Babbel Language learning Language courses in an app and on the web, plus live online classes. Based in 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website babbel.com ↗

Lingoda Language learning Live online language classes with teachers in small groups. Based in 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website lingoda.com ↗

Knowunity Study tools Students share notes and study materials and ask an AI tutor. Based in 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website knowunity.com ↗

Speexx Corporate learning Language and communication training for employees. Based in 🇩🇪 Munich, Germany Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website speexx.com ↗

GoStudent Tutoring One-to-one online tutoring for school students. Based in 🇦🇹 Vienna, Austria Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website gostudent.org ↗

Kahoot! Assessment Quiz games for classrooms, training sessions and events. Based in 🇳🇴 Oslo, Norway Serves Schools, Companies Profile Open profile → Website kahoot.com ↗

Busuu Language learning Language lessons with feedback from native speakers in the community. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website busuu.com ↗

Memrise Language learning Vocabulary and speaking practice built around clips of native speakers. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website memrise.com ↗

Seneca Learning K-12 learning Revision courses and homework for school subjects. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Schools, Consumers Profile Open profile → Website senecalearning.com ↗

Brainly Study tools Homework questions answered by the community and by AI. Based in 🇵🇱 Kraków, Poland Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website brainly.com ↗

StuDocu Study tools Students share lecture notes, summaries and past exams. Based in 🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands Serves Universities, Consumers Profile Open profile → Website studocu.com ↗

Lepaya Corporate learning Soft-skills training for employees that mixes online modules and workshops. Based in 🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website lepaya.com ↗

OpenClassrooms Higher education Online vocational programmes with mentors and projects. Based in 🇫🇷 Paris, France Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website openclassrooms.com ↗

360Learning Corporate learning A learning platform where employees build courses for each other. Based in 🇫🇷 Paris, France Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website 360learning.com ↗

Sana Labs Corporate learning An AI learning platform and knowledge assistant for teams. Based in 🇸🇪 Stockholm, Sweden Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website sanalabs.com ↗

Labster Virtual labs Virtual science lab simulations for schools and universities. Based in 🇩🇰 Copenhagen, Denmark Serves Universities, Schools Profile Open profile → Website labster.com ↗

Sofatutor K-12 learning Short explainer videos, exercises and worksheets for school grades 1 to 13. Based in 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website sofatutor.com ↗

StudySmarter Study tools A study app for university and school students. Based in 🇩🇪 Munich, Germany Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website studysmarter.de ↗

Masterplan Corporate learning A digital learning platform for companies. Based in 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website masterplan.com ↗

CoachHub Corporate learning Digital coaching for employees with certified coaches matched by AI. Based in 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website coachhub.com ↗

Amboss Higher education A medical knowledge platform for doctors and medical students. Based in 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Serves Universities, Consumers Profile Open profile → Website amboss.com ↗

Lecturio Higher education Online medical and nursing courses with question banks and quizzes. Based in 🇩🇪 Leipzig, Germany Serves Universities, Consumers Profile Open profile → Website lecturio.com ↗

bettermarks K-12 learning An adaptive maths learning system for schools. Based in 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Serves Schools Profile Open profile → Website bettermarks.com ↗

ANTON K-12 learning A free learning app for school subjects. Based in 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Serves Schools, Consumers Profile Open profile → Website anton.app ↗

simpleclub K-12 learning A learning app for school and vocational training. Based in 🇩🇪 Germany Serves Consumers, Schools Profile Open profile → Website simpleclub.com ↗

Studo Higher education Digital campus services for universities, such as campus cards and attendance tracking. Based in 🇦🇹 Graz, Austria Serves Universities Website studo.com ↗

Unibuddy Higher education A student-to-student recruitment platform for universities. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Universities Profile Open profile → Website unibuddy.com ↗

FutureLearn Higher education Online courses and degrees from universities and other institutions. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Consumers, Universities Profile Open profile → Website futurelearn.com ↗

Twinkl K-12 learning Teaching resources for schools and parents. Based in 🇬🇧 Sheffield, United Kingdom Serves Schools, Consumers Profile Open profile → Website twinkl.co.uk ↗

MyTutor Tutoring Online tutoring for school pupils with university students as tutors. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Consumers, Schools Profile Open profile → Website mytutor.co.uk ↗

Sparx Learning K-12 learning Homework and practice platforms for school maths, reading and science. Based in 🇬🇧 Exeter, United Kingdom Serves Schools Profile Open profile → Website sparx-learning.com ↗

CENTURY Tech K-12 learning English, maths and science learning for primary, secondary and further education. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Schools Profile Open profile → Website century.tech ↗

Multiverse Corporate learning Apprenticeships and upskilling programmes for employees, focused on AI and data. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website multiverse.io ↗

Lingokids K-12 learning Learning games, songs and shows for young children. Based in 🇪🇸 Madrid, Spain Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website lingokids.com ↗

Edpuzzle Assessment Interactive video lessons that teachers create and connect to their LMS. Based in 🇪🇸 Barcelona, Spain Serves Schools Profile Open profile → Website edpuzzle.com ↗

Ironhack Tech skills Bootcamps in web development, data analytics, cybersecurity and UX/UI design. Based in 🇪🇸 Spain Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website ironhack.com ↗

Smartick K-12 learning A personalised online learning method that adapts to each child. Based in 🇪🇸 Spain Serves Consumers Website smartick.com ↗

Domestika Creative skills Online courses for creative professionals. Based in 🇪🇸 Spain Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website domestika.org ↗

Le Wagon Tech skills Coding and data bootcamps. Based in 🇫🇷 Paris, France Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website lewagon.com ↗

SchoolMouv K-12 learning Online lessons, videos and exercises for the French school curriculum. Based in 🇫🇷 Paris, France Serves Consumers Website schoolmouv.fr ↗

Lalilo K-12 learning A reading and French app for primary schools. Based in 🇫🇷 Paris, France Serves Schools Website lalilo.com ↗

Kartable K-12 learning Online lessons for primary, middle and high school in France. Based in 🇫🇷 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website kartable.fr ↗

Didask Corporate learning A training platform with an LMS, an authoring tool and an AI coach. Based in 🇫🇷 Paris, France Serves Companies Website didask.com ↗

Rise Up Corporate learning A training and coaching platform for companies. Based in 🇫🇷 Paris, France Serves Companies Website riseup.ai ↗

Studi Higher education Online training and state-recognised diplomas studied at a distance. Based in 🇫🇷 Paris, France Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website studi.com ↗

Squla K-12 learning Online practice for every primary school subject. Based in 🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website squla.nl ↗

Snappet K-12 learning Adaptive learning for primary school classrooms. Based in 🇳🇱 Netherlands Serves Schools Website snappet.org ↗

Studyportals Higher education A search engine for study programmes at universities worldwide. Based in 🇳🇱 Eindhoven, Netherlands Serves Consumers, Universities Profile Open profile → Website studyportals.com ↗

GoodHabitz Corporate learning Online training courses for employees. Based in 🇳🇱 Eindhoven, Netherlands Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website goodhabitz.com ↗

itslearning Learning platforms A learning platform for schools. Based in 🇳🇴 Bergen, Norway Serves Schools Profile Open profile → Website itslearning.com ↗

Inspera Assessment Digital exams and online proctoring for schools and universities. Based in 🇳🇴 Oslo, Norway Serves Schools, Universities Profile Open profile → Website inspera.com ↗

Mentimeter Assessment Live polls, quizzes and Q&A for interactive presentations. Based in 🇸🇪 Stockholm, Sweden Serves Companies, Schools Profile Open profile → Website mentimeter.com ↗

Kognity K-12 learning Interactive digital textbooks for IB, Cambridge IGCSE and other curricula. Based in 🇸🇪 Stockholm, Sweden Serves Schools Profile Open profile → Website kognity.com ↗

Binogi K-12 learning Animated lessons and quizzes for school students. Based in 🇸🇪 Stockholm, Sweden Serves Schools, Consumers Website binogi.com ↗

Claned Learning platforms A learning platform with personalised learning and skills mapping. Based in 🇫🇮 Helsinki, Finland Serves Companies, Schools Website claned.com ↗

Seppo Corporate learning Gamified learning and AI simulations for training. Based in 🇫🇮 Helsinki, Finland Serves Companies Website seppo.io ↗

K Kide Science K-12 learning Science activities for early childhood education. Based in 🇫🇮 Finland Serves Schools Website kidescience.com ↗

Area9 Lyceum Corporate learning Adaptive learning for professional and corporate training. Based in 🇩🇰 Copenhagen, Denmark Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website area9lyceum.com ↗

Testportal Assessment Online tests and quizzes for skills and knowledge assessment. Based in 🇵🇱 Wrocław, Poland Serves Companies, Schools Profile Open profile → Website testportal.com ↗

W WeSchool Learning platforms A digital classroom and learning platform for schools. Based in 🇮🇹 Milan, Italy Serves Schools Website weschool.com ↗

Talent Garden Tech skills A digital skills academy and coworking campuses. Based in 🇮🇹 Milan, Italy Serves Consumers, Companies Website talentgarden.com ↗

LearnUpon Corporate learning A learning platform for employee, customer and partner training. Based in 🇮🇪 Dublin, Ireland Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website learnupon.com ↗

GoConqr Study tools Students and teachers create and share study resources. Based in 🇮🇪 Dublin, Ireland Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website goconqr.com ↗

BookWidgets Assessment Interactive exercises and quizzes that teachers create. Based in 🇧🇪 Ghent, Belgium Serves Schools Website bookwidgets.com ↗

Coorpacademy Corporate learning Digital learning content for companies, part of Go1. Based in 🇨🇭 Lausanne, Switzerland Serves Companies Website coorpacademy.com ↗

Lingvist Language learning A language learning app built around vocabulary. Based in 🇪🇪 Tallinn, Estonia Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website lingvist.com ↗

Turing College Tech skills Online courses in programming and data for working professionals. Based in 🇱🇹 Vilnius, Lithuania Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website turingcollege.com ↗

Kinderpedia Learning platforms School management and a student information system for kindergartens and schools. Based in 🇷🇴 Romania Serves Schools Website kinderpedia.co ↗

Kiron Higher education Free online learning pathways for refugees into higher education. Based in 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Serves Consumers, Universities Website kiron.ngo ↗

fobizz Learning platforms Online training and AI tools for teachers. Based in 🇩🇪 Hamburg, Germany Serves Schools Website fobizz.com ↗

eduki K-12 learning A marketplace for teaching materials made by teachers. Based in 🇩🇪 Germany Serves Schools Website eduki.com ↗

E Edurino K-12 learning Learning games with figurines for young children. Based in 🇩🇪 Munich, Germany Serves Consumers Website edurino.com ↗

Sharpist Corporate learning Digital coaching for leaders and managers. Based in 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Serves Companies Website sharpist.com ↗

Scribbr Study tools Proofreading, citation and plagiarism tools for students. Based in 🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands Serves Consumers, Universities Profile Open profile → Website scribbr.com ↗

FeedbackFruits Learning platforms Course design and peer feedback tools for universities. Based in 🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands Serves Universities Profile Open profile → Website feedbackfruits.com ↗

StudyGo Study tools Practice tests and study tools for secondary school students. Based in 🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website studygo.com ↗

Kortext Higher education Digital textbooks and study tools for universities. Based in 🇬🇧 Bournemouth, United Kingdom Serves Universities Profile Open profile → Website kortext.com ↗

Firefly Learning platforms A learning platform that connects teachers, students and parents. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Schools Website fireflylearning.com ↗

Arbor Learning platforms A management information system for schools. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Schools Profile Open profile → Website arbor-education.com ↗

Atom Learning K-12 learning Adaptive learning and mock tests for 11+ and school exams. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Consumers, Schools Profile Open profile → Website atomlearning.com ↗

Oak National Academy K-12 learning Free curriculum resources and lessons for teachers in England. Based in 🇬🇧 United Kingdom Serves Schools Website thenational.academy ↗

Learnerbly Corporate learning A learning marketplace and budget platform for employees. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Companies Website learnerbly.com ↗

Hive Learning Corporate learning Peer learning programmes for employees. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Companies Website hivelearning.com ↗

Pobble K-12 learning Daily writing prompts and lessons for primary schools. Based in 🇬🇧 United Kingdom Serves Schools Website pobble.com ↗

Kano Tech skills Computer kits and coding activities for children. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Consumers Website kano.me ↗

Cognassist Corporate learning Learning support and inclusion tools for further education and apprenticeships. Based in 🇬🇧 United Kingdom Serves Companies Website cognassist.com ↗

Satchel One Learning platforms School software for homework, behaviour and communication. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Schools Profile Open profile → Website teamsatchel.com ↗

L Lingumi Language learning English learning for young children. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Consumers Website lingumi.com ↗

Learn Amp Corporate learning An employee learning and engagement platform. Based in 🇬🇧 United Kingdom Serves Companies Website learnamp.com ↗

Tutorful Tutoring An online tutoring marketplace. Based in 🇬🇧 Sheffield, United Kingdom Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website tutorful.co.uk ↗

Lexplore Assessment Eye-tracking and AI reading assessments for schools. Based in 🇸🇪 Stockholm, Sweden Serves Schools Website lexplore.com ↗

Klaxoon Corporate learning Collaboration and workshop tools for teams, part of Wrike. Based in 🇫🇷 Rennes, France Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website klaxoon.com ↗

Edflex Corporate learning A learning content platform for companies. Based in 🇫🇷 Paris, France Serves Companies Website edflex.com ↗

Simundia Corporate learning Professional coaching for employees. Based in 🇫🇷 Paris, France Serves Companies Website simundia.com ↗

Digischool K-12 learning Revision courses and exercises for French students. Based in 🇫🇷 France Serves Consumers Website digischool.fr ↗

Nomad Education K-12 learning A revision app for school and higher education exams in France. Based in 🇫🇷 France Serves Consumers Website nomadeducation.fr ↗

Pix Assessment A public service that assesses and certifies digital skills in France. Based in 🇫🇷 France Serves Consumers, Schools Website pix.fr ↗

Jedha Tech skills Training in AI, data and cybersecurity. Based in 🇫🇷 Paris, France Serves Consumers Website jedha.co ↗

Superprof Tutoring A marketplace to find private tutors. Based in 🇫🇷 France Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website superprof.com ↗

Acadomia Tutoring Private tutoring and homework support. Based in 🇫🇷 Paris, France Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website acadomia.fr ↗

Wooclap Assessment Interactive questions and polls for classes and presentations. Based in 🇧🇪 Brussels, Belgium Serves Universities, Companies Profile Open profile → Website wooclap.com ↗

Genially Learning platforms Interactive presentations, games and learning content. Based in 🇪🇸 Córdoba, Spain Serves Schools, Companies Profile Open profile → Website genially.com ↗

start2impact Tech skills Online programmes in digital skills. Based in 🇮🇹 Italy Serves Consumers Website start2impact.it ↗

Aulab Tech skills Coding bootcamps. Based in 🇮🇹 Italy Serves Consumers Website aulab.it ↗

Eduten K-12 learning A maths practice platform for schools. Based in 🇫🇮 Finland Serves Schools Website eduten.com ↗

C Clio K-12 learning Digital learning materials for schools. Based in 🇩🇰 Copenhagen, Denmark Serves Schools Website clio.me ↗

e eTutor Language learning Online English courses. Based in 🇵🇱 Poland Serves Consumers Website etutor.pl ↗

Edookit Learning platforms A school information system for grades, attendance and communication. Based in 🇨🇿 Czechia Serves Schools Website edookit.com ↗

Studyclix K-12 learning Exam papers and revision for Irish secondary school students. Based in 🇮🇪 Ireland Serves Consumers Website studyclix.ie ↗

Classtime Assessment Interactive questions and quizzes for teachers. Based in 🇨🇭 Switzerland Serves Schools Website classtime.com ↗

TalentLMS Corporate learning A cloud LMS for employee, partner and customer training, with a free plan. Based in 🇬🇷 Athens, Greece Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website talentlms.com ↗

LearnWorlds Learning platforms Online course platform for selling courses and running branded training academies. Based in 🇨🇾 Limassol, Cyprus Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website learnworlds.com ↗

Blinkist Study tools 15-minute text and audio summaries of nonfiction books and podcasts. Based in 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website blinkist.com ↗

DataCamp Tech skills Interactive online courses in data science, AI, Python and SQL. Based in 🇧🇪 Leuven, Belgium Serves Consumers, Companies, Universities Profile Open profile → Website datacamp.com ↗

Docebo Learning platforms An enterprise learning platform founded in Italy, listed on the TSX and Nasdaq. Based in 🇮🇹 Biassono, Italy Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website docebo.com ↗

Codility Assessment Coding tests and live technical interviews for hiring and assessing engineers. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website codility.com ↗

Elucidat Corporate learning Cloud e-learning authoring tool, sold as Create by Confirm since 2026. Based in 🇬🇧 Brighton, United Kingdom Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website elucidat.com ↗

Mondly Language learning Language app for 41 languages with a chatbot and VR, owned by Pearson since 2022. Based in 🇷🇴 Brașov, Romania Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website mondly.com ↗

Synthesia Corporate learning AI videos with avatars and voices for training and internal communication. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website synthesia.io ↗

TestGorilla Assessment Pre-employment skills tests, AI interviews and candidate sourcing for hiring teams. Based in 🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website testgorilla.com ↗

Tandem Language learning A language exchange app that pairs learners with native speakers by chat and call. Based in 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website tandem.net ↗

Lingvano Language learning Sign language app for ASL, BSL and ÖGS with video lessons by Deaf teachers. Based in 🇦🇹 Vienna, Austria Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website lingvano.com ↗

Leapsome Corporate learning An HR platform with reviews, goals, surveys, an LMS and an HRIS, priced per employee. Based in 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website leapsome.com ↗

Systeme.io Learning platforms All-in-one platform for courses, funnels and email marketing, with a free plan. Based in 🇮🇪 Dublin, Ireland Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website systeme.io ↗

Yousician Creative skills Apps that teach guitar, piano, ukulele, bass and singing, plus the GuitarTuna tuner. Based in 🇫🇮 Helsinki, Finland Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website yousician.com ↗

flowkey Creative skills Piano app that listens as you play, with 1,500+ songs and step-by-step courses. Based in 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Serves Consumers, Schools Profile Open profile → Website flowkey.com ↗

Skoove Creative skills Piano lessons app that listens to your playing via microphone or MIDI and gives feedback. Based in 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website skoove.com ↗

Colossyan Corporate learning AI training videos and courses with avatars, quizzes and SCORM export. Based in 🇭🇺 Budapest, Hungary Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website colossyan.com ↗

BBC Maestro Creative skills Video courses taught by well-known authors, chefs, musicians and founders. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website bbcmaestro.com ↗

Scrimba Tech skills Interactive coding screencasts you can pause and edit, plus career paths in web and AI. Based in 🇳🇴 Oslo, Norway Serves Consumers, Companies, Schools Profile Open profile → Website scrimba.com ↗

eloomi Corporate learning An LMS with performance management for companies, owned by Dayforce since 2024. Based in 🇩🇰 Copenhagen, Denmark Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website eloomi.com ↗

Easygenerator Corporate learning Cloud e-learning authoring tool with AI, priced per author and billed yearly. Based in 🇳🇱 Rotterdam, Netherlands Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website easygenerator.com ↗

Photomath Study tools A maths app that scans a problem and explains the solution step by step. Based in 🇭🇷 Zagreb, Croatia Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website photomath.com ↗

Mimo Tech skills A coding app with courses in Python, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, SQL and React. Based in 🇦🇹 Vienna, Austria Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website mimo.org ↗

GeoGebra K-12 learning Maths apps for graphing, geometry, 3D and CAS, free for non-commercial use. Based in 🇦🇹 Linz, Austria Serves Schools, Consumers, Universities Profile Open profile → Website geogebra.org ↗

Goodnotes Study tools A note-taking app for handwriting, PDF markup and AI study help on tablets. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Consumers, Schools, Companies Profile Open profile → Website goodnotes.com ↗

Chordify Creative skills Shows synced chords for any song for guitar, piano, ukulele and mandolin. Based in 🇳🇱 Groningen, Netherlands Serves Consumers, Schools Profile Open profile → Website chordify.net ↗

Perlego Higher education Subscription digital library of academic and professional ebooks. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Consumers, Universities Profile Open profile → Website perlego.com ↗

Save My Exams Study tools Exam-board revision notes, exam questions and past papers for GCSE, A Level, IB and AP. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Consumers, Schools Profile Open profile → Website savemyexams.com ↗

JustinGuitar Creative skills Free guitar video lessons by Justin Sandercoe, plus paid apps built by Musopia. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website justinguitar.com ↗

Tassomai K-12 learning Adaptive quiz homework and revision for GCSE, KS3, 11+ and 13+ subjects. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Schools, Consumers Profile Open profile → Website tassomai.com ↗

Mendeley Higher education A reference manager with a Word citation add-in, owned by Elsevier. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Universities, Consumers Profile Open profile → Website mendeley.com ↗

Up Learn K-12 learning Online A Level and GCSE courses with a money-back grade guarantee. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Consumers, Schools Profile Open profile → Website uplearn.co.uk ↗

LanguageTool Study tools Grammar, spelling and style checker for 31 languages, with an open-source core. Based in 🇩🇪 Hamburg, Germany Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website languagetool.org ↗

Language Transfer Language learning Free audio language courses by the Thinking Method, funded by learner donations. Based in 🇬🇧 Brighton & Hove, United Kingdom Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website languagetransfer.org ↗

Learning Pool Corporate learning Workplace learning platforms, courses and authoring from Derry, renamed Confirm in 2026. Based in 🇬🇧 Derry, United Kingdom Serves Companies Profile Open profile → Website confirm.com ↗

Beelinguapp Language learning Stories in two languages side by side, read aloud by native narrators. Based in 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Serves Consumers, Schools, Companies Profile Open profile → Website beelinguapp.com ↗

Speakly Language learning A language app that teaches the 4,000 most frequent words in whole sentences. Based in 🇪🇪 Tallinn, Estonia Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website speakly.me ↗

Pitch Learning platforms Presentation software for teams with real-time editing, AI and deck analytics. Based in 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Serves Companies, Consumers Profile Open profile → Website pitch.com ↗

Teach Your Monster K-12 learning Phonics, reading, maths and healthy eating games for ages 3 to 6, free on computers. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Consumers, Schools Profile Open profile → Website teachyourmonster.org ↗

Night Zookeeper K-12 learning Reading and writing games and lessons for ages 6–12, with tutor feedback. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Consumers, Schools Profile Open profile → Website nightzookeeper.com ↗

EF English Live Language learning Online English school of EF with private and group classes 24/7. Based in 🇨🇭 Zurich, Switzerland Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website englishlive.ef.com ↗

Nessy K-12 learning Online reading, spelling, maths and typing programmes for children with dyslexia. Based in 🇬🇧 Bristol, United Kingdom Serves Consumers, Schools Profile Open profile → Website nessy.com ↗

Prezi Learning platforms Zooming presentations with AI, live polls and quizzes, founded in Budapest. Based in 🇭🇺 Budapest, Hungary Serves Schools, Universities, Companies Profile Open profile → Website prezi.com ↗

21 Draw Creative skills Video courses and books on drawing, painting and digital art. Based in 🇸🇪 Knivsta, Sweden Serves Consumers Profile Open profile → Website 21-draw.com ↗

Code Institute Tech skills Online software development, data and AI diplomas and bootcamps for career changers. Based in 🇮🇪 Dublin, Ireland Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website codeinstitute.net ↗

365 Data Science Tech skills Video courses, career tracks and exams in data science, AI, SQL and Python. Based in 🇧🇬 Sofia, Bulgaria Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website 365datascience.com ↗

Alison Learning platforms Free online courses with paid certificates and diplomas, from Galway. Based in 🇮🇪 Galway, Ireland Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website alison.com ↗

Open Study College Higher education Home study A Levels, GCSEs, Access to HE and professional qualifications. Based in 🇬🇧 Birmingham, United Kingdom Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website openstudycollege.com ↗

Overleaf Higher education An online LaTeX editor for papers and theses, majority-owned by Digital Science. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Universities, Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website overleaf.com ↗

Learning People Tech skills Online IT, cyber, data and project management certification pathways with career coaching. Based in 🇬🇧 Hove, United Kingdom Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website learningpeople.com ↗

The Knowledge Academy Corporate learning PRINCE2, ITIL, Agile and business courses online, self-paced and in classrooms. Based in 🇬🇧 Bracknell, United Kingdom Serves Companies, Consumers Profile Open profile → Website theknowledgeacademy.com ↗

learndirect Higher education Online Access to HE Diplomas, GCSEs, A-levels and vocational courses for adults. Based in 🇬🇧 Bournemouth, United Kingdom Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website learndirect.com ↗

Wolsey Hall Oxford K-12 learning Self-paced online homeschool courses from Primary to A Level, with tutor marking. Based in 🇬🇧 Oxford, United Kingdom Serves Consumers, Schools Profile Open profile → Website wolseyhalloxford.org.uk ↗

Scholarcy Study tools Turns research papers into summary flashcards with references, owned by Everway. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Consumers, Universities Profile Open profile → Website scholarcy.com ↗

Minerva Virtual Academy K-12 learning A DfE-accredited online school for ages 11 to 18 with live lessons and mentors. Based in 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Serves Consumers, Schools Profile Open profile → Website minervavirtual.com ↗

GCSEPod K-12 learning Short GCSE video lessons, quizzes and assignments for secondary schools. Based in 🇬🇧 Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom Serves Schools Profile Open profile → Website gcsepod.com ↗

ICS Learn Higher education Online courses for CIPD, AAT, CMI and other UK professional qualifications. Based in 🇬🇧 Glasgow, United Kingdom Serves Consumers, Companies Profile Open profile → Website icslearn.co.uk ↗