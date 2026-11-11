DRM on every paid plan
api.video’s pricing page lists private videos with one-time tokens and AES-128 encryption. Widevine and FairPlay are not on it. Kinescope includes both on every paid plan from €10 a month.
api.video’s pricing page lists private videos with one-time tokens and AES-128 encryption. Widevine and FairPlay are not on it. Kinescope includes both on every paid plan from €10 a month.
On pay-as-you-go, api.video charges $20 a month to limit playback to your domains. Kinescope includes domain restrictions and signed links in every paid plan.
api.video adds a logo or text to mark ownership. Kinescope adds a dynamic watermark with the viewer’s e-mail or ID, so a leaked copy points to the account it came from.
api.video bills by the minute: encoding is free, storage starts at $0.00285 and delivery at $0.0017 per minute, at any quality. Kinescope bills delivery from €0.03/GB down to €0.01/GB with volume, plus €0.01 per minute of processing, charged once on upload.
api.video’s free sandbox limits videos to 30 seconds, adds the api.video logo and deletes them after 24 hours. Kinescope’s free plan stores 100 minutes of video with 200 GB of traffic a month, and needs no card.
api.video lists no SLA for pay-as-you-go; SLAs come with its Enterprise plan. Kinescope targets 99.98% monthly uptime, with a financial SLA on the Mega plan.
We bring your videos over at no cost on the Super and Mega plans. Your old embeds stay live until the Kinescope embeds are tested, so nothing goes dark. Hands-on EN/PT support throughout.
Every number is what they saved against the platform they left.
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https://api.kinescope.io/mcp in public beta and works with Cursor, Claude Desktop, Claude Code and other MCP clients. With your API token, an agent can search and edit videos, organise projects and playlists, pull analytics and manage live streams; delete operations are disabled. Setup is in the developer hub.