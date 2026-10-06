- lessons delivered, May 2025
- 4M+
- tutors, May 2025
- 10,000+
- schools reached
- 1,600+
- on Trustpilot, 3,958 reviews
- 4.5
About MyTutor
MyTutor is a London company that runs one-to-one online tutoring for school pupils in the UK. Its tutors are university students and recent graduates, and they teach GCSE, A-level and more than 30 subjects. Parents pay per lesson with no subscription, and tutors on the pricing page start from £25, £45 or £65 per lesson by experience. Schools book weekly programmes through a separate schools platform, which MyTutor says has reached more than 1,600 schools. IXL Learning bought the company in May 2025.
MyTutor matches school pupils with tutors who study at, or recently graduated from, UK universities. Lessons run in its own online lesson space with live video, a shared whiteboard and recordings. Families meet tutors in a free 15-minute video call, then book and pay lesson by lesson.
Robert Grabiner registered My TutorWeb Limited in London in June 2013. He started it with Bertie Hubbard and James Grant, and Bertie Hubbard ran it as CEO. Mobeus Equity Partners led rounds in 2017, 2018 and 2020, and SEEK Investments led a £15 million round in 2021.
During the pandemic MyTutor delivered tutoring in the Education Endowment Foundation’s online pilot and in the government’s National Tutoring Programme. Schools now buy weekly one-to-one or small-group programmes for key stages 3 to 5. In May 2025 IXL Learning, the owner of Wyzant and Rosetta Stone, bought MyTutor.
History
- 2013 My TutorWeb Limited is registered in London on 21 June.
- 2014 Bertie Hubbard and Stephen Grabiner join the board in October.
- 2017 Raises a £3 million Series A led by Mobeus Equity Partners. 3,500 tutors are approved out of 25,000 interviewed.
- 2018 Raises £5 million led by Mobeus. More than 7,000 tutors, lessons from £18 an hour.
- 2020 Raises £4 million in June, bringing total funding to £14 million. Teaches 1,000 pupils in the EEF online tuition pilot.
- 2020 Becomes a Tuition Partner of the National Tutoring Programme in November, for around 600 schools.
- 2021 Raises £15 million led by SEEK Investments in September. Counts 20,000 tutors and 2 million lessons.
- 2025 Ends frozen price bands for existing customers in February.
- 2025 IXL Learning buys MyTutor in May. MyTutor counts more than 4 million lessons.
- 2025 The founders and investor directors leave the board between May and July. IXL CEO Paul Mishkin becomes director.
- 2025 New lesson prices apply from 19 August.
MyTutor funding and investors
- June 2017 Series A £3 million
Lead: Mobeus Equity Partners Clive CowderyThomas HoeghSource: TechCrunch
- June 2018 Growth round £5 million
Lead: Mobeus Equity Partners Thomas HoeghClive CowderyStephen WeltonSource: Tech.eu
- June 2020 Growth round £4 million
Lead: Mobeus Equity PartnersSource: UKTN
- September 2021 Growth round £15 million
Lead: SEEK Investments Mobeus Equity PartnersSource: UKTN
Total as reported by IT Brief in May 2025. The four rounds below add up to £27 million. Earlier angel money is not itemised: in 2018 the company gave its total as about £10 million. IXL did not publish the purchase price.
Leadership
- PM Paul Mishkin Director of My TutorWeb Limited, CEO of IXL Learning
In the May 2025 press release Bertie Hubbard was co-founder and CEO of MyTutor. He left the company board on 31 July 2025. Public sources we checked do not confirm who runs MyTutor day to day in 2026.
Careersixl.com/company/careers
- Customer services2
- Marketing1
- IT1
How MyTutor teaches
- of teaching in each one-hour lesson
- 55 min
- tutor applicants accepted
- 1 in 8
- subjects
- 30+
- Free 15-minute meetings with several tutors
- Same tutor every lesson
- Live video and shared whiteboard
- Upload essays and past papers
- Recorded lessons
- Lesson reports for parents
- Enhanced DBS check for every tutor
- Contact details are never shared with tutors
- First-lesson guarantee
- Pay as you go, no subscription
Subjects and levels
Maths and sciences11
- Maths
- Further Mathematics
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- Science
- Human Biology
- Environmental Studies
- Geology
- Zoology
- Physical Education
Humanities11
- History
- Geography
- Psychology
- Sociology
- Religious Studies
- Philosophy
- Politics
- Classical Civilisation
- History of Art
- Media Studies
- Extended Project Qualification
Languages15
- English Language
- English Literature
- French
- German
- Spanish
- Italian
- Latin
- Classical Greek
- Mandarin
- Arabic
- Japanese
- Russian
- Portuguese
- Dutch
- Sanskrit
Computing and business7
- Computing
- Electronics
- ICT
- Economics
- Business Studies
- Accounting
- Law
Arts5
- Art
- Design & Technology
- Drama
- Graphic Design
- Music
University admissions13
- BMAT
- UKCAT
- LNAT
- MAT
- PAT
- STEP
- TSA Oxford
- ELAT
- HAT
- GAMSAT
- Oxbridge preparation
- Medical school preparation
- Personal statements
Levels7
- 11 Plus
- 13 Plus
- GCSE
- A Level
- Scottish Highers
- IB
- University admissions tests
Subjects and levels listed on mytutor.co.uk/browse-tutors on 6 October 2026. Most subjects are offered at GCSE and A Level. Schools book tutoring for key stages 3 to 5.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Private online tutoring One-to-one video lessons with a tutor the family picks. A lesson lasts an hour: 55 minutes of teaching and 5 minutes for notes and a lesson report. A free 15-minute video meeting comes first. How it works
- Online lesson space MyTutor’s own classroom with live video, a shared whiteboard and file uploads for essays and past papers. Lessons are recorded, so pupils can watch them again. How lessons work
- Schools programme Schools book weekly 55-minute lessons, one to one or in groups of three, for pupils in key stages 3 to 5. Teachers track attendance and progress in a Teacher Account. MyTutor for schools
- Free study notes More than 10,000 free study notes and answers written by tutors, plus a revision handbook. MyTutor says over 1 million pupils use them. Subject answers
How much is MyTutor?
- Emerging tutors £25+/lesson from £25 per lesson, Completing training and building experience
- Tutors with a track record £45+/lesson from £45 per lesson, A record of helping students reach their goals
- Experienced tutors £65+/lesson from £65 per lesson, Credentials in and out of the classroom
Is MyTutor free?
Meetings with tutors are free: 15 minutes by video before the first booking. There are no sign-up fees and no subscriptions.
Prices on mytutor.co.uk/pricing for the UK on 6 October 2026, in pounds, per one-hour lesson, pay as you go. Tutors set their own price. The help centre gave a range of £26 to £73 in August 2025, and the page title says “from £26/hr”. A platform fee of 50p to £2.50 per transaction applies in the UK and EU.
How to cancel a MyTutor lessonRefund policy
- Bookings page ↗
- Log in and open the Bookings page
- Click Edit next to the lesson
- Cancel it, or suggest a new date and time
- Wallet refund ↗
- Email support@mytutor.co.uk from the account email
- Ask for a refund of the wallet balance
- Say which card should receive the money
- Stop payments ↗
- Cancel recurring lessons to stop future card payments
- A saved card is removed only when the whole account is deleted
- There is no subscription. Families pay per booked lesson or top up a wallet with £5 to £400.
- Cancelling recurring lessons stops future payments.
- Credits from a cancelled lesson return to the wallet.
- If a family is unhappy with the first lesson, MyTutor refunds it as credit for a lesson with another tutor.
Refund rules
- More than 24 hours before
- Cancel from the account at no charge, or move the lesson if the tutor accepts.
- Less than 24 hours before
- Cancelling is no longer possible. The lesson is charged, and a refund is up to the tutor.
- No-show
- A missed lesson without notice gets no refund or credit, according to the terms.
- Cooling-off period
- The terms say there is no statutory right to cancel for a full refund, because lessons are tailored to the pupil.
- Unused credits
- Paid credits can be refunded to a bank account on request. After 6 months unused, MyTutor contacts the customer, and credits can be forfeited one month later. Promotional credits expire after 6 months.
From the MyTutor refund policy of 25 November 2025, help centre articles and the terms of 18 December 2023, checked on 6 October 2026.
MyTutor for BusinessMyTutor for schools
- 01One-to-one or small groups of three pupils, key stages 3 to 5
- 02Core: one 55-minute lesson a week for 12 weeks
- 03Boost: two lessons a week for 6 weeks
- 04SuperBoost: 12 lessons in 1 to 2 weeks, in school holidays
- 05Tailored programmes for SEN, EAL, LAC and EHC pupils
- 06Set-up in 3 weeks with an Education Partnerships Manager
- 07Progress tracking in a Teacher Account
Price on request.
Apps and ratings4.5Trustpilot · Excellent
Is MyTutor worth it?
What parents like
- Parents report better grades and more confidence after lessons.Rukhsana Rehman, Trustpilot, August 2026
- Families can meet several tutors for free before booking.MyTutor help centre
- MyTutor refunds the first lesson as credit if the tutor is not a fit.MyTutor help centre
- 93% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 3,958 reviews
What parents criticise
- Tutor quality varies, according to negative reviews.Ziad Alhaffar, Trustpilot, May 2026
- A tutor keeps £13.31 of a £26 lesson and £30 of a £50 lesson.MyTutor help centre, August 2026
- Some parents write that they were charged for lessons they had cancelled.Neil, Trustpilot, April 2026
- A lesson cannot be cancelled within 24 hours of the start.MyTutor refund policy
What parents write in reviews, not our rating. On 6 October 2026 MyTutor lessons start from £25 per hour, paid lesson by lesson, and the first meeting with a tutor is free.
MyTutor reviews
-
“Her Alevel grades were boosted and her confidence grew so much!”Rukhsana Rehman · 31 August 2026 · App Store Highly recommend MyTutor
-
“The platform is easy to use and navigate.”LS · 15 June 2026 · App Store We used MyTutor for GCSE science…
-
“After going through 4 different chemistry tutors, I can say that the quality on offer here is very inconsistent.”Ziad Alhaffar · 27 May 2026 · App Store Disappointing experience overall
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Support+44 20 3773 6020
- Support emailsupport@mytutor.co.uk
- Presspress@mytutor.co.uk
- Schoolspartnerships@mytutor.co.uk
- Help centreintercom.help/mytutor_help
- Careersixl.com/company/careers
- Legal entity
- My TutorWeb Limited, 6th Floor, 25 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, United Kingdom
- Companies House
- 08580263, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 21 June 2013
- Nature of business
- SIC 85600, educational support services
- Person with significant control
- Paul Benjamin Mishkin, 75% or more, since 22 May 2025
- Status
- Active. Accounts for 2025 were shown as overdue on 6 October 2026
Alternatives to MyTutor
- GoStudent🇦🇹 Austria One-to-one online tutoring on a monthly membership, from Vienna. Owns Seneca Learning in the UK. →
- Tutorful🇬🇧 United Kingdom An online tutoring marketplace where families pick the tutor, from Sheffield. →
- Third Space Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom One-to-one online maths tutoring sold to schools, from Swindon. →
- Superprof🇫🇷 France A marketplace to find private tutors, from France. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other tutoring companies
- GoStudent🇦🇹 Austria
- Third Space Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Tutorful🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Superprof🇫🇷 France
- Acadomia🇫🇷 France
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