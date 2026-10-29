About Classroomscreen

Classroomscreen is an online whiteboard for teachers from Bunnik, near Utrecht in the Netherlands. The teacher shows it on the classroom board and adds widgets: timers, a sound level meter, a random name picker, a group maker, polls and 21 more. Anyone can open it at classroomscreen.com/app without an account, and the Basic account with all 26 widgets is free. Pro saves and shares screens for $36, £36 or €36 a year, and schools buy Organization accounts from five licences. Laurens Koppers, a science teacher, built the first version in 2017 and runs Classroomscreen B.V. with co-founder Sebastiaan de Vries.

Classroomscreen is a web page that a teacher puts on the interactive whiteboard or projector at the start of a lesson. The teacher adds widgets to the screen: a text box with instructions, work symbols that show whether pupils may talk, a timer, a clock, a traffic light, a sound level meter that reacts to noise in the room, and a random name picker. Screens can be grouped into screen decks, one deck for each day, for example.

Laurens Koppers, a science teacher in the Netherlands, made the first version in 2017 with work symbols, a text box and a timer. Other teachers asked to use it. In 2019 his neighbour Sebastiaan de Vries, a web developer, joined him, and the two are now CEO and CTO. Screens could first be saved in 2020, and a library of ready-made templates followed in 2024.

The company, Classroomscreen B.V., is registered with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce (KvK) and works from Bunnik, 15 minutes from Utrecht Centraal. It makes money from Pro subscriptions for individual teachers and Organization accounts for schools and districts. Classroomscreen says it has no ads. The app is in English; the widget bar, work symbols and calendar can be switched to other languages.