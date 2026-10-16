- UK schools use it, according to Teachers2Parents
- 10,000+
- SMS messages a year, according to Teachers2Parents
- 365M
- emails a year, according to Teachers2Parents
- 300M
- on the UK App Store, 1,158 ratings
- 2.1
About Teachers2Parents
Teachers2Parents is a UK school communications service. Schools use it to send text messages and emails to parents, collect forms and book parents’ evening appointments, with contacts synced from the school MIS. Parents read the messages in the free Teachers2Parents app on iPhone and Android, where they can also pay through SchoolMoney. School staff log in at login.eduspot.co.uk and choose Teachers2Parents. The service belongs to Community Brands UK Limited in Leicester, which trades as VenturEd Solutions UK.
Teachers2Parents is the system a school uses to reach parents. Staff connect the school MIS and send texts and emails to one parent, a class or the whole school. They also build online forms, see who has replied and set up parents’ evenings, in person or by video. The system is web-based, so staff need no software in school. Parents get the messages by text, by email or in the Teachers2Parents app.
According to the Teachers2Parents about page, two friends started the service, a teacher and a person working in finance. Companies House shows Teachers2Parents Ltd registered in England on 8 August 2006. In March 2020 Teachers2Parents let all UK schools use the service for free during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it released a virtual parents’ evening system in the same period.
In August 2017 a new holding company, Education Brands T2P Holdings Limited, took over Teachers2Parents Ltd. The holding company was later renamed Community Brands UK Limited. It also runs Groupcall, SchoolMoney, WisePay, BehaviourWatch and the Eduspot parent app, and since 2024 it trades as VenturEd Solutions UK from Leicester. Teachers2Parents Ltd was struck off the register in September 2025, and the brand continues under Community Brands UK Limited.
History
- 2006 Teachers2Parents Ltd is registered in England on 8 August.
- 2017 Education Brands T2P Holdings Limited is registered on 7 August and takes over Teachers2Parents Ltd on 24 August.
- 2017 The Teachers2Parents app appears on the App Store on 7 October.
- 2018 Community Brands buys Groupcall, a UK provider of school communications and data tools, in September.
- 2019 The holding company is renamed Community Brands UK Holdings Ltd in April.
- 2020 All UK schools can use Teachers2Parents for free from March, during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- 2021 Community Brands UK buys Parentapps from Liverpool in September and combines it with Teachers2Parents and Groupcall Messenger.
- 2022 The holding company takes the name Community Brands UK Limited in September.
- 2023 Nick Laird joins the Community Brands UK Limited board on 31 August.
- 2024 The group is renamed VenturEd Solutions on 10 October, with Nick Laird as CEO.
- 2025 Teachers2Parents Ltd is dissolved by voluntary strike-off on 23 September. Community Brands UK Limited keeps running the service.
- 2025 Version 1.8.9 of the iPhone app comes out on 18 December.
Leadership
- NL Nick Laird CEO, VenturEd Solutions
The VenturEd Solutions release of 10 October 2024 names Nick Laird as CEO. Companies House lists him as a director of Community Brands UK Limited since 31 August 2023. The Teachers2Parents about page does not name the two founders.
CareersVenturEd Solutions UK careers
- Education consulting1
How Teachers2Parents works
- SMS messages a year
- 365M
- forms a year
- 15M
- parents’ evening appointments
- 40K+
- Bulk and individual SMS
- Scheduled messages
- Several mobile numbers per family
- Parent email with groups
- Email templates
- Online forms
- Reply tracking
- Delivery reports
- Parents’ evening booking
- Video meetings
- MIS sync through Xporter
- Parent app with calendar and noticeboard
- SchoolMoney payments in the app
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Text to Parents Staff send SMS messages to one parent or in bulk, to several mobile numbers per family, and schedule them in advance. Contacts come from the school MIS. Text to Parents
- School Email Emails to parents and staff with recipient groups, templates and scheduling. Staff can attach lesson plans and resources. School Email
- School Forms Online forms for parents, students and staff. The school sees who has replied and who still has to answer. School Forms
- Parents’ Evening Parents book their own slots. Meetings run in person or by video in the browser, with a calendar and countdown timers. Schools also use it for meet-the-teacher sessions. Parents’ Evening
- Parent App The free app shows all school texts and emails in one feed, plus the term calendar and noticeboard. In SchoolMoney schools, parents pay for dinners, trips, clubs and shop items. Parent App
How a school ends a Teachers2Parents contractTerms
- School contract ↗
- Check the end date of the current 12-month term in the contract
- Send written notice of non-renewal at least 90 days before that date
- Send it to Community Brands UK Limited, 2 Darker Street, Leicester LE1 4SL
- Parents do not pay for Teachers2Parents. VenturEd Solutions says it does not sell directly to parents.
- Contracts renew automatically for 12 months unless notice is given in time.
- Fees are non-cancellable and non-refundable under the current terms.
- Contracts signed before 1 March 2024 follow the older terms on eduspot.co.uk.
Refund rules
- Notice
- At least 90 days before the end of the current term.
- Price changes
- Fees can change with 30 days’ written notice, and rise at most once a year on renewal.
- Breach
- Either party can end the contract on 30 days’ notice if a material breach is not fixed.
- Law
- Laws of England and Wales, courts of England and Wales.
From the VenturEd Solutions UK terms for contracts signed from 1 March 2024 and the older Eduspot terms, checked on 16 October 2026.
Teachers2Parents for schoolsBook a demo
- 01Packages for nurseries, primary schools, secondary schools and multi-academy trusts.
- 02The Essentials: Communications package includes SMS, email, forms, parents’ evening booking and the free Eduspot app for parents.
- 03Payments run through SchoolMoney, a sister product, with card and PayPoint options.
- 04Support by phone, email and remote desktop, 9am to 5pm on weekdays, according to the older Eduspot terms.
Price on request. Teachers2Parents and VenturEd Solutions publish no prices; schools book a demo. Fees are in pounds plus VAT, according to the terms.
App ratings
- iPhone and iPadTeachers2Parents app, free on the App Store
- AndroidTeachers2Parents app, free on Google Play
- Web for staffLog in at login.eduspot.co.uk and choose Teachers2Parents
- Eduspot appThe group’s parent app, included in its communications packages
- MIS syncPupil and contact data through Groupcall Xporter
- SchoolMoneyPayments for dinners, trips, clubs and the school shop
Teachers2Parents app
- Price
- Free
- iPhone app since
- 7 October 2017
- Requires
- iOS 15.0 or later
- Google Play installs
- 1M+
- Android developer
- Community Brands UK Limited
Is Teachers2Parents worth it?
What users like
- Parents react to texts better than to other channels, a primary school says on the product site.St Mary’s CofE Primary School, teachers2parents.co.uk
- Parents book their own parents’ evening slots, and the school prints the schedule.Willowbrook Primary School, case study
- The app is free for parents, with 1M+ installs on Google Play.Google Play
What users criticise
- The iPhone app has an average of 2.1 stars from 1,158 UK ratings.App Store, UK, October 2026
- The Android app has 2.5 stars from 2,226 ratings.Google Play, October 2026
- The parent app works only if the school stores the parent’s phone number, and only the school can change it.App Store description
- Schools get no public price list and must give 90 days’ notice before renewal.VenturEd Solutions UK terms
What users write in reviews and what the store ratings show, not our rating. Teachers2Parents has no Trustpilot page of its own. The pros come from schools quoted on the official site.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Staff loginlogin.eduspot.co.uk
- App supportsupport@teachers2parents.co.uk
- Help centresupport.eduspot.co.uk
- Phone0207 237 8456
- SchoolsBook a demo
- Legal entity
- Community Brands UK Limited, trading as VenturEd Solutions UK, 2 Darker Street, Leicester LE1 4SL, United Kingdom
- Operator
- Community Brands UK Limited, 10903330, England and Wales
- Operator registered
- 7 August 2017, as Education Brands T2P Holdings Limited
- Activity
- SIC 64209, holding company
- VAT
- GB422972589
- ICO registration
- ZB516635
- Former company
- Teachers2Parents Ltd, 05899279, registered 8 August 2006
- Former company status
- Dissolved by voluntary strike-off, 23 September 2025
Alternatives to Teachers2Parents
- School Gateway🇬🇧 United Kingdom The Schoolcomms parent app from ParentPay Group, with messages, payments, club bookings and attendance. →
- ParentMail🇬🇧 United Kingdom School messages, forms, parents’ evenings and payments from Slough, part of IRIS. →
- Weduc🇬🇧 United Kingdom The ReachMoreParents app and portal from Loughborough for school messages, forms and parents’ evenings. →
- Edulink One🇬🇧 United Kingdom A school app from Northampton for parents, students and staff that syncs with the school MIS. →
- G Groupcall MessengerUnited States A sister product from VenturEd Solutions UK for school texts and emails, with automatic message translation. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 16 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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