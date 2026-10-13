MyConcern
Safeguarding software from Tes for recording and managing concerns in schools.
- student profiles, according to Tes
- 2M+
- concerns raised from March 2023 to April 2024, according to Tes
- 2.5M+
- Queen’s Award for Enterprise, innovation
- 2018
- EdTech Impact, 23 reviews
- 4.3
About MyConcern
MyConcern is safeguarding software for schools, colleges and school groups. Staff use it to record concerns about pupils, and safeguarding leads manage each case and its chronology in one place. Former police officers Martin Baker and Mike Glanville founded the business with Darryl Morton in South Wales in 2014. Tes bought the company, The Safeguarding Company Limited, in March 2023 and now sells the product as Tes MyConcern. Staff log in at login.thesafeguardingcompany.com.
MyConcern is a web system where school staff record safeguarding concerns about pupils. The designated safeguarding lead (DSL) sees each concern, adds actions and builds a chronology for each pupil profile. Reports show concerns by type, period or profile for governors and inspections. Records can move with a pupil to a new school, and DSLs can share data with external agencies. MyConcern connects to MIS such as Arbor, SIMS and Bromcom through Wonde.
Martin Baker, a former chief constable, and Mike Glanville, a former chief police officer, set up the business. In June 2014 they incorporated One Team Logic Ltd with Darryl Morton, who brought the software side, and created MyConcern. The company ran from Talbot Green near Cardiff. MyConcern won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for innovation in 2018. In September 2019 Octopus Investments put £3.2 million into the business. In September 2021 the company changed its name to The Safeguarding Company.
Tes announced the acquisition on 7 March 2023. The deal brought MyConcern, Sentry, Confide, Clarity, Mentor, MyPlace and MyVoice to Tes. Tes Global Limited holds more than 75% of the shares and votes. Tes now sells staff safeguarding (formerly Confide) and community reporting (formerly MyVoice) as parts of Tes MyConcern. Tes plans to link MyConcern with Class Charts and Learning Pathways, its behaviour and SEND products.
History
- 2014 One Team Logic Ltd is incorporated on 6 June. Martin Baker, Mike Glanville and Darryl Morton create MyConcern.
- 2015 The company moves its registered office from Dorchester to Talbot Green, near Cardiff.
- 2018 MyConcern wins the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for innovation. The company says it has created almost 50 jobs in South Wales.
- 2019 One Team Logic raises £3.2 million from Octopus Investments’ Development Capital team in September.
- 2019 The company says its customers include several thousand UK schools and colleges and all Ministry of Defence schools worldwide.
- 2021 One Team Logic Ltd changes its name to The Safeguarding Company Limited on 13 September.
- 2021 In December Onex agrees to buy Tes from Providence Equity Partners.
- 2023 Tes acquires The Safeguarding Company. Tes Global Limited becomes the controlling shareholder on 6 March, and the registered office moves to Sheffield.
- 2024 Tes reports more than 2.5 million concerns raised in MyConcern from March 2023 to April 2024.
- 2026 Tes sells Tes MyConcern with staff safeguarding and community reporting included, and plans links with Class Charts and Learning Pathways.
Leadership
- RW Rod Williams CEO of Tes, director of The Safeguarding Company since March 2023
- KW Kayleigh Wright Director of The Safeguarding Company since April 2024
Companies House lists Rod Williams and Kayleigh Wright as the current directors. Tes names Rod Williams as its Chief Executive Officer. The founders left the board when Tes bought the company in March 2023.
Video, blogs and resources
- How to log inActivation email, the login page and the portal with establishments and features↗
- Two-factor authenticationSet up 2FA with Google or Microsoft Authenticator↗
- User permissionsWhat DSL, Trusted User, Basic User and admin roles can do↗
- Case studiesGlobeducate, Kings Group and King’s Infant School↗
Products
- Tes MyConcern Staff record concerns about pupils. DSLs manage cases, set actions, build chronologies, run reports by concern type, period or profile, and share records with agencies or a pupil’s next school. Concern categories come set up from day one. Overview
- Staff safeguarding A separate area for allegations against staff, low-level concerns and self-referrals. Access is restricted, every case has a chronology and an audit trail, and users can upload emails and PDFs. Formerly sold as Confide. Staff safeguarding
- Community reporting Online forms for pupils, parents and the wider community, with an option to report anonymously. Schools put the forms on their website, intranet, emails, posters and QR codes. Reports go into MyConcern. Formerly sold as MyVoice. Community reporting
- Tes Clarity Reporting across all schools of a group. Leaders build dashboards and reports by category, school and group, set shared concern categories and define levels of need at group level. It works with MyConcern data. Clarity
- Connected Insights Planned links with other Tes products. Schools with MyConcern, Class Charts and Learning Pathways will see safeguarding concerns next to behaviour, attendance and SEND data. Connected Insights
MyConcern for schools and trustsBook a consultation
- 01Schools and school groups buy MyConcern from Tes after a consultation.
- 02An admin adds staff and gives each one a role: DSL, Trusted User, Basic User or None.
- 03Extra permissions: Account Admin manages users and settings, Report Manager runs reports, Data Controller can edit concerns and delete chronology entries.
- 04Only DSLs can build reports with pupil names. Other report managers see anonymised reports.
- 05School groups and trusts add Tes Clarity for reporting across schools.
No public prices. Tes asks schools to book a consultation.
Reviews by school staff
Is MyConcern worth it?
What school safeguarding staff like
- An assistant headteacher writes that the simple interface helped sell safeguarding to all staff, and that tasks help track workload.David Williams, EdTech Impact, September 2025
- A school counsellor writes that information sharing in the safeguarding team was simple and access stays limited to the right permissions.Maria Papachristodoulou, EdTech Impact, March 2025
- 20 of 23 EdTech Impact reviews rate MyConcern Excellent or Great. None rate it Poor or Bad.EdTech Impact, October 2026
What school safeguarding staff criticise
- A safeguarding lead writes that concerns about the same child cannot be merged, which makes them harder to pass to external agencies.Nadia Cann, EdTech Impact, April 2025
- A deputy headteacher wants all previous input on a child in one view without a search, and writes that one concern sends too many email notifications.Wendy Thompson, EdTech Impact, December 2024
- MyConcern has collected no new EdTech Impact reviews in the past six months.EdTech Impact, October 2026
What users write in reviews, not our rating. School staff write the reviews on EdTech Impact. Trustpilot has no page for MyConcern or The Safeguarding Company, and the product has no app in the App Store.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- The Safeguarding Company Limited, Building 3 St Pauls Place, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, England, S1 2JE
- Company number
- 09075059, incorporated 6 June 2014, active
- Previous name
- One Team Logic Ltd, until 13 September 2021
- Company type
- Private limited company
- Controlling shareholder
- Tes Global Limited, 02017289, 75% or more of shares and votes, since 6 March 2023
- Latest accounts
- Total exemption full accounts to 31 August 2025, filed 24 April 2026, with a parent company guarantee
- Nature of business
- SIC 62012, business and domestic software development
Alternatives to MyConcern
- CPOMS🇬🇧 United Kingdom Safeguarding and wellbeing software for UK schools. StudentSafe records concerns, and VisitorSafe manages school visitors. →
- Class Charts🇬🇧 United Kingdom Behaviour, attendance and homework software from Tes. Tes plans to show Class Charts data next to MyConcern records. →
- Arbor🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS for UK schools. MyConcern takes pupil data from Arbor through Wonde. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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