About The National College

The National College is an online platform for the whole staff of schools, trusts, nurseries and colleges, run by National Education Group Ltd in Sheffield. It has a library of 5,000+ courses, webinars, podcasts and parent guides, with statutory training such as safeguarding, online safety and health and safety, plus tools for policies, governance, appraisal and AI. Staff log in at nationalcollege.com/login with their email or a Microsoft or Google account; the school sets them up under its membership. Whole-school plans (Core, Essentials, Professional and Advanced) are priced after you enter an email, and the single courses we checked cost £120 to £300 + VAT for one person. The founders still run the company, and Synova has backed it since 2021.

The National College sells memberships to schools and groups so that every member of staff can take training on one platform. The core of it is Professional Development: statutory and role-specific courses, webinars and podcasts on safeguarding, online safety, SEND, mental health, health and safety, curriculum and teaching. Leaders assign courses, send automatic reminders and see completion reports. Other modules add policy and governance management, appraisal, an AI assistant for teachers and leaders, and group dashboards for trusts.

National Education Group Ltd was registered on 25 April 2017 as National Online Safety Ltd and took its current name in June 2018. Neil Gamewell, Joe Stoney and James Southworth founded it and remain on the board; Gamewell is CEO. In October 2021 the private equity firm Synova bought a minority stake, according to Unquote, and Synova’s fund is now the person with significant control at the top of the group. The company says more than 150 people work for it.

The group grew by buying other school software: The School Bus and BlueSky Education joined in 2024 and brought policies and appraisal, and Governors’ Virtual Office joined in 2026 for governance. The Leadership & Governance service is run by Hub4Leaders Limited, another group company. The National College has won the Bett Award for Leadership & Management Solutions in 2024 and 2026 and Supplier of the Year at the Education Resources Awards four times in five years.