About MyConcern

MyConcern is safeguarding software for schools, colleges and school groups. Staff use it to record concerns about pupils, and safeguarding leads manage each case and its chronology in one place. Former police officers Martin Baker and Mike Glanville founded the business with Darryl Morton in South Wales in 2014. Tes bought the company, The Safeguarding Company Limited, in March 2023 and now sells the product as Tes MyConcern. Staff log in at login.thesafeguardingcompany.com.

MyConcern is a web system where school staff record safeguarding concerns about pupils. The designated safeguarding lead (DSL) sees each concern, adds actions and builds a chronology for each pupil profile. Reports show concerns by type, period or profile for governors and inspections. Records can move with a pupil to a new school, and DSLs can share data with external agencies. MyConcern connects to MIS such as Arbor, SIMS and Bromcom through Wonde.

Martin Baker, a former chief constable, and Mike Glanville, a former chief police officer, set up the business. In June 2014 they incorporated One Team Logic Ltd with Darryl Morton, who brought the software side, and created MyConcern. The company ran from Talbot Green near Cardiff. MyConcern won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for innovation in 2018. In September 2019 Octopus Investments put £3.2 million into the business. In September 2021 the company changed its name to The Safeguarding Company.

Tes announced the acquisition on 7 March 2023. The deal brought MyConcern, Sentry, Confide, Clarity, Mentor, MyPlace and MyVoice to Tes. Tes Global Limited holds more than 75% of the shares and votes. Tes now sells staff safeguarding (formerly Confide) and community reporting (formerly MyVoice) as parts of Tes MyConcern. Tes plans to link MyConcern with Class Charts and Learning Pathways, its behaviour and SEND products.