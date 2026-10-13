About Bromcom

Bromcom is a company from Bromley, south-east London, that sells a cloud management information system (MIS) to UK schools, multi-academy trusts and local authorities. Schools run registers, assessment, timetables, census returns, payments and parent messages in it. Parents use the free MyChildAtSchool (MCAS) app and web portal, and students use the Bromcom Student App and Student Portal. Bromcom says 5,600+ schools and 390+ trusts use its software. Ali Guryel founded the company in 1986 and still controls it.

Bromcom runs the central records of a school in the browser. Staff take registers, record behaviour and assessment, build timetables, run exams and file census returns. Finance, Vision analytics and HR sit in the same platform for trusts and local authorities. Parents pay for meals, clubs and trips, book parents’ evenings and read messages in MyChildAtSchool. Bromcom hosts the MIS and its apps on Microsoft Azure.

Ali Guryel founded the company in 1986. Bromcom Computers Plc was incorporated on 24 July 1986 as Shoebox Ltd and took its current name in November 1986. In 1989 it began to supply MIS hardware and network services to local authority schools. Its electronic registers won a BETT Gold Award in 1994. MyChildAtSchool, an online parent portal, won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2001. Bromcom launched its own school MIS in 2005 and moved it to the cloud in 2010 or 2011.

Turnover reached £38.2 million in 2025, and profit after tax was £3.2 million. In December 2023 the Education Authority in Northern Ireland chose Bromcom for its 1,100 schools. In July 2024 Wrexham became the first Welsh council to pick Bromcom, for 71 schools.