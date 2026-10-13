- per pupil a year, all features
- £2.50
- users, according to Overnet Data
- 1.1M+
- MIS it writes back to: SIMS, Arbor, Bromcom, iSAMS
- 4
- Overnet Data Ltd incorporated
- 2007
About Edulink One
Edulink One is a school app for parents, students and staff in the UK. Overnet Data Ltd, a company from Castle Ashby near Northampton, builds it. The app pulls data from the school MIS and writes registers, behaviour points and form answers back to SIMS, Arbor, Bromcom or iSAMS. Parents log in at edulinkone.com or in the app with the school ID and the username and password the school emails to them. Overnet Data charges schools £2.50 per pupil a year on 12 or 36 month contracts.
Edulink One puts school data from the MIS into one app and one website. Teachers take registers, award behaviour and achievement points, set homework, build seating plans and fill in marksheets on a phone or a computer. Parents see attendance, timetables, homework, reports and cashless catering balances, book parents’ evening slots and answer school forms. Students see their timetable, exam schedule, homework and, if the school allows it, their own behaviour points.
Anthony Wright founded Overnet Data. Companies House shows that the company was incorporated on 3 September 2007 as Stripe Fish Limited and took its current name on 25 September 2007. Overnet Data started with a managed Moodle service for schools and still sells Edulink for Moodle. The iPhone app EduLink One came out on 28 December 2016. Since April 2023 the holding company Overnet Data Holdings Ltd has owned 75% or more of the shares.
Overnet Data has been a SIMS partner for more than five years, according to its About page. It calls itself an official SIMS, Bromcom and Arbor integrator partner. It announced the Bromcom link in June 2024 and the iSAMS link in November 2024. Its own Edulink Agent runs on the school network and connects the MIS to Edulink One. Overnet Data also sells this connection as Edulink Integrator to software publishers, trusts and local authorities that need data from many schools.
History
- 2007 Overnet Data Ltd is incorporated on 3 September as Stripe Fish Limited and renamed on 25 September. It starts with a managed Moodle service for schools.
- 2016 The EduLink One app is released on the App Store on 28 December.
- 2020 Edulink One is a Bett Awards finalist in the Educational Apps category.
- 2021 Overnet Data is named a finalist for Company of the Year (under £3m turnover) at the Bett Awards 2022 in November.
- 2021 Google Classroom and Microsoft Teams homework appears in Edulink One for students and parents in December.
- 2022 Overnet Data Holdings Ltd is incorporated on 21 October. New terms and conditions follow on 16 November.
- 2023 Overnet Data Holdings Ltd becomes the owner of 75% or more of the shares of Overnet Data Ltd on 25 April.
- 2024 Schools can send texts through GOV.UK Notify from April, with 5,000 free SMS a year for state-funded schools.
- 2024 Edulink One connects to the Bromcom MIS in June.
- 2024 The youHQ wellbeing link shows students’ mood logs on the lesson register from September.
- 2024 Edulink One connects to the iSAMS MIS in November.
- 2026 Version 1.7.24 of the iPhone app comes out on 18 April. The Android app gets an update on 1 October.
Leadership
- AW Anthony Wright Founder and CEO, director since 2007
- LW Lucy Walshaw Head of Operations
- MC Mark Chambers Head of Development
- CD Claudio Dinardo Head of Support
Team from the Overnet Data About page. Companies House lists Anthony Wright as director of Overnet Data Ltd since 3 September 2007 and of Overnet Data Holdings Ltd since October 2022.
How Edulink One works with the MIS
- MIS with write-back
- 4
- free trial for schools
- 30 days
- encryption of school data
- TLS 1.2
- The Edulink Agent runs on the school network and connects Edulink One to the MIS.
- Registers, behaviour, achievement, detentions and data collections write back to the MIS within minutes.
- Parents’ changes from data collection forms reach the MIS after a staff member approves them.
- Schools host Edulink One on Overnet Data servers or on their own servers.
- Each school switches on only the modules it wants and runs them next to its other software.
Integrations
MIS with write-back4
- SIMS
- Arbor
- Bromcom
- iSAMS
Homework2
- Google Classroom
- Microsoft Teams
Cashless catering5
- CRB Cunninghams
- ami Education
- Civica (Trust-E Cashless)
- Live Register
- VeriCool
SMS gateways6
- GOV.UK Notify
- Clicksend
- Cosmic SMS
- PageOne / Janet TXT
- Teachers2Parents
- ClickSMS
Logins4
- Microsoft Online
- School Active Directory (LDAP)
- Moodle
Other2
- Twilio video calls
- youHQ wellbeing
Lists from the Overnet Data MIS integration, messaging, catering and integration news pages, checked on 13 October 2026. The Knowledge Hub marks SIMS, Arbor and Bromcom as compatible on its login guides. Edulink for Moodle, a separate product, also lists Facility CMIS and Veracross.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Edulink One app for parents and students Parents and students see timetables, attendance, behaviour, homework, exams and reports, read and answer school messages, and book clubs and parents’ evening slots. Parents with several children switch between them in one account. App Store
- Edulink One for staff Teachers take lesson and session registers, award behaviour and achievement points, build seating plans, set homework and fill in marksheets. The register shows Pupil Premium, SEN and medical flags. Staff also book rooms and resources and manage clubs. Features
- Parents’ evening with video calls Staff set dates, slot lengths and teachers. Parents book in the app and add questions for the teacher. Video calls run through the school’s own Twilio account, with a countdown timer, a second guest and automatic attendance tracking. Parents’ evening
- School messaging Staff send push notifications, email and SMS to one parent, a group or the whole school, schedule messages and see who read them. Schools pick their own SMS gateway. Parents and students can reply if the school turns replies on. Messaging
- Forms and data collection Schools send consent forms and letters, and parents answer in the app. Parents check and update contact and medical details, and the changes go to the MIS after approval. Data collection
- Edulink Integrator MIS data extraction for software publishers, local authorities and academy trusts. The Agent in each school sends school, staff, student, parent contact, room and group data to a server that Overnet Data manages inside the partner’s infrastructure. Edulink Integrator
- Edulink for Moodle Syncs student and staff accounts, courses, groups and cohorts from the MIS and Active Directory into Moodle, with single sign-on. Overnet Data lists SIMS, Facility CMIS, Veracross and iSAMS. Edulink for Moodle
How much is Edulink One?
- One price for all school types Edulink One £2.50/pupil a year per pupil a year, 12 or 36 month contract, all features
Is Edulink One free?
Schools get a 30-day free trial. Parents and students do not pay: the apps are free in the App Store and on Google Play.
Price from the Overnet Data pricing page, in pounds, checked on 13 October 2026. The page does not say whether VAT is included. The price covers UK support, upgrades and new features, with no setup fees. Contracts run 12 or 36 months. Under the November 2022 terms, fees depend on the number of enrolled students, rise only if the student count grows by 5% or more, and are paid in advance for the fixed term.
How a school leaves Edulink OneTerms and conditions
- End of the fixed term ↗
- Check the end date of the 12 or 36 month term
- Do not ask Overnet Data to extend the contract
- The contract ends automatically at the end of the term
- The terms give no refund if the school ends the contract early without cause.
- Either side can end the contract for a material breach left unfixed for 30 days.
- Parents cannot cancel. The school holds the contract and decides which features parents see.
Refund rules
- Free trial
- The first 30 days after first use are a free trial. Paid fees start after it.
- Data
- The school decides how pupil and parent data is used. Overnet Data processes it under a separate data processing agreement.
From the Overnet Data terms and conditions of 16 November 2022 and the Edulink One privacy policy, checked on 13 October 2026.
App ratings, UK stores
- WebLog in at edulinkone.com with the school ID or postcode
- iPhone and iPadiOS 15.0 or later
- AndroidGoogle Play
- HostingOvernet Data cloud servers or the school’s own servers
- Knowledge HubUser guides for staff, parents and students
EduLink One, App Store UK
- Current version
- 1.7.24, released 18 April 2026
- First release on iOS
- 28 December 2016
- Requires
- iOS 15.0 or later
- Price
- Free, for users at Edulink One schools
- Google Play
- 500K+ downloads, updated 1 October 2026
Is Edulink One worth it?
What parents, students and schools like
- One price of £2.50 per pupil a year covers every feature, support and upgrades, with no setup fees.Overnet Data pricing
- Registers, behaviour points and form answers write back to the MIS, so staff do not type data twice.Overnet Data, MIS integration
- Parents with several children at one school switch between them in one account.Overnet Data, iSAMS integration
What parents, students and schools criticise
- The iPhone app scores 1.9 from 877 ratings in the UK App Store. Google Play shows 3.0 from about 1,850 reviews.App Store, Google Play, 13 October 2026
- Staff and students who log in with school network accounts cannot reset a forgotten password in Edulink One. They ask the school IT team.Knowledge Hub, logging in
- Free texts through GOV.UK Notify cannot receive replies. Schools that want replies pay an SMS gateway, about 2–3p a message.Overnet Data, GOV.UK Notify
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Edulink One has no Trustpilot reviews: the Overnet Data page on Trustpilot is claimed and has none. Parents and students rate the apps in the stores. Schools buy Edulink One, and the testimonials on the Overnet Data site come from school staff it selected.
Latest news
- 2022Bett Awards finalist, Company of the Year (under £3m turnover)
- 2020Bett Awards finalist, Educational Apps
- Edulink One integrates with iSAMS
- Edulink One announces integration with youHQ
- Edulink One announces integration with Bromcom
- How to integrate GOV.UK Notify for free SMS messages for schools
- Google Classroom and Microsoft Teams integration launched
- Overnet Data announced as Bett Awards 2022 finalist
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- Overnet Data Ltd, Unit 2 Parkhill, Castle Ashby, Northampton, Northamptonshire, England, NN7 1LA
- Company number
- 06359434, incorporated 3 September 2007, active
- Previous name
- Stripe Fish Limited, 3 to 25 September 2007
- Parent
- Overnet Data Holdings Ltd, 14434276, 75% or more since 25 April 2023
- Nature of business
- SIC 62020, information technology consultancy
- Accreditation
- BESA accredited supplier, SIMS partner
- Data location
- Servers within the EEA or on the school’s own servers
Alternatives to Edulink One
- Arbor🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS from London with its own Parent App and Student App. Edulink One also connects to Arbor. →
- Class Charts🇬🇧 United Kingdom Seating plans, behaviour points, homework and parent accounts from Tes, linked to several MIS. →
- Satchel One🇬🇧 United Kingdom School software from London for homework, behaviour and messages to parents. →
- Firefly🇬🇧 United Kingdom A learning platform from London that connects teachers, students and parents. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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