About King’s InterHigh

King’s InterHigh is a full-time online school for ages 7 to 19, owned by Inspired Education Group and run from London. It teaches the British curriculum from Year 3 to Year 13: primary, Key Stage 3, IGCSE and A Level, plus the IB Diploma in the sixth form. Lessons are live, last 40 minutes and are recorded for a 24/7 library. For 2026/27 an annual contract costs £4,395 a year for primary, £7,250 for IGCSE, £7,585 for three A Levels and £10,990 for the IB Diploma. The UK Department for Education accredited the school under its online education scheme on 30 January 2026, after an Ofsted visit in December 2025.

King’s InterHigh runs timetabled live lessons every school day for pupils who study at home or anywhere else. It covers primary school (Years 3 to 6), middle school (Years 7 to 9), senior school with IGCSEs (Years 10 and 11) and a sixth form with A Levels or the IB Diploma. Lessons run on UK, Middle East and Southeast Asia timetables, and every lesson is recorded.

Jacqueline Daniell and Paul Daniell started InterHigh in Crickhowell, Wales, and the first classes ran on 5 September 2005. Wey Education PLC bought InterHigh in 2013. Inspired Education Group bought Wey Education in May 2021 and in November 2021 merged InterHigh with King’s College Online under the name King’s InterHigh.

Ofsted counted 3,367 full-time pupils of school age in December 2025, 1,539 of them in England, plus 2,692 part-time pupils. About half of the full-time pupils in England have a diagnosed special educational need or disability. UK families sign with Reddam House (Berkshire) Limited, trading as King’s InterHigh. Families outside the UK sign with King’s InterHigh International W.L.L. in Bahrain.