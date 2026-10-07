Price per presenter a month
$3, Bronze teacher plan, US, billed yearly. Business from $19 per licence
€14, Basic, billed yearly, without VAT
$36 Bronze, $84 Silver, $144 Gold, $228 Kahoot! One
Yes, from $9 a month for Bronze
No, yearly only. Conference plans for one month cost €350 or €750
Kahoot! Go: up to 40 players per game, quiz and true/false questions, 1 image per kahoot
50 participants a month, plus one session a month with no limit
50 Bronze, 100 Silver, 200 Gold, 800 Kahoot! One per game
No limit on Basic and Pro
12, including quiz, true/false, poll, puzzle, word cloud, slider and open-ended. Most need Silver or higher
13 in Menti Live, including polls, word clouds, rankings, scales and quizzes
The core format: timer, points and a leaderboard after each question, team mode
Quiz slides with a leaderboard, scores add up to one winner per presentation
Anonymous Q&A, moderation from a phone on Pro
Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Classroom, Canvas, Blackboard, Brightspace, Moodle. Imports PowerPoint, Keynote and PDF slides from Silver up
PowerPoint add-in, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Canvas, Blackboard, Moodle, Brightspace. Google Slides on Pro
Teacher plans are the main line. School, district and university plans on request
€11 Basic and €17 Pro per month for educators
No app, works in the browser
Consortium led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, since January 2024
Founders and Swedish investors, shares not listed