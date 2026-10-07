Kahoot! vs Gimkit:
a quiz show or an in-game economy

Pick Kahoot! for a quiz on the big screen with a leaderboard after each question, more question types and AI quiz building, from $3 a month for US teachers. Pick Gimkit for games where students earn in-game cash for correct answers and spend it on upgrades, with no player cap in its free modes. Gimkit homework needs Pro at $59.88 a year.
See the comparison
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How Kahoot! and Gimkit compare

Price per teacher a month

Kahoot!: $3, Bronze, US, billed yearly. $9 billed monthly.
Gimkit: $4.99, Pro, billed yearly. $14.99 billed monthly.

Free plan

Kahoot!: Kahoot! Go: 40 players per game, quiz and true/false questions, 1 image per kahoot, no AI tools.
Gimkit: Basic: featured modes with no player cap, usually 3 free modes at a time, classes and reports. Pro-only modes allow 5 players.

Game modes

Kahoot!: Classic live game, team mode, accuracy mode, seasonal games and Kahootopia! Premium games from Silver.
Gimkit: 10+, including 2D worlds with Gims avatars. Free and Pro-only modes rotate every few weeks.

Homework and self-paced play

Kahoot!: Assignments on every plan, including Kahoot! Go. No-deadline assignments only on Kahoot! One.
Gimkit: Assignments on Pro only, in solo 2D modes. In live games students answer at their own pace.

Question types

Kahoot!: 12 on paid plans, including poll, puzzle, word cloud, slider and open-ended. Quiz and true/false on the free plan.
Gimkit: Multiple choice and text input. Image uploads and audio on Pro.

Trustpilot

Kahoot!: 3.6 (1,107 reviews)
Gimkit: 2.9 (46 reviews)

Kahoot! vs Gimkit: side by side

Price per teacher a month
$3, Bronze, US, billed yearly. $9 billed monthly
$4.99, Pro, billed yearly. $14.99 billed monthly
Yearly price
$36 Bronze, $84 Silver, $144 Gold, $228 Kahoot! One
$59.88 Pro
Free plan
Kahoot! Go: 40 players per game, quiz and true/false questions, 1 image per kahoot, no AI tools
Basic: featured modes with no player cap, usually 3 free modes at a time, classes and reports. Pro-only modes allow 5 players
Game modes
Classic live game, team mode, accuracy mode, seasonal games and Kahootopia! Premium games from Silver
10+, including 2D worlds with Gims avatars. Free and Pro-only modes rotate every few weeks
Homework and self-paced play
Assignments on every plan, including Kahoot! Go. No-deadline assignments only on Kahoot! One
Assignments on Pro only, in solo 2D modes. In live games students answer at their own pace
Question types
12 on paid plans, including poll, puzzle, word cloud, slider and open-ended. Quiz and true/false on the free plan
Multiple choice and text input. Image uploads and audio on Pro
Player limit per game
40 free, 50 Bronze, 100 Silver, 200 Gold, 800 Kahoot! One
500 per live game, 60 in 2D modes
Student accounts needed
No, players join with a PIN at kahoot.it or in the app
No for live games and assignments. Needed for classes, XP and cosmetics
AI quiz generation
On paid plans: from a topic, URL, Wikipedia article or PDF. Not on Kahoot! Go
None in the help center. Kits come from scratch, CSV, pasted flashcard sets, the Question Bank or KitCollab
LMS integrations
Google Classroom add-on, Canvas, Blackboard, Brightspace, Moodle, Microsoft Teams
None listed. Students join classes by link with Google or email sign-in
School or district plan
School and district plans on request
Gimkit Groups: $650 a year for up to 20 teachers, $1,000 a year for a whole school
App Store rating, US
4.6 (48K)
No iOS app, works in the browser
Trustpilot
3.6 (1,107 reviews)
2.9 (46 reviews)
Founded / HQ
2012, Oslo, Norway
Started by Josh Feinsilber as a high school project. Gimkit, Inc., Seattle, Washington

Which one fits you?

Choose Kahoot! if:

You want everyone on the same question with a timer and a leaderboard. You need polls, puzzles, word clouds or sliders. You want AI to build a quiz from a PDF or a web page. Free self-paced assignments matter to you: Kahoot! Go includes them. Your school uses Canvas, Moodle or Brightspace.

Choose Gimkit if:

Your class is larger than 40 and you want to pay nothing for live games. Students should answer at their own pace and spend in-game cash on upgrades. You want students to write questions for the game with KitCollab. Your school wants one price for every teacher: $1,000 a year. You prefer a company with no ads and no outside investors.

Price: Gimkit vs Kahoot

Kahoot! Bronze costs $3 a month in the US, billed yearly at $36, for 50 players. Gold covers 200 players for $12 a month. Billed monthly, Bronze costs $9.

Gimkit Pro costs $59.88 a year, which works out to $4.99 a month, or $14.99 billed monthly. Pro opens every game mode, assignments, image uploads and audio questions. New teacher accounts get a 14-day Pro trial.

For schools, Gimkit publishes its prices: $650 a year for a department of up to 20 teachers and $1,000 a year for a school. Kahoot! school and district plans are sold on request.

How the games differ

Kahoot! shows one question at a time on a shared screen. Players answer against the same timer, and a leaderboard follows each question.

In Gimkit each student answers on their own device at their own pace. Correct answers earn in-game cash, wrong answers cost cash, and students spend it on upgrades and power-ups. 2D modes put students into worlds with avatars called Gims.

Gimkit Basic has no player cap in featured modes, with a hard limit of 500 per game and 60 in 2D modes. It usually offers three free modes at a time and rotates them every few weeks. Kahoot! Go stops at 40 players per game.

Homework, questions and AI

Kahoot! lets teachers assign kahoots for self-paced play on every plan, including the free one. Gimkit assignments need Pro and run in solo 2D modes, with automatic grading.

Kahoot! paid plans have 12 question types and build quizzes with AI from a topic, a URL or a PDF. Gimkit has multiple choice and text input questions and no AI generator in its help center. Teachers import kits from CSV or flashcard sets, or let students submit questions through KitCollab.

Other comparisons: Kahoot! vs MentimeterKahoot! vs BlooketKahoot! vs Wayground (Quizizz)
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

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FAQ

For self-paced games with an in-game economy and large free live games, Gimkit offers more. For a live quiz with one question on the big screen, more question types, AI quiz building and free assignments, Kahoot! fits better.

Kahoot! Bronze costs $3 a month billed yearly for 50 players. Gimkit Pro costs $59.88 a year, or $4.99 a month. Billed monthly, Kahoot! Bronze costs $9 and Gimkit Pro $14.99.

Yes. Gimkit Basic is free with featured modes, classes and reports. Usually three modes are free at a time. Pro-only modes allow 5 players on Basic, and assignments need Pro.

Up to 500 in a live game and 60 in 2D modes. Kahoot! allows 40 players free and up to 800 on Kahoot! One.
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