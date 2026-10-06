- tutors listed, September 2026
- 40M
- countries
- 95+
- revenue in 2025
- €60M
- acquisitions since 2013
- 21
About Superprof
Superprof is a Paris company that runs a marketplace for private tutors, online and in person. Tutors list themselves for free, and students pay a monthly Student Pass to contact them: £39 a month in the UK in September 2026. Lessons are paid to the tutor on top of the pass, from €9 an hour according to the App Store listing. In September 2026 Superprof counted 40 million tutors in more than 95 countries, after buying Tutors.com in the United States. The company has never raised venture capital and reported €60 million in revenue for 2025.
Superprof lists private tutors for school subjects, languages, music, sport, art and hobbies. Students search by subject, place and budget, then message tutors and agree on lessons online or in person. To contact tutors a student needs a Student Pass, a monthly subscription. The tutor’s fee is paid separately.
Wilfried Granier and Yann Leguillon launched Superprof in Paris on 9 August 2013. Both are engineers. Granier had worked as a consultant at KPMG and Ernst & Young. The company behind the site, SUPERPROF SAS, was registered in Paris in June 2011, and Granier is its president.
Superprof grew without venture capital and funds deals with its own money and bank loans. It bought Kelprof in France and Tutorfair in the UK in 2022, Ripetizioni.it in Italy and Profes.com.br in Brazil in 2026. In September 2026 it bought Tutors.com, financed by BNP Paribas and JPMorgan. The United States became its largest market in 2025, and 85% of revenue comes from outside France.
History
- 2011 The company that runs Superprof is registered in Paris on 9 June, with Wilfried Granier as president.
- 2013 Wilfried Granier and Yann Leguillon launch Superprof in Paris on 9 August.
- 2014 Counts 25,000 students in nine months and 6 employees. Students pay €9 to contact tutors.
- 2015 Lists 250,000 tutor profiles in 250 subjects and runs sites in France and 11 other countries.
- 2021 Serves 26 million students in the year, according to the company.
- 2022 Buys Kelprof in France in July, its 15th acquisition, and Tutorfair in the UK. Counts 20 million tutors in 41 countries.
- 2025 Revenue grows to €60 million. The United States becomes the largest market.
- 2026 Buys Ripetizioni.it in Italy in May, its 19th deal, with a five-year bank loan.
- 2026 Buys Profes.com.br in Brazil in June, its 20th deal. Joins the French Tech 120 list.
- 2026 Buys Tutors.com in the US in September, its 21st deal. The network passes 40 million tutors.
Leadership
- WG Wilfried Granier Co-founder and CEO, president of SUPERPROF SAS
Wilfried Granier has been president of the company since 9 June 2011, according to the French register. Yann Leguillon co-founded Superprof in 2013. A 2014 FrenchWeb article also names Julien Bâteau as a co-founder.
CareersWelcome to the Jungle
- Customer relations1
How Superprof works
- tutors listed
- 40M+
- subjects, according to Superprof
- 2,000+
- for a tutor to answer a first request
- 72 h
- Free tutor profiles
- Search by subject, place, budget, level and schedule
- Lessons online or in person
- Many tutors offer a free first lesson
- Unlimited contacts with the Student Pass
- Tutor contact details shown with the pass
- Average response time on each profile
- In-app chat and booking
- Lesson payment in the app
- Reminder email before the pass renews
Subjects
School support3
- Maths
- French
- Coding
Music2
- Guitar
- Singing
Sport and wellbeing4
- Yoga
- Dance
- Roller skating
- Skateboarding
Arts2
- Theatre
- Pottery
Other3
- Languages
- E-sports
- Personal development
Examples named by Superprof in its App Store listing, on Trustpilot and on Welcome to the Jungle, checked on 6 October 2026. Superprof gives different totals: more than 1,000 subjects in the app listing and more than 2,000 in its September 2026 press release.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Tutor marketplace Students search tutors by subject, place, budget, level and schedule, then message them in the app. Tutors set their own price and list themselves for free. superprof.com
- Superprof app The iPhone and Android app for searching tutors, chatting, booking a slot and paying for lessons. It works in 11 languages. App Store
- Online lessons Tutors can teach by video, so students can take lessons from any country. In-person lessons are arranged with the tutor. superprof.com
- Local tutors Superprof runs local sites, such as superprof.fr, superprof.co.uk and superprof.com in the US. Acquired platforms move onto the same system, run from Paris. superprof.fr
How much is Superprof?
- Student Pass, UK £39/mo £39 a month, Monthly, renews automatically
- Student Pass, euro price €49/mo €49 a month, Monthly, renews automatically
Is Superprof free?
Tutors create and keep their profiles for free. Many tutors offer the first lesson free, which the student arranges with the tutor. The Student Pass is still needed to contact them.
Student Pass prices as stated by Superprof in its own replies on Trustpilot in September 2026: £39 a month in the UK and €49 a month in a reply to a reviewer from Sweden. The price differs by country, and the pass renews every 30 days until cancelled. The tutor’s lesson fee is paid on top. We could not open the price pages on superprof.com because of a bot check.
How to cancel the Superprof Student PassSuperprof’s reply on Trustpilot
- Customer service ↗
- Email hello@superprof.com from the account email
- Ask to stop the Student Pass renewal
- For a disputed charge, write to servicequalite@superprof.com
- The Student Pass is a monthly subscription with a minimum period of 30 days, according to Superprof.
- Superprof sends a confirmation email and a reminder email before the pass renews.
- After cancelling, a student can keep chatting with tutors already contacted and pay them in the app.
- If a tutor does not accept the request, the pass is not activated. The amount on the card is a bank authorisation hold, according to Superprof.
Refund rules
- Renewal
- The pass renews every 30 days at the same price until the student cancels it.
- Refunds
- Superprof treats the pass as used once a tutor has accepted a request. Reviewers on Trustpilot report refused refunds in that case, and in some cases a free extra month instead.
- Complaints in France
- Users on the UFC-Que Choisir forum and the Test Achats complaints site describe surprise renewals of €39 a month.
From Superprof’s replies to Trustpilot reviews in August to October 2026, Test Achats and the UFC-Que Choisir forum, checked on 6 October 2026. The help centre and terms on superprof.com were behind a bot check.
Apps and ratings
- WebLocal sites such as superprof.fr, superprof.co.uk and superprof.com
- iPhone and iPad4.4 on the App Store, France
- Android4.3 on Google Play, 100K+ downloads
- In personAt the student’s or the tutor’s place, arranged with the tutor
App details, App Store France
- Current version
- 2.17.91, released 2 October 2026
- First release on iOS
- 2 March 2021
- Requires
- iOS 15.1 or later
- Size
- 95 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- App Store categories
- Education, Lifestyle
- Languages
- 11
- Downloads
- 100K+ on Google Play
- Seller
- Superprof
Is Superprof worth it?
What users like
- Parents write that tutors improved their children’s skills and confidence.Nicole Deekay-Valentino, Trustpilot, March 2026
- Tutors find the platform easy to use for talking to parents and students.Michele Robbins, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Tutors list themselves for free, with no compulsory subscription.Superprof reply on Trustpilot, September 2026
- 81% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 51,398 reviews
What users criticise
- Students write that they did not notice the Student Pass renews every month.Alice Hong, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Parents did not expect the pass to cover contact only, with lessons paid on top.Emily, Trustpilot, August 2026
- Some users could reach only a chatbot when asking for a refund.Matis Begue, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Superprof refuses a refund once a tutor has accepted, even if no lesson follows.Qianhe Goh, Trustpilot, September 2026
What users write in reviews, not our rating. On 6 October 2026 the Student Pass costs £39 a month in the UK, and lessons are paid to the tutor separately.
Superprof reviews
-
“Her tutor was exceptional patient, knowledgeable, and very supportive.”Nicole Deekay-Valentino · 10 March 2026 · App Store Great experience!
-
“Would absolutely recommend the site to find a teacher to match your needs.”Adrienne Behan · 8 March 2026 · App Store Needed a DCG grinds for my daughter
-
“I was then charged another £39 in July and £39 in August.”Alice Hong · 7 September 2026 · App Store I thought I was paying £39 to contact a tutor, not signing up for monthly charges
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Customer servicehello@superprof.com
- Customer service, Francebonjour@superprof.com
- Quality serviceservicequalite@superprof.com
- CareersWelcome to the Jungle
- Legal entity
- SUPERPROF SASU, 42-44 rue Alexandre Dumas, 75011 Paris, France
- SIREN
- 533 453 296, RCS Paris
- VAT ID
- FR65533453296
- Legal form
- SASU, share capital €4,000
- Created
- 9 June 2011
- President
- Wilfried Granier
- Activity
- NAF 63.12Z, web portals
- Headcount band
- 100 to 199 employees (INSEE, 2024)
Alternatives to Superprof
- GoStudent🇦🇹 Austria One-to-one online tutoring on a monthly membership, from Vienna. GoStudent picks the tutor and the first lesson is free. →
- MyTutor🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online tutoring for UK school pupils, paid per lesson with no subscription. →
- Tutorful🇬🇧 United Kingdom An online tutoring marketplace where families pick the tutor, from Sheffield. →
- Acadomia🇫🇷 France Private tutoring and homework support in France. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other tutoring companies
- GoStudent🇦🇹 Austria
- Third Space Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- MyTutor🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Tutorful🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Acadomia🇫🇷 France
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