Bedrock Learning
Online vocabulary, grammar and reading curriculum for schools, from Year 3 to GCSE.
- schools and trusts, according to Bedrock
- 1,000+
- vocabulary blocks, Year 3 to Year 12
- 10
- subject-specific Tier 3 terms
- 40,000+
- a year for the home plan, UK
- £99.99
About Bedrock Learning
Bedrock Learning is a British company that sells an online vocabulary, grammar and reading platform to schools. Students read original fiction and non-fiction texts and answer activities that teach Tier 2 academic words, grammar and subject-specific Tier 3 words. Students log in at app.bedrocklearning.org with a username from their teacher, or with Google or Office 365 if the school has set up single sign-on. Schools get prices on request, and parents can buy a home plan from £9.99 a month or £99.99 a year. Two former English teachers, Aaron Leary and Olivia Sumpter, founded the company, which Companies House lists as Bedrock Learning Ltd, registered in 2014.
Bedrock Learning runs a web platform for literacy in schools. Bedrock Vocabulary teaches Tier 2 words through topics built around one original text. Bedrock Grammar teaches grammar through texts, animated videos and activities. Mapper lets teachers in every subject set Tier 3 key words for their own scheme of work. A standardised Reading Test and GCSE English content sit on the same platform.
Each learner starts with the Alpha placement test. Bedrock then places the learner in one of 10 vocabulary blocks, from Block 3 to Block 12, which match Year 3 to Year 12. Each topic has a pre-test, six lessons and a post-test, and the platform moves learners to an easier or harder block from those results. Bedrock recommends a target of 20 points a week, which is about two completed lessons. Teachers see words learned, time spent and points on dashboards and in weekly emails.
Aaron Leary and Olivia Sumpter met while training as teachers at Goldsmiths, London, according to Bedrock. Bedrock Learning Ltd was registered in England on 22 October 2014. In 2017 the company raised £155,400 on Crowdcube, when it worked from Diss in Norfolk and had 29 schools in the UK, Canada and Asia. Today Bedrock lists a postal address in Norwich and an office in London, and its registered office is in Newcastle upon Tyne. Aaron Leary is Founder and CEO, and Olivia Sumpter is Director of Education.
History
- 2014 Bedrock Learning Ltd is registered in England and Wales on 22 October.
- 2015 Aaron Leary becomes a director in July. Bedrock starts selling to schools around the end of 2015, according to the Diss Express.
- 2017 Raises £155,400 on Crowdcube in April against a target of £100,000. Bedrock works with 29 schools at the time.
- 2019 Reaches the final of the Education Resources Awards, Secondary Resource.
- 2022 Wins Secondary Resource of the Year at the GESS Awards in November.
- 2024 Wins the Bett Award for Secondary Digital Learning Product in January. The founders say Bedrock has taught 600,000 children.
- 2024 Wins MAT Collaboration of the Year at the MAT Excellence Awards in February.
- 2024 Moves the registered office from Diss to Newcastle upon Tyne in March.
- 2025 Fergal Roche joins the board on 8 September. The company allots new shares on 9 September.
- 2026 Reaches the final of the BESA Awards, Outstanding Curriculum and Assessment Resource, in May.
- 2026 Gets Cyber Essentials certification on 6 July, valid until July 2027.
- 2026 Kwok Kit Tse and Dr Timothy Mills join the board in September.
Bedrock Learning funding and investors
- April 2017 Equity crowdfunding £155,400
Crowdcube investorsSource: Diss Express
The only round with a public amount is the 2017 Crowdcube campaign. Companies House shows a further allotment of shares in September 2025 without a published amount.
Leadership
- AL Aaron Leary Founder and CEO
- OS Olivia Sumpter Co-founder and Director of Education
- EA Ellie Ashton Head of Product
- MA Morgan Arthur Senior Teaching and Learning Consultant
- DN Daisy Nickerson Senior New School Partnership Manager
Roles from the Bedrock team page on 13 October 2026. Companies House lists five directors: Aaron Leary, Olivia Leary, Fergal Roche, Kwok Kit Tse and Dr Timothy Mills.
How Bedrock teaches vocabulary
- points a week, the recommended target
- 20
- lessons in each vocabulary topic
- 6
- blocks, Year 3 to Year 12
- 10
- Alpha placement test
- Pre- and post-topic quizzes
- Automatic move between blocks
- Human-narrated texts
- Grammar videos for the whiteboard
- Tier 3 drip feed every 24 or 12 hours
- Knowledge organiser for revision
- Weekly email reports to teachers
- Guardian dashboard for parents
- Dyslexia-friendly settings
- Google and Office 365 sign-in
- Class sync through Wonde
Curriculum at Bedrock Learning
Tier 2 vocabulary4
- Blocks 3 to 12, about one block per school year
- 10 to 14 topics per block
- 6 lessons per topic
- Bedrock Library texts for all learners
Grammar3
- Grammar Foundations with a holistic assessment
- Advanced Grammar
- Primary content aligned to SATs
Tier 3 vocabulary, Mapper3
- Key words for every subject
- 40,000+ terms
- At least 5 terms per week per subject
GCSE English2
- GCSE English Terms and Analysis
- Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde scheme of learning
Assessment2
- Alpha placement test
- Standardised Reading Test
From the Bedrock website and support hub on 13 October 2026. The home learning page names ages 6 to 16, a support article names ages 5 to 18.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Bedrock Vocabulary Topics built around an original fiction or non-fiction text, with human narration. Learners meet Tier 2 words in the text, then practise them with definitions, images, synonyms, antonyms and writing tasks. Tier 2 vocabulary
- Bedrock Grammar A linear grammar course taught through texts, animated videos and activities. It starts with a diagnostic assessment, and primary content is aligned to SATs. Grammar curriculum
- Mapper, Tier 3 vocabulary Teachers in each subject set the key words for the half-term topic. Bedrock teaches them on a drip feed every 24 hours by default and rechecks them later. Tier 3 vocabulary
- GCSE English Literary terms taught through poetry and prose extracts, with modelled analysis, for Year 9 to Year 11. A separate scheme covers Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. GCSE English
- Reading Test An adaptive, standardised reading test developed with the University of Cambridge Psychometrics Centre. It reports reading age, standard age score and subskills. Reading Test
- Home learning Parents buy a home plan with a card, after a free trial of 7 or 14 days. Each child gets an account, and the parent sees progress on a guardian dashboard. Home learning
- For schools and trusts Schools and multi-academy trusts buy Bedrock by key stage. A school support team runs onboarding and CPD. Book a call
How much is Bedrock Learning?
- Bedrock Learning, monthly £9.99/mo £9.99 a month, vocabulary and grammar, ages 5 to 18
- Saves £19.89 Bedrock Learning, yearly £8.33/mo £99.99 a year, billed yearly
- Jekyll and Hyde, GCSE £7.19/mo £7.19 a month or £71.88 a year, study guide for GCSE English Literature
- GCSE English 102 Terms and Analysis £3.59/mo £3.59 a month or £35.88 a year, GCSE English Literature and Language
Is Bedrock Learning free?
Home plans start with a free trial: 7 days on monthly billing and 14 days on yearly billing, as shown on the sign-up page. A card is needed for the trial, and Bedrock does not charge if the parent cancels before it ends.
Home plans in pounds, from the Bedrock support hub article updated on 15 January 2024. On 13 October 2026 the sign-up page showed the same starting prices, from £3.59 a month and £35.88 a year. More packages or more children in one order get extra discounts. Bedrock does not publish school prices.
How to cancel Bedrock home learningSupport hub
- Guardian Dashboard ↗
- Log in at app.bedrocklearning.org
- Open My subscription, then Payment details
- Click Cancel subscription and follow the steps
- Email ↗
- Write to support@bedrocklearning.org if the dashboard steps do not work
- Parents can cancel a home plan at any time, according to Bedrock.
- Cancelling before the free trial ends means no charge.
- The Reactivate button in My subscription restarts the plan. Children keep their progress.
- School subscriptions run through the school, so students and parents cannot cancel them.
Refund rules
- Free trial
- 7 or 14 days, depending on the package and billing period. The card is charged when the trial ends.
- Home plan
- Cancel at any time from the Guardian Dashboard.
From the Bedrock support hub and the sign-up page, checked on 13 October 2026.
Bedrock for schools and trustsBook a call
- 01Schools buy the platform by key stage and get a quote from the sales team.
- 02A full key stage subscription includes up to 3 Reading Tests per student a year.
- 03Schools with a partial key stage subscription pay up to £2 per Reading Test.
- 04Schools that buy only the Reading Test pay up to £4 per test.
- 05Classes sync from the school MIS through Wonde, or from a CSV file.
Prices on request. Reading Test from free to £4 per test, on bedrocklearning.org on 13 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- WebAny browser on desktop, tablet, phone or games console
- Google and Office 365 sign-inWorks after the school sets up single sign-on
- MIS syncClasses and learners through Wonde, or a CSV file
- AppsNo app to download; Bedrock runs only in a browser
Is Bedrock Learning worth it?
What students, parents and teachers like
- A teacher says Bedrock is easy to set up and students follow the instructions on their own.Daniel Tout, Trustpilot, July 2026
- A teacher sets homework quickly and sees which words students struggle with.Molly, Trustpilot, June 2026
- A reviewer likes the reports teachers can generate.A White, Trustpilot, June 2026
What students, parents and teachers criticise
- A parent and teacher says grammar videos must be watched to the end before a child can progress.Kate Butler, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A student says the platform marks synonyms as wrong answers.Branco, Trustpilot, October 2026
- A student complains that videos cannot be paused and correct answers get marked wrong.kktubers, Trustpilot, July 2026
- 51% of Trustpilot reviews give 1 star.Trustpilot, 141 reviews
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most low ratings come from students who use Bedrock as set homework, and the positive ones mostly come from teachers. Bedrock has not invited customers to review recently, according to Trustpilot.
Bedrock Learning reviews
-
“Easy to set up and students rarely have issues following the onscreen instructions on their own.”Daniel Tout · 8 July 2026 · App Store Easy to set up and students rarely have…
-
“it enables us to quickly set tasks and monitor the progress of children effectively”Molly · 8 June 2026 · App Store Bedrock is a useful homework tool
-
“the computer only accepts one answer”Kate Butler · 19 September 2026 · App Store If I could give 0 stars...
-
“making mistake by marking synonym as wrong answers”Branco · 2 October 2026 · App Store horrible website
Latest news
- 2024Bett Award, Secondary Digital Learning Product
- 2024MAT Excellence Awards, MAT Collaboration of the Year
- 2022GESS Awards, Secondary Resource of the Year
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@bedrocklearning.org
- Teaching and learning teameducation@bedrocklearning.org
- Phone+44 20 3325 9345, weekdays 8 to 5
- PostKiln House, Pottergate, Norwich NR2 1DX
- Data protectionDPO@bedrocklearning.org
- Legal entity
- Bedrock Learning Ltd, 17 Queens Lane, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 1RN, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 09274875, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 22 October 2014
- Status
- Active
- Nature of business
- SIC 85590, other education
- Financial year end
- 31 August
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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