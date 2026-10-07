About Perlego

Perlego is a London company that runs a subscription library of academic and professional ebooks. Essential gives 800,000+ books, and Complete gives 1.5 million+ books plus premium Read Aloud voices and the AI Research Assistant. In the UK Essential costs £10 a month or £79 a year, and Complete £16 a month or £128 a year. In the US the same plans cost $15 and $27 a month, or $125 and $199 a year. Readers highlight, take notes, copy citations in 24 styles and download up to 30 books for offline reading in the iPhone and Android apps.

Perlego sells one subscription to a library of ebooks from publishers. A reader pays monthly, every 4 months or yearly and reads any book in the plan’s library while the subscription is active. Perlego pays 65% of every subscription fee to publishers, and publishers decide in which regions each book is available.

Gauthier Van Malderen and Matt Davis started Perlego after paying for textbooks as students. Perlego Limited was registered in London on 29 April 2016. In 2018 the library had 650 publishers, in 2019 it had 250,000 books from 2,300 publishers, and in 2022 about 800,000 titles from 5,000+ publishers.

Universities buy access for their students, among them the University of Leeds since 2024. Since August 2026 US college libraries can add Perlego in the Libby app from OverDrive. Investors have put in about $75 million, the latest round of $20 million led by Sir Terry Leahy in 2024. In the year to April 2025 revenue grew 12.8% to £14.8 million, and the group reported a loss.