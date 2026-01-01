Price per teacher a month
$3, Bronze, US, billed yearly. $9 billed monthly
$18, Individual (Super), billed yearly, USD. Wayground says prices may differ by region
$36 Bronze, $84 Silver, $144 Gold, $228 Kahoot! One
$216 Individual. No monthly billing
Kahoot! Go: 40 players per game, quiz and true/false questions, 1 image per kahoot, no AI tools
Basic: 100 participants per session, 20 stored activities that expire after 14 days, 10 AI credits a month, 5 question types
Classic live game, team mode, accuracy mode, seasonal games and Kahootopia! Premium games from Silver
Teacher-led, Classic, Mastery Peak, Test and Team modes, plus Paper Mode. Power-ups, memes and a leaderboard
Homework and self-paced play
Assignments on every plan, including Kahoot! Go. No-deadline assignments only on Kahoot! One
Homework on every plan, scheduled up to 30 days ahead, with optional late submissions
12 on paid plans, including poll, puzzle, word cloud, slider and open-ended. Quiz and true/false on the free plan
5 on Basic, 18+ on Individual, 20+ on school plans: match, hotspot, graphing, drag and drop, audio response and more
40 free, 50 Bronze, 100 Silver, 200 Gold, 800 Kahoot! One
100 on Basic, 1,000 on Individual and school plans
No, players join with a PIN at kahoot.it or in the app
Students enter a code at joinmyquiz.com or in the app. The help center tells them to log in first
On paid plans: from a topic, URL, Wikipedia article or PDF. Not on Kahoot! Go
On every plan: from a topic, document, URL or standard. 10 credits a month on Basic, unlimited on Individual. AI grading on school plans
Google Classroom add-on, Canvas, Blackboard, Brightspace, Moodle, Microsoft Teams
Google Classroom and Microsoft Teams on all plans, grade sync on school plans. Canvas, Schoology, Blackboard, Moodle, Brightspace via LTI on school plans
School and district plans on request
School and District plans by quote, paid by purchase order, check, card or ACH
2.5 (23 reviews) for wayground.com, 1.8 (35) for the old quizizz.com profile
2015, Santa Monica, California. Offices in New York and Bengaluru