are in English. Since 2025 Jedha belongs to Quest Education Group, which also runs Jedha AI School, with Bachelor and Mastère programmes for school leavers.

Jedha trains adults for jobs in AI, data, cybersecurity and digital products. Every career track is split into levels: Essentials for beginners, Fullstack for a career change and Lead for specialists. Learners can combine levels and pay less for a pack. Shorter Skills courses cover generative AI, Power BI, ISO 27001 and cloud DevOps.

Antoine Krajnc started Jedha in 2017. Jedha SAS was registered in Paris in April 2018, and Jedha says it ran the first data science bootcamp in France that year. A cybersecurity bootcamp followed in 2021. Teachers work in tech companies and teach from the Paris campus. Courses, replays, labs and quizzes sit on JULIE, a learning platform Jedha built itself.

In 2025 Jedha joined Quest Education Group, the Lyon group behind Guardia Cybersecurity School and Gaming Campus. The group is now the registered president of Jedha SAS. In September 2026 the group opened Jedha AI School for school leavers, starting with a Bachelor in Lyon.