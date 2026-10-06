Corporate learning 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Since 2016

Multiverse

Apprenticeships and upskilling programmes for employees, focused on AI and data.

Visit multiverse.io All companies
learners, according to Multiverse
40,000+
employer partners, 2026 impact report
1,600+
apprentices at the 2026 Ofsted inspection
14,194
valuation, May 2026
$2.1B

About Multiverse

Multiverse is a London company that trains employees in AI, data and software engineering through apprenticeships. Employers in England pay for the programmes from their apprenticeship levy, and learners pay nothing. Programmes run 11 to 38 months at levels 3 to 6, with coaches, live sessions and an AI assistant called Atlas. Ofsted rated Multiverse Outstanding in 2021 and graded four of five areas Needs attention in its 2026 report card. In May 2026 Schroders Capital led a $70 million round at a $2.1 billion valuation.

Multiverse sells apprenticeship programmes to employers. A company picks programmes in AI, data or software engineering, nominates staff, and pays from its apprenticeship levy. Employees keep their jobs and learn on the job for 11 to 38 months. Coaches meet them in groups or one to one, and Atlas, an AI assistant, answers questions between sessions. Learners finish with a national apprenticeship standard, and some programmes end with a BSc that Multiverse awards itself.

Euan Blair and Sophie Adelman registered the company as WhiteHat Group Limited in London in February 2016. WhiteHat placed school leavers into apprenticeships at employers such as Facebook, BP and Santander. Index Ventures led a $16 million Series A in 2019. In January 2021 the company renamed itself Multiverse, raised $44 million led by General Catalyst and opened in New York. Ofsted rated it Outstanding in every area in July 2021. A $130 million Series C followed in 2021 and a $220 million Series D at a $1.7 billion valuation in June 2022.

From 2023 Multiverse moved its focus to existing employees. It cut up to 44 jobs, mostly in the US, in November 2023. It bought Eduflow in 2023, Searchlight in 2024 and the Berlin AI training provider StackFuel in January 2026. In 2026 Ofsted graded leadership, achievement, curriculum and participation as Needs attention and noted that just under half of 2024/25 starters left early. In May 2026 Schroders Capital led a $70 million round, and Multiverse reported its first cash-positive quarter.

History

  1. 2016 Euan Blair and Sophie Adelman register WhiteHat Group Limited in London on 25 February.
  2. 2017 Starts delivering apprenticeships in May, according to Ofsted.
  3. 2018 Raises £3 million in seed funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners.
  4. 2019 Index Ventures leads a $16 million Series A. WhiteHat works with 250+ employers.
  5. 2021 Renames itself Multiverse in January, raises $44 million led by General Catalyst and opens in New York.
  6. 2021 Ofsted rates Multiverse Outstanding in every area after a July inspection. Sophie Adelman leaves the board in June.
  7. 2021 D1 Capital Partners and Bond lead a $130 million Series C at an $875 million valuation.
  8. 2022 StepStone, Lightspeed and General Catalyst lead a $220 million Series D at a $1.7 billion valuation.
  9. 2023 Buys Eduflow from Copenhagen in May. Cuts up to 44 jobs in November, mostly in the US.
  10. 2024 Buys Searchlight, a US AI hiring startup, in April. Awards its first own BSc degrees in November.
  11. 2026 Buys StackFuel in Berlin in January. Ofsted grades four of five areas Needs attention in its report card published in May.
  12. 2026 Schroders Capital leads a $70 million round at a $2.1 billion valuation in May.

Multiverse funding and investors

about $484 million disclosed rounds
  1. September 2018
    Seed £3 million

    Lightspeed Venture Partners

    Source: Multiverse
  2. July 2019
    Series A $16 million

    Lead: Index Ventures Lightspeed Venture PartnersSalesforce Ventures

    Source: Tech.eu
  3. January 2021
    Series B $44 million

    Lead: General Catalyst GVAudacious VenturesLatitudeSemperVirensIndex VenturesLightspeed Venture Partners

    Source: Tech.eu
  4. September 2021
    Series C $130 million

    Lead: D1 Capital Partners, Bond General CatalystGVAudacious VenturesLatitudeSemperVirensIndex VenturesLightspeed Venture Partners

    Source: TechCrunch
  5. June 2022
    Series D $220 million

    Lead: StepStone Group, Lightspeed Venture Partners, General Catalyst Founders Circle CapitalAudacious VenturesBondD1 Capital PartnersGVIndex Ventures

    Source: Multiverse
  6. May 2026
    Primary round $70 million

    Lead: Schroders Capital General CatalystLightspeed Venture PartnersD1 Capital PartnersIndex VenturesBondStepStone Group

    Source: Multiverse

Sum of the disclosed rounds in this list, with the 2018 seed at $4 million. Tech Funding News puts the total at $570 million; the gap may include undisclosed investments, such as the Walton family stake reported by The Telegraph in 2023. Multiverse calls the 2026 round a primary funding round and gives no series letter.

Leadership

  • Euan Blair Founder and CEO, director since 2016
  • Jillian Gillespie CFO
  • Jay Richman CPO
  • Libby Dangoor Chief Performance Officer
  • Donn D’arcy CRO
  • Martha Lane Fox Non-executive director since October 2024

Co-founder Sophie Adelman resigned as a director on 1 June 2021. Youngme Moon, the first external board director, joined in May 2022 and resigned on 21 April 2026, according to Companies House. Leo Marose and Stefan Berntheisel, the StackFuel founders, joined the leadership of the combined company in 2026.

Careers

Careers site
20London 15Berlin
42 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • Sales7
  • Operations7
  • Learning5
  • Delivery5
  • Engineering3
  • Growth3

How Multiverse teaches

programmes on the website
14
apprenticeship levels
3–6
coaches and instructors
240+
  • On-the-job learning
  • Group and one-to-one coaching
  • Live sessions
  • Atlas AI coach
  • Workforce skills scan
  • Programme matching
  • ROI tracking
  • English and maths support
  • Own BSc degrees
  • Levy funding
Ofsted inspected Multiverse from 24 February 2026 and returned on 27 April 2026. At the time 14,194 apprentices studied on 11 apprenticeships at levels 3 to 6, most of them adults. In 2024/25 just under half of apprentices who began their courses left early. Of those who completed, the majority gained a distinction.
https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/33/1276443

Programmes

AI6

  • AI-Powered Productivity, level 3
  • AI Productivity and Workflows, level 3
  • AI Solutions Builder, level 4
  • AI Transformation Architect, level 4
  • AI and Machine Learning Fellowship, level 6
  • AI Product Engineering, level 6 degree

Data6

  • Data and AI Accelerator, level 3
  • Data and Insights with AI Fundamentals, level 3
  • Data Fellowship, level 4
  • Applied Data Engineering, level 5
  • Advanced Data Fellowship, levels 4–6 degree
  • Advanced Data Fellowship Top Up, level 6 degree

Software engineering2

  • DevOps Engineering Upskiller, level 4
  • Java Software Engineering, level 4

Programmes on multiverse.io on 6 October 2026. Each one leads to an English apprenticeship standard, such as Data Analyst or Machine Learning Engineer. The degree programmes end with a BSc (Hons) Digital and Technology Solutions awarded by Multiverse.

Products

  • AI programmes Six apprenticeships from level 3 to a level 6 degree. AI-Powered Productivity takes 13 months plus 3 months of assessment, AI Solutions Builder trains departmental AI experts in 13 months. All programmes
  • Data programmes Six apprenticeships, from Data and AI Accelerator for early talent to Applied Data Engineering at level 5 and two BSc degree routes. Data solutions
  • Software engineering DevOps Engineering Upskiller in 11 months and Java Software Engineering in 13 months, both at level 4. Engineering solutions
  • Atlas An AI coach that answers learner questions 24/7. Multiverse says Atlas fielded 2.25 million chats from 25,000+ users. How it works
  • Coaching Coaches support every learner in group or one-to-one sessions. Multiverse lists 240+ coaches and instructors in its 2026 impact report. Why Multiverse
  • Skills scan for employers Multiverse assesses workforce skills, matches staff to programmes within the levy budget and tracks productivity and retention after training. Contact sales

How much is Multiverse?

  • Training paid from levy funds Levy-paying employer 0.5% of pay bill for pay bills over £3 million, minus a £15,000 allowance
  • Non-levy employer 5% of training cost the government pays 95%
  • Levy used up, learner 25 or over 25% co-investment from August 2026
  • Levy used up, learner under 25 0% co-investment from August 2026
  • Learner Free funded by the employer

Is Multiverse free?

Free for learners: the employer pays through the apprenticeship levy, and learners keep their salary.

Rules for England as described on multiverse.io on 6 October 2026, in pounds. Multiverse does not publish a price per programme; training costs fall within government funding bands of £1,500 to £27,000 per apprenticeship standard. The co-investment changes from August 2026 apply to employers who have used up their levy funds.

Multiverse for Business

For employers
  • 01Programmes are eligible for full funding from the apprenticeship levy.
  • 02Learners must have the right to work in the UK, work at least 30 hours a week and spend at least half of their working hours in England.
  • 03Multiverse runs a skills scan, matches employees to programmes and tracks ROI.
  • 04Clients include one in three FTSE 100 organisations and 100+ NHS trusts, according to Multiverse.

Levy-funded in England. Multiverse quotes on request on 6 October 2026.

Ratings

3.6Trustpilot · Average 38 reviews · company profile claimed

Is Multiverse worth it?

What learners like

What learners criticise

What learners write in reviews, not our rating. Reviews come from employees whose employers enrolled them. Capterra had no Multiverse listing on 6 October 2026, and G2 showed a single review.

Multiverse reviews

  • A Fantastic Learning Experience That Delivered Real Results
    “I have recently completed the Multiverse Data Fellowship apprenticeship and achieved a Merit, and I couldn’t be happier with the experience.”
    Chris Bicknell · 29 September 2026 · App Store
  • The individual coaches and content were…
    “The individual coaches and content were very good but there was so much staff turnover that I never felt I got to know anyone or get comfortable with people.”
    Antonia Shacklock · 3 September 2026 · App Store
  • A frustrating experience
    “The information given by Atlas (AI), my coach and the workshop tutor were all different”
    Lesley Christie · 31 July 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Multiverse publishes its 2026 impact report
  2. Ofsted publishes its report card for Multiverse Group Limited
  3. Multiverse raises $70 million at a $2.1 billion valuation
  4. Multiverse acquires StackFuel to train 100,000 workers in Germany
  5. Multiverse laid off dozens more staff after losses widened, City AM
  6. The Office for Students extends Multiverse’s degree awarding powers
  7. Multiverse tops apprenticeship funding revenue, FE Week
  8. Multiverse acquires Searchlight, TechCrunch
  9. Multiverse cuts US jobs as losses widen, UKTN
  10. Multiverse acquires Danish edtech Eduflow, Tech.eu

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Multiverse Group Limited, 2 Eastbourne Terrace, 5th and 6th Floors, London W2 6LG, United Kingdom
Company number
10027474, Companies House
Incorporated
25 February 2016
Former name
WhiteHat Group Limited, until 20 January 2021
SIC codes
62090, 78109, 78300, 85320
Ofsted URN
1276443, independent learning provider
Ofsted 2026
Inclusion Expected standard; leadership and governance, achievement, curriculum and teaching, participation and development Needs attention; safeguarding met
Ofsted 2021
Outstanding in every area
Degree awarding powers
Office for Students, extended in December 2025

Alternatives to Multiverse

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Multiverse FAQ

A London company that trains employees in AI, data and software engineering through apprenticeships. Employers pay from the apprenticeship levy, and learners study alongside their jobs.

Nothing for learners. Employers in England pay from their apprenticeship levy, which is 0.5% of a pay bill over £3 million minus a £15,000 allowance. Employers without levy funds pay 5% of the training cost. Multiverse does not publish prices per programme.

Employees whose employer works with Multiverse. They need the right to work in the UK, at least 30 working hours a week with at least half of them in England, and maths and English certificates or a pass in the Multiverse initial assessment.

14 programmes on 6 October 2026: six in AI, six in data and two in software engineering, from level 3 to level 6. Three lead to a BSc (Hons) Digital and Technology Solutions.

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