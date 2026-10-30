About Morrisby

Morrisby is a careers guidance platform for secondary schools and colleges, from Morrisby Ltd near Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire. Students take the Morrisby Profile, about 100 minutes of timed aptitude tests and questionnaires, and get career, subject, course and apprenticeship suggestions. They log in at app.morrisby.com/login with a username or email and password; new students sign up with a code from their school. UK schools pay from £695 a year for Morrisby Essentials or from £995 for Morrisby Complete, and individuals can buy a Morrisby Pass for £96 or £132. The company dates from 1967 and has been employee-owned since October 2023.

Morrisby sells careers education software to secondary schools, sixth forms and colleges. The careers platform has a library of 700+ career profiles with labour market information, a careers plan builder, university and apprenticeship search, lesson plans mapped to the CDI framework and the Gatsby Benchmarks, and tracking of destinations after 16 and 18. Staff use Morrisby Manager to set up groups, see results and report on careers provision, including exports to Compass+.

The Morrisby Profile is the oldest part of the business. John Morrisby, a psychologist who assessed troops in the Australian Army in the 1940s, built a set of tests that showed the shape of a person’s abilities rather than a single IQ score. The tests were first published in 1955, and in 1967 he and Mary Morrisby set up the Morrisby Organisation. Today the Profile measures verbal, numerical, abstract, spatial and mechanical reasoning, and adds questionnaires on aspirations, priorities, personality and study interests.

Morrisby Ltd was registered in 1974 as Educational and Industrial Test Services Limited and took its current name in 2020. In October 2023 it became employee-owned, through a trust run by Morrisby Trustees Ltd. Steve Cole, who led technology at Morrisby for over 15 years, is chief executive. Since January 2024 the Australian Centre for Career Education has represented Morrisby in Australia.