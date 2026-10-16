Learning platforms 🇬🇧 Leicester, United Kingdom Since 2006 2.1 · 1K ratings

Teachers2Parents

School texts, emails, forms and parents’ evening bookings for UK schools.

Visit teachers2parents.co.uk All companies
UK schools use it, according to Teachers2Parents
10,000+
SMS messages a year, according to Teachers2Parents
365M
emails a year, according to Teachers2Parents
300M
on the UK App Store, 1,158 ratings
2.1

About Teachers2Parents

Teachers2Parents is a UK school communications service. Schools use it to send text messages and emails to parents, collect forms and book parents’ evening appointments, with contacts synced from the school MIS. Parents read the messages in the free Teachers2Parents app on iPhone and Android, where they can also pay through SchoolMoney. School staff log in at login.eduspot.co.uk and choose Teachers2Parents. The service belongs to Community Brands UK Limited in Leicester, which trades as VenturEd Solutions UK.

Teachers2Parents is the system a school uses to reach parents. Staff connect the school MIS and send texts and emails to one parent, a class or the whole school. They also build online forms, see who has replied and set up parents’ evenings, in person or by video. The system is web-based, so staff need no software in school. Parents get the messages by text, by email or in the Teachers2Parents app.

According to the Teachers2Parents about page, two friends started the service, a teacher and a person working in finance. Companies House shows Teachers2Parents Ltd registered in England on 8 August 2006. In March 2020 Teachers2Parents let all UK schools use the service for free during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it released a virtual parents’ evening system in the same period.

In August 2017 a new holding company, Education Brands T2P Holdings Limited, took over Teachers2Parents Ltd. The holding company was later renamed Community Brands UK Limited. It also runs Groupcall, SchoolMoney, WisePay, BehaviourWatch and the Eduspot parent app, and since 2024 it trades as VenturEd Solutions UK from Leicester. Teachers2Parents Ltd was struck off the register in September 2025, and the brand continues under Community Brands UK Limited.

History

  1. 2006 Teachers2Parents Ltd is registered in England on 8 August.
  2. 2017 Education Brands T2P Holdings Limited is registered on 7 August and takes over Teachers2Parents Ltd on 24 August.
  3. 2017 The Teachers2Parents app appears on the App Store on 7 October.
  4. 2018 Community Brands buys Groupcall, a UK provider of school communications and data tools, in September.
  5. 2019 The holding company is renamed Community Brands UK Holdings Ltd in April.
  6. 2020 All UK schools can use Teachers2Parents for free from March, during the Covid-19 pandemic.
  7. 2021 Community Brands UK buys Parentapps from Liverpool in September and combines it with Teachers2Parents and Groupcall Messenger.
  8. 2022 The holding company takes the name Community Brands UK Limited in September.
  9. 2023 Nick Laird joins the Community Brands UK Limited board on 31 August.
  10. 2024 The group is renamed VenturEd Solutions on 10 October, with Nick Laird as CEO.
  11. 2025 Teachers2Parents Ltd is dissolved by voluntary strike-off on 23 September. Community Brands UK Limited keeps running the service.
  12. 2025 Version 1.8.9 of the iPhone app comes out on 18 December.

Leadership

  • Nick Laird CEO, VenturEd Solutions

The VenturEd Solutions release of 10 October 2024 names Nick Laird as CEO. Companies House lists him as a director of Community Brands UK Limited since 31 August 2023. The Teachers2Parents about page does not name the two founders.

Careers

VenturEd Solutions UK careers
1Leicester
1 open roles on 16 October 2026
  • Education consulting1

How Teachers2Parents works

SMS messages a year
365M
forms a year
15M
parents’ evening appointments
40K+
  • Bulk and individual SMS
  • Scheduled messages
  • Several mobile numbers per family
  • Parent email with groups
  • Email templates
  • Online forms
  • Reply tracking
  • Delivery reports
  • Parents’ evening booking
  • Video meetings
  • MIS sync through Xporter
  • Parent app with calendar and noticeboard
  • SchoolMoney payments in the app

Products

  • Text to Parents Staff send SMS messages to one parent or in bulk, to several mobile numbers per family, and schedule them in advance. Contacts come from the school MIS. Text to Parents
  • School Email Emails to parents and staff with recipient groups, templates and scheduling. Staff can attach lesson plans and resources. School Email
  • School Forms Online forms for parents, students and staff. The school sees who has replied and who still has to answer. School Forms
  • Parents’ Evening Parents book their own slots. Meetings run in person or by video in the browser, with a calendar and countdown timers. Schools also use it for meet-the-teacher sessions. Parents’ Evening
  • Parent App The free app shows all school texts and emails in one feed, plus the term calendar and noticeboard. In SchoolMoney schools, parents pay for dinners, trips, clubs and shop items. Parent App

How a school ends a Teachers2Parents contract

Terms
  • School contract ↗
    1. Check the end date of the current 12-month term in the contract
    2. Send written notice of non-renewal at least 90 days before that date
    3. Send it to Community Brands UK Limited, 2 Darker Street, Leicester LE1 4SL
  • Parents do not pay for Teachers2Parents. VenturEd Solutions says it does not sell directly to parents.
  • Contracts renew automatically for 12 months unless notice is given in time.
  • Fees are non-cancellable and non-refundable under the current terms.
  • Contracts signed before 1 March 2024 follow the older terms on eduspot.co.uk.

Refund rules

Notice
At least 90 days before the end of the current term.
Price changes
Fees can change with 30 days’ written notice, and rise at most once a year on renewal.
Breach
Either party can end the contract on 30 days’ notice if a material breach is not fixed.
Law
Laws of England and Wales, courts of England and Wales.

From the VenturEd Solutions UK terms for contracts signed from 1 March 2024 and the older Eduspot terms, checked on 16 October 2026.

Teachers2Parents for schools

Book a demo
  • 01Packages for nurseries, primary schools, secondary schools and multi-academy trusts.
  • 02The Essentials: Communications package includes SMS, email, forms, parents’ evening booking and the free Eduspot app for parents.
  • 03Payments run through SchoolMoney, a sister product, with card and PayPoint options.
  • 04Support by phone, email and remote desktop, 9am to 5pm on weekdays, according to the older Eduspot terms.

Price on request. Teachers2Parents and VenturEd Solutions publish no prices; schools book a demo. Fees are in pounds plus VAT, according to the terms.

App ratings

Teachers2Parents app

Price
Free
iPhone app since
7 October 2017
Requires
iOS 15.0 or later
Google Play installs
1M+
Android developer
Community Brands UK Limited

Is Teachers2Parents worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews and what the store ratings show, not our rating. Teachers2Parents has no Trustpilot page of its own. The pros come from schools quoted on the official site.

Latest news

  1. Education Brands becomes VenturEd Solutions, with Nick Laird as CEO
  2. Community Brands UK buys Liverpool’s Parentapps, BusinessCloud
  3. Community Brands closes the acquisition of Groupcall

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Community Brands UK Limited, trading as VenturEd Solutions UK, 2 Darker Street, Leicester LE1 4SL, United Kingdom
Operator
Community Brands UK Limited, 10903330, England and Wales
Operator registered
7 August 2017, as Education Brands T2P Holdings Limited
Activity
SIC 64209, holding company
VAT
GB422972589
ICO registration
ZB516635
Former company
Teachers2Parents Ltd, 05899279, registered 8 August 2006
Former company status
Dissolved by voluntary strike-off, 23 September 2025

Alternatives to Teachers2Parents

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 16 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Teachers2Parents FAQ

Teachers2Parents is a UK school communications system. Schools use it to send texts and emails to parents, collect online forms and book parents’ evenings. Parents receive the messages by text, by email or in the free Teachers2Parents app.

School staff go to login.eduspot.co.uk, choose Teachers2Parents and sign in with their school account. A forgotten password is reset by the product administrator at the school. Parents use the Teachers2Parents app on iPhone or Android. The app works with the phone number the school holds for them.

Download the free app from the App Store or Google Play. The school must use Teachers2Parents or SchoolMoney and hold your phone number. If the app does not find your school, ask the school office to check your number.

The app is free for parents. Schools pay under a contract, and Teachers2Parents publishes no prices. Schools book a demo to get a quote. Fees are in pounds plus VAT, and contracts run for 12 months with automatic renewal.

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