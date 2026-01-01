Corporate learning companies in Europe
Training for employees: course libraries, coaching, apprenticeships, language training and learning platforms that companies buy for their teams. The catalogue lists 31 companies in this category from 11 countries. 20 of them have a detailed profile with prices, ratings, history and alternatives.
Corporate learning in the catalogue
- 31
- companies
- 11
- countries
- 20
- detailed profiles
- 18
- cities
Detailed profiles
-
360Learning🇫🇷 Paris, France
A learning platform where employees build courses for each other.
- Founded
- 2010
- Rating
- 4.7 on Capterra · 515
-
Area9 Lyceum🇩🇰 Copenhagen, Denmark
Adaptive learning for professional and corporate training.
- Founded
- 2006
-
CoachHub🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
Digital coaching for employees with certified coaches matched by AI.
- Founded
- 2018
-
Colossyan🇭🇺 Budapest, Hungary
AI training videos and courses with avatars, quizzes and SCORM export.
- Founded
- 2020
- Rating
- 4.6 on G2 · 495
-
Easygenerator🇳🇱 Rotterdam, Netherlands
Cloud e-learning authoring tool with AI, priced per author and billed yearly.
- Founded
- 2013
- Rating
- 4.7 on G2 · 191
-
eloomi🇩🇰 Copenhagen, Denmark
An LMS with performance management for companies, owned by Dayforce since 2024.
- Founded
- 2015
- Rating
- 4.4 on Capterra · 95
-
Elucidat🇬🇧 Brighton, United Kingdom
Cloud e-learning authoring tool, sold as Create by Confirm since 2026.
- Founded
- 2013
- Rating
- 4.3 on G2 · 185
-
GoodHabitz🇳🇱 Eindhoven, Netherlands
Online training courses for employees.
- Founded
- 2011
- Rating
- 4.6 on G2 · 38
-
Klaxoon🇫🇷 Rennes, France
Collaboration and workshop tools for teams, part of Wrike.
- Founded
- 2014
- Rating
- 4.6 on G2 · 312
-
Leapsome🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
An HR platform with reviews, goals, surveys, an LMS and an HRIS, priced per employee.
- Founded
- 2016
- Rating
- 4.6 on Capterra · 102
-
Learning Pool🇬🇧 Derry, United Kingdom
Workplace learning platforms, courses and authoring from Derry, renamed Confirm in 2026.
- Founded
- 2006
- Rating
- 4.4 on G2 · 160
-
LearnUpon🇮🇪 Dublin, Ireland
A learning platform for employee, customer and partner training.
- Founded
- 2012
- Rating
- 4.5 on G2 · 262
-
Lepaya🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands
Soft-skills training for employees that mixes online modules and workshops.
- Founded
- 2018
- Rating
- 4.6 on the App Store · 31
-
Masterplan🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
A digital learning platform for companies.
- Founded
- 2017
- Rating
- 4.7 on OMR Reviews · 41
-
Multiverse🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
Apprenticeships and upskilling programmes for employees, focused on AI and data.
- Founded
- 2016
- Rating
- 3.6 on Trustpilot · 38
-
Sana Labs🇸🇪 Stockholm, Sweden
An AI learning platform and knowledge assistant for teams.
- Founded
- 2016
- Rating
- 4.8 on G2 · 109
-
Speexx🇩🇪 Munich, Germany
Language and communication training for employees.
- Founded
- 1994
- Rating
- 4.6 on G2 · 882
-
Synthesia🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
AI videos with avatars and voices for training and internal communication.
- Founded
- 2017
- Rating
- 4.6 on G2 · 2.8K
-
TalentLMS🇬🇷 Athens, Greece
A cloud LMS for employee, partner and customer training, with a free plan.
- Founded
- 2012
- Rating
- 4.6 on G2 · 813
-
The Knowledge Academy🇬🇧 Bracknell, United Kingdom
PRINCE2, ITIL, Agile and business courses online, self-paced and in classrooms.
- Founded
- 2009
- Rating
- 4.5 on Trustpilot · 52.2K
All corporate learning companies
- 360Learning A learning platform where employees build courses for each other.🇫🇷 Paris Companies 360learning.com
- Area9 Lyceum Adaptive learning for professional and corporate training.🇩🇰 Copenhagen Companies area9lyceum.com
- CoachHub Digital coaching for employees with certified coaches matched by AI.🇩🇪 Berlin Companies coachhub.com
- Cognassist Learning support and inclusion tools for further education and apprenticeships.🇬🇧 United Kingdom Companies cognassist.com
- Colossyan AI training videos and courses with avatars, quizzes and SCORM export.🇭🇺 Budapest Companies colossyan.com
- Coorpacademy Digital learning content for companies, part of Go1.🇨🇭 Lausanne Companies coorpacademy.com
- Didask A training platform with an LMS, an authoring tool and an AI coach.🇫🇷 Paris Companies didask.com
- Easygenerator Cloud e-learning authoring tool with AI, priced per author and billed yearly.🇳🇱 Rotterdam Companies easygenerator.com
- Edflex A learning content platform for companies.🇫🇷 Paris Companies edflex.com
- eloomi An LMS with performance management for companies, owned by Dayforce since 2024.🇩🇰 Copenhagen Companies eloomi.com
- Elucidat Cloud e-learning authoring tool, sold as Create by Confirm since 2026.🇬🇧 Brighton Companies elucidat.com
- GoodHabitz Online training courses for employees.🇳🇱 Eindhoven Companies goodhabitz.com
- Hive Learning Peer learning programmes for employees.🇬🇧 London Companies hivelearning.com
- Klaxoon Collaboration and workshop tools for teams, part of Wrike.🇫🇷 Rennes Companies klaxoon.com
- Leapsome An HR platform with reviews, goals, surveys, an LMS and an HRIS, priced per employee.🇩🇪 Berlin Companies leapsome.com
- Learn Amp An employee learning and engagement platform.🇬🇧 United Kingdom Companies learnamp.com
- Learnerbly A learning marketplace and budget platform for employees.🇬🇧 London Companies learnerbly.com
- Learning Pool Workplace learning platforms, courses and authoring from Derry, renamed Confirm in 2026.🇬🇧 Derry Companies confirm.com
- LearnUpon A learning platform for employee, customer and partner training.🇮🇪 Dublin Companies learnupon.com
- Lepaya Soft-skills training for employees that mixes online modules and workshops.🇳🇱 Amsterdam Companies lepaya.com
- Masterplan A digital learning platform for companies.🇩🇪 Berlin Companies masterplan.com
- Multiverse Apprenticeships and upskilling programmes for employees, focused on AI and data.🇬🇧 London Companies multiverse.io
- Rise Up A training and coaching platform for companies.🇫🇷 Paris Companies riseup.ai
- Sana Labs An AI learning platform and knowledge assistant for teams.🇸🇪 Stockholm Companies sanalabs.com
- Seppo Gamified learning and AI simulations for training.🇫🇮 Helsinki Companies seppo.io
- Sharpist Digital coaching for leaders and managers.🇩🇪 Berlin Companies sharpist.com
- Simundia Professional coaching for employees.🇫🇷 Paris Companies simundia.com
- Speexx Language and communication training for employees.🇩🇪 Munich Companies speexx.com
- Synthesia AI videos with avatars and voices for training and internal communication.🇬🇧 London Companies synthesia.io
- TalentLMS A cloud LMS for employee, partner and customer training, with a free plan.🇬🇷 Athens Companies talentlms.com
- The Knowledge Academy PRINCE2, ITIL, Agile and business courses online, self-paced and in classrooms.🇬🇧 Bracknell Companies, Consumers theknowledgeacademy.com
By country
- 🇬🇧 United Kingdom9
- 🇫🇷 France6
- 🇩🇪 Germany5
- 🇳🇱 Netherlands3
- 🇩🇰 Denmark2
- 🇫🇮 Finland1
- 🇬🇷 Greece1
- 🇭🇺 Hungary1
- 🇮🇪 Ireland1
- 🇸🇪 Sweden1
- 🇨🇭 Switzerland1
Other categories
- K-12 learning38
- Learning platforms17
- Higher education16
- Language learning14
- Tech skills14
- Study tools13
- Assessment12
- Creative skills8
- Tutoring6
- Virtual labs1
Comparisons
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