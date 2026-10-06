About Superprof

Superprof is a Paris company that runs a marketplace for private tutors, online and in person. Tutors list themselves for free, and students pay a monthly Student Pass to contact them: £39 a month in the UK in September 2026. Lessons are paid to the tutor on top of the pass, from €9 an hour according to the App Store listing. In September 2026 Superprof counted 40 million tutors in more than 95 countries, after buying Tutors.com in the United States. The company has never raised venture capital and reported €60 million in revenue for 2025.

Superprof lists private tutors for school subjects, languages, music, sport, art and hobbies. Students search by subject, place and budget, then message tutors and agree on lessons online or in person. To contact tutors a student needs a Student Pass, a monthly subscription. The tutor’s fee is paid separately.

Wilfried Granier and Yann Leguillon launched Superprof in Paris on 9 August 2013. Both are engineers. Granier had worked as a consultant at KPMG and Ernst & Young. The company behind the site, SUPERPROF SAS, was registered in Paris in June 2011, and Granier is its president.

Superprof grew without venture capital and funds deals with its own money and bank loans. It bought Kelprof in France and Tutorfair in the UK in 2022, Ripetizioni.it in Italy and Profes.com.br in Brazil in 2026. In September 2026 it bought Tutors.com, financed by BNP Paribas and JPMorgan. The United States became its largest market in 2025, and 85% of revenue comes from outside France.