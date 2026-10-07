Kahoot! vs Blooket:
one quiz show or 15+ review games

Pick Kahoot! for a quiz on the big screen: every player sees the same question, and a leaderboard follows each one, from $3 a month for US teachers. Pick Blooket for review games that students play at their own pace, with 60 free players per game and more than 15 game modes. Neither one needs student accounts.
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How Kahoot! and Blooket compare

Price per teacher a month

Kahoot!: $3, Bronze, US, billed yearly. $9 billed monthly.
Blooket: $4.99, Plus, billed yearly. Plus Flex $9.99 billed monthly.

Free plan

Kahoot!: Kahoot! Go: 40 players per game, quiz and true/false questions, 1 image per kahoot, no AI tools.
Blooket: Starter: unlimited question sets, 60 players per game, all modes except Plus-only ones, homework open up to 14 days.

Game modes

Kahoot!: Classic live game, team mode, accuracy mode, seasonal games and Kahootopia! Premium games from Silver.
Blooket: More than 15, including Gold Quest, Tower Defense, Café, Cyber Hack and Classic. 5 modes are Plus only.

Homework and self-paced play

Kahoot!: Assignments on every plan, including Kahoot! Go. No-deadline assignments only on Kahoot! One.
Blooket: Homework on every plan: due date up to 14 days ahead on Starter, 365 days on Plus.

Question types

Kahoot!: 12 on paid plans, including poll, puzzle, word cloud, slider and open-ended. Quiz and true/false on the free plan.
Blooket: 2: multiple choice and typing answer. True/false is a multiple choice question with two options.

Trustpilot

Kahoot!: 3.6 (1,107 reviews)
Blooket: 2.3 (106 reviews), unclaimed profile.

Kahoot! vs Blooket: side by side

Price per teacher a month
$3, Bronze, US, billed yearly. $9 billed monthly
$4.99, Plus, billed yearly. Plus Flex $9.99 billed monthly
Yearly price
$36 Bronze, $84 Silver, $144 Gold, $228 Kahoot! One
$59.88 Plus
Free plan
Kahoot! Go: 40 players per game, quiz and true/false questions, 1 image per kahoot, no AI tools
Starter: unlimited question sets, 60 players per game, all modes except Plus-only ones, homework open up to 14 days
Game modes
Classic live game, team mode, accuracy mode, seasonal games and Kahootopia! Premium games from Silver
More than 15, including Gold Quest, Tower Defense, Café, Cyber Hack and Classic. 5 modes are Plus only
Homework and self-paced play
Assignments on every plan, including Kahoot! Go. No-deadline assignments only on Kahoot! One
Homework on every plan: due date up to 14 days ahead on Starter, 365 days on Plus
Question types
12 on paid plans, including poll, puzzle, word cloud, slider and open-ended. Quiz and true/false on the free plan
2: multiple choice and typing answer. True/false is a multiple choice question with two options
Player limit per game
40 free, 50 Bronze, 100 Silver, 200 Gold, 800 Kahoot! One
60 on Starter, 300 on Plus. Racing and team modes stay at 60
Student accounts needed
No, players join with a PIN at kahoot.it or in the app
No, players join at play.blooket.com with a Game ID. Logged-in students earn tokens and XP
AI quiz generation
On paid plans: from a topic, URL, Wikipedia article or PDF. Not on Kahoot! Go
No built-in generator. Khan Academy’s free Khanmigo tool drafts a set and exports it to Blooket
LMS integrations
Google Classroom add-on, Canvas, Blackboard, Brightspace, Moodle, Microsoft Teams
None listed. Teachers paste a set or homework link into the LMS
School or district plan
School and district plans on request
Group plans by quote, paid by card or purchase order
App Store rating, US
4.6 (48K)
No iOS app, works in the browser
Trustpilot
3.6 (1,107 reviews)
2.3 (106 reviews), unclaimed profile
Founded / HQ
2012, Oslo, Norway
Blooket LLC, United States. Terms follow Delaware law

Which one fits you?

Choose Kahoot! if:

You want the whole class on the same question at the same time. You need more question types: poll, puzzle, word cloud, slider. You want AI to build a quiz from a PDF or a web page. Students should play in an app, and you want 4.6 stars on the US App Store behind it. You use Canvas, Moodle or Brightspace and want the quiz inside the course.

Choose Blooket if:

You teach a class of up to 60 and want to pay nothing. Students should answer at their own pace inside a game like Gold Quest or Tower Defense. You want to switch game modes while keeping the same question set. Homework should run in game form, open up to 14 days on the free plan. You need 300 players in one game for $59.88 a year.

Price: Kahoot vs Blooket

Kahoot! Bronze costs $3 a month in the US, billed yearly at $36, and covers 50 players. A class of 60 or more needs Silver: $7 a month, $84 a year, for 100 players. Billed monthly, Bronze costs $9.

Blooket Plus costs $4.99 a month, billed yearly at $59.88, and raises the cap to 300 players. Plus Flex costs $9.99 billed monthly. Plus adds Plus-only modes, folders, question-by-question reports, audio questions and homework deadlines of up to 365 days.

For a teacher who needs more than 60 players, Blooket Plus is cheaper than Kahoot! Silver. Under 50 players, Kahoot! Bronze costs less.

How the games differ

Kahoot! runs one question at a time on a shared screen. Every player answers against the same timer, and a leaderboard shows after each question. The free plan covers 40 players with quiz and true/false questions.

Blooket wraps the same questions in games. In most modes students answer at their own pace and spend the result inside the game: gold in Gold Quest, towers in Tower Defense, food in Café. Classic mode works like Kahoot!, with synced questions and a leaderboard. The free plan covers 60 players and every mode except five Plus-only ones.

Homework, question types and AI

Both tools let students play on their own time on the free plan. Blooket homework closes after up to 14 days on Starter and 365 days on Plus. Kahoot! assignments without a deadline need Kahoot! One.

Kahoot! has 12 question types on paid plans. Blooket has two: multiple choice and typing answer. Kahoot! paid plans build quizzes with AI from a topic, a URL or a PDF. Blooket points teachers to Khanmigo, a free Khan Academy tool that exports sets to Blooket.

Blooket blooket.com ↗
Other comparisons: Kahoot! vs MentimeterKahoot! vs Wayground (Quizizz)Kahoot! vs Gimkit
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

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FAQ

For self-paced review games, Blooket offers more: over 15 modes and 60 free players per game. For a live quiz with one question on the big screen, more question types and AI quiz building, Kahoot! fits better.

Kahoot! Bronze costs $3 a month billed yearly for 50 players. Blooket Plus costs $4.99 a month billed yearly for 300 players. For more than 60 players, Blooket is cheaper than Kahoot! Silver at $7.

Yes. Blooket Starter is free with unlimited question sets, 60 players per game and homework open for up to 14 days.

No. Blooket players join at play.blooket.com with a Game ID, Kahoot! players join at kahoot.it with a PIN. Blooket accounts let students keep tokens and XP.
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