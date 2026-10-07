Price per teacher a month
$3, Bronze, US, billed yearly. $9 billed monthly
$4.99, Plus, billed yearly. Plus Flex $9.99 billed monthly
$36 Bronze, $84 Silver, $144 Gold, $228 Kahoot! One
Kahoot! Go: 40 players per game, quiz and true/false questions, 1 image per kahoot, no AI tools
Starter: unlimited question sets, 60 players per game, all modes except Plus-only ones, homework open up to 14 days
Classic live game, team mode, accuracy mode, seasonal games and Kahootopia! Premium games from Silver
More than 15, including Gold Quest, Tower Defense, Café, Cyber Hack and Classic. 5 modes are Plus only
Homework and self-paced play
Assignments on every plan, including Kahoot! Go. No-deadline assignments only on Kahoot! One
Homework on every plan: due date up to 14 days ahead on Starter, 365 days on Plus
12 on paid plans, including poll, puzzle, word cloud, slider and open-ended. Quiz and true/false on the free plan
2: multiple choice and typing answer. True/false is a multiple choice question with two options
40 free, 50 Bronze, 100 Silver, 200 Gold, 800 Kahoot! One
60 on Starter, 300 on Plus. Racing and team modes stay at 60
No, players join with a PIN at kahoot.it or in the app
No, players join at play.blooket.com with a Game ID. Logged-in students earn tokens and XP
On paid plans: from a topic, URL, Wikipedia article or PDF. Not on Kahoot! Go
No built-in generator. Khan Academy’s free Khanmigo tool drafts a set and exports it to Blooket
Google Classroom add-on, Canvas, Blackboard, Brightspace, Moodle, Microsoft Teams
None listed. Teachers paste a set or homework link into the LMS
School and district plans on request
Group plans by quote, paid by card or purchase order
No iOS app, works in the browser
2.3 (106 reviews), unclaimed profile
Blooket LLC, United States. Terms follow Delaware law