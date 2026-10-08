- alumni, according to Jedha
- 4,000+
- for a 450-hour Fullstack bootcamp
- €7,500
- campuses in France, Belgium, Switzerland and Luxembourg
- 14
- on Trustpilot, 322 reviews
- 4.9
About Jedha
Jedha is a Paris school that runs bootcamps in AI, data, cybersecurity and product building for adults who change careers. Each track has levels: Essentials (75 hours, €1,500), Fullstack (450 hours, €7,500) and Lead (150 hours, €4,000). Classes run full-time or part-time, on campus in Paris, online or in a mix, and the price is the same in every format. Teaching is in French, and most course materials are in English. Since 2025 Jedha belongs to Quest Education Group, which also runs Jedha AI School, with Bachelor and Mastère programmes for school leavers.
Jedha trains adults for jobs in AI, data, cybersecurity and digital products. Every career track is split into levels: Essentials for beginners, Fullstack for a career change and Lead for specialists. Learners can combine levels and pay less for a pack. Shorter Skills courses cover generative AI, Power BI, ISO 27001 and cloud DevOps.
Antoine Krajnc started Jedha in 2017. Jedha SAS was registered in Paris in April 2018, and Jedha says it ran the first data science bootcamp in France that year. A cybersecurity bootcamp followed in 2021. Teachers work in tech companies and teach from the Paris campus. Courses, replays, labs and quizzes sit on JULIE, a learning platform Jedha built itself.
In 2025 Jedha joined Quest Education Group, the Lyon group behind Guardia Cybersecurity School and Gaming Campus. The group is now the registered president of Jedha SAS. In September 2026 the group opened Jedha AI School for school leavers, starting with a Bachelor in Lyon.
History
- 2017 Antoine Krajnc starts Jedha in Paris.
- 2018 Jedha SAS is registered in Paris on 4 April. Jedha says it runs the first data science bootcamp in France.
- 2021 France Compétences registers Jedha’s title Concepteur développeur en science des données, RNCP 35288, in February.
- 2021 Launches one of the first cybersecurity bootcamps in France, according to Jedha. Gets its first Qualiopi certificate in December.
- 2024 France Compétences registers Jedha’s level 7 title Architecte en intelligence artificielle, RNCP 38777, in March.
- 2024 Course Report puts Jedha on its Best Data Science Bootcamps list.
- 2025 Jedha joins Quest Education Group, with Guardia Cybersecurity School and Gaming Campus.
- 2025 Course Report lists Jedha among the best European, data science and cybersecurity bootcamps.
- 2026 The RNCP 35288 registration ends on 10 February, and Jedha suspends new enrolments for that title.
- 2026 RNCP 41993 Architecte en intelligence artificielle replaces RNCP 38777, registered until February 2029.
- 2026 Jedha AI School opens its first Bachelor intake in Lyon in September.
Leadership
- AK Antoine Krajnc Founder and CEO of Jedha
- VD Valérie Dmitrovic Managing director of Jedha AI School, founder of Quest Education
The French company register lists Quest Education Group SAS as president of Jedha SAS. The legal notice on jedha.co still names Antoine Krajnc as president.
How Jedha teaches
- hours for Essentials, Fullstack and Lead
- 75 / 450 / 150
- of self-study a day part-time
- 2 h
- live masterclass every other Saturday part-time
- 7 h
- Full-time or part-time
- On campus, online or hybrid
- Teachers who work in industry
- Teacher Assistants 17:00–19:00 on Discord
- Course replays on JULIE
- Cybersecurity labs in the browser
- Lifetime access to courses
- Career coaching
- Optional RNCP and vendor certifications
- Classes in French, materials mostly in English
Bootcamps at Jedha
AI3
- IA Essentials, AI agents, 75 h
- IA Fullstack, Data Scientist and AI Engineer, 450 h
- IA Lead, MLOps and LLMOps, 150 h
Data3
- Data Essentials, 75 h
- Data Fullstack, Data Analyst and Analytics Engineer, 450 h
- Data Lead, Data Engineering, 150 h
Cybersecurity4
- Cyber Essentials, 75 h
- Cyber Fullstack, security and pentesting, 450 h
- Cyber Lead, expert in cybersecurity, 150 h
- Cybersecurity work-study programme
Product Builder2
- Product Builder Essentials, no-code and automation, 75 h
- Product Builder Fullstack, vibe coding, 450 h
Skills4
- Generative AI and prompt engineering, 42 h
- Power BI PL-300, 42 h
- ISO 27001, 42 h
- Cloud DevOps with AWS, 187 h
Course list on jedha.co on 8 October 2026. Course names on the site are in French.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Essentials 75-hour beginner courses in AI, data, cybersecurity or no-code, 2 weeks full-time or 6 weeks part-time, €1,500. No technical prerequisites. Data Essentials
- Fullstack 450-hour career-change bootcamps, 3 months full-time or 7 months part-time, €7,500. Cyber Fullstack covers threat intelligence, application, network and system security. Cyber Fullstack
- Lead 150-hour courses for specialists in MLOps, data engineering or advanced cybersecurity, 1 month full-time or 10 weeks part-time, €4,000. Data Engineering
- JULIE Jedha’s own learning platform with written courses, replays, cybersecurity labs and quizzes. It has 30 hours of free courses, and students keep access for life. Free courses
- Jedha AI School Three Bachelors and three Mastères in AI and data for school leavers, run by Quest Education Group. A Bachelor year costs €9,400 in Lyon for 2026–27. Bachelors and Mastères
- Training for companies Companies can send staff to the bootcamps, buy on-demand online courses or order custom training. They can also post jobs to alumni. Corporate page
How much is Jedha?
- Essentials €1,500 75 hours, AI, data, cyber or Product Builder
- Career change Fullstack €7,500 450 hours, 3 months full-time or 7 months part-time
- Lead €4,000 150 hours, AI, data or cyber
- Essentials + Fullstack €8,500 pack, €500 off when booked together
- Essentials + Fullstack + Lead €11,500 pack, €1,500 off when booked together
- Skills, short €1,500 42 hours, generative AI, Power BI or ISO 27001
- Cloud DevOps €4,000 187 hours, prepares for AWS Solutions Architect
Is Jedha free?
There is no trial of a paid course. JULIE has 30 hours of free courses, and Jedha runs free online open evenings and one-hour introductions.
Prices on jedha.co on 8 October 2026, in euros, per course. The price is the same on campus and online, full-time and part-time, and on every campus. The price page does not say whether VAT applies. Certification exams cost extra: €300 for one or more partial RNCP or RS certifications, €500 for a full RNCP title and €600 for two. CPF, France Travail, Transition Pro and regional aid can cover part of the cost in France.
Withdrawal and cancellationTerms of sale
- Registered letter ↗
- Send a registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt to the head office or your campus
- The date of the receipt counts
- Jedha’s administration confirms by email
- The full cancellation and refund terms are in the training contract each learner signs.
- One change of session is free. A second change counts as a cancellation and a new enrolment.
- For CPF, France Travail, OPCO or employer funding, the same cancellation rules decide what is still owed.
Refund rules
- Consumers
- 14 days to withdraw. The right applies only if the contract was signed more than 14 days before the course starts.
- Any cancellation
- 5% of the price is due for bank fees.
- Month before the start
- 30% of the price is due.
- During the course
- Up to 64% of the hours, the price pro rata, at least 30%. From 65%, the full price.
From the Jedha terms of sale, checked on 8 October 2026.
Jedha for BusinessTraining for companies
- 01Staff can join any bootcamp, from 2 weeks to 3 months of training.
- 02On-demand online courses let employees learn at their own pace with individual follow-up.
- 03Jedha designs custom training on request.
- 04Partner companies can post jobs and internships to alumni and sponsor final projects.
Prices for companies on request.
Ratings on bootcamp review sites
- JULIECourses, replays, labs, quizzes and an AI assistant
- DiscordTeacher Assistants and the alumni community
- Paris campusTeachers teach from Paris for on-site and online learners
- 13 other campusesOpen only when enough learners enrol
Is Jedha worth it?
What learners like
- Full remote study across all three Data levels, with a programme that covers the main data tools.Xavier R., Trustpilot, April 2025
- Better Data and Machine Learning skills and new career options after the course.Supapond N., Trustpilot, January 2026
- Hands-on labs with Kali Linux and Nmap, and teachers who are available.Course Report review, Cyber Essentials, 2026
- 423 of 429 Course Report reviews give 5 stars.Course Report
What learners criticise
- Classes are in French, and most materials are in English, so learners need both.Jedha FAQ
- Campuses outside Paris open only with enough enrolments. Otherwise learners follow Paris classes online.Jedha campus page
- Cancelling in the month before the start costs 30% of the price.Jedha terms of sale
- The full Cyber Fullstack title needs 350 hours of work experience on top of the course.Cyber Fullstack page
What learners write in reviews, not our rating. A Fullstack bootcamp costs €7,500 on 8 October 2026, on campus or online.
Jedha reviews
Latest news
- 2026Course Report: Best Online, Best Cyber Security and Best AI/ML Bootcamp lists
- 2025Course Report: Best Data Science, Best Cyber Security and Best European Bootcamp lists
- 2024Course Report: Best Data Science Bootcamp list
Contacts and company data
- Admissionsadmissions@jedha.co
- Phone+33 7 57 91 61 01
- Book a callAdmissions appointment
- CompaniesCorporate training
- Legal entity
- Jedha SAS, 7 rue des Filles du Calvaire, 75003 Paris, France
- SIREN
- 838 726 511, RCS Paris
- Registered
- 4 April 2018
- President
- Quest Education Group SAS
- Training provider number
- 11755736775
- Qualiopi
- Certificate B02836 by ICPF, valid 13 December 2024 to 12 December 2027
- Own RNCP title
- RNCP 41993 Architecte en intelligence artificielle, level 7, active until 27 February 2029
Alternatives to Jedha
- Le Wagon🇫🇷 France Coding, data and AI bootcamps with live teachers, part-time or full-time, from Paris. →
- Ironhack🇪🇸 Spain Bootcamps in web development, data, cybersecurity and AI, 9 weeks full-time or 24 weeks part-time, from Madrid. →
- OpenClassrooms🇫🇷 France Online vocational programmes with mentors, projects and RNCP titles, from Paris. →
- Turing College🇱🇹 Lithuania Self-paced online programmes in data and AI, from Vilnius. →
- DataCamp🇧🇪 Belgium Self-paced data and AI courses by subscription, from Leuven. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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