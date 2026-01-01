European EdTech on one map

170 EdTech companies from 24 European countries in one catalogue: language apps, tutoring, school platforms, corporate learning and more. Filter by category, country and audience.

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Popular: K-12 learningCorporate learningLearning platformsHigher educationLanguage learningTech skills

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All 170 companies

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Each point is a country, the number shows how many companies from the catalogue are based there. Click a country to see its companies.

companies
170
countries
24
categories
11
cities
57

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170 companies

  • Babbel

    Language learning

    Language courses in an app and on the web, plus live online classes.

    Based in
    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
    Serves
    Consumers, Companies
    Profile
    Open profile →
    Website
    babbel.com

  • Lingoda

    Language learning

    Live online language classes with teachers in small groups.

    Based in
    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
    Serves
    Consumers, Companies
    Profile
    Open profile →
    Website
    lingoda.com

  • Knowunity

    Study tools

    Students share notes and study materials and ask an AI tutor.

    Based in
    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
    Serves
    Consumers
    Profile
    Open profile →
    Website
    knowunity.com

  • Speexx

    Corporate learning

    Language and communication training for employees.

    Based in
    🇩🇪 Munich, Germany
    Serves
    Companies
    Profile
    Open profile →
    Website
    speexx.com

  • GoStudent

    Tutoring

    One-to-one online tutoring for school students.

    Based in
    🇦🇹 Vienna, Austria
    Serves
    Consumers
    Profile
    Open profile →
    Website
    gostudent.org

  • Kahoot!

    Assessment

    Quiz games for classrooms, training sessions and events.

    Based in
    🇳🇴 Oslo, Norway
    Serves
    Schools, Companies
    Profile
    Open profile →
    Website
    kahoot.com

  • Busuu

    Language learning

    Language lessons with feedback from native speakers in the community.

    Based in
    🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
    Serves
    Consumers, Companies
    Profile
    Open profile →
    Website
    busuu.com

  • Memrise

    Language learning

    Vocabulary and speaking practice built around clips of native speakers.

    Based in
    🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
    Serves
    Consumers
    Profile
    Open profile →
    Website
    memrise.com

  • Seneca Learning

    K-12 learning

    Revision courses and homework for school subjects.

    Based in
    🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
    Serves
    Schools, Consumers
    Profile
    Open profile →
    Website
    senecalearning.com

  • Brainly

    Study tools

    Homework questions answered by the community and by AI.

    Based in
    🇵🇱 Kraków, Poland
    Serves
    Consumers
    Profile
    Open profile →
    Website
    brainly.com

  • StuDocu

    Study tools

    Students share lecture notes, summaries and past exams.

    Based in
    🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands
    Serves
    Universities, Consumers
    Profile
    Open profile →
    Website
    studocu.com

  • Lepaya

    Corporate learning

    Soft-skills training for employees that mixes online modules and workshops.

    Based in
    🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands
    Serves
    Companies
    Profile
    Open profile →
    Website
    lepaya.com

  • OpenClassrooms

    Higher education

    Online vocational programmes with mentors and projects.

    Based in
    🇫🇷 Paris, France
    Serves
    Consumers, Companies
    Profile
    Open profile →
    Website
    openclassrooms.com

  • 360Learning

    Corporate learning

    A learning platform where employees build courses for each other.

    Based in
    🇫🇷 Paris, France
    Serves
    Companies
    Profile
    Open profile →
    Website
    360learning.com

  • Sana Labs

    Corporate learning

    An AI learning platform and knowledge assistant for teams.

    Based in
    🇸🇪 Stockholm, Sweden
    Serves
    Companies
    Profile
    Open profile →
    Website
    sanalabs.com

  • Labster

    Virtual labs

    Virtual science lab simulations for schools and universities.

    Based in
    🇩🇰 Copenhagen, Denmark
    Serves
    Universities, Schools
    Profile
    Open profile →
    Website
    labster.com

  • Sofatutor

    K-12 learning

    Short explainer videos, exercises and worksheets for school grades 1 to 13.

    Based in
    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
    Serves
    Consumers
    Profile
    Open profile →
    Website
    sofatutor.com

  • StudySmarter

    Study tools

    A study app for university and school students.

    Based in
    🇩🇪 Munich, Germany
    Serves
    Consumers
    Profile
    Open profile →
    Website
    studysmarter.de

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