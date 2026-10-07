Price per teacher a month
$3, Bronze, US, billed yearly. $9 billed monthly
$4.99, Pro, billed yearly. $14.99 billed monthly
$36 Bronze, $84 Silver, $144 Gold, $228 Kahoot! One
Kahoot! Go: 40 players per game, quiz and true/false questions, 1 image per kahoot, no AI tools
Basic: featured modes with no player cap, usually 3 free modes at a time, classes and reports. Pro-only modes allow 5 players
Classic live game, team mode, accuracy mode, seasonal games and Kahootopia! Premium games from Silver
10+, including 2D worlds with Gims avatars. Free and Pro-only modes rotate every few weeks
Homework and self-paced play
Assignments on every plan, including Kahoot! Go. No-deadline assignments only on Kahoot! One
Assignments on Pro only, in solo 2D modes. In live games students answer at their own pace
12 on paid plans, including poll, puzzle, word cloud, slider and open-ended. Quiz and true/false on the free plan
Multiple choice and text input. Image uploads and audio on Pro
40 free, 50 Bronze, 100 Silver, 200 Gold, 800 Kahoot! One
500 per live game, 60 in 2D modes
No, players join with a PIN at kahoot.it or in the app
No for live games and assignments. Needed for classes, XP and cosmetics
On paid plans: from a topic, URL, Wikipedia article or PDF. Not on Kahoot! Go
None in the help center. Kits come from scratch, CSV, pasted flashcard sets, the Question Bank or KitCollab
Google Classroom add-on, Canvas, Blackboard, Brightspace, Moodle, Microsoft Teams
None listed. Students join classes by link with Google or email sign-in
School and district plans on request
Gimkit Groups: $650 a year for up to 20 teachers, $1,000 a year for a whole school
No iOS app, works in the browser
Started by Josh Feinsilber as a high school project. Gimkit, Inc., Seattle, Washington