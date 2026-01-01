Video metadata viewer
What codec, bitrate and frame rate does your video have? Drop a file to see its codecs, resolution, bitrate, FPS, keyframes, color and audio tracks. It works like MediaInfo, in your browser, and the file isn’t uploaded.
Nothing is uploaded: the file is read by your browser, and only the parts that describe it. Large files take a few seconds to scan for keyframes.
Ready to stream the file?
Upload it to Kinescope: it transcodes the video into an adaptive HLS ladder whatever its codec or bitrate, and delivers it from its own CDN through a white-label player.
- 100 minutes and 200 GB of traffic a month free
- No card required
- Paid plans from €10 a month, delivery from €0.03/GB
What the viewer shows
Codec, profile and level
Resolution and frame rate
Bitrate
Keyframes
Color and HDR
Fast start and tags
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Codecs explained.