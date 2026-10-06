About Multiverse

Multiverse is a London company that trains employees in AI, data and software engineering through apprenticeships. Employers in England pay for the programmes from their apprenticeship levy, and learners pay nothing. Programmes run 11 to 38 months at levels 3 to 6, with coaches, live sessions and an AI assistant called Atlas. Ofsted rated Multiverse Outstanding in 2021 and graded four of five areas Needs attention in its 2026 report card. In May 2026 Schroders Capital led a $70 million round at a $2.1 billion valuation.

Multiverse sells apprenticeship programmes to employers. A company picks programmes in AI, data or software engineering, nominates staff, and pays from its apprenticeship levy. Employees keep their jobs and learn on the job for 11 to 38 months. Coaches meet them in groups or one to one, and Atlas, an AI assistant, answers questions between sessions. Learners finish with a national apprenticeship standard, and some programmes end with a BSc that Multiverse awards itself.

Euan Blair and Sophie Adelman registered the company as WhiteHat Group Limited in London in February 2016. WhiteHat placed school leavers into apprenticeships at employers such as Facebook, BP and Santander. Index Ventures led a $16 million Series A in 2019. In January 2021 the company renamed itself Multiverse, raised $44 million led by General Catalyst and opened in New York. Ofsted rated it Outstanding in every area in July 2021. A $130 million Series C followed in 2021 and a $220 million Series D at a $1.7 billion valuation in June 2022.

From 2023 Multiverse moved its focus to existing employees. It cut up to 44 jobs, mostly in the US, in November 2023. It bought Eduflow in 2023, Searchlight in 2024 and the Berlin AI training provider StackFuel in January 2026. In 2026 Ofsted graded leadership, achievement, curriculum and participation as Needs attention and noted that just under half of 2024/25 starters left early. In May 2026 Schroders Capital led a $70 million round, and Multiverse reported its first cash-positive quarter.