King’s InterHigh
A full-time online school for ages 7–19 with British curriculum and the IB Diploma.
- ages, Year 3 to Year 13
- 7–19
- full-time pupils, December 2025
- 3,367
- a year, annual contract 2026/27
- £4,395–£10,990
- on Trustpilot, 1,021 reviews
- 4.0
About King’s InterHigh
King’s InterHigh is a full-time online school for ages 7 to 19, owned by Inspired Education Group and run from London. It teaches the British curriculum from Year 3 to Year 13: primary, Key Stage 3, IGCSE and A Level, plus the IB Diploma in the sixth form. Lessons are live, last 40 minutes and are recorded for a 24/7 library. For 2026/27 an annual contract costs £4,395 a year for primary, £7,250 for IGCSE, £7,585 for three A Levels and £10,990 for the IB Diploma. The UK Department for Education accredited the school under its online education scheme on 30 January 2026, after an Ofsted visit in December 2025.
King’s InterHigh runs timetabled live lessons every school day for pupils who study at home or anywhere else. It covers primary school (Years 3 to 6), middle school (Years 7 to 9), senior school with IGCSEs (Years 10 and 11) and a sixth form with A Levels or the IB Diploma. Lessons run on UK, Middle East and Southeast Asia timetables, and every lesson is recorded.
Jacqueline Daniell and Paul Daniell started InterHigh in Crickhowell, Wales, and the first classes ran on 5 September 2005. Wey Education PLC bought InterHigh in 2013. Inspired Education Group bought Wey Education in May 2021 and in November 2021 merged InterHigh with King’s College Online under the name King’s InterHigh.
Ofsted counted 3,367 full-time pupils of school age in December 2025, 1,539 of them in England, plus 2,692 part-time pupils. About half of the full-time pupils in England have a diagnosed special educational need or disability. UK families sign with Reddam House (Berkshire) Limited, trading as King’s InterHigh. Families outside the UK sign with King’s InterHigh International W.L.L. in Bahrain.
History
- 2005 Jacqueline and Paul Daniell open InterHigh in Crickhowell, Wales. First classes on 5 September.
- 2007 The first students sit GCSE exams.
- 2009 Adds a sixth form with A Levels.
- 2013 Wey Education PLC buys InterHigh. The school gets its first ISO 9001 certificate.
- 2019 Students come from more than 100 countries.
- 2021 Inspired Education Group buys Wey Education in May. Lessons on a Middle East timetable start.
- 2021 InterHigh and King’s College Online merge as King’s InterHigh in November. Ashley Harrold becomes executive head.
- 2022 Starts teaching the IB Diploma Programme fully online, the first school to do so, according to King’s InterHigh.
- 2023 Becomes a Cambridge International School in July. 150 candidates sit Pearson exams from home in a remote invigilation pilot.
- 2023 Catriona Olsen becomes executive head in July. Lessons on a Southeast Asia timetable start.
- 2025 Ofsted inspectors visit on 10 and 11 December and find that the school meets all minimum standards for online education.
- 2026 The Department for Education accredits King’s InterHigh on 30 January, until 30 January 2029.
Leadership
- CO Catriona Olsen Executive Head
- PA Penny Alston Head of Primary School
- JM Jasmine Marshall-Fraser Head of Middle School
- RB Ray Boxall Head of Key Stage 4
- VP Viktoria Papen Head of Sixth Form
- EF Emily Fishman IB Coordinator
- AH Ashley Harrold CEO, Inspired Online Schools
Roles from the King’s InterHigh website on 7 October 2026. Catriona Olsen is listed as headteacher at Get Information about Schools. Ashley Harrold has been a director of Reddam House (Berkshire) Limited since 16 January 2026.
How King’s InterHigh teaches
- per live lesson
- 40 min
- timetables: UK, Middle East, Southeast Asia
- 3
- co-curricular clubs a year
- 100+
- Live, timetabled lessons every school day
- Every lesson recorded
- Student Hub with timetable and resources
- Parent Hub
- Small-group classes
- Optional camera for anxious pupils
- Reflect tutor sessions
- Weekly assembly
- Homework and cycle tests
- SEN support with Inclusive Teaching Plans
- Virtual science labs
- VR and AR lessons
- Trips and in-person meetups
- Online exams for many Pearson IGCSEs
Year groups and curricula
Primary, Years 3–6, British curriculum7
- Maths
- English
- Science
- STEM
- French or Spanish
- Creative Media
- Humanities
Middle school, Years 7–9, Key Stage 317
- English
- Maths
- Science
- PSHE
- Art
- Computer Science
- Creative Media
- Drama
- Film Studies
- French
- Geography
- German (Year 9)
- History
- Music
- Religious Education
- Spanish
- STEM
Senior school, Years 10–11, IGCSE23
- English Language
- English Literature
- Core, Foundation, Higher and Further Mathematics
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- Single and Double Award Science
- Computer Science
- ICT
- Business
- Economics
- Geography
- History
- Psychology
- Religious Studies
- Global Citizenship
- Art & Design Fine Art
- Art & Design Photography
- Film Studies
- French
- German
- Spanish
- Arabic
City & Guilds assured subjects, Years 10–115
- Computer Game Design
- Drama and Performance in Practice
- Health & Wellbeing
- Management
- Music in Culture and Society
Sixth form, Years 12–13, A Level22
- Biology
- Business
- Chemistry
- Classical Civilisation
- Computer Science
- Economics
- English Language
- English Literature
- French
- Further Mathematics
- Geography
- German
- History
- Information Technology
- Law
- Maths
- Media Studies
- Physics
- Politics
- Psychology
- Sociology
- Spanish
Sixth form, Years 12–13, IB Diploma19
- DP core: CAS, Extended Essay, Theory of Knowledge
- Biology
- Business Management
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Economics
- English Language and Literature
- Film
- French
- German
- Global Politics
- History
- Mathematics: Analysis and Approaches
- Mathematics: Applications and Interpretation
- Physics
- Psychology
- Environmental Systems and Societies
- Spanish
- Visual Arts
Subject lists for the UK/Europe timetable on kingsinterhigh.co.uk, 7 October 2026. The school teaches the IGCSE, the international version of the GCSE, with Cambridge and Pearson Edexcel exams. It advertises 27 IGCSE subjects, 23 A Level subjects and 18 to 22 IB subjects on different pages; the A Level list shows 22 and the IB list 19.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Primary school Years 3 to 6, ages 7 to 11. One class teacher teaches the core subjects. The package has 7 subjects, with Circle Time and virtual playgrounds. Primary school
- Middle school and IGCSE Key Stage 3 in Years 7 to 9 with 9 subjects, then IGCSEs in Years 10 and 11 with 8 subjects. Pupils can sit many Pearson Edexcel IGCSEs online from home. Secondary school
- A Levels One to five A Level subjects in Years 12 and 13, most students take three. Exams at a centre worldwide or at home for some subjects. A Levels
- IB Diploma The IB Diploma Programme online: the DP core plus 6 subjects, on an annual contract only. The 2025 cohort averaged 32 points. IB Diploma
- Mentored Pathway A paid add-on with a named teacher as mentor and a weekly 40-minute one-to-one session on workload and progress. Not available for the IB Diploma. Mentored Pathway
How much is King’s InterHigh?
- From Primary, Years 3–6 £4,395/year or £955 a half term, 7 subjects; extra subject £405 a year
- Middle school, Years 7–9 £5,995/year or £1,360 a half term, 9 subjects; extra subject £435 a year
- IGCSE, Years 10–11 £7,250/year or £1,590 a half term, 8 subjects; extra subject £835 a year
- A Levels, Years 12–13 £7,585/year or £1,780 a half term, price for 3 subjects; 1 to 5 possible
- IB Diploma, Years 12–13 £10,990/year annual contract only, DP core and 6 subjects
Is King’s InterHigh free?
No free trial. Families can join online open events and book a call with admissions.
Fees for 2026/27 on kingsinterhigh.co.uk/fees on 7 October 2026, in pounds, VAT included where it applies. The school publishes no prices in US dollars. The annual contract is paid upfront or in 10 monthly direct debits from September to June. Extra costs: a £100 registration fee, a deposit of £500 in the UK or £1,000 outside the UK, extra subjects, exam centre fees of about £150 to £200 per qualification, trips and summer camps. A sibling discount applies to annual contracts only.
How to leave King’s InterHighParent contract, UK
- Written notice ↗
- Write a notice of withdrawal
- Both parents with parental responsibility sign it
- Send it to contact@kingsinterhigh.co.uk and ask for confirmation of receipt
- Within 14 days of signing ↗
- Email contact@kingsinterhigh.co.uk within 14 days of returning the Acceptance Form
- No reason is needed
- If the child has already logged in or joined lessons, the family pays fees for that period and admin costs
- Annual contracts renew every academic year unless the family gives notice by the first day of the second half of the summer term.
- Leaving during the year needs a term’s notice or a term’s fees in lieu of notice.
- Rolling contracts renew every half term. Notice is due by the last day of the half term.
- Fees are not reduced for illness, absence or study leave.
Refund rules
- Deposit
- The deposit comes back when the child leaves, minus unpaid fees or fees in lieu of notice. Families who withdraw before the child starts lose it.
- Before the start
- Withdrawing before the child joins needs a term’s notice on the annual contract or a half term’s notice on the rolling contract, or fees in lieu of notice.
- Fee increases
- If the school announces a rise after the penultimate term, families can withdraw within 21 days of the notice.
- Families outside the UK
- They sign a separate contract with King’s InterHigh International W.L.L., registered in Bahrain.
From the King’s InterHigh UK parent contract published in September 2025, the refund policy and the fees page, checked on 7 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- WebStudent Hub and virtual classrooms in the browser on a laptop or computer
- Parent HubLessons, work, teacher messages and payments for parents
- In personTrips, meetups, Inspired summer camps and the exam centre in Abergavenny
Is King’s InterHigh worth it?
What parents like
- Parents of children who left mainstream school write that their child settled and passed GCSEs.C Crawley, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Lessons are interactive and classes are small, about 15 pupils, one parent writes.Gav Jam, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Ofsted found that the school meets all minimum standards for online education.Ofsted accreditation report, January 2026
- 84% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 1,021 reviews
What parents criticise
- The website went down and the child missed classes in the first two weeks.A typical user, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Support works by email and AI chat, with no phone line that solves problems.Julie Russell, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Online IGCSE exams crashed and the student has to repeat a year.Maria Sarah, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Leaving mid-year costs a term’s notice or a term’s fees.UK parent contract
What parents write in reviews, not our rating. An annual contract for 2026/27 costs £4,395 to £10,990 a year, before registration, exam and extra-subject fees.
King’s InterHigh reviews
-
“The teachers here care, class sizes are much smaller and the learning is much more flexible.”C Crawley · 7 October 2026 · App Store We enrolled our son at KIH after two…
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“The teaching is great, but website/tech is terrible.”A typical user · 24 September 2026 · App Store Concerns as Tech is Awful
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“They are currently using Pearson and the platform crashed multiple time during my sons GCSE’s”Maria Sarah · 28 September 2026 · App Store Do not take your iGCSEs with Kings Interhigh.
Latest news
- 2026Accredited by the Department for Education under the Online Education Accreditation Scheme
- 2023Cambridge International School, according to King’s InterHigh
- 2020Educational Establishment of the Year, Education Resources Awards, as InterHigh
Contacts and company data
- Admissions and enquiriescontact@kingsinterhigh.co.uk
- Phone+44 1873 777 444
- Book a callAdmissions call
- IT supportSupport page
- Careerskingsinterhigh.co.uk/careers
- Legal entity
- Reddam House (Berkshire) Limited, trading as King’s InterHigh, Sixth Floor, 3 Burlington Gardens, London W1S 3EP, United Kingdom
- Companies House
- 09093739, England and Wales, incorporated 19 June 2014
- Parent company
- Inspired UK Holdings Limited, 75% or more
- DfE online provider
- URN 151867, accredited 30 January 2026 to 30 January 2029
- Linked company at DfE
- Wey Education Services Limited, 07639029
- International entity
- King’s InterHigh International W.L.L., Bahrain, 147446-1
Alternatives to King’s InterHigh
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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