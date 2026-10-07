About Night Zookeeper

Night Zookeeper is a reading and writing programme for children aged 6 to 12 from Wonky Star Ltd in London. Children draw a magical animal, play vocabulary, spelling and grammar games, then write stories, reports and poems that a tutor reads and comments on, usually within 48 hours. A family plan costs $14.99 a month or $119.90 a year in the US, and £11.99 a month or £99.99 a year in the UK, after a 7-day free trial. Teachers get a free classroom account with the writing features, and full school plans are priced on request. It runs in the browser and as an iPad and iPhone app.

Night Zookeeper teaches English reading and writing through a story world. A child creates their own animal, joins Night Zookeeper Will, Sam the Spying Giraffe and Riya, and earns rewards for lessons, games and writing tasks. Parents pick the child’s age and difficulty level, and the programme adjusts vocabulary and tasks. British and American English follow the UK and US curricula.

Joshua Davidson and Paul Hutson, a former primary school teacher, registered Wonky Star Ltd in London in July 2011. Their first product was a drawing app for iPad, and in 2013 The Guardian listed Night Zookeeper Teleporting Torch among the 50 best apps of the year. In 2014 they opened a website with writing tasks, a progress dashboard and tutor feedback, which schools used first.

Oxford University Press bought a fiction series based on the brand in 2017, and the books later grew to six titles. Sky Kids commissioned a 10-episode animated series that started in 2019, with characters and ideas sent in by children. The at-home programme grew during the pandemic, the iPad app arrived in September 2024 and the iPhone app in 2025. In 2025 the company employed 21 people on average and reported net liabilities of £771,772.