React Native video player built on react-native-video
Play Kinescope videos in your React Native app with one component. It wraps react-native-video, so its props and events keep working, and adds video loading by ID, quality selection, DRM tokens and viewer IDs for analytics.
Quick start
Install @kinescope/react-native-kinescope-video and play your first video. Commands and code are from the package README.
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Install the package
Add the SDK with its peer dependencies:
react-native-video6.19 or later and AsyncStorage.terminal
npm install @kinescope/react-native-kinescope-video \ react-native-video@^6.19.0 \ @react-native-async-storage/async-storage
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Install iOS pods
Link the native modules on iOS.terminal
npx pod-install
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Render the player
Pass the video ID from your Kinescope dashboard. Any
react-native-videoprop, such as
controlsor
style, goes to the same component.tsx
import KinescopeVideo from '@kinescope/react-native-kinescope-video'; export default function Lesson() { return ( <KinescopeVideo videoId="yourVideoId" controls style={{ width: '100%', aspectRatio: 16 / 9 }} /> ); }
What the React Native SDK adds
Built on react-native-video
Video by ID
videoId and the component loads the stream from Kinescope. Set
preload to start loading right away.
Quality control
quality. On iOS,
autoSeekChangeQuality keeps the position when the quality changes.
Protected playback
drmAuthToken for videos checked by your authorization backend and
referer for domain-restricted videos.
Viewer analytics
externalId to tie views to your own user IDs in Kinescope analytics.
Manifest events
onManifestLoadStart,
onManifestLoad and
onManifestError report when the stream description loads or fails.
react-native-video on its own vs the Kinescope component
The component wraps react-native-video. Here is what it adds on top.
The platform behind the SDK
Upload and transcoding
Own CDN
DRM on the Super plan
Live streams
Analytics
Pay as you go
Documentation
Every guide for this SDK in its repository, on GitHub.
Props and events
FAQ
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