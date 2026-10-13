About Wonde

Wonde is a British company that moves data from a school’s management information system (MIS) to the apps the school uses. A school connects its MIS once, and each app gets only the fields the school approves. Wonde says 30,000+ schools and 700+ apps use it in 60+ countries. Pupils log in through MyLogin at app.mylogin.com with a Magic Badge QR code or an emoji password, and schools manage Wonde at school.wonde.com. Wonde Basic is free for schools; Wonde Premium costs £180 a year for a primary school and £360 for a secondary school, without VAT.

Wonde connects a school’s management information system to third-party apps. An app asks for permission to read specific data, such as classes, pupils or staff. The school admin sees the request in the Wonde School Portal and approves, declines or revokes it. After approval Wonde syncs the data automatically, so teachers do not upload CSV files. App developers write one integration to the Wonde API and reach schools on more than 35 MIS platforms, including Arbor, Bromcom, iSAMS, ScholarPack and PowerSchool.

Around the sync Wonde sells more products. Edusync creates and updates accounts and classes in Google Workspace, Microsoft Entra ID and Apple School Manager. MyLogin gives pupils one login to devices and apps with Magic Badge QR codes or emoji passwords, and works as a second factor for Microsoft 365. Data Recovery keeps a cloud copy of MIS data for cyber incidents. Discover is a catalogue of apps that schools enable through their existing Wonde connection. Wonde says 99.9% of English schools share daily attendance data with the Department for Education through Wonde.

Peter Dabrowa, Philip Clifton and Jonathan Coleman co-founded Wonde in Newmarket, Suffolk. The services run through Wonde Limited, which belongs to Beyond Holdings Limited. Beyond also owns the voucher platform Evouchers and the cyber security company Secure Schools. In the year to 30 November 2025 the Beyond group had revenue of £22.1 million, of which £8.7 million came from software. Wonde won the King’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation in 2025.