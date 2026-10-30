- schools, according to Complete PE
- 2,000+
- interactive videos
- 9,000+
- teachers and users
- 25k+
- countries where it is used
- 18
About Complete PE
Complete PE is an online Physical Education resource for primary schools, from Complete P.E. Limited, registered in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire. Teachers get units of work from EYFS to KS2, with transition units into KS3, plus 9,000+ short videos of pupils that show what success looks like, learning cards, a curriculum builder and assessment tools. Teachers log in at completepe.com/login with their email and password, and each teacher has their own login. A Complete Package costs a one-off £550 to £950 plus VAT, then £175 plus VAT a year; an Annual Pass costs £375 to £525 plus VAT. The company is owned by CPE Share Holdings Limited, controlled by its directors Paul Barnfather and Joseph Festa.
Complete PE gives primary teachers a progressive PE curriculum online. Its unit library covers every area of the Physical Education National Curriculum from EYFS to KS2, with transition units for KS3, and the homepage counts over 225 units of work. Each success criterion in a lesson has a short video of pupils, so a teacher can see what good work looks like and show it to the class for peer and self-assessment.
Learning Cards and Adaptive PE Cards sit inside the lesson plans with ideas to make an activity easier or harder, or to include pupils with special educational needs and disabilities. The Curriculum Mapping Builder lets a school build its own map from the unit library. Assessment tools record PE attainment, swimming progress and physical activity, and show the share of pupils on track for age-related expectations. The resource includes the Youth Sport Trust’s TOP PE and My Personal Best cards.
Complete P.E. Limited was registered in January 2017. Catherine Fitzpatrick, a PE teacher since 2004, leads the education team as Director of Physical Education. The company works with sports bodies such as Swim England, Boccia England, the RFU and England Handball, and in 2024 it helped write PE lessons for Oak National Academy with PE Scholar and the Youth Sport Trust. In September 2025 afPE recognised it as an Approved Curriculum Resource, and a new version of the platform went live in September 2026.
History
- 2017 Complete P.E. Limited is incorporated on 9 January.
- 2022 Finalist in the Teach Primary Awards, Primary CPD category.
- 2022 Becomes a FOBISIA affiliate member in October.
- 2024 Becomes an Oak curriculum partner with PE Scholar and the Youth Sport Trust, for KS1 to KS4 PE resources.
- 2025 afPE recognises Complete PE as an Approved Curriculum Resource in September.
- 2025 Works with the RFU to bring T1 Rugby to more schools.
- 2026 The new version of Complete PE goes live on 2 September.
- 2026 Announces a partnership with England Handball on 16 October.
Leadership
- CF Catherine Fitzpatrick Director of Physical Education
- DR David Rock Director
- JF Joe Festa Director
- PB Paul Barnfather Director
- JR Jo Ritson PE Advisor
- AL Angela Lydon Inclusive PE Advisor
Catherine Fitzpatrick has worked as a PE teacher since 2004. The PE advisers include primary teachers, a local authority PE adviser and specialists in inclusive PE.
How a Complete PE lesson works
- units of work
- 225+
- interactive videos
- 9,000+
- learning cards
- 1,950+
- Progressive units EYFS to KS2
- KS3 transition units
- Interactive videos
- Learning Cards
- Adaptive PE Cards for SEND
- Curriculum Mapping Builder
- Attainment assessment
- Swimming assessment
- Physical activity tracker
- YST TOP PE and My Personal Best
- Subject leader support
- Own login for every teacher
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Units of work A unit library for every area of the primary PE National Curriculum, in a progressive order from EYFS to Year 6, with transition units into KS3. What is Complete PE?
- Interactive videos 9,000+ short videos of pupils, one for each success criterion, that show age-related learning and work as ongoing CPD for teachers. See the features
- Learning Cards and Adaptive PE Cards Cards inside the lesson plans with ideas to challenge or support pupils and to adapt activities for SEND pupils. See the features
- Curriculum Mapping Builder Schools design their own PE curriculum from the unit library; the map then appears on the dashboard. See the features
- Assessment tools Physical Activity Assessment Tool, Physical Activity Tracker and Swimming Assessment Tool. Reports show the percentage of pupils on track for age-related expectations. Assessment FAQs
- Subject Support Area and CPD Webinars, training and resources for PE subject leaders, including help to prepare for a subject ‘deep dive’, plus in-school CPD. Events and training
How much is Complete PE?
- Complete Package, Foundation and KS1 £550.00 exc. VAT one-off licence, then £175 + VAT a year
- Complete Package, KS2 £750.00 exc. VAT one-off licence, then £175 + VAT a year
- Complete Package, Foundation, KS1 and KS2 £950.00 exc. VAT one-off licence, then £175 + VAT a year
- Complete Package, KS3 £175.00 exc. VAT one-off licence
- Annual Pass, Foundation and KS1 £375.00 exc. VAT one year
- Annual Pass, KS2 £425.00 exc. VAT one year
- Annual Pass, Foundation, KS1 and KS2 £525.00 exc. VAT one year
- Annual Pass, KS3 £100.00 exc. VAT one year
Is Complete PE free?
21-day free trial with no card and unlimited teachers. Trial users can see all planning and resources but download at most five supporting resources.
Prices on completepe.com/packages on 30 October 2026, in pounds, excluding VAT. A Complete Package is a one-off licence; to keep access, the school then pays an annual renewal of £175 + VAT from 1 November 2027. An Annual Pass gives access for one year from the day of purchase.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- Complete P.E. Limited, 147a High Street, Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, EN8 7AP, England
- Company number
- 10553260
- Incorporated
- 9 January 2017
- Status
- Active
- Business
- SIC 85510, sports and recreation education
- Parent
- CPE Share Holdings Limited, company 13019628
- Directors
- 5
- Average staff
- 4 in 2025–26, 3 in 2024–25
Alternatives to Complete PE
- Get Set 4 PE🇬🇧 United Kingdom A primary PE scheme of work with assessment and a clubs dashboard, priced on a quote, from Hoddesdon. →
- Kapow Primary🇬🇧 United Kingdom Schemes of work in 13 primary subjects, with three PE units in dance and football, from London. →
- Oak National Academy🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free curriculum resources and lessons for teachers in England, including PE that Complete PE helped write. →
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Teaching resources for schools and parents, from Sheffield. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 30 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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