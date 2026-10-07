Price: Gimkit vs Kahoot

Kahoot! Bronze costs $3 a month in the US, billed yearly at $36, for 50 players. Gold covers 200 players for $12 a month. Billed monthly, Bronze costs $9.

Gimkit Pro costs $59.88 a year, which works out to $4.99 a month, or $14.99 billed monthly. Pro opens every game mode, assignments, image uploads and audio questions. New teacher accounts get a 14-day Pro trial.

For schools, Gimkit publishes its prices: $650 a year for a department of up to 20 teachers and $1,000 a year for a school. Kahoot! school and district plans are sold on request.