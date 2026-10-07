Kahoot! vs Mentimeter:
quiz games or live polls

Pick Kahoot! for quiz games in class: points, a timer and a leaderboard after every question, from $3 a month for teachers in the US. Pick Mentimeter for talks and workshops: polls, word clouds and anonymous Q&A on the slides, from €14 per presenter a month. Kahoot! has an app with 4.6 stars on the US App Store, Mentimeter runs in the browser.
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How Kahoot! and Mentimeter compare

Price per presenter a month

Kahoot!: $3, Bronze teacher plan, US, billed yearly. Business from $19 per licence.
Mentimeter: €14, Basic, billed yearly, without VAT.

Free plan

Kahoot!: Kahoot! Go: up to 40 players per game, quiz and true/false questions, 1 image per kahoot.
Mentimeter: 50 participants a month, plus one session a month with no limit.

Question types

Kahoot!: 12, including quiz, true/false, poll, puzzle, word cloud, slider and open-ended. Most need Silver or higher.
Mentimeter: 13 in Menti Live, including polls, word clouds, rankings, scales and quizzes.

Quiz and competition

Kahoot!: The core format: timer, points and a leaderboard after each question, team mode.
Mentimeter: Quiz slides with a leaderboard, scores add up to one winner per presentation.

Integrations

Kahoot!: Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Classroom, Canvas, Blackboard, Brightspace, Moodle. Imports PowerPoint, Keynote and PDF slides from Silver up.
Mentimeter: PowerPoint add-in, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Canvas, Blackboard, Moodle, Brightspace. Google Slides on Pro.

Trustpilot

Kahoot!: 3.6 (1,106 reviews)
Mentimeter: 3.9 (62 reviews)

Kahoot! vs Mentimeter: side by side

Price per presenter a month
$3, Bronze teacher plan, US, billed yearly. Business from $19 per licence
€14, Basic, billed yearly, without VAT
Yearly price
$36 Bronze, $84 Silver, $144 Gold, $228 Kahoot! One
€168 Basic, €336 Pro
Monthly billing
Yes, from $9 a month for Bronze
No, yearly only. Conference plans for one month cost €350 or €750
Free plan
Kahoot! Go: up to 40 players per game, quiz and true/false questions, 1 image per kahoot
50 participants a month, plus one session a month with no limit
Paid participant limits
50 Bronze, 100 Silver, 200 Gold, 800 Kahoot! One per game
No limit on Basic and Pro
Question types
12, including quiz, true/false, poll, puzzle, word cloud, slider and open-ended. Most need Silver or higher
13 in Menti Live, including polls, word clouds, rankings, scales and quizzes
Quiz and competition
The core format: timer, points and a leaderboard after each question, team mode
Quiz slides with a leaderboard, scores add up to one winner per presentation
Audience Q&A
Anonymous Q&A, moderation from a phone on Pro
Integrations
Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Classroom, Canvas, Blackboard, Brightspace, Moodle. Imports PowerPoint, Keynote and PDF slides from Silver up
PowerPoint add-in, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Canvas, Blackboard, Moodle, Brightspace. Google Slides on Pro
Education pricing
Teacher plans are the main line. School, district and university plans on request
€11 Basic and €17 Pro per month for educators
App Store rating, US
4.6 (48K)
No app, works in the browser
Trustpilot
3.6 (1,106 reviews)
3.9 (62 reviews)
Owner
Consortium led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, since January 2024
Founders and Swedish investors, shares not listed
Founded / HQ
2012, Oslo, Norway
2012, Stockholm, Sweden

Which one fits you?

Choose Kahoot! if:

You teach and want a game: timer, points and a podium. You need a cheap paid plan: $3 a month for 50 players in the US. You want to pay month to month. Students should play from an app or do self-paced assignments. You use Google Classroom.

Choose Mentimeter if:

You present to adults and want polls, word clouds and open answers. Your audience asks questions, and you want anonymous Q&A. Paid sessions need no participant cap. You build slides in PowerPoint and want an add-in. Participants should join at menti.com with a code, without installing anything.

Price: Kahoot vs Mentimeter

Kahoot! is cheaper for one teacher. In the US, Bronze costs $3 a month billed yearly, $36 a year, for games of up to 50 players. Gold covers 200 players for $12 a month. Monthly billing costs more: $9 for Bronze.

Mentimeter Basic costs €14 per presenter a month, €168 a year, without VAT. It removes the participant cap. Pro costs €28. Mentimeter sells only yearly plans, plus conference plans for one month at €350 or €750.

For companies, Kahoot! 360 starts at $19 per licence a month for 50 participants. At that level Mentimeter Basic costs less and has no cap.

Quizzes and question types

Kahoot! is built around the quiz. Each question runs on a timer, correct answers earn points, and a leaderboard follows each question. The free plan has quiz and true/false questions only. Poll and puzzle start on Bronze, word cloud and scale on Silver, slider and open-ended on Gold.

Mentimeter has 13 question types. The quiz is one of them: scores from all quiz slides in a presentation add up to one winner. Polls, word clouds, rankings and open answers are the main use, so Mentimeter fits feedback and discussion better than a contest.

Free plans compared

Kahoot! Go lets 40 players join each game, with no monthly cap on games. Mentimeter Free counts participants across the month: 50 in total, plus one session a month with no limit.

For a teacher with several classes a week, Kahoot! Go goes further. For one large talk a month, Mentimeter Free covers it.

Other comparisons: Mentimeter vs SlidoKahoot! vs BlooketKahoot! vs Wayground (Quizizz)Kahoot! vs Gimkit
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

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FAQ

For quiz games in class, yes: Kahoot! has the timer, points and leaderboard at its core and a cheaper teacher plan. For talks, workshops and Q&A, Mentimeter fits better, with 13 question types and anonymous Q&A.

Kahoot! for one teacher: $3 a month billed yearly in the US. Mentimeter starts at €14 per presenter a month. For business use Kahoot! 360 starts at $19 per licence, which is more than Mentimeter Basic.

Yes. Kahoot! Go is free for games of up to 40 players, with quiz and true/false questions and one image per kahoot.

Yes. The free plan covers 50 participants a month and one session a month with no limit, with Menti AI included.
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