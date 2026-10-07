Price: Kahoot vs Blooket

Kahoot! Bronze costs $3 a month in the US, billed yearly at $36, and covers 50 players. A class of 60 or more needs Silver: $7 a month, $84 a year, for 100 players. Billed monthly, Bronze costs $9.

Blooket Plus costs $4.99 a month, billed yearly at $59.88, and raises the cap to 300 players. Plus Flex costs $9.99 billed monthly. Plus adds Plus-only modes, folders, question-by-question reports, audio questions and homework deadlines of up to 365 days.

For a teacher who needs more than 60 players, Blooket Plus is cheaper than Kahoot! Silver. Under 50 players, Kahoot! Bronze costs less.