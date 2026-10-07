About Colossyan

Colossyan makes AI videos and courses for corporate training. An AI avatar reads a script, a PowerPoint or a PDF in one of 120+ languages, and the video can carry quizzes and branching. The free Starter plan gives 20 minutes of video a month. Professional costs $89 a month or $59 a month billed yearly for one editor and includes 5 SCORM exports a month. Colossyan lists Budapest as its head office, runs a second office in London and has raised $27 million.

Colossyan turns a script, a document, a slide deck or a URL into a training video. An AI avatar reads the text with lip-sync in one of 120+ languages. Teams add quizzes, buttons and branching, build courses in Colossyan Learn and export SCORM packages to their LMS.

Dominik Mate Kovacs founded Colossyan in 2020 and runs it as CEO. Tech.eu and Wikipedia also name Kristof Szabo and Zoltan Kovacs as co-founders. Before Colossyan the team built Defudger, a tool that detects manipulated and synthetic media.

Colossyan lists Budapest, in the 5th district, as its head office and has a second office in Shoreditch, London. The contract entity is Colossyan Inc. in Wilmington, Delaware, and the UK company Colossyan Ltd was registered in 2024. Lakestar led a $22 million round in February 2024, with Launchub, Day One Capital and Emerge Education.