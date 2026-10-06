Corporate learning 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Since 2017 4.6 · 3K ratings

Synthesia

AI videos with avatars and voices for training and internal communication.

Visit synthesia.io All companies
valuation after the Series E, January 2026
$4B
total funding raised, according to Synthesia
$536M
of the Fortune 100 are customers, according to Synthesia
90%
on G2, 2,817 reviews
4.6

About Synthesia

Synthesia is a London company that makes AI videos with avatars and synthetic voices. Companies use it mostly for training, onboarding and internal communication. The free Basic plan gives 10 minutes of video a month with a watermark. Starter costs $29 a month or $18 a month billed yearly, Pro $89 or $64, and Enterprise is priced on request. In January 2026 Synthesia raised $200 million at a $4 billion valuation.

Synthesia turns a script, a prompt, a PowerPoint file or a document into a video. A stock or personal AI avatar reads the text in one of 140+ languages and voices. The team edits scenes in the browser and can dub a finished video into other languages.

Victor Riparbelli, Steffen Tjerrild, Lourdes Agapito and Matthias Niessner founded the company in London in 2017. The founding team came from Stanford, Cambridge, UCL and TUM, according to Synthesia. Riparbelli is CEO and Tjerrild is COO.

Synthesia hosts the finished videos itself. Viewers watch them on a share page or in an embedded player without an account, and paid plans can download MP4 files in 1080p. Enterprise customers also get SCORM packages for an LMS and a player that switches between translated versions.

History

  1. 2017 Synthesia Limited is incorporated in London on 25 August.
  2. 2018 BBC presenter Matthew Amroliwala appears in a demo speaking languages he does not speak.
  3. 2020 The browser editor STUDIO opens as a public beta in the summer.
  4. 2021 Raises a $12.5 million Series A led by FirstMark in April and a $50 million Series B led by Kleiner Perkins in December.
  5. 2023 Raises $90 million led by Accel with NVentures and reaches a $1 billion valuation.
  6. 2024 Adds an AI video assistant, expressive avatars and AI dubbing.
  7. 2025 Raises $180 million led by NEA at $2.1 billion in January and passes $100 million in ARR in April.
  8. 2025 Moves its London headquarters to Regent’s Place and launches Synthesia 3.0.
  9. 2026 Raises $200 million led by GV at a $4 billion valuation in January and runs an employee share sale with Nasdaq.
  10. 2026 Opens offices in Austin and Berlin, grows Paris and Zurich, and moves to a 50,000 sq ft office in New York.
  11. 2026 Launches the Express-3 avatar model in July and Roleplay and Survey Sessions in October.

Synthesia funding and investors

$536 million raised in disclosed rounds
  1. 2019
    Seed $3.1 million

    Source: Wikipedia
  2. April 2021
    Series A $12.5 million

    Lead: FirstMark Capital LDV CapitalMMC VenturesSeedcampTinyVCMark CubanTaavet Hinrikus

    Source: TechCrunch
  3. December 2021
    Series B $50 million

    Lead: Kleiner Perkins GVFirstMark CapitalLDV CapitalSeedcampMMC Ventures

    Source: TechCrunch
  4. June 2023
    Series C $90 million

    Lead: Accel NVenturesKleiner PerkinsGVFirstMark Capital

    Source: Tech.eu
  5. January 2025
    Series D $180 million

    Lead: NEA WiLAtlassian VenturesPSP GrowthGVMMC VenturesFirstMark

    Source: Synthesia
  6. April 2025
    Strategic investment Amount not disclosed

    Adobe Ventures

    Source: Synthesia
  7. January 2026
    Series E $200 million

    Lead: GV EvanticHedosophiaNVenturesAccelKleiner PerkinsNEAPSP GrowthAir Street CapitalFirstMarkMMC Ventures

    Source: Synthesia

Synthesia gives $536 million as its total funding on the careers page. The Adobe Ventures investment of April 2025 had no published amount in Synthesia’s announcement. In January 2026 employees also sold shares through Nasdaq at the $4 billion valuation, and the company received nothing from that sale.

Leadership

  • Victor Riparbelli Co-founder and CEO
  • Steffen Tjerrild Co-founder and COO
  • Lourdes Agapito Co-founder
  • Matthias Niessner Co-founder
  • Peter Hill CTO, since January 2025
  • Ken Lawshe Chief Revenue Officer
  • Daniel Kim CFO
  • Laura Gonzalez Chief of staff and head of people

Careers

synthesia.io/careers
12London 9New York 2Austin
45 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • Commercial17
  • Research and development8
  • Marketing8
  • Product6
  • Engineering5
  • Operations1

Perks

  • Hiring in 26+ countries, remote work possible
  • Annual learning budget

How Synthesia makes a video

languages and voices
140+
MP4 download, Starter and up
1080p
minutes of video a month for free
10
  • Stock and personal AI avatars
  • Voice cloning
  • PowerPoint import
  • Auto-generated captions, .srt and .vtt download
  • AI dubbing with optional lip-sync
  • Share links and embeds that update after edits
  • Password-protected videos on Pro
  • Clickable calls to action and branching on Pro
  • Quizzes and 1-click translation on Enterprise
  • SCORM 1.2 and 2004 export on Enterprise

Products

  • Synthesia Studio Video editor in the browser. A script, prompt, PowerPoint or document becomes a video with an AI avatar, captions and music. 60+ templates on every plan. See plans
  • AI dubbing and translation Dubs an uploaded video or a YouTube link into 70+ languages on self-serve plans and 140+ on Enterprise. Lip-sync is optional and uses twice the credits. About dubbing
  • Roleplay Sessions An interactive avatar plays a customer or an employee in a practice conversation, then scores the learner. Learner seats cost $29 a month, or $25 billed yearly. About Sessions
  • Survey Sessions An avatar asks survey questions, follows up on answers and returns structured results. Three responses a month are included on every plan. About Sessions
  • Synthesia API Creates and dubs videos from code and embeds real-time interactive avatars in other products. API documentation
  • AI Screen Recorder Chrome extension that records the screen and turns the recording into an editable video. Included on every plan. How it works

How much is Synthesia?

  • Basic $0/mo $0, 10 min of video a month, watermark
  • Starter, monthly $29/mo $29 a month, billed monthly, about 22 min of video a month
  • Lowest paid price Starter, yearly $18/mo $216 a year, billed yearly, about 150 min a year on top of 10 min a month
  • Pro, monthly $89/mo $89 a month, billed monthly, about 70 min of video a month
  • Pro, yearly $64/mo $768 a year, billed yearly, about 720 min a year on top of 10 min a month
  • Enterprise Custom price on request, unlimited video minutes

Is Synthesia free?

Basic is free: 10 minutes of video or dubbing a month, 500 credits, 9 avatars, share links only and a Synthesia watermark.

Prices on synthesia.io/pricing on 6 October 2026, in US dollars, per month for one editor. Yearly prices are the monthly amount of a yearly payment. Plans run on credits: a typical minute of video uses about 100 credits. Pro is also sold with more credits, up to $676 a month (48,000 credits) monthly or $486 a month (576,000 credits a year) yearly. Taxes are not shown on the page.

How to cancel Synthesia and get a refund

Help center
  • synthesia.io ↗
    1. Click the profile icon and choose Account info
    2. Open Billing and click the three-dot menu
    3. Choose Cancel your subscription and confirm
  • Self-serve cancellation works on Starter and Pro. Enterprise customers contact their account team.
  • Access stays until the end of the billing period. After that the account and all its videos are gone, so download them first.
  • Support can reverse a cancellation if you write within 48 hours.
  • Synthesia does not promise a reminder email before renewal.
  • Unused credits do not roll over. Credits bought separately last 12 months.

Refund rules

All purchases
Non-cancelable and non-refundable, unless the contract says otherwise.
Forgotten renewals
Not refunded, even if the plan was not used.
Studio avatars
Not refunded once produced and deployed.
Outages
Support reviews charges made during a confirmed outage that blocked access.
Discounts
No student, nonprofit or education discounts.

From the Synthesia help center and pricing FAQ, checked on 6 October 2026.

Synthesia Enterprise

Book a demo
  • 01Unlimited video minutes and custom credit volumes
  • 02SCORM export with all translated versions
  • 03Multilingual player that switches language for the viewer
  • 041-click translation into 140+ languages
  • 05SAML/SSO, and an option to require SSO to watch a video
  • 06Brand kits, live collaboration and a dedicated customer success manager

Custom pricing.

Ratings and integrations

3.8Trustpilot · Great 1,828 reviews · company profile claimed in October 2021

Is Synthesia worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Basic is free with 10 minutes of video a month, and paid plans start at $18 a month billed yearly or $29 billed monthly.

Synthesia reviews

  • I enjoyed the session on the tools and…
    “Easy to customise communication to the right audience and appeal to them.”
    Monicah · 14 September 2026 · App Store
  • Be careful
    “It’s ‘good enough’ for making training videos.”
    Daniel · 1 October 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Synthesia named to Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech list
  2. Sessions: interactive avatars that coach, interview and guide
  3. New AI assistant and the Express-3 avatar model
  4. New offices in Austin, Berlin, Paris and Zurich
  5. Synthesia raises $200 million Series E at a $4 billion valuation
  6. Synthesia passes $100 million in ARR and gets an investment from Adobe Ventures

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Synthesia Limited, Level 3 (South), 20 Triton Street, Regent’s Place, London NW1 3BF, United Kingdom
Companies House number
10933652
Incorporated
25 August 2017
Business
SIC 62012, business and domestic software development
Security
SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001, 27701 and 42001

Alternatives to Synthesia

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Synthesia FAQ

On 6 October 2026: Basic is free. Starter costs $29 a month, or $18 a month billed yearly ($216 a year). Pro costs $89 a month, or $64 a month billed yearly ($768 a year). Enterprise is priced on request.

Every plan includes 10 minutes of video or dubbing a month. Starter adds about 12 minutes a month, Pro about 60. With yearly billing Starter adds about 150 minutes a year and Pro about 720. Enterprise has unlimited video minutes.

Yes. Basic gives 10 minutes of video a month, 500 credits and 9 avatars. Videos carry a Synthesia watermark, and you can only share them by link. Downloads start on Starter.

Yes, on Starter, Pro and Enterprise. Videos download as MP4 in 1080p, audio as WAV and captions as SRT or VTT. Interactive videos with buttons or branching cannot be downloaded.

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