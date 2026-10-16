About Spellingframe

Spellingframe is a UK spelling practice website for primary pupils in Years 1 to 6. Mathsframe Ltd from Kineton in Warwickshire runs it next to its maths site Mathsframe. Pupils choose a National Curriculum spelling rule, hear every word read aloud in a sentence, then practise, take a test or play one of 30 games. An individual licence costs £10 a year, and a school licence costs £30 plus VAT per class a year. Pupils and teachers log in at spellingframe.co.uk with a two-part username, and the same login opens Mathsframe.

Spellingframe sorts words by the spelling rules of the National Curriculum for Year 1, Year 2, Years 3 and 4 and Years 5 and 6. The site reads every word aloud, splits it into syllables or, for EYFS and Year 1, into phonemes, and reads a sentence with the word. A pupil can practise the list, take a test or play a game with it. On 16 October 2026 the library held more than 9,500 words.

Mathsframe Ltd runs Spellingframe. The terms, privacy notice and data processing agreement of June 2026 name the company as operator. Mathsframe Ltd was incorporated in England on 1 April 2009, and Ted Burch is its only director. The about page says a teacher created the site because children could not pronounce the words they had to spell.

Five lists in each year group are free without an account. A licence opens every list, the games, printables, own word lists and a Tricky Words list of words the pupil got wrong in tests. With a school licence each pupil gets a login, and teachers schedule different lists for groups and see test results. One account now covers Spellingframe and Mathsframe.