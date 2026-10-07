- books on the Complete plan
- 1.5M+
- a month for Essential in the UK
- £10
- revenue in the year to April 2025
- £14.8M
- on Trustpilot, 2,486 reviews
- 4.4
About Perlego
Perlego is a London company that runs a subscription library of academic and professional ebooks. Essential gives 800,000+ books, and Complete gives 1.5 million+ books plus premium Read Aloud voices and the AI Research Assistant. In the UK Essential costs £10 a month or £79 a year, and Complete £16 a month or £128 a year. In the US the same plans cost $15 and $27 a month, or $125 and $199 a year. Readers highlight, take notes, copy citations in 24 styles and download up to 30 books for offline reading in the iPhone and Android apps.
Perlego sells one subscription to a library of ebooks from publishers. A reader pays monthly, every 4 months or yearly and reads any book in the plan’s library while the subscription is active. Perlego pays 65% of every subscription fee to publishers, and publishers decide in which regions each book is available.
Gauthier Van Malderen and Matt Davis started Perlego after paying for textbooks as students. Perlego Limited was registered in London on 29 April 2016. In 2018 the library had 650 publishers, in 2019 it had 250,000 books from 2,300 publishers, and in 2022 about 800,000 titles from 5,000+ publishers.
Universities buy access for their students, among them the University of Leeds since 2024. Since August 2026 US college libraries can add Perlego in the Libby app from OverDrive. Investors have put in about $75 million, the latest round of $20 million led by Sir Terry Leahy in 2024. In the year to April 2025 revenue grew 12.8% to £14.8 million, and the group reported a loss.
History
- 2016 Perlego Limited is registered in London on 29 April.
- 2017 Raises £850,000 seed funding from angel investors, among them Alex Chesterman and Simon Franks.
- 2018 Raises $4.8 million led by ADV. The library has 650 publishers, and the plan costs £12 a month.
- 2019 Series A of £7 million led by Dedicated VC and Thomas Leysen. The library has 250,000 books from 2,300 publishers.
- 2022 Raises $50 million led by Mediahuis Ventures to grow in the US. The library has about 800,000 titles.
- 2024 The University of Leeds becomes the first Russell Group university to use Perlego.
- 2024 Raises $20 million led by Sir Terry Leahy and launches the AI Research Assistant.
- 2025 Revenue for the year to April reaches £14.8 million, up 12.8%. The net loss falls to £6.8 million.
- 2025 From November, new personal subscribers get the Research Assistant on the Complete plan only.
- 2026 Perlego moves its registered office to 1 Waterhouse Square, Holborn, in May.
- 2026 OverDrive adds Perlego to Libby Extras for US academic libraries from 1 August.
Perlego funding and investors
- January 2017 Seed £850,000
Alex ChestermanSimon FranksAngel investors from the UK, Belgium and FranceSource: Wikipedia
- September 2018 Venture $4.8 million
Lead: ADV Simon FranksAlex ChestermanPeter HinssenSource: Pulse 2.0
- November 2019 Series A £7 million
Lead: Dedicated VC and Thomas Leysen ADVSimon FranksAlex ChestermanSource: EdSurge
- March 2022 Series B $50 million
Lead: Mediahuis Ventures Raine VenturesEvli Growth PartnersWe Are HumanPublishers and angel investorsSource: Tech.eu
- October 2024 Series B+ $20 million
Lead: Sir Terry Leahy ITHAKAMediahuisRaineKPN VenturesKahoot foundersSource: Tech.eu
Total as reported by Tech.eu in October 2024. The group accounts for the year to 30 April 2025 record a Series B+ round of £14.1 million during that year and do not name the investors. Companies House lists no person with significant control since February 2023.
Leadership
- GVM Gauthier Van Malderen Co-founder and CEO
Matt Davis co-founded Perlego with Van Malderen. Companies House lists five directors, among them Van Malderen since 2016.
CareersCareers on Workable
- Engineering1
How Perlego works
- books on Essential
- 800K+
- books on Complete
- 1.5M+
- books downloaded at a time in the app
- 30
- Highlights and notes
- Notebook across books
- Bookmarks
- Read Aloud
- Citations in 24 styles
- RIS export to Zotero, EndNote and Mendeley
- Smart Search
- Research Assistant
- Ask the Book
- Offline reading in the app
- BeeLine Reader
- Dyslexia-friendly font
- Shared bookshelves
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Perlego eReader Read in the browser or the app with highlights, notes, bookmarks, Read Aloud, BeeLine and a dyslexia-friendly font. The app downloads up to 30 books for offline reading. Reader features
- References and citations One click copies a reference in 24 styles, among them APA 7, Harvard, MLA 8, Chicago, OSCOLA and Vancouver. In-text citations with page numbers work for some styles, on the website only. Citation styles
- Research Assistant An AI assistant on the web that answers research questions with citations from academic books in the library and recommends titles. It searches English-language books only and is part of the Complete plan. How it works
- Smart Search Type a research question in plain words. Results show key books and short excerpts from over 500,000 English-language titles. Smart Search
- Ask the Book An AI panel inside the eReader that explains and finds passages in the book you are reading. It works on the Complete plan, in the browser, on titles where the publisher has opted in. Ask the Book
- Perlego for Institutions Universities, colleges and companies buy access for groups. Up to 100 subscriptions can be bought online, with discounts from 50. Get a quote
How much is Perlego?
- Essential, monthly £10/mo £10, charged every month Base monthly price
- Essential, semester £7.50/mo £30, charged every 4 months Save 25% vs Essential, monthly
- Lowest price Essential, yearly £6.58/mo £79, charged every 12 months Save 34% vs Essential, monthly
- Complete, monthly £16/mo £16, charged every month Base monthly price
- Complete, semester £12/mo £48, charged every 4 months Save 25% vs Complete, monthly
- Most popular plan Complete, yearly £10.67/mo £128, charged every 12 months Save 33% vs Complete, monthly
Is Perlego free?
There is no free plan. Anyone can search the library without a subscription, and the Research Assistant answers a limited number of free questions.
UK prices in pounds from Perlego’s pricing data on 7 October 2026. In the US the same plans cost $15 and $27 a month, $45 and $79 every 4 months, or $125 and $199 a year. Visitors from the EU see €10 and €16 a month, or €80 and €129 a year. Perlego sets prices by the country of the account, and its pricing data also lists test prices for some visitors.
How to cancel PerlegoTerms
- perlego.com ↗
- Log in on the website, click your initial and open Settings
- Open the Subscription tab, then Manage and Cancel subscription
- Choose a reason, decline the pause offer and click Yes, cancel
- You can cancel only on the website, also in a phone browser. The app has no cancel option.
- Access lasts until the end of the paid period. Downloaded books close when the subscription ends.
- Notes, highlights and reading progress are kept if you come back.
- A subscription can be paused for 1, 3 or 6 months, and the pause can be extended twice.
- Support answers at help@perlego.com and in live chat, Sunday to Friday, 9:00 to 20:00 GMT.
Refund rules
- First payment
- Email help@perlego.com within 14 days of your first ever payment for a refund. The terms let Perlego keep the cost of the days already used.
- Renewals
- The help centre says renewals are not refunded. The terms add a 14-day right to cancel after a renewal of 12 months or more.
- Unused time
- No prorated refund for the rest of a billing period, also after deleting the account.
- Disputes
- Law of England and Wales or of your country of residence, with non-exclusive jurisdiction of English courts.
From the Perlego help centre and terms and conditions, checked on 7 October 2026.
Perlego for universities and companiesPerlego for Institutions
- 01Up to 100 subscriptions can be bought online with an instant quote, with discounts from 50.
- 02Groups get admin access to manage users and track their reading in the Subscription Manager.
- 03Groups of 100+ get an account manager, onboarding webinars, integrations with existing systems and priority support.
- 04Institution accounts expire after a year unless the institution renews them. Students pay nothing for institution access.
Prices on a quote. Content from some publishers is not part of the unlimited model for institutions.
Ratings
- WebReading, citations, Research Assistant and account settings
- iPhone and iPadApp with offline downloads
- AndroidApp with offline downloads, 100K+ installs
- LibbyUS academic libraries, 30-day access through Libby Extras
- E-readersNo Kindle or Kobo; some open Android readers such as Onyx
Perlego app
- Current version
- 6.9.2, released 27 August 2026
- Requires
- iOS 13 or later, Android 8 or later
- Downloads
- 100K+ on Google Play
- Devices
- 2 in the app and 2 on the web per account
- Offline
- Up to 30 books, downloads expire after 30 days unread or 180 days
Is Perlego worth it?
What readers like
- Read Aloud helps when the eyes get tired of screens.MA student, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Cheaper than buying the books for a master’s degree.Teresa, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Personal bookshelves keep the books in one place.Angeline Augusta, Trustpilot, September 2026
- 92% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 2,486 reviews
What readers criticise
- Many academic titles need the Complete plan.Ek, Trustpilot, July 2026
- Downloads work only inside the Perlego app, with no ePUB files for e-readers.Steve, Trustpilot, May 2026
- The mobile app cannot search and loads slowly.Makarios Tang, Trustpilot, April 2026
- Charges continued after a reader thought the plan was cancelled.Ms Martin, Trustpilot, July 2026
What users write in reviews, not our rating. In the UK Essential costs £10 a month and Complete £16, and refunds apply only within 14 days of the first payment.
Perlego reviews
-
“I enjoy the reading aloud function.”MA student · 29 September 2026 · App Store I enjoy the reading aloud function
-
“The price is good, but after signing in, I found out that 95% of the books I am interested in, are not available unless I upgrade to a premium subscription.”mtgwing · 10 September 2026 · App Store The price is good, the selection not so much on the essential tier
-
“The company advertises ePUB downloads for its textbooks, which would be useful for me for study sessions on my e-reader.”Steve · 27 May 2026 · App Store ePUB bait and switch
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- Perlego Limited, 1 Waterhouse Square, 138 Holborn, London EC1N 2ST, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 10155026, Companies House
- Registered
- 29 April 2016
- VAT
- GB 246681777
- Result, year to April 2025
- Revenue £14.8 million, operating loss £7.3 million
- Staff
- 98 on average in the year to April 2025, 116 a year earlier
Alternatives to Perlego
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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