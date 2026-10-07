Klaxoon from Rennes, now Klaxoon by Wrike, adds Quiz, Survey and Questions activities to a shared whiteboard for meetings and training. It fits trainers who use Kahoot! 360 at work and also need brainstorming and voting. For school classes the free plan is too small.

Testportal from Poland runs online tests with time limits, random question pools and Honest Respondent Technology, which warns or blocks students who leave the test tab. Teachers build questions by hand, import them from PDF or Word, or generate them with AI. It replaces Kahoot! for a test that counts, and it has no game mode.

BookWidgets from Ghent gives teachers 40+ activity templates, from quizzes to crosswords, bingo and memory games. Questions grade themselves, and the teacher follows student work live and returns feedback. It covers the homework and worksheet side that Kahoot! assignments only touch.

Edpuzzle adds questions, notes and voiceovers to YouTube or uploaded videos and shows how each student answers. Live Mode plays a video to a class of up to 300 students. It suits flipped lessons and homework more than a quick game at the end of class.

Genially is an editor for interactive presentations, quizzes, escape games and courses, with more than 1,000 free templates. Teachers can run a quiz live with a 6-digit code or share it as a link for self-paced play. EduPro for teachers costs €4.99 a month, billed yearly.

Mentimeter mixes quiz slides with a leaderboard, polls, word clouds and anonymous Q&A in one presentation. Participants join at menti.com with a code and need no app or account. In Mentimeter the quiz is one slide type among 13 question types.

Wooclap runs questions in 21 formats during a class, from multiple choice to labelling an image. Competition mode gives points for correct and fast answers and shows a leaderboard, as Kahoot! does. The same questions can run as self-paced sessions inside PowerPoint, Google Slides, Teams or a university LMS.

What Kahoot! costs in 2026

Kahoot! Go is free for teachers: up to 40 players per game, one image per kahoot and basic features. Paid teacher plans on kahoot.com for the US, billed yearly, cost $3 a month for Bronze with 50 players, $7 for Silver with 100, $12 for Gold with 200 and $19 for Kahoot! One with 800. Billed monthly, the same plans cost $9, $15, $25 and $34.99.

Kahoot! 360 plans for companies cost $19 to $79 per licence a month, billed yearly. Paid plans are refunded only within 14 days of purchase.

Kahoot! still does some things better than every tool here. Its free plan lets 40 players compete in one game, and students already know the format: a timer, points and a leaderboard after each question. If the free plan covers your class, there is no reason to switch.

Games like Kahoot: which ones have a leaderboard

Wooclap and Mentimeter work like Kahoot! in class: a question on the big screen, answers from phones and a leaderboard. Wooclap gives 1,000 points for the first correct answer and fewer for each later one, down to 500. Genially runs live quizzes with a code and adds escape rooms and other games played on the student’s own screen. BookWidgets has crosswords, bingo and memory games for self-paced work.

Edpuzzle and Testportal have no game mode. They cover video lessons and graded tests. Klaxoon puts quizzes into team workshops.

How we picked

Each tool comes from a European company in our EdTech Map and is used for the same job as Kahoot!: quizzes and checks of understanding in class or training. Kahoot! itself is from Oslo. Prices and plan limits come from the official pricing pages and our company profiles, checked on 6 October 2026. Prices are in the currency each company shows, without VAT.

We left out Seppo, which sells player licences to companies and schools with no free plan, and Classtime, whose site now focuses on CAASPP test preparation in California and shows no public prices.