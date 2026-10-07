- raised to date, according to Colossyan
- $27M
- customers, according to Colossyan
- 26,000+
- people on the team
- 70+
- on G2, 495 reviews
- 4.6
About Colossyan
Colossyan makes AI videos and courses for corporate training. An AI avatar reads a script, a PowerPoint or a PDF in one of 120+ languages, and the video can carry quizzes and branching. The free Starter plan gives 20 minutes of video a month. Professional costs $89 a month or $59 a month billed yearly for one editor and includes 5 SCORM exports a month. Colossyan lists Budapest as its head office, runs a second office in London and has raised $27 million.
Colossyan turns a script, a document, a slide deck or a URL into a training video. An AI avatar reads the text with lip-sync in one of 120+ languages. Teams add quizzes, buttons and branching, build courses in Colossyan Learn and export SCORM packages to their LMS.
Dominik Mate Kovacs founded Colossyan in 2020 and runs it as CEO. Tech.eu and Wikipedia also name Kristof Szabo and Zoltan Kovacs as co-founders. Before Colossyan the team built Defudger, a tool that detects manipulated and synthetic media.
Colossyan lists Budapest, in the 5th district, as its head office and has a second office in Shoreditch, London. The contract entity is Colossyan Inc. in Wilmington, Delaware, and the UK company Colossyan Ltd was registered in 2024. Lakestar led a $22 million round in February 2024, with Launchub, Day One Capital and Emerge Education.
History
- 2018 The team creates Defudger to detect AI-generated content, according to Tech.eu.
- 2020 Dominik Mate Kovacs, Kristof Szabo and Zoltan Kovacs found Colossyan.
- 2021 The video platform and its API launch early in the year.
- 2021 Raises a €1 million seed round led by Day One Capital in July.
- 2023 Raises $5 million led by LAUNCHub Ventures and Emerge Education in February.
- 2024 Colossyan Ltd is incorporated in London on 23 January.
- 2024 Raises $22 million led by Lakestar in February and plans quizzes and adaptive learning paths.
- 2024 Dominik Mate Kovacs is named to Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe, Technology.
- 2025 Fosway Group places Colossyan on its 2025 9-Grid for Digital Learning as a Potential Performer.
- 2025 Wins a Red Dot Design Award in September.
- 2026 Publishes research on NEO 2, the second avatar engine; every stock avatar now runs on it.
- 2026 Gives Ukrainian educational institutions free access at the invitation of the Ministry of Education and Science.
Colossyan funding and investors
- July 2021 Seed €1 million
Lead: Day One Capital APXMikal HallstrupAkos KapuiSource: Tech.eu
- February 2023 Series A $5 million
Lead: LAUNCHub Ventures, Emerge Education Day One CapitalOktogon VenturesAPXSource: Tech.eu, Wikipedia
- February 2024 Series A $22 million
Lead: Lakestar LaunchubDay One CapitalEmerge EducationSource: Colossyan
Colossyan gives $27 million as its total funding on the press page. The three rounds reported in the press add up to €1 million and $27 million. Colossyan calls the $22 million round of 2024 its Series A, while Tech.eu called the $5 million round of 2023 a Series A.
Leadership
- DMK Dominik Mate Kovacs Founder and CEO
Careerscolossyan.teamtailor.com
- Engineering and support3
- Marketing1
- Operations1
- Design1
- Sales1
- Other1
Perks
- Stock options for every employee from day one
- Hybrid: three office days a week and one remote week a quarter
- Private healthcare in Budapest
- Birthday off and two company offsites a year
How Colossyan makes a training video
- stock avatars on every plan
- 300+
- languages
- 120+
- minutes of video a month for free
- 20
- Stock and instant custom avatars
- Voice cloning
- PowerPoint, PDF and Word import
- Multiple avatars in one scene
- Quizzes, buttons and branching
- Course builder with modules and assessments
- Auto translation with lip-sync in every language
- Multilingual player
- SCORM 1.2 and 2004 export with bookmarking
- Video analytics on Enterprise
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- AI video editor Turns a script, PDF, PowerPoint, Word file or URL into a video with an AI avatar, subtitles and brand kits. PPT and PDF import work on every plan, the free one included. See plans
- Colossyan Learn Builds courses with lessons, modules and assessments from video. Course creation is unlimited on every plan. Quizzes and branching come on 10 videos a month free and 15 on Professional. Interactive video
- AI avatars 300+ stock avatars on the NEO 2 engine and 700+ stock voices on every plan. Instant custom avatars and cloned voices: 15 and 3 free, 20 and 5 on Professional, unlimited on Enterprise. About avatars
- Conversational avatars An avatar talks with the learner in a practice scenario. Enterprise only, with 1,000 minutes included. Enterprise
- Colossyan API Creates videos, Instant Avatars and voice clones from code, with variables for personalised videos and auto translation. Professional includes 360 minutes a year. API documentation
- Screen recorder Records the screen inside the editor. Included on every plan. Pricing
How much is Colossyan?
- Starter $0/mo $0, 20 min of video a month, Colossyan branding
- Professional, 1 editor, monthly $89/mo $89 a month, billed monthly, 30 min on NEO and 10 min on NEO2 a month
- Lowest paid price Professional, 1 editor, yearly $59/mo $708 a year, billed yearly, all minutes up front
- Professional, 2 editors, monthly $134/mo $134 a month, billed monthly
- Professional, 2 editors, yearly $89/mo $1,068 a year, billed yearly
- Professional, 3 editors, monthly $179/mo $179 a month, billed monthly
- Professional, 3 editors, yearly $119/mo $1,428 a year, billed yearly
- Enterprise Custom price on request, billed yearly, unlimited minutes
Is Colossyan free?
Starter is free with no credit card: 20 minutes of video a month on NEO and half a minute on NEO2, all stock avatars, 15 custom avatars and 3 cloned voices. Videos carry Colossyan branding and run up to 20 minutes.
Prices on colossyan.com/pricing on 7 October 2026, in US dollars, per month. Yearly prices are the monthly amount of a yearly payment. Professional is priced by editors: each extra editor costs $45 a month, or $30 billed yearly, up to 3. Yearly plans get all minutes for the year at once, and unused minutes do not roll over. On Professional yearly, 600 extra NEO2 minutes cost $1,500 a year. Taxes are not shown on the page.
How to cancel Colossyan and get a refundRefund policy
- Refund request ↗
- Write to support@colossyan.com or open the chat
- Send the request within 14 days of the purchase
- A full refund needs fewer than 10 minutes of generated video
- Monthly plans can be cancelled at any time.
- Annual plans stay active until the end of the paid year after cancellation. Unused months are not refunded.
- Colossyan can pause an account for up to 2 months for free through the chat.
- Enterprise plans get no refunds or partial refunds.
- Unused minutes do not roll over, and deleting a video does not return its minutes.
Refund rules
- First 14 days
- Full refund if you generated fewer than 10 minutes of video and are not on Enterprise.
- After 14 days
- A partial refund at Colossyan’s discretion if you generated fewer than 10 minutes. No refund above 10 minutes.
- EU and UK consumers
- 14 days to withdraw without a reason. Above 10 minutes of video the refund can be pro-rated.
From the Colossyan refund policy and pricing FAQ, checked on 7 October 2026.
Colossyan EnterpriseContact sales
- 01Unlimited video minutes on NEO and NEO2
- 02Unlimited SCORM exports, streaming and self-contained
- 03Unlimited custom avatars, cloned voices and auto translations
- 04Custom number of editors, team permissions and video analytics
- 05Custom SSO/SAML and EU or US data residency
- 06Dedicated CSM, 24/7 priority support and one studio avatar included
Custom pricing, billed yearly.
Ratings and integrations
- WebEditor in the browser, unlimited viewers on every plan
- Share page and embedShare links on every plan; HTML embedding and a branded share page on Professional
- DownloadsMP4 up to 1080p on Professional, up to 4K on Enterprise
- LMSSCORM 1.2 and 2004 with bookmarking; Workday, Cornerstone, Docebo, Litmos, Absorb
- Authoring toolsArticulate, 360Learning, Elucidat, EasyGenerator, MicroBuilder, PowerPoint
- Zapier and YouTubeTriggers video creation from other apps and uploads to YouTube
- APIREST API with webhooks, 360 minutes a year on Professional
Is Colossyan worth it?
What users like
- Ease of use is the most frequent praise on G2, 212 mentions.G2, 495 reviews
- Realistic avatars come up in 128 G2 reviews.G2, 495 reviews
- A professor updates MBA mini lectures each year by editing the text and slides.Kris Ramesh, Trustpilot, May 2026
- SCORM export comes on Professional at $59 a month billed yearly, without an Enterprise contract.colossyan.com/pricing
What users criticise
- Avatar limitations and price, 54 and 38 mentions on G2.G2, 495 reviews
- An HR manager wants better lip-sync and a full preview that does not spend credits.Emily W., G2, August 2026
- An Enterprise user describes glitches, failing grouping and pauses between scenes.claudia boker, Trustpilot, April 2026
- Unused minutes do not roll over, and annual plans get no refund for unused months.colossyan.com/pricing
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Starter is free with 20 minutes of video a month, and Professional starts at $59 a month billed yearly or $89 billed monthly.
Colossyan reviews
-
“The AI tool integration has been super helpful.”TB · 12 September 2026 · App Store Generally it has been good
-
“just updating the text and fixing slides to recreate the lectures is quite convenient.”Kris Ramesh · 27 May 2026 · App Store Using Colossyan for MBA courses and doctoral research
-
“The software suffers from frequent glitches and unreliable preview accuracy, making the editing process unpredictable.”claudia boker · 13 April 2026 · App Store Lots of pauses
Latest news
- 2025Red Dot Design Award
- 2025Fosway 9-Grid for Digital Learning, Potential Performer
- 2024Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe, Technology: Dominik Mate Kovacs
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@colossyan.com
- Help centercolossyan.zendesk.com
- Trust Centersecurity.colossyan.com
- Statusstatus.colossyan.com
- Legal entity
- Colossyan Inc., 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, United States
- UK company
- Colossyan Ltd, Companies House 15434541
- Incorporated
- 23 January 2024, 5 New Street Square, London EC4A 3TW
- Governing law
- State of Delaware, under the Terms of Service
- Security
- SOC 2 Type II, GDPR; no ISO certificate listed
Alternatives to Colossyan
- Synthesia🇬🇧 United Kingdom AI avatar videos from London. Starter costs $18 a month billed yearly, and SCORM export is Enterprise only. →
- HeyGenUnited States AI video generator with avatars, rated 4.8 on G2 from 1,973 reviews. ↗
- 360Learning🇫🇷 France Learning platform with collaborative course authoring. Colossyan lists an integration with it. →
- Elucidat🇬🇧 United Kingdom Cloud e-learning authoring tool. Colossyan videos can be embedded in Elucidat courses. →
- E Elai.ioUnited States Text-to-video platform with AI avatars, listed by Synthesia among its alternatives. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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