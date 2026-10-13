- schools, according to Bromcom
- 5,600+
- users, according to Bromcom
- 3.3M
- turnover in 2025, Companies House
- £38.2M
- MCAS on the UK App Store, 97,564 ratings
- 4.4
About Bromcom
Bromcom is a company from Bromley, south-east London, that sells a cloud management information system (MIS) to UK schools, multi-academy trusts and local authorities. Schools run registers, assessment, timetables, census returns, payments and parent messages in it. Parents use the free MyChildAtSchool (MCAS) app and web portal, and students use the Bromcom Student App and Student Portal. Bromcom says 5,600+ schools and 390+ trusts use its software. Ali Guryel founded the company in 1986 and still controls it.
Bromcom runs the central records of a school in the browser. Staff take registers, record behaviour and assessment, build timetables, run exams and file census returns. Finance, Vision analytics and HR sit in the same platform for trusts and local authorities. Parents pay for meals, clubs and trips, book parents’ evenings and read messages in MyChildAtSchool. Bromcom hosts the MIS and its apps on Microsoft Azure.
Ali Guryel founded the company in 1986. Bromcom Computers Plc was incorporated on 24 July 1986 as Shoebox Ltd and took its current name in November 1986. In 1989 it began to supply MIS hardware and network services to local authority schools. Its electronic registers won a BETT Gold Award in 1994. MyChildAtSchool, an online parent portal, won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2001. Bromcom launched its own school MIS in 2005 and moved it to the cloud in 2010 or 2011.
Turnover reached £38.2 million in 2025, and profit after tax was £3.2 million. In December 2023 the Education Authority in Northern Ireland chose Bromcom for its 1,100 schools. In July 2024 Wrexham became the first Welsh council to pick Bromcom, for 71 schools.
History
- 1986 Ali Guryel founds the company. Shoebox Ltd is incorporated on 24 July and becomes Bromcom Computers in November.
- 1989 Bromcom supplies MIS hardware and network services to schools in Hillingdon, Salford and Trafford.
- 1994 Bromcom’s electronic registers win a BETT Gold Award.
- 2001 MyChildAtSchool.com, an online parent portal, wins the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in innovation.
- 2005 Bromcom launches its own Complete School MIS.
- 2011 Bromcom puts its MIS in the cloud. The company’s 2025 accounts and the founder’s blog give 2010.
- 2012 Bromcom wins a place on a £575 million Department for Education framework.
- 2022 West Sussex County Council picks Bromcom MIS and Finance for 200+ maintained schools.
- 2023 The Education Authority in Northern Ireland chooses Bromcom for 1,100 schools in December.
- 2024 Wrexham picks Bromcom MIS and Finance for 71 schools in July. MCAS gets a new app design in June.
- 2025 Turnover grows 20.7% to £38.2 million. Staff grows to 305, including 74 contractors.
- 2026 Bromcom marks 40 years at Bett and starts the rollout of its MIS to 1,100+ schools in Northern Ireland.
Leadership
- AG Ali Guryel Founder, CEO and director
Bromcom’s January 2024 news post names Ali Guryel as CEO. Companies House lists him and Bromcom Technologies Ltd as the current directors of Bromcom Computers Plc. Bromcom does not publish a leadership page.
CareersRecruitee
- Software and QA4
- Customer Services1
- Finance1
- Sales and Marketing1
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Bromcom MIS Standard covers the core MIS, attendance, assessment, census, cover, exams, timetable and the Teacher App. Plus adds behaviour, clubs and trips, dinner money, MCAS, the Student Portal and Power BI. One-Stop Shop adds Bromcom AI, safeguarding, CPD, options and Google and Office 365 integration. Pricing
- MyChildAtSchool (MCAS) Parents see attendance, timetable, exams, detentions and announcements, pay for dinners, clubs and trips, book parents’ evenings and message teachers if the school allows it. The school invites parents. 1M+ downloads on Google Play. App Store
- Bromcom Student App and Student Portal Students check attendance, timetable, behaviour, exams, lesson plans, events, clubs and detentions. They log in with a School ID and username, or with Google or Microsoft if the school enables it. Student Portal
- Bromcom AI An assistant inside the MIS that drafts letters and emails, translates text and writes lesson plans, quizzes and homework. It uses Microsoft Azure and OpenAI. Bromcom says internal school data stays in its cloud and is never shared with the AI. Bromcom AI
- Bromcom Finance Cloud accounting linked to the MIS, with budgeting dashboards, scenario management and ESFA reports. Sold to maintained schools and trusts. MAT Finance
- Vision and MAT Enterprise Vision collects data from all schools of a trust or local authority, with Power BI, benchmarks, central configuration and trust-wide changes. Enterprise bundles MIS, Vision, Finance and HR. Vision
- Bromcom Teacher App An app for teachers’ day-to-day tasks on a phone or tablet, according to its store listing. Included in the Standard package. App Store
Bromcom for trusts and local authoritiesPricing page
- 01Bromcom prices the MIS per pupil. The price depends on the type of school and the package.
- 02Trusts and councils can add Vision for data across schools, Finance, and the Enterprise bundle with MIS, Vision, Finance and HR.
- 03Buy Back covers an MIS or Finance contract with up to three years left. Bromcom splits the remaining cost over five yearly discounts.
- 04Local authorities buy for groups of schools through aggregate procurement and public frameworks.
- 05The MIS and the free apps run on Microsoft Azure.
No public prices. Bromcom asks schools to book a call.
App ratings, UK stores
- Web MISStaff log in at cloudmis.bromcom.com
- MCAS web portalParents log in with email and password
- MCAS appiPhone and Android
- Student Portal and appSchool ID and username, or Google or Microsoft sign-in
- Teacher AppiPhone and Android
- WalesMIS and apps in English and Welsh
MyChildAtSchool, App Store UK
- Current version
- 6.58.1, released 11 October 2026
- First release on iOS
- 4 August 2018
- Requires
- iOS 15.0 or later
- Price
- Free, by invitation from the school
- Google Play downloads
- 1M+ MCAS, 100K+ Student App, 10K+ Teacher App
Is Bromcom worth it?
What teachers, students and parents like
- MCAS scores 4.4 on the UK App Store from 97,564 ratings and 4.6 on Google Play.App Store and Google Play, October 2026
- A student writes that the features work well despite slow loading, and prefers Bromcom to Satchel.Samuel Ewart, Trustpilot, June 2025
- Parents can sign up themselves with a one-time passcode if the school enables self sign-up.Bromcom Documentation Centre
What teachers, students and parents criticise
- A teacher describes a slow system that crashes, awkward behaviour logging and staff timetables without search.Heather Venables, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A school user describes slow pages, manual workarounds and more workload after the switch.Carrie Davies, Trustpilot, March 2025
- The Student App scores 1.7 on Google Play. The MCAS Trustpilot page scores 1.6 from 52 reviews.Google Play, Trustpilot
- 94% of Trustpilot reviews of bromcom.com give 1 star. Many come from students after their school switched system.Trustpilot
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Students and teachers write most Trustpilot reviews. Parents mostly rate the MCAS app in the stores. Schools buy Bromcom, and both Trustpilot pages are unclaimed.
Latest news
- 2022Megabuyte Award, Best Performing Company
- 2001Queen’s Award for Enterprise, innovation, for MyChildAtSchool
- 1994BETT Gold Award for electronic registers
Contacts and company data
- Generalhello@bromcom.com
- Main line020 8290 7100
- Sales020 8290 7171
- Support for schools020 8290 7177
- Help centrehelp.bromcom.com
- Legal entity
- Bromcom Computers Plc, Rutland House, 44 Masons Hill, Bromley, England, BR2 9JG
- Company number
- 02040690, incorporated 24 July 1986, active
- Company type
- Public limited company
- Previous name
- Shoebox Ltd, until 4 November 1986
- Corporate director
- Bromcom Technologies Ltd, 09094992, since 20 June 2014
- Latest accounts
- Full accounts to 31 December 2025, filed 30 June 2026
- Hosting
- Microsoft Azure
Alternatives to Bromcom
- Arbor🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS from London, part of The Key Group, with its own parent and student apps. It publishes per-student prices on G-Cloud. →
- Satchel One🇬🇧 United Kingdom School software for homework, behaviour and communication, from London. →
- Firefly🇬🇧 United Kingdom A learning platform that connects teachers, students and parents, from London. →
- Edookit🇨🇿 Czechia A school information system for grades, attendance and communication, from Czechia. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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