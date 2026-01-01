Corporate learning companies in Europe

Training for employees: course libraries, coaching, apprenticeships, language training and learning platforms that companies buy for their teams. The catalogue lists 31 companies in this category from 11 countries. 20 of them have a detailed profile with prices, ratings, history and alternatives.

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Corporate learning in the catalogue

31
companies
11
countries
20
detailed profiles
18
cities

Detailed profiles

All corporate learning companies

  • 360Learning A learning platform where employees build courses for each other.
    🇫🇷 Paris Companies 360learning.com
  • Area9 Lyceum Adaptive learning for professional and corporate training.
    🇩🇰 Copenhagen Companies area9lyceum.com
  • CoachHub Digital coaching for employees with certified coaches matched by AI.
    🇩🇪 Berlin Companies coachhub.com
  • Cognassist Learning support and inclusion tools for further education and apprenticeships.
    🇬🇧 United Kingdom Companies cognassist.com
  • Colossyan AI training videos and courses with avatars, quizzes and SCORM export.
    🇭🇺 Budapest Companies colossyan.com
  • Coorpacademy Digital learning content for companies, part of Go1.
    🇨🇭 Lausanne Companies coorpacademy.com
  • Didask A training platform with an LMS, an authoring tool and an AI coach.
    🇫🇷 Paris Companies didask.com
  • Easygenerator Cloud e-learning authoring tool with AI, priced per author and billed yearly.
    🇳🇱 Rotterdam Companies easygenerator.com
  • Edflex A learning content platform for companies.
    🇫🇷 Paris Companies edflex.com
  • eloomi An LMS with performance management for companies, owned by Dayforce since 2024.
    🇩🇰 Copenhagen Companies eloomi.com
  • Elucidat Cloud e-learning authoring tool, sold as Create by Confirm since 2026.
    🇬🇧 Brighton Companies elucidat.com
  • GoodHabitz Online training courses for employees.
    🇳🇱 Eindhoven Companies goodhabitz.com
  • Hive Learning Peer learning programmes for employees.
    🇬🇧 London Companies hivelearning.com
  • Klaxoon Collaboration and workshop tools for teams, part of Wrike.
    🇫🇷 Rennes Companies klaxoon.com
  • Leapsome An HR platform with reviews, goals, surveys, an LMS and an HRIS, priced per employee.
    🇩🇪 Berlin Companies leapsome.com
  • Learn Amp An employee learning and engagement platform.
    🇬🇧 United Kingdom Companies learnamp.com
  • Learnerbly A learning marketplace and budget platform for employees.
    🇬🇧 London Companies learnerbly.com
  • Learning Pool Workplace learning platforms, courses and authoring from Derry, renamed Confirm in 2026.
    🇬🇧 Derry Companies confirm.com
  • LearnUpon A learning platform for employee, customer and partner training.
    🇮🇪 Dublin Companies learnupon.com
  • Lepaya Soft-skills training for employees that mixes online modules and workshops.
    🇳🇱 Amsterdam Companies lepaya.com
  • Masterplan A digital learning platform for companies.
    🇩🇪 Berlin Companies masterplan.com
  • Multiverse Apprenticeships and upskilling programmes for employees, focused on AI and data.
    🇬🇧 London Companies multiverse.io
  • Rise Up A training and coaching platform for companies.
    🇫🇷 Paris Companies riseup.ai
  • Sana Labs An AI learning platform and knowledge assistant for teams.
    🇸🇪 Stockholm Companies sanalabs.com
  • Seppo Gamified learning and AI simulations for training.
    🇫🇮 Helsinki Companies seppo.io
  • Sharpist Digital coaching for leaders and managers.
    🇩🇪 Berlin Companies sharpist.com
  • Simundia Professional coaching for employees.
    🇫🇷 Paris Companies simundia.com
  • Speexx Language and communication training for employees.
    🇩🇪 Munich Companies speexx.com
  • Synthesia AI videos with avatars and voices for training and internal communication.
    🇬🇧 London Companies synthesia.io
  • TalentLMS A cloud LMS for employee, partner and customer training, with a free plan.
    🇬🇷 Athens Companies talentlms.com
  • The Knowledge Academy PRINCE2, ITIL, Agile and business courses online, self-paced and in classrooms.
    🇬🇧 Bracknell Companies, Consumers theknowledgeacademy.com

By country

  • 🇬🇧 United Kingdom9
  • 🇫🇷 France6
  • 🇩🇪 Germany5
  • 🇳🇱 Netherlands3
  • 🇩🇰 Denmark2
  • 🇫🇮 Finland1
  • 🇬🇷 Greece1
  • 🇭🇺 Hungary1
  • 🇮🇪 Ireland1
  • 🇸🇪 Sweden1
  • 🇨🇭 Switzerland1

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Corporate learning: FAQ

31 companies from 11 countries. Most of them are based in United Kingdom (9), France (6), Germany (5).

360Learning, Area9 Lyceum, CoachHub, Colossyan, Easygenerator, eloomi, Elucidat, GoodHabitz, Klaxoon, Leapsome, Learning Pool, LearnUpon, Lepaya, Masterplan, Multiverse, Sana Labs, Speexx, Synthesia, TalentLMS, The Knowledge Academy. Each profile lists prices, ratings, products, history, the legal entity and alternatives, with links to sources.

Companies: 31 companies. Consumers: 1 company. One company can serve several audiences.

From the companies’ own websites, public registers, app stores and review sites. Each profile names its sources and the date of the check.

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