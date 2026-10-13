Learning platforms 🇬🇧 Bromley, United Kingdom Since 1986 4.4 · 98K ratings

Bromcom

A cloud MIS for UK schools and trusts, with the MyChildAtSchool parent app.

Visit bromcom.com All companies
schools, according to Bromcom
5,600+
users, according to Bromcom
3.3M
turnover in 2025, Companies House
£38.2M
MCAS on the UK App Store, 97,564 ratings
4.4

About Bromcom

Bromcom is a company from Bromley, south-east London, that sells a cloud management information system (MIS) to UK schools, multi-academy trusts and local authorities. Schools run registers, assessment, timetables, census returns, payments and parent messages in it. Parents use the free MyChildAtSchool (MCAS) app and web portal, and students use the Bromcom Student App and Student Portal. Bromcom says 5,600+ schools and 390+ trusts use its software. Ali Guryel founded the company in 1986 and still controls it.

Bromcom runs the central records of a school in the browser. Staff take registers, record behaviour and assessment, build timetables, run exams and file census returns. Finance, Vision analytics and HR sit in the same platform for trusts and local authorities. Parents pay for meals, clubs and trips, book parents’ evenings and read messages in MyChildAtSchool. Bromcom hosts the MIS and its apps on Microsoft Azure.

Ali Guryel founded the company in 1986. Bromcom Computers Plc was incorporated on 24 July 1986 as Shoebox Ltd and took its current name in November 1986. In 1989 it began to supply MIS hardware and network services to local authority schools. Its electronic registers won a BETT Gold Award in 1994. MyChildAtSchool, an online parent portal, won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2001. Bromcom launched its own school MIS in 2005 and moved it to the cloud in 2010 or 2011.

Turnover reached £38.2 million in 2025, and profit after tax was £3.2 million. In December 2023 the Education Authority in Northern Ireland chose Bromcom for its 1,100 schools. In July 2024 Wrexham became the first Welsh council to pick Bromcom, for 71 schools.

History

  1. 1986 Ali Guryel founds the company. Shoebox Ltd is incorporated on 24 July and becomes Bromcom Computers in November.
  2. 1989 Bromcom supplies MIS hardware and network services to schools in Hillingdon, Salford and Trafford.
  3. 1994 Bromcom’s electronic registers win a BETT Gold Award.
  4. 2001 MyChildAtSchool.com, an online parent portal, wins the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in innovation.
  5. 2005 Bromcom launches its own Complete School MIS.
  6. 2011 Bromcom puts its MIS in the cloud. The company’s 2025 accounts and the founder’s blog give 2010.
  7. 2012 Bromcom wins a place on a £575 million Department for Education framework.
  8. 2022 West Sussex County Council picks Bromcom MIS and Finance for 200+ maintained schools.
  9. 2023 The Education Authority in Northern Ireland chooses Bromcom for 1,100 schools in December.
  10. 2024 Wrexham picks Bromcom MIS and Finance for 71 schools in July. MCAS gets a new app design in June.
  11. 2025 Turnover grows 20.7% to £38.2 million. Staff grows to 305, including 74 contractors.
  12. 2026 Bromcom marks 40 years at Bett and starts the rollout of its MIS to 1,100+ schools in Northern Ireland.

Leadership

  • Ali Guryel Founder, CEO and director

Bromcom’s January 2024 news post names Ali Guryel as CEO. Companies House lists him and Bromcom Technologies Ltd as the current directors of Bromcom Computers Plc. Bromcom does not publish a leadership page.

Careers

Recruitee
7Bromley
7 open roles on 13 October 2026
  • Software and QA4
  • Customer Services1
  • Finance1
  • Sales and Marketing1

Products

  • Bromcom MIS Standard covers the core MIS, attendance, assessment, census, cover, exams, timetable and the Teacher App. Plus adds behaviour, clubs and trips, dinner money, MCAS, the Student Portal and Power BI. One-Stop Shop adds Bromcom AI, safeguarding, CPD, options and Google and Office 365 integration. Pricing
  • MyChildAtSchool (MCAS) Parents see attendance, timetable, exams, detentions and announcements, pay for dinners, clubs and trips, book parents’ evenings and message teachers if the school allows it. The school invites parents. 1M+ downloads on Google Play. App Store
  • Bromcom Student App and Student Portal Students check attendance, timetable, behaviour, exams, lesson plans, events, clubs and detentions. They log in with a School ID and username, or with Google or Microsoft if the school enables it. Student Portal
  • Bromcom AI An assistant inside the MIS that drafts letters and emails, translates text and writes lesson plans, quizzes and homework. It uses Microsoft Azure and OpenAI. Bromcom says internal school data stays in its cloud and is never shared with the AI. Bromcom AI
  • Bromcom Finance Cloud accounting linked to the MIS, with budgeting dashboards, scenario management and ESFA reports. Sold to maintained schools and trusts. MAT Finance
  • Vision and MAT Enterprise Vision collects data from all schools of a trust or local authority, with Power BI, benchmarks, central configuration and trust-wide changes. Enterprise bundles MIS, Vision, Finance and HR. Vision
  • Bromcom Teacher App An app for teachers’ day-to-day tasks on a phone or tablet, according to its store listing. Included in the Standard package. App Store

Bromcom for trusts and local authorities

Pricing page
  • 01Bromcom prices the MIS per pupil. The price depends on the type of school and the package.
  • 02Trusts and councils can add Vision for data across schools, Finance, and the Enterprise bundle with MIS, Vision, Finance and HR.
  • 03Buy Back covers an MIS or Finance contract with up to three years left. Bromcom splits the remaining cost over five yearly discounts.
  • 04Local authorities buy for groups of schools through aggregate procurement and public frameworks.
  • 05The MIS and the free apps run on Microsoft Azure.

No public prices. Bromcom asks schools to book a call.

App ratings, UK stores

1.5Trustpilot · Bad 45 reviews · profile not claimed by the company

MyChildAtSchool, App Store UK

Current version
6.58.1, released 11 October 2026
First release on iOS
4 August 2018
Requires
iOS 15.0 or later
Price
Free, by invitation from the school
Google Play downloads
1M+ MCAS, 100K+ Student App, 10K+ Teacher App

Is Bromcom worth it?

What teachers, students and parents like

What teachers, students and parents criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Students and teachers write most Trustpilot reviews. Parents mostly rate the MCAS app in the stores. Schools buy Bromcom, and both Trustpilot pages are unclaimed.

Latest news

  1. 40 years of innovation in education, by Ali Guryel
  2. Wrexham County Borough Council selects Bromcom cloud MIS
  3. Migrating from SIMS to Bromcom
  4. Bromcom chosen to deliver MIS services to 1,100 schools in Northern Ireland

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Bromcom Computers Plc, Rutland House, 44 Masons Hill, Bromley, England, BR2 9JG
Company number
02040690, incorporated 24 July 1986, active
Company type
Public limited company
Previous name
Shoebox Ltd, until 4 November 1986
Corporate director
Bromcom Technologies Ltd, 09094992, since 20 June 2014
Latest accounts
Full accounts to 31 December 2025, filed 30 June 2026
Hosting
Microsoft Azure

Alternatives to Bromcom

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Bromcom FAQ

Bromcom is a cloud management information system for UK schools, trusts and local authorities. Bromcom Computers Plc from Bromley makes it. Schools use it for registers, assessment, timetables, exams, census returns, finance and parent communication.

MCAS stands for MyChildAtSchool, Bromcom’s parent app and web portal. Parents see attendance, timetables and announcements, pay for meals, clubs and trips, and book parents’ evenings. The app is free on iPhone and Android.

Parents log in at www.mychildatschool.com/MCAS/MCSParentLogin or in the MyChildAtSchool app with their email address and password. Staff log in to the MIS at cloudmis.bromcom.com. Students log in to the Student Portal at www.bromcomvle.com with a School ID and username, or with Google or Microsoft if the school enables it.

The school sends an invitation email with a link to set a password. If the school enables self sign-up, parents click Sign Up on mychildatschool.com or Activate in the app, enter the school’s post code or School ID and their email, and confirm a one-time passcode. The email must match the one the school holds.

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