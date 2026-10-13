About Edulink One

Edulink One is a school app for parents, students and staff in the UK. Overnet Data Ltd, a company from Castle Ashby near Northampton, builds it. The app pulls data from the school MIS and writes registers, behaviour points and form answers back to SIMS, Arbor, Bromcom or iSAMS. Parents log in at edulinkone.com or in the app with the school ID and the username and password the school emails to them. Overnet Data charges schools £2.50 per pupil a year on 12 or 36 month contracts.

Edulink One puts school data from the MIS into one app and one website. Teachers take registers, award behaviour and achievement points, set homework, build seating plans and fill in marksheets on a phone or a computer. Parents see attendance, timetables, homework, reports and cashless catering balances, book parents’ evening slots and answer school forms. Students see their timetable, exam schedule, homework and, if the school allows it, their own behaviour points.

Anthony Wright founded Overnet Data. Companies House shows that the company was incorporated on 3 September 2007 as Stripe Fish Limited and took its current name on 25 September 2007. Overnet Data started with a managed Moodle service for schools and still sells Edulink for Moodle. The iPhone app EduLink One came out on 28 December 2016. Since April 2023 the holding company Overnet Data Holdings Ltd has owned 75% or more of the shares.

Overnet Data has been a SIMS partner for more than five years, according to its About page. It calls itself an official SIMS, Bromcom and Arbor integrator partner. It announced the Bromcom link in June 2024 and the iSAMS link in November 2024. Its own Edulink Agent runs on the school network and connects the MIS to Edulink One. Overnet Data also sells this connection as Edulink Integrator to software publishers, trusts and local authorities that need data from many schools.