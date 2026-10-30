Learning platforms 🇬🇧 Hemel Hempstead, United Kingdom Since 1967

Morrisby

Careers guidance platform for schools with the Morrisby Profile psychometric assessments.

Visit morrisby.com All companies
schools and colleges, according to Morrisby
1,500+
assessments a year
100,000+
countries
50+
employees, average for 2024–25
22

About Morrisby

Morrisby is a careers guidance platform for secondary schools and colleges, from Morrisby Ltd near Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire. Students take the Morrisby Profile, about 100 minutes of timed aptitude tests and questionnaires, and get career, subject, course and apprenticeship suggestions. They log in at app.morrisby.com/login with a username or email and password; new students sign up with a code from their school. UK schools pay from £695 a year for Morrisby Essentials or from £995 for Morrisby Complete, and individuals can buy a Morrisby Pass for £96 or £132. The company dates from 1967 and has been employee-owned since October 2023.

Morrisby sells careers education software to secondary schools, sixth forms and colleges. The careers platform has a library of 700+ career profiles with labour market information, a careers plan builder, university and apprenticeship search, lesson plans mapped to the CDI framework and the Gatsby Benchmarks, and tracking of destinations after 16 and 18. Staff use Morrisby Manager to set up groups, see results and report on careers provision, including exports to Compass+.

The Morrisby Profile is the oldest part of the business. John Morrisby, a psychologist who assessed troops in the Australian Army in the 1940s, built a set of tests that showed the shape of a person’s abilities rather than a single IQ score. The tests were first published in 1955, and in 1967 he and Mary Morrisby set up the Morrisby Organisation. Today the Profile measures verbal, numerical, abstract, spatial and mechanical reasoning, and adds questionnaires on aspirations, priorities, personality and study interests.

Morrisby Ltd was registered in 1974 as Educational and Industrial Test Services Limited and took its current name in 2020. In October 2023 it became employee-owned, through a trust run by Morrisby Trustees Ltd. Steve Cole, who led technology at Morrisby for over 15 years, is chief executive. Since January 2024 the Australian Centre for Career Education has represented Morrisby in Australia.

History

  1. 1955 The Morrisby Profile assessments are first published.
  2. 1967 John and Mary Morrisby set up the Morrisby Organisation.
  3. 1974 Educational and Industrial Test Services Limited is incorporated on 11 September.
  4. 2020 The company is renamed Morrisby Ltd on 12 June.
  5. 2023 Morrisby becomes employee-owned in October, through Morrisby Trustees Ltd.
  6. 2024 The Australian Centre for Career Education starts representing Morrisby in Australia in January.
  7. 2025 Gareth Bithell, who leads product management, joins the board on 1 April.

Leadership

  • Steve Cole Chief Executive Officer
  • Gareth Bithell Chief Operating Officer
  • Joanne Carrington Head of Guidance
  • Emma Mills Head of Finance, Employee Trustee of Morrisby Trustees Ltd

Morrisby says its leadership team has nearly 60 years of Morrisby experience between them. Joanne Carrington is a level 7 qualified careers development professional.

How the Morrisby Profile works

of timed assessments
≈100 min
reasoning areas measured
5
career profiles
700+
  • Verbal, numerical, abstract, spatial and mechanical reasoning
  • Aspirations, priorities, personality and study interests
  • Careers library with labour market information
  • Careers Plan Builder
  • University course search
  • Apprenticeship search
  • Lesson plans mapped to CDI and Gatsby
  • Destinations tracking
  • Compass+ export
  • Personal statement tool
  • MIS sync
  • Log-in for life

Products

  • Morrisby Profile About 100 minutes of timed assessments and questionnaires, usually taken in school under exam conditions. Results suggest careers, subjects and courses, and every account has a log-in for life. Morrisby Profile
  • Careers Platform A whole-school platform with career profiles, labour market information, lesson plans, university and apprenticeship search, Gatsby Benchmark tracking and destinations after 16 and 18. Careers platform
  • Work Experience module Digital forms, approvals and notifications for work placements, with access for students, parents, employers and staff. Morrisby says it follows the CEC’s Equalex framework. Work experience
  • Multi-school dashboard One live view of careers data for trusts and school groups, filterable by year group, gender, Pupil Premium, SEN and EAL. It is included with a Morrisby licence. Multi-school dashboard
  • Morrisby Pass For individuals aged 15 and over: the Morrisby Profile, a lifetime login and a 30- or 60-minute Zoom or phone meeting with a qualified careers adviser. Buy a pass

How much is Morrisby?

  • Morrisby Essentials from £695 a year careers platform for ages 11 to 16, billed annually
  • For schools with a sixth form Morrisby Complete from £995 a year adds sixth form tools, billed annually
  • Morrisby Profile credits £25 per person added to a school package
  • Work Experience module from £395 a year with a platform licence
  • MIS integration and setup from £295 a year CSV upload is free
  • International schools £750 excl. VAT a year platform for ages 11 to 18 with 30 Profile credits
  • Morrisby Pass, ages 15–18 £96 inc. VAT Profile, lifetime login and a 30-minute careers meeting
  • Morrisby Pass, over 18 £132 inc. VAT Profile, lifetime login and a 60-minute careers meeting

Is Morrisby free?

There is no free plan. Schools can book a demo or watch a recorded one.

Prices on morrisby.com/pricing on 30 October 2026, in pounds. School licences are billed annually. Individual passes include VAT. Small school prices are available on request.

Morrisby for schools and trusts

Book a demo
  • 01Morrisby Essentials covers ages 11 to 16; Morrisby Complete adds lesson plans for ages 17 to 18, a personal statement tool, references and predicted grades, and an Oxbridge comparison tool.
  • 02Profile credits can be added to a school package at £25 per person.
  • 03The multi-school dashboard for trusts and school groups is included with the licence.
  • 04Pupil data can sync from SIMS, iSAMS, Bromcom, Arbor and other MIS, or be uploaded as a CSV file for free.

From £695 a year for Morrisby Essentials, checked on 30 October 2026.

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Morrisby Ltd, Gaddesden Place, Great Gaddesden, Hemel Hempstead, HP2 6EX, England
Company number
01183700
Incorporated
11 September 1974, as Educational and Industrial Test Services Limited
Current name
Morrisby Ltd since 12 June 2020
Status
Active
Business
SIC 58190 and 85600, publishing and educational support services
Average staff
22 in 2024–25, 25 in 2023–24
VAT
GB 209260972
ICO registration
Z5657144

Alternatives to Morrisby

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 30 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Morrisby FAQ

Morrisby is a careers guidance platform for secondary schools, sixth forms and colleges. Students take the Morrisby Profile, a set of aptitude tests and questionnaires, and get personal career, subject and course suggestions. Schools also use it for careers lessons, work experience and tracking against the Gatsby Benchmarks.

Go to https://app.morrisby.com/login (or press Log in on morrisby.com) and enter your username or email and your password. If you are new and your school or adviser gave you a code, sign up at https://app.morrisby.com/sign-up. If you forget your password, press Forgotten your login? and Morrisby emails you a reset link; your school can also send a reset email or a recovery code from Morrisby Manager.

About 100 minutes of timed assessments and questionnaires, usually taken in school under exam conditions. There are practice questions before each section. Morrisby says it is not an intelligence test and there is no need to revise.

On 30 October 2026 Morrisby Essentials cost from £695 a year and Morrisby Complete from £995 a year, billed annually. Profile credits cost £25 per person, and international schools paid £750 excluding VAT a year with 30 Profile credits. An individual Morrisby Pass cost £96 including VAT for ages 15 to 18, or £132 for over-18s.

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