Spellingframe
Spelling practice, tests and games for Years 1 to 6, from the maker of Mathsframe.
- words in the library
- 9,500+
- games for every word list
- 30
- a year for an individual licence
- £10
- plus VAT per class a year for schools
- £30
About Spellingframe
Spellingframe is a UK spelling practice website for primary pupils in Years 1 to 6. Mathsframe Ltd from Kineton in Warwickshire runs it next to its maths site Mathsframe. Pupils choose a National Curriculum spelling rule, hear every word read aloud in a sentence, then practise, take a test or play one of 30 games. An individual licence costs £10 a year, and a school licence costs £30 plus VAT per class a year. Pupils and teachers log in at spellingframe.co.uk with a two-part username, and the same login opens Mathsframe.
Spellingframe sorts words by the spelling rules of the National Curriculum for Year 1, Year 2, Years 3 and 4 and Years 5 and 6. The site reads every word aloud, splits it into syllables or, for EYFS and Year 1, into phonemes, and reads a sentence with the word. A pupil can practise the list, take a test or play a game with it. On 16 October 2026 the library held more than 9,500 words.
Mathsframe Ltd runs Spellingframe. The terms, privacy notice and data processing agreement of June 2026 name the company as operator. Mathsframe Ltd was incorporated in England on 1 April 2009, and Ted Burch is its only director. The about page says a teacher created the site because children could not pronounce the words they had to spell.
Five lists in each year group are free without an account. A licence opens every list, the games, printables, own word lists and a Tricky Words list of words the pupil got wrong in tests. With a school licence each pupil gets a login, and teachers schedule different lists for groups and see test results. One account now covers Spellingframe and Mathsframe.
History
- 2009 Mathsframe Ltd, the future operator of Spellingframe, is incorporated on 1 April. Ted Burch becomes director.
- 2017 The domain spellingframe.co.uk is registered on 2 July.
- 2025 Mathsframe Ltd files micro company accounts for the year to 30 April 2025.
- 2026 Mathsframe Ltd publishes version 1.0 of the Spellingframe terms in June.
- 2026 A privacy notice and a data processing agreement follow in June. They name CWCS in Nottingham as host and keep all data in the UK.
- 2026 Spellingframe and Mathsframe share one register page and one login. Schools can buy maths and spelling together for £50 plus VAT per class.
- 2026 Topic word lists include the words from the Year 6 SATs spelling tests of 2017 to 2024.
- 2026 By October the library holds more than 9,500 words, and every list can be played in 30 games.
Leadership
- TB Ted Burch Director of Mathsframe Ltd, the operator of Spellingframe, since 2009
How Spellingframe teaches spelling
- words read aloud
- 9,500+
- games for every list
- 30
- site colour modes, including Dyslexia Friendly
- 3
- Words read aloud in a sentence
- Syllables and phonemes sounded out
- Practice and test modes
- Tricky Words list
- Own word lists
- Scheduled lists for groups
- Spelling Points and leaderboard
- High contrast and dyslexia-friendly colours
Spelling lists
National Curriculum rules4
- Year 1: 47 lists, from vowel digraphs to common exception words
- Year 2: 35 lists
- Years 3 and 4: 36 lists, including the statutory word list
- Years 5 and 6: 26 lists, including the statutory word list
High Frequency Words1
- 36 lists, from Phase 2 words to the Next 200 words
Topic Words5
- Y6 SATs: words from the 2017 to 2024 tests
- History: Romans, Stone Age to Iron Age, Anglo-Saxons and Scots, Ancient Greece, Vikings
- Maths: 14 lists, such as months, numbers and metric units
- Science: 27 lists for Year 1 to Year 6
- Geography: coming soon
Category menu of spellingframe.co.uk on 16 October 2026. Lists marked FREE open without an account, five in each year group.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Practice and tests Pupils pick a year group and a spelling rule. Each word is read aloud, split into syllables or phonemes and read in a sentence. Test scores go to the teacher when the pupil is logged in, or can be downloaded and printed. Choose a rule
- Spelling games Each list plays in 30 games, such as Rooftop Hop, Birds v Robots, Boxy Bird and Spelling Mini Golf. Test Mode saves the score for the teacher. Practice Mode earns Spelling Points. Try a free list
- Segment Cards and Spelling Tiles Segment Cards sound out each word part by part. Spelling Tiles gives several activities for learning the spelling of the chosen words. Open a list
- Tricky Words Words a pupil gets wrong in a test go to a personal Tricky Words list. The pupil practises them separately until they are right. About Spellingframe
- School licence Every pupil gets a username and password. Teachers schedule differentiated word lists for pupils or groups, track results over time and can switch on a class or school leaderboard. Register a school
- Mathsframe The maths site of the same company, with games, interactive questions and worksheets for Years 1 to 6. One login works on both sites. mathsframe.co.uk
How much is Spellingframe?
- Spelling, individual £10/year £10 a year, includes VAT
- All three Maths, spelling and worksheets £25/year £25 a year, individual, includes VAT
- Spelling, school £30/year £30 + VAT per class, per class, 12 months
- Maths and spelling, school £50/year £50 + VAT per class, one login for both sites
Is Spellingframe free?
Five lists in each year group, marked FREE, open without an account. The other lists need a licence.
Prices on spellingframe.co.uk/register and spellingframe.co.uk/about on 16 October 2026, in pounds, for 12 months. Individual prices include VAT. School prices are per class plus VAT. Licences do not renew automatically.
Spellingframe for schoolsRegister a school
- 01A spelling class licence costs £30 plus VAT per class for 12 months.
- 02Maths and spelling together cost £50 plus VAT per class, with one login.
- 03Teachers schedule different word lists for pupils or groups and see every test result.
- 04Schools choose the number of classes in the dashboard and can pay by invoice.
- 05Tutors can buy a class and make logins for their students.
- 06Mathsframe Ltd acts as data processor and stores the data on UK servers.
Prices on 16 October 2026, per class for 12 months, plus VAT.
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@spellingframe.co.uk
- Mathsframe supportsupport@mathsframe.co.uk
- Contact formspellingframe.co.uk, Contact
- Operator
- Mathsframe Ltd, company 06865694, Companies House
- Incorporated
- 1 April 2009, England
- Business
- SIC 62012, business and domestic software development
- Domain
- spellingframe.co.uk, registered 2 July 2017, Nominet
- Hosting
- CWCS, Nottingham, data kept in the UK
- Payments
- Opayo, card details not stored
Alternatives to Spellingframe
- Mathsframe🇬🇧 United Kingdom The maths site of Mathsframe Ltd, with games and worksheets for Years 1 to 6. One login works for both sites. →
- EdShed (Spelling Shed)🇬🇧 United Kingdom Spelling Shed from Education Shed in Bewdley, with weekly word lists, lesson plans and worksheets for each year group. →
- Spellzone🇬🇧 United Kingdom An online English spelling course for ages six to adult, for schools and families, from York. →
- Sumdog🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive maths and spelling games for ages 5 to 14, with a family plan, from Edinburgh. →
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Teaching resources from Sheffield, with phonics, reading and spelling apps. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 16 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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