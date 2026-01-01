European EdTech on one map
170 EdTech companies from 24 European countries in one catalogue: language apps, tutoring, school platforms, corporate learning and more. Filter by category, country and audience.
Browse by categoryAll 170 companies
- K-12 learning 38 companies
- Corporate learning 31 companies
- Learning platforms 17 companies
- Higher education 16 companies
- Language learning 14 companies
- Tech skills 14 companies
- Study tools 13 companies
- Assessment 12 companies
- Creative skills 8 companies
- Tutoring 6 companies
- Virtual labs 1 company
Lists
- Quizlet alternatives
- Kahoot alternatives
- Duolingo alternatives
- Mentimeter alternatives
- Best language learning apps
- Best study apps
- Best app to learn Spanish
- Best app to learn French
- Best flashcard app
- Best LMS
- Best app to learn Japanese
- Best app to learn Italian
- Best app to learn German
- Best app to learn English
- Best app to learn Portuguese
Comparisons
- Babbel vs Duolingo
- Memrise vs Duolingo
- Busuu vs Duolingo
- Babbel vs Busuu
- Kahoot! vs Mentimeter
- Mentimeter vs Slido
- Babbel vs Rosetta Stone
- Synthesia vs HeyGen
- DataCamp vs Codecademy
- Babbel vs Pimsleur
- LearnWorlds vs Teachable
- Mondly vs Duolingo
- DataCamp vs Coursera
- LearnWorlds vs Thinkific
- Tandem vs HelloTalk
- Docebo vs TalentLMS
- Kahoot! vs Blooket
- Kahoot! vs Wayground (Quizizz)
- Kahoot! vs Gimkit
- DataCamp vs Dataquest
- DataCamp vs Udemy
- Docebo vs Cornerstone OnDemand
- Synthesia vs Colossyan
Browse by country
Each point is a country, the number shows how many companies from the catalogue are based there. Click a country to see its companies.
- companies
- 170
- countries
- 24
- categories
- 11
- cities
- 57
All companies
Filters
170 companies
-
BabbelLanguage learning
Language courses in an app and on the web, plus live online classes.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- babbel.com
-
LingodaLanguage learning
Live online language classes with teachers in small groups.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- lingoda.com
-
KnowunityStudy tools
Students share notes and study materials and ask an AI tutor.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- knowunity.com
-
SpeexxCorporate learning
Language and communication training for employees.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Munich, Germany
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- speexx.com
-
GoStudentTutoring
One-to-one online tutoring for school students.
- Based in
- 🇦🇹 Vienna, Austria
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- gostudent.org
-
Kahoot!Assessment
Quiz games for classrooms, training sessions and events.
- Based in
- 🇳🇴 Oslo, Norway
- Serves
- Schools, Companies
- Website
- kahoot.com
-
BusuuLanguage learning
Language lessons with feedback from native speakers in the community.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- busuu.com
-
MemriseLanguage learning
Vocabulary and speaking practice built around clips of native speakers.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- memrise.com
-
Seneca LearningK-12 learning
Revision courses and homework for school subjects.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Schools, Consumers
- Website
- senecalearning.com
-
BrainlyStudy tools
Homework questions answered by the community and by AI.
- Based in
- 🇵🇱 Kraków, Poland
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- brainly.com
-
StuDocuStudy tools
Students share lecture notes, summaries and past exams.
- Based in
- 🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Serves
- Universities, Consumers
- Website
- studocu.com
-
LepayaCorporate learning
Soft-skills training for employees that mixes online modules and workshops.
- Based in
- 🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- lepaya.com
-
OpenClassroomsHigher education
Online vocational programmes with mentors and projects.
- Based in
- 🇫🇷 Paris, France
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- openclassrooms.com
-
360LearningCorporate learning
A learning platform where employees build courses for each other.
- Based in
- 🇫🇷 Paris, France
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- 360learning.com
-
Sana LabsCorporate learning
An AI learning platform and knowledge assistant for teams.
- Based in
- 🇸🇪 Stockholm, Sweden
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- sanalabs.com
-
LabsterVirtual labs
Virtual science lab simulations for schools and universities.
- Based in
- 🇩🇰 Copenhagen, Denmark
- Serves
- Universities, Schools
- Website
- labster.com
-
SofatutorK-12 learning
Short explainer videos, exercises and worksheets for school grades 1 to 13.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- sofatutor.com
-
StudySmarterStudy tools
A study app for university and school students.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Munich, Germany
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- studysmarter.de
-
MasterplanCorporate learning
A digital learning platform for companies.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- masterplan.com
-
CoachHubCorporate learning
Digital coaching for employees with certified coaches matched by AI.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- coachhub.com
-
AmbossHigher education
A medical knowledge platform for doctors and medical students.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
- Serves
- Universities, Consumers
- Website
- amboss.com
-
LecturioHigher education
Online medical and nursing courses with question banks and quizzes.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Leipzig, Germany
- Serves
- Universities, Consumers
- Website
- lecturio.com
-
bettermarksK-12 learning
An adaptive maths learning system for schools.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- bettermarks.com
-
ANTONK-12 learning
A free learning app for school subjects.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
- Serves
- Schools, Consumers
- Website
- anton.app
-
simpleclubK-12 learning
A learning app for school and vocational training.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Germany
- Serves
- Consumers, Schools
- Website
- simpleclub.com
-
StudoHigher education
Digital campus services for universities, such as campus cards and attendance tracking.
- Based in
- 🇦🇹 Graz, Austria
- Serves
- Universities
- Website
- studo.com
-
UnibuddyHigher education
A student-to-student recruitment platform for universities.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Universities
- Website
- unibuddy.com
-
FutureLearnHigher education
Online courses and degrees from universities and other institutions.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers, Universities
- Website
- futurelearn.com
-
TwinklK-12 learning
Teaching resources for schools and parents.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 Sheffield, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Schools, Consumers
- Website
- twinkl.co.uk
-
Third Space LearningTutoring
One-to-one online maths tutoring for schools.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 Swindon, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- thirdspacelearning.com
-
MyTutorTutoring
Online tutoring for school pupils with university students as tutors.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers, Schools
- Website
- mytutor.co.uk
-
Sparx LearningK-12 learning
Homework and practice platforms for school maths, reading and science.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 Exeter, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- sparx-learning.com
-
CENTURY TechK-12 learning
English, maths and science learning for primary, secondary and further education.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- century.tech
-
MultiverseCorporate learning
Apprenticeships and upskilling programmes for employees, focused on AI and data.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- multiverse.io
-
LingokidsK-12 learning
Learning games, songs and shows for young children.
- Based in
- 🇪🇸 Madrid, Spain
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- lingokids.com
-
EdpuzzleAssessment
Interactive video lessons that teachers create and connect to their LMS.
- Based in
- 🇪🇸 Barcelona, Spain
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- edpuzzle.com
-
IronhackTech skills
Bootcamps in web development, data analytics, cybersecurity and UX/UI design.
- Based in
- 🇪🇸 Spain
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- ironhack.com
-
SmartickK-12 learning
A personalised online learning method that adapts to each child.
- Based in
- 🇪🇸 Spain
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- smartick.com
-
DomestikaCreative skills
Online courses for creative professionals.
- Based in
- 🇪🇸 Spain
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- domestika.org
-
Le WagonTech skills
Coding and data bootcamps.
- Based in
- 🇫🇷 Paris, France
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- lewagon.com
-
SchoolMouvK-12 learning
Online lessons, videos and exercises for the French school curriculum.
- Based in
- 🇫🇷 Paris, France
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- schoolmouv.fr
-
LaliloK-12 learning
A reading and French app for primary schools.
- Based in
- 🇫🇷 Paris, France
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- lalilo.com
-
KartableK-12 learning
Online lessons for primary, middle and high school in France.
- Based in
- 🇫🇷 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- kartable.fr
-
DidaskCorporate learning
A training platform with an LMS, an authoring tool and an AI coach.
- Based in
- 🇫🇷 Paris, France
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- didask.com
-
Rise UpCorporate learning
A training and coaching platform for companies.
- Based in
- 🇫🇷 Paris, France
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- riseup.ai
-
StudiHigher education
Online training and state-recognised diplomas studied at a distance.
- Based in
- 🇫🇷 Paris, France
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- studi.com
-
SqulaK-12 learning
Online practice for every primary school subject.
- Based in
- 🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- squla.nl
-
SnappetK-12 learning
Adaptive learning for primary school classrooms.
- Based in
- 🇳🇱 Netherlands
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- snappet.org
-
StudyportalsHigher education
A search engine for study programmes at universities worldwide.
- Based in
- 🇳🇱 Eindhoven, Netherlands
- Serves
- Consumers, Universities
- Website
- studyportals.com
-
GoodHabitzCorporate learning
Online training courses for employees.
- Based in
- 🇳🇱 Eindhoven, Netherlands
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- goodhabitz.com
-
itslearningLearning platforms
A learning platform for schools.
- Based in
- 🇳🇴 Bergen, Norway
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- itslearning.com
-
InsperaAssessment
Digital exams and online proctoring for schools and universities.
- Based in
- 🇳🇴 Oslo, Norway
- Serves
- Schools, Universities
- Website
- inspera.com
-
MentimeterAssessment
Live polls, quizzes and Q&A for interactive presentations.
- Based in
- 🇸🇪 Stockholm, Sweden
- Serves
- Companies, Schools
- Website
- mentimeter.com
-
KognityK-12 learning
Interactive digital textbooks for IB, Cambridge IGCSE and other curricula.
- Based in
- 🇸🇪 Stockholm, Sweden
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- kognity.com
-
BinogiK-12 learning
Animated lessons and quizzes for school students.
- Based in
- 🇸🇪 Stockholm, Sweden
- Serves
- Schools, Consumers
- Website
- binogi.com
-
ClanedLearning platforms
A learning platform with personalised learning and skills mapping.
- Based in
- 🇫🇮 Helsinki, Finland
- Serves
- Companies, Schools
- Website
- claned.com
-
SeppoCorporate learning
Gamified learning and AI simulations for training.
- Based in
- 🇫🇮 Helsinki, Finland
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- seppo.io
-
Kide ScienceK-12 learning
Science activities for early childhood education.
- Based in
- 🇫🇮 Finland
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- kidescience.com
-
Area9 LyceumCorporate learning
Adaptive learning for professional and corporate training.
- Based in
- 🇩🇰 Copenhagen, Denmark
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- area9lyceum.com
-
TestportalAssessment
Online tests and quizzes for skills and knowledge assessment.
- Based in
- 🇵🇱 Wrocław, Poland
- Serves
- Companies, Schools
- Website
- testportal.com
-
WeSchoolLearning platforms
A digital classroom and learning platform for schools.
- Based in
- 🇮🇹 Milan, Italy
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- weschool.com
-
Talent GardenTech skills
A digital skills academy and coworking campuses.
- Based in
- 🇮🇹 Milan, Italy
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- talentgarden.com
-
LearnUponCorporate learning
A learning platform for employee, customer and partner training.
- Based in
- 🇮🇪 Dublin, Ireland
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- learnupon.com
-
GoConqrStudy tools
Students and teachers create and share study resources.
- Based in
- 🇮🇪 Dublin, Ireland
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- goconqr.com
-
BookWidgetsAssessment
Interactive exercises and quizzes that teachers create.
- Based in
- 🇧🇪 Ghent, Belgium
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- bookwidgets.com
-
CoorpacademyCorporate learning
Digital learning content for companies, part of Go1.
- Based in
- 🇨🇭 Lausanne, Switzerland
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- coorpacademy.com
-
LingvistLanguage learning
A language learning app built around vocabulary.
- Based in
- 🇪🇪 Tallinn, Estonia
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- lingvist.com
-
Turing CollegeTech skills
Online courses in programming and data for working professionals.
- Based in
- 🇱🇹 Vilnius, Lithuania
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- turingcollege.com
-
KinderpediaLearning platforms
School management and a student information system for kindergartens and schools.
- Based in
- 🇷🇴 Romania
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- kinderpedia.co
-
KironHigher education
Free online learning pathways for refugees into higher education.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
- Serves
- Consumers, Universities
- Website
- kiron.ngo
-
fobizzLearning platforms
Online training and AI tools for teachers.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Hamburg, Germany
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- fobizz.com
-
edukiK-12 learning
A marketplace for teaching materials made by teachers.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Germany
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- eduki.com
-
EdurinoK-12 learning
Learning games with figurines for young children.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Munich, Germany
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- edurino.com
-
SharpistCorporate learning
Digital coaching for leaders and managers.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- sharpist.com
-
ScribbrStudy tools
Proofreading, citation and plagiarism tools for students.
- Based in
- 🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Serves
- Consumers, Universities
- Website
- scribbr.com
-
FeedbackFruitsLearning platforms
Course design and peer feedback tools for universities.
- Based in
- 🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Serves
- Universities
- Website
- feedbackfruits.com
-
StudyGoStudy tools
Practice tests and study tools for secondary school students.
- Based in
- 🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- studygo.com
-
KortextHigher education
Digital textbooks and study tools for universities.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 Bournemouth, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Universities
- Website
- kortext.com
-
FireflyLearning platforms
A learning platform that connects teachers, students and parents.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- fireflylearning.com
-
ArborLearning platforms
A management information system for schools.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- arbor-education.com
-
Atom LearningK-12 learning
Adaptive learning and mock tests for 11+ and school exams.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers, Schools
- Website
- atomlearning.com
-
Oak National AcademyK-12 learning
Free curriculum resources and lessons for teachers in England.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- thenational.academy
-
LearnerblyCorporate learning
A learning marketplace and budget platform for employees.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- learnerbly.com
-
Hive LearningCorporate learning
Peer learning programmes for employees.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- hivelearning.com
-
PobbleK-12 learning
Daily writing prompts and lessons for primary schools.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- pobble.com
-
KanoTech skills
Computer kits and coding activities for children.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- kano.me
-
CognassistCorporate learning
Learning support and inclusion tools for further education and apprenticeships.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- cognassist.com
-
Satchel OneLearning platforms
School software for homework, behaviour and communication.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- teamsatchel.com
-
LingumiLanguage learning
English learning for young children.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- lingumi.com
-
Learn AmpCorporate learning
An employee learning and engagement platform.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- learnamp.com
-
TutorfulTutoring
An online tutoring marketplace.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 Sheffield, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- tutorful.co.uk
-
LexploreAssessment
Eye-tracking and AI reading assessments for schools.
- Based in
- 🇸🇪 Stockholm, Sweden
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- lexplore.com
-
KlaxoonCorporate learning
Collaboration and workshop tools for teams, part of Wrike.
- Based in
- 🇫🇷 Rennes, France
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- klaxoon.com
-
EdflexCorporate learning
A learning content platform for companies.
- Based in
- 🇫🇷 Paris, France
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- edflex.com
-
SimundiaCorporate learning
Professional coaching for employees.
- Based in
- 🇫🇷 Paris, France
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- simundia.com
-
DigischoolK-12 learning
Revision courses and exercises for French students.
- Based in
- 🇫🇷 France
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- digischool.fr
-
Nomad EducationK-12 learning
A revision app for school and higher education exams in France.
- Based in
- 🇫🇷 France
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- nomadeducation.fr
-
PixAssessment
A public service that assesses and certifies digital skills in France.
- Based in
- 🇫🇷 France
- Serves
- Consumers, Schools
- Website
- pix.fr
-
JedhaTech skills
Training in AI, data and cybersecurity.
- Based in
- 🇫🇷 Paris, France
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- jedha.co
-
SuperprofTutoring
A marketplace to find private tutors.
- Based in
- 🇫🇷 France
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- superprof.com
-
AcadomiaTutoring
Private tutoring and homework support.
- Based in
- 🇫🇷 Paris, France
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- acadomia.fr
-
WooclapAssessment
Interactive questions and polls for classes and presentations.
- Based in
- 🇧🇪 Brussels, Belgium
- Serves
- Universities, Companies
- Website
- wooclap.com
-
GeniallyLearning platforms
Interactive presentations, games and learning content.
- Based in
- 🇪🇸 Córdoba, Spain
- Serves
- Schools, Companies
- Website
- genially.com
-
start2impactTech skills
Online programmes in digital skills.
- Based in
- 🇮🇹 Italy
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- start2impact.it
-
AulabTech skills
Coding bootcamps.
- Based in
- 🇮🇹 Italy
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- aulab.it
-
EdutenK-12 learning
A maths practice platform for schools.
- Based in
- 🇫🇮 Finland
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- eduten.com
-
ClioK-12 learning
Digital learning materials for schools.
- Based in
- 🇩🇰 Copenhagen, Denmark
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- clio.me
-
eTutorLanguage learning
Online English courses.
- Based in
- 🇵🇱 Poland
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- etutor.pl
-
EdookitLearning platforms
A school information system for grades, attendance and communication.
- Based in
- 🇨🇿 Czechia
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- edookit.com
-
StudyclixK-12 learning
Exam papers and revision for Irish secondary school students.
- Based in
- 🇮🇪 Ireland
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- studyclix.ie
-
ClasstimeAssessment
Interactive questions and quizzes for teachers.
- Based in
- 🇨🇭 Switzerland
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- classtime.com
-
TalentLMSCorporate learning
A cloud LMS for employee, partner and customer training, with a free plan.
- Based in
- 🇬🇷 Athens, Greece
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- talentlms.com
-
LearnWorldsLearning platforms
Online course platform for selling courses and running branded training academies.
- Based in
- 🇨🇾 Limassol, Cyprus
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- learnworlds.com
-
BlinkistStudy tools
15-minute text and audio summaries of nonfiction books and podcasts.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- blinkist.com
-
DataCampTech skills
Interactive online courses in data science, AI, Python and SQL.
- Based in
- 🇧🇪 Leuven, Belgium
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies, Universities
- Website
- datacamp.com
-
DoceboLearning platforms
An enterprise learning platform founded in Italy, listed on the TSX and Nasdaq.
- Based in
- 🇮🇹 Biassono, Italy
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- docebo.com
-
CodilityAssessment
Coding tests and live technical interviews for hiring and assessing engineers.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- codility.com
-
ElucidatCorporate learning
Cloud e-learning authoring tool, sold as Create by Confirm since 2026.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 Brighton, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- elucidat.com
-
MondlyLanguage learning
Language app for 41 languages with a chatbot and VR, owned by Pearson since 2022.
- Based in
- 🇷🇴 Brașov, Romania
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- mondly.com
-
SynthesiaCorporate learning
AI videos with avatars and voices for training and internal communication.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- synthesia.io
-
TestGorillaAssessment
Pre-employment skills tests, AI interviews and candidate sourcing for hiring teams.
- Based in
- 🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- testgorilla.com
-
TandemLanguage learning
A language exchange app that pairs learners with native speakers by chat and call.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- tandem.net
-
LingvanoLanguage learning
Sign language app for ASL, BSL and ÖGS with video lessons by Deaf teachers.
- Based in
- 🇦🇹 Vienna, Austria
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- lingvano.com
-
LeapsomeCorporate learning
An HR platform with reviews, goals, surveys, an LMS and an HRIS, priced per employee.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- leapsome.com
-
Systeme.ioLearning platforms
All-in-one platform for courses, funnels and email marketing, with a free plan.
- Based in
- 🇮🇪 Dublin, Ireland
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- systeme.io
-
YousicianCreative skills
Apps that teach guitar, piano, ukulele, bass and singing, plus the GuitarTuna tuner.
- Based in
- 🇫🇮 Helsinki, Finland
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- yousician.com
-
flowkeyCreative skills
Piano app that listens as you play, with 1,500+ songs and step-by-step courses.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
- Serves
- Consumers, Schools
- Website
- flowkey.com
-
SkooveCreative skills
Piano lessons app that listens to your playing via microphone or MIDI and gives feedback.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- skoove.com
-
ColossyanCorporate learning
AI training videos and courses with avatars, quizzes and SCORM export.
- Based in
- 🇭🇺 Budapest, Hungary
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- colossyan.com
-
BBC MaestroCreative skills
Video courses taught by well-known authors, chefs, musicians and founders.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- bbcmaestro.com
-
ScrimbaTech skills
Interactive coding screencasts you can pause and edit, plus career paths in web and AI.
- Based in
- 🇳🇴 Oslo, Norway
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies, Schools
- Website
- scrimba.com
-
eloomiCorporate learning
An LMS with performance management for companies, owned by Dayforce since 2024.
- Based in
- 🇩🇰 Copenhagen, Denmark
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- eloomi.com
-
EasygeneratorCorporate learning
Cloud e-learning authoring tool with AI, priced per author and billed yearly.
- Based in
- 🇳🇱 Rotterdam, Netherlands
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- easygenerator.com
-
PhotomathStudy tools
A maths app that scans a problem and explains the solution step by step.
- Based in
- 🇭🇷 Zagreb, Croatia
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- photomath.com
-
MimoTech skills
A coding app with courses in Python, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, SQL and React.
- Based in
- 🇦🇹 Vienna, Austria
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- mimo.org
-
GeoGebraK-12 learning
Maths apps for graphing, geometry, 3D and CAS, free for non-commercial use.
- Based in
- 🇦🇹 Linz, Austria
- Serves
- Schools, Consumers, Universities
- Website
- geogebra.org
-
GoodnotesStudy tools
A note-taking app for handwriting, PDF markup and AI study help on tablets.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers, Schools, Companies
- Website
- goodnotes.com
-
ChordifyCreative skills
Shows synced chords for any song for guitar, piano, ukulele and mandolin.
- Based in
- 🇳🇱 Groningen, Netherlands
- Serves
- Consumers, Schools
- Website
- chordify.net
-
PerlegoHigher education
Subscription digital library of academic and professional ebooks.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers, Universities
- Website
- perlego.com
-
Save My ExamsStudy tools
Exam-board revision notes, exam questions and past papers for GCSE, A Level, IB and AP.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers, Schools
- Website
- savemyexams.com
-
JustinGuitarCreative skills
Free guitar video lessons by Justin Sandercoe, plus paid apps built by Musopia.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- justinguitar.com
-
TassomaiK-12 learning
Adaptive quiz homework and revision for GCSE, KS3, 11+ and 13+ subjects.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Schools, Consumers
- Website
- tassomai.com
-
MendeleyHigher education
A reference manager with a Word citation add-in, owned by Elsevier.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Universities, Consumers
- Website
- mendeley.com
-
Up LearnK-12 learning
Online A Level and GCSE courses with a money-back grade guarantee.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers, Schools
- Website
- uplearn.co.uk
-
LanguageToolStudy tools
Grammar, spelling and style checker for 31 languages, with an open-source core.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Hamburg, Germany
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- languagetool.org
-
Language TransferLanguage learning
Free audio language courses by the Thinking Method, funded by learner donations.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 Brighton & Hove, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- languagetransfer.org
-
Learning PoolCorporate learning
Workplace learning platforms, courses and authoring from Derry, renamed Confirm in 2026.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 Derry, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Companies
- Website
- confirm.com
-
BeelinguappLanguage learning
Stories in two languages side by side, read aloud by native narrators.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
- Serves
- Consumers, Schools, Companies
- Website
- beelinguapp.com
-
SpeaklyLanguage learning
A language app that teaches the 4,000 most frequent words in whole sentences.
- Based in
- 🇪🇪 Tallinn, Estonia
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- speakly.me
-
PitchLearning platforms
Presentation software for teams with real-time editing, AI and deck analytics.
- Based in
- 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
- Serves
- Companies, Consumers
- Website
- pitch.com
-
Teach Your MonsterK-12 learning
Phonics, reading, maths and healthy eating games for ages 3 to 6, free on computers.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers, Schools
- Website
- teachyourmonster.org
-
Night ZookeeperK-12 learning
Reading and writing games and lessons for ages 6–12, with tutor feedback.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers, Schools
- Website
- nightzookeeper.com
-
EF English LiveLanguage learning
Online English school of EF with private and group classes 24/7.
- Based in
- 🇨🇭 Zurich, Switzerland
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- englishlive.ef.com
-
NessyK-12 learning
Online reading, spelling, maths and typing programmes for children with dyslexia.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 Bristol, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers, Schools
- Website
- nessy.com
-
PreziLearning platforms
Zooming presentations with AI, live polls and quizzes, founded in Budapest.
- Based in
- 🇭🇺 Budapest, Hungary
- Serves
- Schools, Universities, Companies
- Website
- prezi.com
-
21 DrawCreative skills
Video courses and books on drawing, painting and digital art.
- Based in
- 🇸🇪 Knivsta, Sweden
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- 21-draw.com
-
Code InstituteTech skills
Online software development, data and AI diplomas and bootcamps for career changers.
- Based in
- 🇮🇪 Dublin, Ireland
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- codeinstitute.net
-
365 Data ScienceTech skills
Video courses, career tracks and exams in data science, AI, SQL and Python.
- Based in
- 🇧🇬 Sofia, Bulgaria
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- 365datascience.com
-
AlisonLearning platforms
Free online courses with paid certificates and diplomas, from Galway.
- Based in
- 🇮🇪 Galway, Ireland
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- alison.com
-
Open Study CollegeHigher education
Home study A Levels, GCSEs, Access to HE and professional qualifications.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 Birmingham, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- openstudycollege.com
-
OverleafHigher education
An online LaTeX editor for papers and theses, majority-owned by Digital Science.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Universities, Consumers, Companies
- Website
- overleaf.com
-
Learning PeopleTech skills
Online IT, cyber, data and project management certification pathways with career coaching.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 Hove, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- learningpeople.com
-
The Knowledge AcademyCorporate learning
PRINCE2, ITIL, Agile and business courses online, self-paced and in classrooms.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 Bracknell, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Companies, Consumers
- Website
- theknowledgeacademy.com
-
learndirectHigher education
Online Access to HE Diplomas, GCSEs, A-levels and vocational courses for adults.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 Bournemouth, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- learndirect.com
-
Wolsey Hall OxfordK-12 learning
Self-paced online homeschool courses from Primary to A Level, with tutor marking.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 Oxford, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers, Schools
- Website
- wolseyhalloxford.org.uk
-
ScholarcyStudy tools
Turns research papers into summary flashcards with references, owned by Everway.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers, Universities
- Website
- scholarcy.com
-
Minerva Virtual AcademyK-12 learning
A DfE-accredited online school for ages 11 to 18 with live lessons and mentors.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers, Schools
- Website
- minervavirtual.com
-
GCSEPodK-12 learning
Short GCSE video lessons, quizzes and assignments for secondary schools.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Schools
- Website
- gcsepod.com
-
ICS LearnHigher education
Online courses for CIPD, AAT, CMI and other UK professional qualifications.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 Glasgow, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers, Companies
- Website
- icslearn.co.uk
-
King’s InterHighK-12 learning
A full-time online school for ages 7–19 with British curriculum and the IB Diploma.
- Based in
- 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
- Serves
- Consumers
- Website
- kingsinterhigh.co.uk
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