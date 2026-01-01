Quizizz is now Wayground

Quizizz announced the new name, Wayground, on 24 June 2025. The company is still Quizizz Inc., doing business as Wayground. quizizz.com now opens wayground.com.

The product also changed focus. Wayground calls itself a supplemental learning platform for K-12 and sells assessments, lessons, interactive videos, passages and flashcards in one place. The quiz game with power-ups and a leaderboard is still there.