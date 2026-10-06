- learners, according to Multiverse
- 40,000+
- employer partners, 2026 impact report
- 1,600+
- apprentices at the 2026 Ofsted inspection
- 14,194
- valuation, May 2026
- $2.1B
About Multiverse
Multiverse is a London company that trains employees in AI, data and software engineering through apprenticeships. Employers in England pay for the programmes from their apprenticeship levy, and learners pay nothing. Programmes run 11 to 38 months at levels 3 to 6, with coaches, live sessions and an AI assistant called Atlas. Ofsted rated Multiverse Outstanding in 2021 and graded four of five areas Needs attention in its 2026 report card. In May 2026 Schroders Capital led a $70 million round at a $2.1 billion valuation.
Multiverse sells apprenticeship programmes to employers. A company picks programmes in AI, data or software engineering, nominates staff, and pays from its apprenticeship levy. Employees keep their jobs and learn on the job for 11 to 38 months. Coaches meet them in groups or one to one, and Atlas, an AI assistant, answers questions between sessions. Learners finish with a national apprenticeship standard, and some programmes end with a BSc that Multiverse awards itself.
Euan Blair and Sophie Adelman registered the company as WhiteHat Group Limited in London in February 2016. WhiteHat placed school leavers into apprenticeships at employers such as Facebook, BP and Santander. Index Ventures led a $16 million Series A in 2019. In January 2021 the company renamed itself Multiverse, raised $44 million led by General Catalyst and opened in New York. Ofsted rated it Outstanding in every area in July 2021. A $130 million Series C followed in 2021 and a $220 million Series D at a $1.7 billion valuation in June 2022.
From 2023 Multiverse moved its focus to existing employees. It cut up to 44 jobs, mostly in the US, in November 2023. It bought Eduflow in 2023, Searchlight in 2024 and the Berlin AI training provider StackFuel in January 2026. In 2026 Ofsted graded leadership, achievement, curriculum and participation as Needs attention and noted that just under half of 2024/25 starters left early. In May 2026 Schroders Capital led a $70 million round, and Multiverse reported its first cash-positive quarter.
History
- 2016 Euan Blair and Sophie Adelman register WhiteHat Group Limited in London on 25 February.
- 2017 Starts delivering apprenticeships in May, according to Ofsted.
- 2018 Raises £3 million in seed funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners.
- 2019 Index Ventures leads a $16 million Series A. WhiteHat works with 250+ employers.
- 2021 Renames itself Multiverse in January, raises $44 million led by General Catalyst and opens in New York.
- 2021 Ofsted rates Multiverse Outstanding in every area after a July inspection. Sophie Adelman leaves the board in June.
- 2021 D1 Capital Partners and Bond lead a $130 million Series C at an $875 million valuation.
- 2022 StepStone, Lightspeed and General Catalyst lead a $220 million Series D at a $1.7 billion valuation.
- 2023 Buys Eduflow from Copenhagen in May. Cuts up to 44 jobs in November, mostly in the US.
- 2024 Buys Searchlight, a US AI hiring startup, in April. Awards its first own BSc degrees in November.
- 2026 Buys StackFuel in Berlin in January. Ofsted grades four of five areas Needs attention in its report card published in May.
- 2026 Schroders Capital leads a $70 million round at a $2.1 billion valuation in May.
Multiverse funding and investors
- September 2018 Seed £3 million
Lightspeed Venture PartnersSource: Multiverse
- July 2019 Series A $16 million
Lead: Index Ventures Lightspeed Venture PartnersSalesforce VenturesSource: Tech.eu
- January 2021 Series B $44 million
Lead: General Catalyst GVAudacious VenturesLatitudeSemperVirensIndex VenturesLightspeed Venture PartnersSource: Tech.eu
- September 2021 Series C $130 million
Lead: D1 Capital Partners, Bond General CatalystGVAudacious VenturesLatitudeSemperVirensIndex VenturesLightspeed Venture PartnersSource: TechCrunch
- June 2022 Series D $220 million
Lead: StepStone Group, Lightspeed Venture Partners, General Catalyst Founders Circle CapitalAudacious VenturesBondD1 Capital PartnersGVIndex VenturesSource: Multiverse
- May 2026 Primary round $70 million
Lead: Schroders Capital General CatalystLightspeed Venture PartnersD1 Capital PartnersIndex VenturesBondStepStone GroupSource: Multiverse
Sum of the disclosed rounds in this list, with the 2018 seed at $4 million. Tech Funding News puts the total at $570 million; the gap may include undisclosed investments, such as the Walton family stake reported by The Telegraph in 2023. Multiverse calls the 2026 round a primary funding round and gives no series letter.
Leadership
- EB Euan Blair Founder and CEO, director since 2016
- JG Jillian Gillespie CFO
- JR Jay Richman CPO
- LD Libby Dangoor Chief Performance Officer
- DD Donn D’arcy CRO
- MLF Martha Lane Fox Non-executive director since October 2024
Co-founder Sophie Adelman resigned as a director on 1 June 2021. Youngme Moon, the first external board director, joined in May 2022 and resigned on 21 April 2026, according to Companies House. Leo Marose and Stefan Berntheisel, the StackFuel founders, joined the leadership of the combined company in 2026.
CareersCareers site
- Sales7
- Operations7
- Learning5
- Delivery5
- Engineering3
- Growth3
How Multiverse teaches
- programmes on the website
- 14
- apprenticeship levels
- 3–6
- coaches and instructors
- 240+
- On-the-job learning
- Group and one-to-one coaching
- Live sessions
- Atlas AI coach
- Workforce skills scan
- Programme matching
- ROI tracking
- English and maths support
- Own BSc degrees
- Levy funding
Programmes
AI6
- AI-Powered Productivity, level 3
- AI Productivity and Workflows, level 3
- AI Solutions Builder, level 4
- AI Transformation Architect, level 4
- AI and Machine Learning Fellowship, level 6
- AI Product Engineering, level 6 degree
Data6
- Data and AI Accelerator, level 3
- Data and Insights with AI Fundamentals, level 3
- Data Fellowship, level 4
- Applied Data Engineering, level 5
- Advanced Data Fellowship, levels 4–6 degree
- Advanced Data Fellowship Top Up, level 6 degree
Software engineering2
- DevOps Engineering Upskiller, level 4
- Java Software Engineering, level 4
Programmes on multiverse.io on 6 October 2026. Each one leads to an English apprenticeship standard, such as Data Analyst or Machine Learning Engineer. The degree programmes end with a BSc (Hons) Digital and Technology Solutions awarded by Multiverse.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- AI programmes Six apprenticeships from level 3 to a level 6 degree. AI-Powered Productivity takes 13 months plus 3 months of assessment, AI Solutions Builder trains departmental AI experts in 13 months. All programmes
- Data programmes Six apprenticeships, from Data and AI Accelerator for early talent to Applied Data Engineering at level 5 and two BSc degree routes. Data solutions
- Software engineering DevOps Engineering Upskiller in 11 months and Java Software Engineering in 13 months, both at level 4. Engineering solutions
- Atlas An AI coach that answers learner questions 24/7. Multiverse says Atlas fielded 2.25 million chats from 25,000+ users. How it works
- Coaching Coaches support every learner in group or one-to-one sessions. Multiverse lists 240+ coaches and instructors in its 2026 impact report. Why Multiverse
- Skills scan for employers Multiverse assesses workforce skills, matches staff to programmes within the levy budget and tracks productivity and retention after training. Contact sales
How much is Multiverse?
- Training paid from levy funds Levy-paying employer 0.5% of pay bill for pay bills over £3 million, minus a £15,000 allowance
- Non-levy employer 5% of training cost the government pays 95%
- Levy used up, learner 25 or over 25% co-investment from August 2026
- Levy used up, learner under 25 0% co-investment from August 2026
- Learner Free funded by the employer
Is Multiverse free?
Free for learners: the employer pays through the apprenticeship levy, and learners keep their salary.
Rules for England as described on multiverse.io on 6 October 2026, in pounds. Multiverse does not publish a price per programme; training costs fall within government funding bands of £1,500 to £27,000 per apprenticeship standard. The co-investment changes from August 2026 apply to employers who have used up their levy funds.
Multiverse for BusinessFor employers
- 01Programmes are eligible for full funding from the apprenticeship levy.
- 02Learners must have the right to work in the UK, work at least 30 hours a week and spend at least half of their working hours in England.
- 03Multiverse runs a skills scan, matches employees to programmes and tracks ROI.
- 04Clients include one in three FTSE 100 organisations and 100+ NHS trusts, according to Multiverse.
Levy-funded in England. Multiverse quotes on request on 6 October 2026.
Ratings
- Web platformLearning, coaching bookings and progress tracking online
- AtlasAI coach for learners, 24/7
Is Multiverse worth it?
What learners like
- Practical skills a learner could apply in a business intelligence role right away.Chris Bicknell, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Good learning platform, e-learning packages and community events.Lesley Christie, Trustpilot, July 2026
- Ofsted found the inclusion of apprentices with barriers to learning at the expected standard.Ofsted report card, 2026
- 52% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 38 reviews
What learners criticise
- Staff turnover meant changing coaches and instructors during the programme.Antonia Shacklock, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Too much focus on off-the-job hours and too little teaching support.Trustpilot review, July 2026
- Just under half of apprentices who started in 2024/25 left early, and staff reported high workloads.Ofsted report card, 2026
- 34% of Trustpilot reviews give 1 star.Trustpilot, 38 reviews
What learners write in reviews, not our rating. Reviews come from employees whose employers enrolled them. Capterra had no Multiverse listing on 6 October 2026, and G2 showed a single review.
Multiverse reviews
-
“I have recently completed the Multiverse Data Fellowship apprenticeship and achieved a Merit, and I couldn’t be happier with the experience.”Chris Bicknell · 29 September 2026 · App Store A Fantastic Learning Experience That Delivered Real Results
-
“The individual coaches and content were very good but there was so much staff turnover that I never felt I got to know anyone or get comfortable with people.”Antonia Shacklock · 3 September 2026 · App Store The individual coaches and content were…
-
“The information given by Atlas (AI), my coach and the workshop tutor were all different”Lesley Christie · 31 July 2026 · App Store A frustrating experience
Latest news
- 2021Ofsted: Outstanding overall and in every area
- 2024First independent apprenticeship provider to award its own undergraduate degrees, according to Multiverse
- 2026Partner in the UK government programme to give 10 million workers AI skills by 2030
- Multiverse publishes its 2026 impact report
- Ofsted publishes its report card for Multiverse Group Limited
- Multiverse raises $70 million at a $2.1 billion valuation
- Multiverse acquires StackFuel to train 100,000 workers in Germany
- Multiverse laid off dozens more staff after losses widened, City AM
- The Office for Students extends Multiverse’s degree awarding powers
- Multiverse tops apprenticeship funding revenue, FE Week
- Multiverse acquires Searchlight, TechCrunch
- Multiverse cuts US jobs as losses widen, UKTN
- Multiverse acquires Danish edtech Eduflow, Tech.eu
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- Multiverse Group Limited, 2 Eastbourne Terrace, 5th and 6th Floors, London W2 6LG, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 10027474, Companies House
- Incorporated
- 25 February 2016
- Former name
- WhiteHat Group Limited, until 20 January 2021
- SIC codes
- 62090, 78109, 78300, 85320
- Ofsted URN
- 1276443, independent learning provider
- Ofsted 2026
- Inclusion Expected standard; leadership and governance, achievement, curriculum and teaching, participation and development Needs attention; safeguarding met
- Ofsted 2021
- Outstanding in every area
- Degree awarding powers
- Office for Students, extended in December 2025
Alternatives to Multiverse
- OpenClassrooms🇫🇷 France Online diploma courses and apprenticeships in tech and business, from Paris. →
- FutureLearn🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online courses and degrees with universities, from London. →
- Le Wagon🇫🇷 France Coding, data and AI bootcamps, part-time or full-time, from Paris. →
- Ironhack🇪🇸 Spain Bootcamps in web development, data and AI, from Madrid. →
- Cognassist🇬🇧 United Kingdom Learning support for apprentices with neurodiverse needs, used by UK training providers. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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