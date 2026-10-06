About MyTutor

MyTutor is a London company that runs one-to-one online tutoring for school pupils in the UK. Its tutors are university students and recent graduates, and they teach GCSE, A-level and more than 30 subjects. Parents pay per lesson with no subscription, and tutors on the pricing page start from £25, £45 or £65 per lesson by experience. Schools book weekly programmes through a separate schools platform, which MyTutor says has reached more than 1,600 schools. IXL Learning bought the company in May 2025.

MyTutor matches school pupils with tutors who study at, or recently graduated from, UK universities. Lessons run in its own online lesson space with live video, a shared whiteboard and recordings. Families meet tutors in a free 15-minute video call, then book and pay lesson by lesson.

Robert Grabiner registered My TutorWeb Limited in London in June 2013. He started it with Bertie Hubbard and James Grant, and Bertie Hubbard ran it as CEO. Mobeus Equity Partners led rounds in 2017, 2018 and 2020, and SEEK Investments led a £15 million round in 2021.

During the pandemic MyTutor delivered tutoring in the Education Endowment Foundation’s online pilot and in the government’s National Tutoring Programme. Schools now buy weekly one-to-one or small-group programmes for key stages 3 to 5. In May 2025 IXL Learning, the owner of Wyzant and Rosetta Stone, bought MyTutor.