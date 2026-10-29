Classroomscreen
Free online whiteboard with timers, polls and 26 other classroom widgets, plus a Pro plan.
Trial: Basic is free with no time limit. Pro has a 14-day free trial.
- teachers, according to Classroomscreen
- 2M+
- daily users
- 450k
- countries
- 180+
- widgets in the free Basic plan
- 26
About Classroomscreen
Classroomscreen is an online whiteboard for teachers from Bunnik, near Utrecht in the Netherlands. The teacher shows it on the classroom board and adds widgets: timers, a sound level meter, a random name picker, a group maker, polls and 21 more. Anyone can open it at classroomscreen.com/app without an account, and the Basic account with all 26 widgets is free. Pro saves and shares screens for $36, £36 or €36 a year, and schools buy Organization accounts from five licences. Laurens Koppers, a science teacher, built the first version in 2017 and runs Classroomscreen B.V. with co-founder Sebastiaan de Vries.
Classroomscreen is a web page that a teacher puts on the interactive whiteboard or projector at the start of a lesson. The teacher adds widgets to the screen: a text box with instructions, work symbols that show whether pupils may talk, a timer, a clock, a traffic light, a sound level meter that reacts to noise in the room, and a random name picker. Screens can be grouped into screen decks, one deck for each day, for example.
Laurens Koppers, a science teacher in the Netherlands, made the first version in 2017 with work symbols, a text box and a timer. Other teachers asked to use it. In 2019 his neighbour Sebastiaan de Vries, a web developer, joined him, and the two are now CEO and CTO. Screens could first be saved in 2020, and a library of ready-made templates followed in 2024.
The company, Classroomscreen B.V., is registered with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce (KvK) and works from Bunnik, 15 minutes from Utrecht Centraal. It makes money from Pro subscriptions for individual teachers and Organization accounts for schools and districts. Classroomscreen says it has no ads. The app is in English; the widget bar, work symbols and calendar can be switched to other languages.
History
- 2017 Laurens Koppers launches the first version of Classroomscreen.
- 2019 Sebastiaan de Vries joins as co-founder.
- 2020 Redesign of the app. Teachers can save screens for the first time.
- 2023 New website that shows every widget and use case.
- 2024 Launches a library of ready-made screens and activities.
Leadership
- LK Laurens Koppers Founder and CEO
- SdV Sebastiaan de Vries Founder and CTO
- DO Delia Otelea Senior Customer Operations Manager
- AK Alice Kirk Brand and Community Manager
- HK Hayk Khachatryan Software Engineer
- CS Celia Sharpe Account Manager
Laurens Koppers taught science in the Netherlands before he built Classroomscreen.
How teachers use Classroomscreen
- widgets, all free
- 26
- answer options in a poll
- 5
- free Pro trial
- 14 days
- Timer and visual timer
- Sound level meter
- Work symbols
- Traffic light
- Random name picker
- Group maker
- Polls with remote voting
- Annotation bar
- Screen decks
- Template library
- Sign in with Google or Microsoft
- No ads
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Widgets 26 widgets for time, engagement and lesson management: timer, visual timer, stopwatch, clock, calendar, timetable, text, work symbols, traffic light, sound level, draw, QR code, webcam, embed, video, PDF and more. All are free. Meet the widgets
- Poll A question with up to five answers as multiple choice, smileys or true/false. Pupils vote on the board or, with a free account, remotely from their own devices. Poll widget
- Randomizer and Group maker Pick a pupil at random or split the class into groups from a saved name list. Basic saves three name lists, Pro saves any number. Group maker
- Template library Ready-made screens for daily routines, brain breaks, language arts, social emotional learning and games such as Tic Tac Toe and Hangman. Every account can use them. See all templates
- Pro: save and share screens Pro saves every screen deck automatically, adds folders, custom backgrounds and widget themes, and shares decks with pupils or colleagues through a view-only or view-and-duplicate link. Save and share
- Organization account Pro licences for a school or district, managed from one dashboard. Admins invite teachers by link, email or bulk invite and move licences when a teacher leaves. Schools & districts
How much is Classroomscreen?
- Basic Free all 26 widgets, no time limit
- Recommended for teachers Pro $3/mo $36 a year, billed annually at $36.00; £36 in the UK, €36 in the EU
- Organization, 25 licences $525.00 a year reassignable Pro licences with volume discount
- Organization, other sizes Quote from 5 licences, per teacher per year
Is Classroomscreen free?
Basic is free for as long as you want, with all 26 widgets, the annotation bar, remote poll voting, three saved name lists and the template library. Classroomscreen also works without an account. Pro has a 14-day free trial.
Prices on classroomscreen.com/pricing and in the Classroomscreen help centre on 29 October 2026. The pricing page has a currency switch for USD, EUR and GBP; the figures below are from the USD view. The help centre gives Pro as $36, £36 or €36 a year. Prices in the EU, UK, Switzerland, Iceland and Norway include VAT; prices in the US and Canada exclude sales tax.
Renewal, cancellation and refundsHelp centre
- Classroomscreen dashboard ↗
- Log in and open Settings
- Open the Subscription tab
- Open the payment provider’s portal and cancel
- Pro lasts 365 days from the day of purchase, not a school year, and renews automatically.
- Classroomscreen sends a reminder 7 days before renewal.
- After cancelling, Pro features stay until the end of the paid year, then the account becomes Basic.
- A full refund is given if you cancel within 14 days of purchase or renewal.
Refund rules
- EU, UK, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway
- The displayed price includes VAT.
- US and Canada
- Sales tax is added at checkout.
- Australia and New Zealand
- The displayed price includes GST.
From the Classroomscreen pricing page and help centre, checked on 29 October 2026.
Classroomscreen for schools and districtsGet a quote
- 01An Organization account gives Pro licences to many teachers from one account, with a volume discount.
- 02Owners and admins invite teachers, see pending invites and reclaim a licence when a teacher leaves.
- 03Schools can pay by card, by bank transfer after a quote, or with a purchase order paid by card or wire transfer.
- 04Classroomscreen says 2,500+ organisations use it.
From 5 licences. On 29 October 2026 the pricing page showed $525.00 a year for 25 licences.
Contacts and company data
- Company
- Classroomscreen B.V., private limited company under Dutch law
- KvK number
- 82109206
- Status
- Active, according to OpenCorporates
- VAT ID
- NL862340159B01
- Courts
- Disputes go to the court in Utrecht
- Payments
- Stripe and Paddle
Alternatives to Classroomscreen
- Mentimeter🇸🇪 Sweden Live polls, quizzes and Q&A for presentations, from Stockholm. →
- Wooclap🇧🇪 Belgium Interactive questions and polls for classes and presentations, from Brussels. →
- Wordwall🇬🇧 United Kingdom Interactive and printable classroom activities built from templates, from London. →
- Explain Everything🇵🇱 Poland An interactive whiteboard app for lessons and live work with students, from Wrocław. →
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway Quiz games for classrooms and training sessions, from Oslo. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 29 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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