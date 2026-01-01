Kahoot! vs Wayground (Quizizz):
a quiz game or a full assessment platform

Quizizz renamed itself Wayground in June 2025, and quizizz.com now redirects to wayground.com. Pick Kahoot! for a live quiz game on the big screen from $3 a month for US teachers. Pick Wayground for graded practice and tests: 100 players free, 18+ question types on paid plans and 4.8 stars on the US App Store.
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How Kahoot! and Wayground (Quizizz) compare

Price per teacher a month

Kahoot!: $3, Bronze, US, billed yearly. $9 billed monthly.
Wayground (Quizizz): $18, Individual (Super), billed yearly, USD. Wayground says prices may differ by region.

Free plan

Kahoot!: Kahoot! Go: 40 players per game, quiz and true/false questions, 1 image per kahoot, no AI tools.
Wayground (Quizizz): Basic: 100 participants per session, 20 stored activities that expire after 14 days, 10 AI credits a month, 5 question types.

Game modes

Kahoot!: Classic live game, team mode, accuracy mode, seasonal games and Kahootopia! Premium games from Silver.
Wayground (Quizizz): Teacher-led, Classic, Mastery Peak, Test and Team modes, plus Paper Mode. Power-ups, memes and a leaderboard.

Homework and self-paced play

Kahoot!: Assignments on every plan, including Kahoot! Go. No-deadline assignments only on Kahoot! One.
Wayground (Quizizz): Homework on every plan, scheduled up to 30 days ahead, with optional late submissions.

Question types

Kahoot!: 12 on paid plans, including poll, puzzle, word cloud, slider and open-ended. Quiz and true/false on the free plan.
Wayground (Quizizz): 5 on Basic, 18+ on Individual, 20+ on school plans: match, hotspot, graphing, drag and drop, audio response and more.

Trustpilot

Kahoot!: 3.6 (1,107 reviews)
Wayground (Quizizz): 2.5 (23 reviews) for wayground.com, 1.8 (35) for the old quizizz.com profile.

Kahoot! vs Wayground (Quizizz): side by side

Price per teacher a month
$3, Bronze, US, billed yearly. $9 billed monthly
$18, Individual (Super), billed yearly, USD. Wayground says prices may differ by region
Yearly price
$36 Bronze, $84 Silver, $144 Gold, $228 Kahoot! One
$216 Individual. No monthly billing
Free plan
Kahoot! Go: 40 players per game, quiz and true/false questions, 1 image per kahoot, no AI tools
Basic: 100 participants per session, 20 stored activities that expire after 14 days, 10 AI credits a month, 5 question types
Game modes
Classic live game, team mode, accuracy mode, seasonal games and Kahootopia! Premium games from Silver
Teacher-led, Classic, Mastery Peak, Test and Team modes, plus Paper Mode. Power-ups, memes and a leaderboard
Homework and self-paced play
Assignments on every plan, including Kahoot! Go. No-deadline assignments only on Kahoot! One
Homework on every plan, scheduled up to 30 days ahead, with optional late submissions
Question types
12 on paid plans, including poll, puzzle, word cloud, slider and open-ended. Quiz and true/false on the free plan
5 on Basic, 18+ on Individual, 20+ on school plans: match, hotspot, graphing, drag and drop, audio response and more
Player limit per game
40 free, 50 Bronze, 100 Silver, 200 Gold, 800 Kahoot! One
100 on Basic, 1,000 on Individual and school plans
Student accounts needed
No, players join with a PIN at kahoot.it or in the app
Students enter a code at joinmyquiz.com or in the app. The help center tells them to log in first
AI quiz generation
On paid plans: from a topic, URL, Wikipedia article or PDF. Not on Kahoot! Go
On every plan: from a topic, document, URL or standard. 10 credits a month on Basic, unlimited on Individual. AI grading on school plans
LMS integrations
Google Classroom add-on, Canvas, Blackboard, Brightspace, Moodle, Microsoft Teams
Google Classroom and Microsoft Teams on all plans, grade sync on school plans. Canvas, Schoology, Blackboard, Moodle, Brightspace via LTI on school plans
School or district plan
School and district plans on request
School and District plans by quote, paid by purchase order, check, card or ACH
App Store rating, US
4.6 (48K)
4.8 (42K)
Trustpilot
3.6 (1,107 reviews)
2.5 (23 reviews) for wayground.com, 1.8 (35) for the old quizizz.com profile
Founded / HQ
2012, Oslo, Norway
2015, Santa Monica, California. Offices in New York and Bengaluru

Which one fits you?

Choose Kahoot! if:

You want a fast quiz game with everyone on the same question. You need a cheap paid plan: $3 a month for 50 players in the US. You want to pay month to month. You run trainings or events as well as classes: Kahoot! 360 covers companies.

Choose Wayground (Quizizz) if:

You teach classes of up to 100 and want to pay nothing. You need question types for maths and reading: graphing, hotspot, passages. You want AI on the free plan: 10 credits a month. Students need accommodations such as Read Aloud or extra time. Your district wants test mode, AI grading and reports across schools.

Quizizz is now Wayground

Quizizz announced the new name, Wayground, on 24 June 2025. The company is still Quizizz Inc., doing business as Wayground. quizizz.com now opens wayground.com.

The product also changed focus. Wayground calls itself a supplemental learning platform for K-12 and sells assessments, lessons, interactive videos, passages and flashcards in one place. The quiz game with power-ups and a leaderboard is still there.

Price: Quizizz vs Kahoot

Kahoot! is cheaper for one teacher. Bronze costs $3 a month in the US, billed yearly at $36, for 50 players. Gold covers 200 players for $12 a month. Kahoot! also bills monthly, from $9 for Bronze.

Wayground Individual costs $18 a month, billed yearly at $216, and has no monthly option. It allows 1,000 participants per session, unlimited storage and unlimited AI credits. Wayground notes that prices and features may differ by region.

The free plans point the other way. Wayground Basic lets 100 students join a session. Kahoot! Go stops at 40.

Game or assessment

Kahoot! runs one question at a time on a shared screen, with a timer and a leaderboard after each question. Paid plans add polls, puzzles, word clouds and sliders.

Wayground lets students move through questions at their own pace in Classic mode, climb a mountain in Mastery Peak or sit a formal test in Test mode. It has more question types for maths and reading, Read Aloud and other accommodations on every plan, and AI that builds a quiz from a document.

Wayground (Quizizz) wayground.com ↗
Other comparisons: Kahoot! vs MentimeterKahoot! vs BlooketKahoot! vs Gimkit
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

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FAQ

Yes, under a new name. Quizizz became Wayground in June 2025. quizizz.com now opens wayground.com, and the company still trades as Quizizz Inc.

For self-paced practice, tests and classes of up to 100 on a free plan, Wayground offers more. For a live quiz game and the cheapest paid plan at $3 a month, Kahoot! fits better.

Kahoot! Bronze costs $3 a month billed yearly in the US. Wayground Individual costs $18 a month billed yearly at $216. The free Wayground plan allows more players: 100 against 40.

Yes. Wayground Basic is free with 100 participants per session, 20 stored activities, 5 question types and 10 AI credits a month.
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