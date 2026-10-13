- schools use Wonde, according to the company
- 30,000+
- apps connected to Wonde
- 700+
- countries
- 60+
- Wonde Basic for schools
- £0
About Wonde
Wonde is a British company that moves data from a school’s management information system (MIS) to the apps the school uses. A school connects its MIS once, and each app gets only the fields the school approves. Wonde says 30,000+ schools and 700+ apps use it in 60+ countries. Pupils log in through MyLogin at app.mylogin.com with a Magic Badge QR code or an emoji password, and schools manage Wonde at school.wonde.com. Wonde Basic is free for schools; Wonde Premium costs £180 a year for a primary school and £360 for a secondary school, without VAT.
Wonde connects a school’s management information system to third-party apps. An app asks for permission to read specific data, such as classes, pupils or staff. The school admin sees the request in the Wonde School Portal and approves, declines or revokes it. After approval Wonde syncs the data automatically, so teachers do not upload CSV files. App developers write one integration to the Wonde API and reach schools on more than 35 MIS platforms, including Arbor, Bromcom, iSAMS, ScholarPack and PowerSchool.
Around the sync Wonde sells more products. Edusync creates and updates accounts and classes in Google Workspace, Microsoft Entra ID and Apple School Manager. MyLogin gives pupils one login to devices and apps with Magic Badge QR codes or emoji passwords, and works as a second factor for Microsoft 365. Data Recovery keeps a cloud copy of MIS data for cyber incidents. Discover is a catalogue of apps that schools enable through their existing Wonde connection. Wonde says 99.9% of English schools share daily attendance data with the Department for Education through Wonde.
Peter Dabrowa, Philip Clifton and Jonathan Coleman co-founded Wonde in Newmarket, Suffolk. The services run through Wonde Limited, which belongs to Beyond Holdings Limited. Beyond also owns the voucher platform Evouchers and the cyber security company Secure Schools. In the year to 30 November 2025 the Beyond group had revenue of £22.1 million, of which £8.7 million came from software. Wonde won the King’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation in 2025.
History
- 2013 WorkOS Limited is registered in England on 12 August. This company later becomes Wonde Limited and then Beyond Holdings.
- 2015 The company takes the name Wonde Limited on 15 December.
- 2021 Wonde ranks 5th in the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 with three-year growth of 10,792%.
- 2022 Wonde ranks 2nd in the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 with three-year growth of 31,762%.
- 2022 Buys Secure Schools, a UK cyber security auditor for schools, for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.
- 2024 In December the parent becomes Beyond Holdings Limited, and Booking Space Ltd is renamed Wonde Limited.
- 2025 Wins the King’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation, announced in May.
- 2025 Software revenue of the Beyond group grows from £5.8 million to £8.7 million in the year to 30 November.
- 2025 Co-founder Philip Clifton leaves the Beyond Holdings board on 30 November.
- 2026 The Lord-Lieutenant of Suffolk presents the King’s Award at the Newmarket office in March.
- 2026 MyLogin becomes an external MFA method for Microsoft Entra ID, with Magic Badges as the second factor.
Leadership
- PD Peter Dabrowa CEO and co-founder
- JC Jonathan Coleman CCO and co-founder
- BC Ben Chamberlain Acting managing director, UK
- PC Peter Carpenter Managing director, APAC
- BW Ben Williams CFO
- SB Sally Baldwin COO
- MM Melanie Miles Chief marketing officer
- AD Andrew Dool Chief business officer
The Wonde team page lists Philip Clifton as CTO and co-founder. Companies House shows he left the Beyond Holdings board on 30 November 2025.
CareersJobs at Beyond
- Customer support1
- Business development1
Perks
- Four-day working week
- Hybrid work
- Pension contributions
- Contributory holiday scheme
- Volunteering days
How Wonde connects a school to an app
- MIS platforms behind one API
- 35+
- connected apps
- 700+
- of English schools send daily attendance to the DfE via Wonde
- 99.9%
- Per-app data permissions
- Revoke access at any time
- Wonde School Portal
- Enterprise Portal for trusts
- DPIA template and Subject Access Request tool
- Activity and device logs
- MyLogin single sign-on
- Magic Badge MFA for Microsoft 365
- Edusync for Google, Microsoft and Apple
- Data Recovery backups
- ISO 27001 and Cyber Essentials Plus
- SOC 2 Type 2 report
Video, blogs and resources
- School Portal helpdeskConnecting the MIS, approving apps, permissions↗
- MyLogin helpdeskGuides for teachers, parents and admins↗
- App Portal helpdeskSupport for app developers↗
- API documentationEndpoints, sandbox and authentication↗
- Integration guidesHow to connect each MIS to Wonde↗
- SecurityCertifications, DPIA support document, privacy FAQs↗
Products
- Wonde Connect Syncs MIS data to approved apps. The school sees every permission request in the Wonde School Portal and can revoke access with one click. Connect
- MyLogin Single sign-on for pupils and staff. Pupils open app.mylogin.com and scan a Magic Badge or enter a 6-emoji password to reach their apps. MyLogin
- Edusync Creates and updates users, groups and classes from the MIS in Google Workspace and Classroom, Microsoft Entra ID and Teams, and Apple School Manager. Edusync
- Discover A catalogue of apps that schools enable through their existing Wonde connection. Apps complete one DPIA for the platform. Discover apps
- Data Recovery A cloud copy of chosen MIS data, such as parent contacts and fire registers, that the school downloads after a cyber incident. Data Recovery
- Wonde for developers One API for school data from more than 35 MIS platforms, with a sandbox, Wonde SSO and managed onboarding of school customers. Developers
How much is Wonde?
- Wonde Basic £0/year Free, MIS sync to chosen apps, basic support
- Wonde Premium, primary £180/year £180, Logs, reports, DPIA and SAR tools, priority support
- Wonde Premium, secondary £360/year £360, Same features as primary
- MyLogin, primary £299/year £299 in year 1, £348 from year 2, Login to devices and apps
- MyLogin, secondary £449/year £449 in year 1, £548 from year 2, Login to devices and apps
- MyLogin Lite £49–£99/year Free for 12 months, then £49 primary or £99 secondary, Login to apps only
- Data Recovery £120–£180/year £120 primary, £180 secondary, per school a year
Is Wonde free?
Wonde Basic is free: a school shares MIS data with chosen apps and uses the app directory. MyLogin Lite is free for the first 12 months as a promotional offer. The licence agreement lets Wonde offer new schools a free 6-month trial of paid services, after which Wonde may charge yearly.
UK school prices on wonde.com and mylogin.com on 13 October 2026, in pounds, without VAT. Data Recovery and MyLogin prices are per year. The Wonde Platform page gives the Premium price without a period; the licence agreement sets 12-month subscription terms. Edusync and developer prices are not published.
How to cancel Wonde PremiumLicence agreement
- Wonde Premium or Platform ↗
- Tell Wonde in writing at least 30 days before the end of the 12-month term
- Or tell Wonde that the school wants to downgrade to Wonde Basic
- App access ↗
- Log in to the Wonde School Portal
- Revoke the app’s data access with one click
- The licence renews for 12 months at a time unless one side gives notice.
- Wonde may raise fees each year in line with the Consumer Price Index.
- After a free trial, Wonde may charge schools yearly at its published rates.
Refund rules
- UK schools
- Fees are payable in pounds, plus VAT, and are non-cancellable and non-refundable under the licence agreement.
- Late payment
- Wonde may disable access to paid services until the invoice is paid, unless the school has chosen to downgrade.
From the Wonde UK licence agreement and the Connect page, checked on 13 October 2026.
Wonde for app developersDeveloper page
- 01One API returns school data from more than 35 MIS platforms.
- 02The app requests only the fields it needs, and each school approves them.
- 03A developer sandbox lets teams test before going live.
- 04Wonde SSO and MyLogin give pupils one login into the app.
- 05Wonde runs onboarding campaigns that connect an app’s school customers in bulk.
No public price. Apps pay for the schools they work with, with no minimums, according to the Wonde PowerSchool partner page on 13 October 2026.
Latest news
- 2025King’s Award for Enterprise, Innovation
- 2022Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, 2nd place
- 2021Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, 5th place
Contacts and company data
- Support, UK+44 1638 438094, weekdays 08:30 to 17:00
- Support, Australia1800 064 506
- MyLoginhello@mylogin.com
- Contact formSchools, apps, trusts and partners
- Legal entity
- Wonde Limited, Furlong House, 2 Kings Court, Willie Snaith Road, Newmarket, Suffolk, CB8 7SG, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 14160647, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 9 June 2022 as Booking Space Ltd, renamed Wonde Limited on 4 December 2024
- Status
- Active
- Controlling shareholder
- Beyond Holdings Limited (08645640), 75% or more
- Parent
- Beyond Holdings Limited, registered 12 August 2013 as WorkOS Limited, named Wonde Limited from 2015 to 2024
- Nature of business
- SIC 62012, business and domestic software development
Alternatives to Wonde
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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