About Bedrock Learning

Bedrock Learning is a British company that sells an online vocabulary, grammar and reading platform to schools. Students read original fiction and non-fiction texts and answer activities that teach Tier 2 academic words, grammar and subject-specific Tier 3 words. Students log in at app.bedrocklearning.org with a username from their teacher, or with Google or Office 365 if the school has set up single sign-on. Schools get prices on request, and parents can buy a home plan from £9.99 a month or £99.99 a year. Two former English teachers, Aaron Leary and Olivia Sumpter, founded the company, which Companies House lists as Bedrock Learning Ltd, registered in 2014.

Bedrock Learning runs a web platform for literacy in schools. Bedrock Vocabulary teaches Tier 2 words through topics built around one original text. Bedrock Grammar teaches grammar through texts, animated videos and activities. Mapper lets teachers in every subject set Tier 3 key words for their own scheme of work. A standardised Reading Test and GCSE English content sit on the same platform.

Each learner starts with the Alpha placement test. Bedrock then places the learner in one of 10 vocabulary blocks, from Block 3 to Block 12, which match Year 3 to Year 12. Each topic has a pre-test, six lessons and a post-test, and the platform moves learners to an easier or harder block from those results. Bedrock recommends a target of 20 points a week, which is about two completed lessons. Teachers see words learned, time spent and points on dashboards and in weekly emails.

Aaron Leary and Olivia Sumpter met while training as teachers at Goldsmiths, London, according to Bedrock. Bedrock Learning Ltd was registered in England on 22 October 2014. In 2017 the company raised £155,400 on Crowdcube, when it worked from Diss in Norfolk and had 29 schools in the UK, Canada and Asia. Today Bedrock lists a postal address in Norwich and an office in London, and its registered office is in Newcastle upon Tyne. Aaron Leary is Founder and CEO, and Olivia Sumpter is Director of Education.