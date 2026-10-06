About Synthesia

Synthesia is a London company that makes AI videos with avatars and synthetic voices. Companies use it mostly for training, onboarding and internal communication. The free Basic plan gives 10 minutes of video a month with a watermark. Starter costs $29 a month or $18 a month billed yearly, Pro $89 or $64, and Enterprise is priced on request. In January 2026 Synthesia raised $200 million at a $4 billion valuation.

Synthesia turns a script, a prompt, a PowerPoint file or a document into a video. A stock or personal AI avatar reads the text in one of 140+ languages and voices. The team edits scenes in the browser and can dub a finished video into other languages.

Victor Riparbelli, Steffen Tjerrild, Lourdes Agapito and Matthias Niessner founded the company in London in 2017. The founding team came from Stanford, Cambridge, UCL and TUM, according to Synthesia. Riparbelli is CEO and Tjerrild is COO.

Synthesia hosts the finished videos itself. Viewers watch them on a share page or in an embedded player without an account, and paid plans can download MP4 files in 1080p. Enterprise customers also get SCORM packages for an LMS and a player that switches between translated versions.