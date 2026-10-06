- valuation after the Series E, January 2026
- $4B
- total funding raised, according to Synthesia
- $536M
- of the Fortune 100 are customers, according to Synthesia
- 90%
- on G2, 2,817 reviews
- 4.6
About Synthesia
Synthesia is a London company that makes AI videos with avatars and synthetic voices. Companies use it mostly for training, onboarding and internal communication. The free Basic plan gives 10 minutes of video a month with a watermark. Starter costs $29 a month or $18 a month billed yearly, Pro $89 or $64, and Enterprise is priced on request. In January 2026 Synthesia raised $200 million at a $4 billion valuation.
Synthesia turns a script, a prompt, a PowerPoint file or a document into a video. A stock or personal AI avatar reads the text in one of 140+ languages and voices. The team edits scenes in the browser and can dub a finished video into other languages.
Victor Riparbelli, Steffen Tjerrild, Lourdes Agapito and Matthias Niessner founded the company in London in 2017. The founding team came from Stanford, Cambridge, UCL and TUM, according to Synthesia. Riparbelli is CEO and Tjerrild is COO.
Synthesia hosts the finished videos itself. Viewers watch them on a share page or in an embedded player without an account, and paid plans can download MP4 files in 1080p. Enterprise customers also get SCORM packages for an LMS and a player that switches between translated versions.
History
- 2017 Synthesia Limited is incorporated in London on 25 August.
- 2018 BBC presenter Matthew Amroliwala appears in a demo speaking languages he does not speak.
- 2020 The browser editor STUDIO opens as a public beta in the summer.
- 2021 Raises a $12.5 million Series A led by FirstMark in April and a $50 million Series B led by Kleiner Perkins in December.
- 2023 Raises $90 million led by Accel with NVentures and reaches a $1 billion valuation.
- 2024 Adds an AI video assistant, expressive avatars and AI dubbing.
- 2025 Raises $180 million led by NEA at $2.1 billion in January and passes $100 million in ARR in April.
- 2025 Moves its London headquarters to Regent’s Place and launches Synthesia 3.0.
- 2026 Raises $200 million led by GV at a $4 billion valuation in January and runs an employee share sale with Nasdaq.
- 2026 Opens offices in Austin and Berlin, grows Paris and Zurich, and moves to a 50,000 sq ft office in New York.
- 2026 Launches the Express-3 avatar model in July and Roleplay and Survey Sessions in October.
Synthesia funding and investors
- 2019 Seed $3.1 million
- April 2021 Series A $12.5 million
Lead: FirstMark Capital LDV CapitalMMC VenturesSeedcampTinyVCMark CubanTaavet HinrikusSource: TechCrunch
- December 2021 Series B $50 million
Lead: Kleiner Perkins GVFirstMark CapitalLDV CapitalSeedcampMMC VenturesSource: TechCrunch
- June 2023 Series C $90 million
Lead: Accel NVenturesKleiner PerkinsGVFirstMark CapitalSource: Tech.eu
- January 2025 Series D $180 million
Lead: NEA WiLAtlassian VenturesPSP GrowthGVMMC VenturesFirstMarkSource: Synthesia
- April 2025 Strategic investment Amount not disclosed
Adobe VenturesSource: Synthesia
- January 2026 Series E $200 million
Lead: GV EvanticHedosophiaNVenturesAccelKleiner PerkinsNEAPSP GrowthAir Street CapitalFirstMarkMMC VenturesSource: Synthesia
Synthesia gives $536 million as its total funding on the careers page. The Adobe Ventures investment of April 2025 had no published amount in Synthesia’s announcement. In January 2026 employees also sold shares through Nasdaq at the $4 billion valuation, and the company received nothing from that sale.
Leadership
- VR Victor Riparbelli Co-founder and CEO
- ST Steffen Tjerrild Co-founder and COO
- LA Lourdes Agapito Co-founder
- MN Matthias Niessner Co-founder
- PH Peter Hill CTO, since January 2025
- KL Ken Lawshe Chief Revenue Officer
- DK Daniel Kim CFO
- LG Laura Gonzalez Chief of staff and head of people
Careerssynthesia.io/careers
- Commercial17
- Research and development8
- Marketing8
- Product6
- Engineering5
- Operations1
Perks
- Hiring in 26+ countries, remote work possible
- Annual learning budget
How Synthesia makes a video
- languages and voices
- 140+
- MP4 download, Starter and up
- 1080p
- minutes of video a month for free
- 10
- Stock and personal AI avatars
- Voice cloning
- PowerPoint import
- Auto-generated captions, .srt and .vtt download
- AI dubbing with optional lip-sync
- Share links and embeds that update after edits
- Password-protected videos on Pro
- Clickable calls to action and branching on Pro
- Quizzes and 1-click translation on Enterprise
- SCORM 1.2 and 2004 export on Enterprise
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Synthesia Studio Video editor in the browser. A script, prompt, PowerPoint or document becomes a video with an AI avatar, captions and music. 60+ templates on every plan. See plans
- AI dubbing and translation Dubs an uploaded video or a YouTube link into 70+ languages on self-serve plans and 140+ on Enterprise. Lip-sync is optional and uses twice the credits. About dubbing
- Roleplay Sessions An interactive avatar plays a customer or an employee in a practice conversation, then scores the learner. Learner seats cost $29 a month, or $25 billed yearly. About Sessions
- Survey Sessions An avatar asks survey questions, follows up on answers and returns structured results. Three responses a month are included on every plan. About Sessions
- Synthesia API Creates and dubs videos from code and embeds real-time interactive avatars in other products. API documentation
- AI Screen Recorder Chrome extension that records the screen and turns the recording into an editable video. Included on every plan. How it works
How much is Synthesia?
- Basic $0/mo $0, 10 min of video a month, watermark
- Starter, monthly $29/mo $29 a month, billed monthly, about 22 min of video a month
- Lowest paid price Starter, yearly $18/mo $216 a year, billed yearly, about 150 min a year on top of 10 min a month
- Pro, monthly $89/mo $89 a month, billed monthly, about 70 min of video a month
- Pro, yearly $64/mo $768 a year, billed yearly, about 720 min a year on top of 10 min a month
- Enterprise Custom price on request, unlimited video minutes
Is Synthesia free?
Basic is free: 10 minutes of video or dubbing a month, 500 credits, 9 avatars, share links only and a Synthesia watermark.
Prices on synthesia.io/pricing on 6 October 2026, in US dollars, per month for one editor. Yearly prices are the monthly amount of a yearly payment. Plans run on credits: a typical minute of video uses about 100 credits. Pro is also sold with more credits, up to $676 a month (48,000 credits) monthly or $486 a month (576,000 credits a year) yearly. Taxes are not shown on the page.
How to cancel Synthesia and get a refundHelp center
- synthesia.io ↗
- Click the profile icon and choose Account info
- Open Billing and click the three-dot menu
- Choose Cancel your subscription and confirm
- Self-serve cancellation works on Starter and Pro. Enterprise customers contact their account team.
- Access stays until the end of the billing period. After that the account and all its videos are gone, so download them first.
- Support can reverse a cancellation if you write within 48 hours.
- Synthesia does not promise a reminder email before renewal.
- Unused credits do not roll over. Credits bought separately last 12 months.
Refund rules
- All purchases
- Non-cancelable and non-refundable, unless the contract says otherwise.
- Forgotten renewals
- Not refunded, even if the plan was not used.
- Studio avatars
- Not refunded once produced and deployed.
- Outages
- Support reviews charges made during a confirmed outage that blocked access.
- Discounts
- No student, nonprofit or education discounts.
From the Synthesia help center and pricing FAQ, checked on 6 October 2026.
Synthesia EnterpriseBook a demo
- 01Unlimited video minutes and custom credit volumes
- 02SCORM export with all translated versions
- 03Multilingual player that switches language for the viewer
- 041-click translation into 140+ languages
- 05SAML/SSO, and an option to require SSO to watch a video
- 06Brand kits, live collaboration and a dedicated customer success manager
Custom pricing.
Ratings and integrations
- WebEditor in the browser, viewers need no account
- Share page and embedHosted by Synthesia, updates after edits; branded page on Pro
- DownloadsMP4 in 1080p, WAV audio, SRT and VTT captions, XLIFF for translation
- LMSSCORM 1.2 and 2004 on Enterprise; Docebo, Moodle, TalentLMS, 360Learning and others
- Video platformsVimeo, YouTube and Kaltura
- Microsoft OfficePowerPoint import and an Excel add-in for personalised videos
- APIVideo creation, dubbing and interactive avatars
Is Synthesia worth it?
What users like
- Easy to use: the most frequent praise in G2 reviews, 990 mentions.G2, 2,817 reviews
- Video quality comes up in 809 G2 reviews.G2, 2,817 reviews
- A college trainer cut production time from twenty hours to two.Rick T., G2, March 2026
- Embeds and share links update after edits, so the video does not need to be uploaded again.Synthesia help center
What users criticise
- Avatar limitations and AI limitations, 443 and 372 mentions on G2.G2, 2,817 reviews
- MP4 downloads stop at 1080p, and one reviewer names the lack of 4K.Trustpilot, October 2026
- SCORM export, quizzes and the multilingual player are Enterprise only.synthesia.io/pricing
- Purchases are non-refundable, renewals included. 13% of Trustpilot reviews give one star.Synthesia help center, Trustpilot
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Basic is free with 10 minutes of video a month, and paid plans start at $18 a month billed yearly or $29 billed monthly.
Synthesia reviews
Latest news
- Synthesia named to Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech list
- Sessions: interactive avatars that coach, interview and guide
- New AI assistant and the Express-3 avatar model
- New offices in Austin, Berlin, Paris and Zurich
- Synthesia raises $200 million Series E at a $4 billion valuation
- Synthesia passes $100 million in ARR and gets an investment from Adobe Ventures
Contacts and company data
- Salessales@synthesia.io
- Securitysecurity@synthesia.io
- Help centerhelp.synthesia.io
- Trust Centersecurity.synthesia.io
- Legal entity
- Synthesia Limited, Level 3 (South), 20 Triton Street, Regent’s Place, London NW1 3BF, United Kingdom
- Companies House number
- 10933652
- Incorporated
- 25 August 2017
- Business
- SIC 62012, business and domestic software development
- Security
- SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001, 27701 and 42001
Alternatives to Synthesia
- H HeyGenUnited States AI video generator with avatars, rated 4.8 on G2 from 1,973 reviews. ↗
- C ColossyanUnited States AI video generator with avatars for training videos, rated 4.6 on G2 from 495 reviews. ↗
- E Elai.ioUnited States Text-to-video platform with AI avatars, listed by Synthesia among its alternatives. ↗
- D D-IDUnited States Turns photos and videos into talking avatars, listed by Synthesia among its alternatives. ↗
- H Hour OneUnited States Synthetic video creation with AI presenters, listed by Synthesia among its alternatives. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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