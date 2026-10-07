Kahoot alternatives 7 European quiz tools for classes and training
Wooclap comes closest to Kahoot!: it has a competition mode with points for speed and a leaderboard, and its free plan has no participant limit. Mentimeter fits live quizzes inside a presentation, Genially fits quiz games and escape rooms, and Edpuzzle fits questions inside videos. BookWidgets, Testportal and Klaxoon cover worksheets, graded tests and workshops for adults.
7 alternatives to Kahoot! at a glance
|Name
|Best for
|Price
|Free plan
|Rating
|Wooclap
|Live quizzes with a leaderboard
|Free; Education Basic €7/mo, billed yearly
|Yes: 5 questions a month, all 21 formats, unlimited participants
|4.6 on Capterra (187)
|Mentimeter
|Quizzes inside a live presentation
|Free; education Basic €11/mo, billed yearly
|Yes: 50 participants a month, plus one event a month without a limit
|4.7 on G2 (788)
|Genially
|Quiz games and escape rooms
|Free; EduPro €4.99/mo, billed yearly
|Yes: live sessions for 50 participants, 500 AI credits a year, 2 GB
|4.3 on Capterra (100)
|Edpuzzle
|Questions inside videos
|Free; Pro Teacher $13.75/mo, billed yearly
|Yes: 20 interactive activities and 10 Supported Assignments
|1.5 on the App Store (183)
|BookWidgets
|Auto-graded worksheets and learning games
|Teacher €10.95/mo or €61/yr
|No, 30-day free trial
|—
|Testportal
|Graded tests and exams
|Free EDU; EDU $39/yr
|Yes for teachers: Free EDU stores up to 100 results
|4.7 on Capterra (20)
|Klaxoon
|Quizzes in team workshops
|Free; Starter €24.90/mo per host, billed yearly
|Yes: 1 open activity, 5 contributors per activity
|4.6 on G2 (312)
-
Wooclap🇧🇪 Brussels, Belgium · founded 2015
Wooclap runs questions in 21 formats during a class, from multiple choice to labelling an image. Competition mode gives points for correct and fast answers and shows a leaderboard, as Kahoot! does. The same questions can run as self-paced sessions inside PowerPoint, Google Slides, Teams or a university LMS.
Pros
- No participant limit on the free plan
- Competition mode with points for speed and a leaderboard
- Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard and Brightspace
Cons
- Only 5 questions a month on the free plan
- AI questions only on Pro, €15 per presenter a month
- Price
- Free; Education Basic €7/mo, billed yearly
- Free plan
- Yes: 5 questions a month, all 21 formats, unlimited participants
- Rating
- 4.6 on Capterra (187)
-
Mentimeter🇸🇪 Stockholm, Sweden · founded 2012
Mentimeter mixes quiz slides with a leaderboard, polls, word clouds and anonymous Q&A in one presentation. Participants join at menti.com with a code and need no app or account. In Mentimeter the quiz is one slide type among 13 question types.
Pros
- Quiz, polls and Q&A in the same deck
- No app or account for participants
- PowerPoint add-in
Cons
- The free plan counts 50 participants a month across all sessions
- Paid plans are billed yearly only
- Price
- Free; education Basic €11/mo, billed yearly
- Free plan
- Yes: 50 participants a month, plus one event a month without a limit
- Rating
- 4.7 on G2 (788)
-
Genially🇪🇸 Córdoba, Spain · founded 2015
Genially is an editor for interactive presentations, quizzes, escape games and courses, with more than 1,000 free templates. Teachers can run a quiz live with a 6-digit code or share it as a link for self-paced play. EduPro for teachers costs €4.99 a month, billed yearly.
Pros
- Escape rooms, choice boards and flip cards on top of quizzes
- Players join without an account
- AI builds a quiz from a PDF
Cons
- Free live sessions stop at 50 participants
- Support is hard to reach beyond the chatbot, reviewers say
- Price
- Free; EduPro €4.99/mo, billed yearly
- Free plan
- Yes: live sessions for 50 participants, 500 AI credits a year, 2 GB
- Rating
- 4.3 on Capterra (100)
-
Edpuzzle🇪🇸 Barcelona, Spain · founded 2013
Edpuzzle adds questions, notes and voiceovers to YouTube or uploaded videos and shows how each student answers. Live Mode plays a video to a class of up to 300 students. It suits flipped lessons and homework more than a quick game at the end of class.
Pros
- Prevent Skipping keeps students on the video
- Google Classroom, Canvas, Schoology and Moodle
- Since 2025 also quizzes, slides and reading activities
Cons
- No leaderboard or game mode
- Pro payments are not refunded
- Price
- Free; Pro Teacher $13.75/mo, billed yearly
- Free plan
- Yes: 20 interactive activities and 10 Supported Assignments
- Rating
- 1.5 on the App Store (183)
-
BookWidgets🇧🇪 Ghent, Belgium
BookWidgets from Ghent gives teachers 40+ activity templates, from quizzes to crosswords, bingo and memory games. Questions grade themselves, and the teacher follows student work live and returns feedback. It covers the homework and worksheet side that Kahoot! assignments only touch.
Pros
- 40+ activity types and 35+ question types
- Grades go to the gradebook in Google Classroom, Teams, Moodle or Canvas
Cons
- No free plan
- LTI for Canvas or Moodle only on group plans
- Price
- Teacher €10.95/mo or €61/yr
- Free plan
- No, 30-day free trial
-
Testportal🇵🇱 Wrocław, Poland · founded 2014
Testportal from Poland runs online tests with time limits, random question pools and Honest Respondent Technology, which warns or blocks students who leave the test tab. Teachers build questions by hand, import them from PDF or Word, or generate them with AI. It replaces Kahoot! for a test that counts, and it has no game mode.
Pros
- Tab-switch detection during a test
- Server-side time limits per question and test
Cons
- No leaderboard or game mode
- Interface in English and Polish only
- Price
- Free EDU; EDU $39/yr
- Free plan
- Yes for teachers: Free EDU stores up to 100 results
- Rating
- 4.7 on Capterra (20)
-
Klaxoon🇫🇷 Rennes, France · founded 2014
Klaxoon from Rennes, now Klaxoon by Wrike, adds Quiz, Survey and Questions activities to a shared whiteboard for meetings and training. It fits trainers who use Kahoot! 360 at work and also need brainstorming and voting. For school classes the free plan is too small.
Pros
- Quiz, whiteboard and voting in one tool
- Sends ideas to Wrike as tasks
Cons
- 5 contributors per activity on the free plan
- Starter costs €24.90 per host a month, more than any teacher plan here
- Price
- Free; Starter €24.90/mo per host, billed yearly
- Free plan
- Yes: 1 open activity, 5 contributors per activity
- Rating
- 4.6 on G2 (312)
What Kahoot! costs in 2026
Kahoot! Go is free for teachers: up to 40 players per game, one image per kahoot and basic features. Paid teacher plans on kahoot.com for the US, billed yearly, cost $3 a month for Bronze with 50 players, $7 for Silver with 100, $12 for Gold with 200 and $19 for Kahoot! One with 800. Billed monthly, the same plans cost $9, $15, $25 and $34.99.
Kahoot! 360 plans for companies cost $19 to $79 per licence a month, billed yearly. Paid plans are refunded only within 14 days of purchase.
Kahoot! still does some things better than every tool here. Its free plan lets 40 players compete in one game, and students already know the format: a timer, points and a leaderboard after each question. If the free plan covers your class, there is no reason to switch.
Games like Kahoot: which ones have a leaderboard
Wooclap and Mentimeter work like Kahoot! in class: a question on the big screen, answers from phones and a leaderboard. Wooclap gives 1,000 points for the first correct answer and fewer for each later one, down to 500. Genially runs live quizzes with a code and adds escape rooms and other games played on the student’s own screen. BookWidgets has crosswords, bingo and memory games for self-paced work.
Edpuzzle and Testportal have no game mode. They cover video lessons and graded tests. Klaxoon puts quizzes into team workshops.
How we picked
Each tool comes from a European company in our EdTech Map and is used for the same job as Kahoot!: quizzes and checks of understanding in class or training. Kahoot! itself is from Oslo. Prices and plan limits come from the official pricing pages and our company profiles, checked on 6 October 2026. Prices are in the currency each company shows, without VAT.
We left out Seppo, which sells player licences to companies and schools with no free plan, and Classtime, whose site now focuses on CAASPP test preparation in California and shows no public prices.
More on the EdTech map
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Categories
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026
Kahoot alternatives: FAQ
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