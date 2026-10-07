Price: Kahoot vs Mentimeter

Kahoot! is cheaper for one teacher. In the US, Bronze costs $3 a month billed yearly, $36 a year, for games of up to 50 players. Gold covers 200 players for $12 a month. Monthly billing costs more: $9 for Bronze.

Mentimeter Basic costs €14 per presenter a month, €168 a year, without VAT. It removes the participant cap. Pro costs €28. Mentimeter sells only yearly plans, plus conference plans for one month at €350 or €750.

For companies, Kahoot! 360 starts at $19 per licence a month for 50 participants. At that level Mentimeter Basic costs less and has no cap.