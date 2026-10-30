About Complete PE

Complete PE is an online Physical Education resource for primary schools, from Complete P.E. Limited, registered in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire. Teachers get units of work from EYFS to KS2, with transition units into KS3, plus 9,000+ short videos of pupils that show what success looks like, learning cards, a curriculum builder and assessment tools. Teachers log in at completepe.com/login with their email and password, and each teacher has their own login. A Complete Package costs a one-off £550 to £950 plus VAT, then £175 plus VAT a year; an Annual Pass costs £375 to £525 plus VAT. The company is owned by CPE Share Holdings Limited, controlled by its directors Paul Barnfather and Joseph Festa.

Complete PE gives primary teachers a progressive PE curriculum online. Its unit library covers every area of the Physical Education National Curriculum from EYFS to KS2, with transition units for KS3, and the homepage counts over 225 units of work. Each success criterion in a lesson has a short video of pupils, so a teacher can see what good work looks like and show it to the class for peer and self-assessment.

Learning Cards and Adaptive PE Cards sit inside the lesson plans with ideas to make an activity easier or harder, or to include pupils with special educational needs and disabilities. The Curriculum Mapping Builder lets a school build its own map from the unit library. Assessment tools record PE attainment, swimming progress and physical activity, and show the share of pupils on track for age-related expectations. The resource includes the Youth Sport Trust’s TOP PE and My Personal Best cards.

Complete P.E. Limited was registered in January 2017. Catherine Fitzpatrick, a PE teacher since 2004, leads the education team as Director of Physical Education. The company works with sports bodies such as Swim England, Boccia England, the RFU and England Handball, and in 2024 it helped write PE lessons for Oak National Academy with PE Scholar and the Youth Sport Trust. In September 2025 afPE recognised it as an Approved Curriculum Resource, and a new version of the platform went live in September 2026.