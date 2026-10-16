About Teachers2Parents

Teachers2Parents is a UK school communications service. Schools use it to send text messages and emails to parents, collect forms and book parents’ evening appointments, with contacts synced from the school MIS. Parents read the messages in the free Teachers2Parents app on iPhone and Android, where they can also pay through SchoolMoney. School staff log in at login.eduspot.co.uk and choose Teachers2Parents. The service belongs to Community Brands UK Limited in Leicester, which trades as VenturEd Solutions UK.

Teachers2Parents is the system a school uses to reach parents. Staff connect the school MIS and send texts and emails to one parent, a class or the whole school. They also build online forms, see who has replied and set up parents’ evenings, in person or by video. The system is web-based, so staff need no software in school. Parents get the messages by text, by email or in the Teachers2Parents app.

According to the Teachers2Parents about page, two friends started the service, a teacher and a person working in finance. Companies House shows Teachers2Parents Ltd registered in England on 8 August 2006. In March 2020 Teachers2Parents let all UK schools use the service for free during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it released a virtual parents’ evening system in the same period.

In August 2017 a new holding company, Education Brands T2P Holdings Limited, took over Teachers2Parents Ltd. The holding company was later renamed Community Brands UK Limited. It also runs Groupcall, SchoolMoney, WisePay, BehaviourWatch and the Eduspot parent app, and since 2024 it trades as VenturEd Solutions UK from Leicester. Teachers2Parents Ltd was struck off the register in September 2025, and the brand continues under Community Brands UK Limited.